Yummy Peanut Butter Bread
I am a nine year old third grader and made up this recipe with a little help from mom. It is really good with a thin layer of peanut butter spread on it. I hope you enjoy it!
So YUMMY!!! After reading other reviews, I up'd the peanut butter to 1/2 cup. I used creamy peanut butter, since that's what we had on hand. I'm so glad I did. It smelled like peanut butter cookies when it was baking. My kids absolutely love this bread, they keep asking for more! I love how the bread is nice and soft, no hard crust. Will defintely make again!!!!Read More
It was decent. I increased to 1/2 a cup of creamy peanut butter, and you could definately taste it (a positive element). I also used normal flour. The bread itself isn't expecially moist or light. Quite tasty toasted with peanut butter on top. Would recommend crunchy peanut butter if you have it on hand.Read More
I used only whole wheat flour for the flour, and all honey for the sweetener. I increased the peanut butter by 1 T. This is a great bread, especially if you have some jelly!
good but needs more peanut butter. i added 1/3 of a cup instead of the 3 tablespoons and it still could have used more as it was quite hard to taste. It smelled great in the house baking though! i'd definatly make this again but maybe increase the peanut butter to 1/2 cup.
My 4 year old granddaughter, Kassy, helped me make this bread for her family.Her reaction to the raves she recieved were wonderful to behold. Everyone loved the bread. The taste and texture were perfect. She did expect it to be finished in a half hour, but agreed the hot bread was worth the wait, especially when her family ate most of it for dinner. This bread makes peanut butter sandwiches something really special.
My family and I love this bread! I do increase the peanut butter to about 1/2 a cup, the yeast to two teaspoons, and I use two cups whole wheat flour and one cup bread flour. I have made this bread many times and it usually turns out very moist and delicious. Makes awesome toast and pb and j's.
This is a really great recipe!!! My whole family loves it and so do my office mates!! It is so easy to make and is a great bread for lovely peanut butter sandwiches. Sunita Thomas, Malaysia
I like this bread a lot. I did two loaves; one I braided and one I rolled with chocolate chips. I did an egg wash on both. Both loaves turned out great. That said, you should know also that this bread is best fresh out of the oven; the next day it gets a bit dry methinks.
I like the bread overall but it was a little on the dry side for my taste. I also thought that the flavor of the peanut butter would shine through but it was really just a hint of a flavor but it mostly just tasted like bread.
Quick and easy and good favor - what are you waiting for?
I didn't have any of this bread b/c I'm avoiding carbs and gluten right now... but I gave it 5 stars because the other 5 members of my family all gave it enthusiastic thumbs up. My girls are picky and they both RAVED about this bread. Taking the advice of some of the other reviewers I increased the peanutbutter to 1/2 cup. It was quick and easy to make, just tossed all the ingredients in the breadmaker. And it smells absolutely delicious. Will definitely make again for the family. Maybe I'll even sneak a bite next time :-)
This was a huge hit in my house. I used double the peanut butter.
This is one of the best breads I have tasted. I followed recipe proportions, exactly, using creamy peanut butter, instead of crunchy. Definitely will be a regular on my menu.
good texture but kind of boring
I was slightly disappointed in this bread. After reading previous reviews I did up the peanut butter amount, but it still didn't taste peanut butter-y at all. I guess I was expecting the bread to taste like the inside of a Reese's Peanut Butter cup, especially from the way it smelled while baking. However, it didn't live up to it's name. The bread was decent enough, it just tasted like plain white bread with bits of peanuts (since I used chunky peanut butter).
Add the extra peanut butter. It was wonderful!!
Made this for my co-workers. They loved it. Added 1/2 cup of peanut butter though, as recommended by others. Going to make this one again, but will be adding dry fruit.
This recipes was good, but I think because I used all natural peanut butter (the kind you grind from straight peanuts right at the store) it had a hard, tough crust and collapsed just a little. The taste was great though.
My 7 year old and I made this with an egg substitute (2 tbsp water/1 tbsp oil/2 tsp baking powder), 1/4 cup honey instead of sugars and 1/2 cup of peanut butter. Thanks!
As a peanut butter flavored bread, it's got to be a 2 or 3 star, you can't taste the peanut in it at all. If it was called yummy sandwhich bread, It would be a 4 star. Delicious with sandwiches, especially PB&J. I added 1/4c. chopped honey roasted peanuts to mine because I used creamy peanut butter. I'd leave out the peanuts next time and just use the creamy butter next time. Also I doubled the recipie, and got 3 loaves out of it( I did it by hand, nit bread machine) so you might get more than 1 loaf if you do it by hand. I also put some butter on the crust and then wrapped it in foil while it was still warm, made the crust very soft. The boys at the local orphanage loved it!
Awesome! I used half whole wheat flour, half white. I also used 1/4 peanut butter.
Wow! Yummy!
This is fantastic bread. I took others suggestions and used 1/2 cup of peanut butter and it turned out great! Since I am such a peanut butter lover, I may try 3/4 cup next time I make it. Spread this bread (or after toasting) with hazel nut flavored chocolate spread and it's just HEAVEN. I can't think of enough good things to say about this GREAT recipe. I will make it often. Thank you very much for sharing this, Sarah.
Delicious! We used creamy peanut butter.
Thought my kids would like this. They really weren't wild about it. Good bread though. Good texture. Maybe just too weird for my kid's taste. Probably won't make again.
Great. Moist.
This is beautiful! I love that kids are still learning to cook with their parents and this bread is DELICIOUS! Amazing stuff, keep it up kid! :)
Prior to making this recipe I read what others had to say. I added a 1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter. The bread was delicious. Had it lightly toasted with grape jam the first time. The second time I had it with chunky peanut butter. Definitely will make again. ??
I would give this 4.5 stars if I could. I used 2 cups of ground peanuts instead of peanut butter and it was a hit!
The only thing I swapped was crunchy peanut butter for creamy, and increased it a bit. It turned out so good! It barely made it through the day.
Yummmmmmy
This bread cuts great! I would add more p.b. next time but other than that it was amazing!
EXCELLENT bread! My daughter and I loved it. I had to add nearly 1/2 cup more of flour to make a good consistency, but that may have just been the humidity here in Florida.
Loved it. Added 1/4 cup peanut butter. Probably will add more next time. My husband thought we should take a picture it was so pretty!
This made our house smell wonderful. The flavor was very good but not a whole lot of peanut butter flavor. I even added extra peanut butter. The loaf looked beautiful.
I'm surprised at how much sugar/honey there was in this recipe. I might cut down a bit next time because it rose so high it was pressed against the window of my bread machine. It had a very subtle peanut butter taste when I first took it out of the bread machine but when I toasted it the next day, it tasted very much like regular white bread. It was tasty though.
