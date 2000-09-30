Lemon Poppy Seed Amish Friendship Bread

This recipe was so delicious! Ok I did make some changes as I made muffins. First I only had the Mango/Mandarin Orange applesauce my kids take with them in their lunches. I assumed it was 1/2 cup. It gave it some awesome flavor. If you all haven't tried it with different applesauces yet you should try it. I made 20 lage size muffins. I probably added to much of the batter in the cups. But that did not take away from their taste. I baked them at 425 for 20 to 23 minutes. The first batch 23 the last 20 they were golden brown and oh so moist. I did add in quite a bit more poppyseeds than it called for. I went for how the instant mixes looked and just added more in till it looked right. My husband said that these were much better than the instant mixes. served with ice cold milk on the side they are sweet, moist and they even melt in your mouth. Thank you for the recipe. Next batch: Banana Nut Muffins with Blueberry morning applesauce. Should be interesting. Thanks!!!