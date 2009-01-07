Yummy Peanut Butter Bread

I am a nine year old third grader and made up this recipe with a little help from mom. It is really good with a thin layer of peanut butter spread on it. I hope you enjoy it!

Recipe by Sarah Lingo

Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 -1 1/2 pound loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ingredients in bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select white bread setting. Start.

  • To bake bread in oven: select dough or manual cycle. Once cycle is complete, shape dough and place in a greased loaf pan. Allow to rise in a warm spot until doubled in size. Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 35 to 45 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the center of the loaf reads 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 220.8mg. Full Nutrition
