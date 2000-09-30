Lemon Poppy Seed Amish Friendship Bread

This is a yummy variation of Amish Friendship Bread. It's one of my family's favorites! It's versatile enough to make muffins, too. Just add 3 tablespoons of the batter into greased muffin tins and reduce the baking time to 23-25 minutes.

By Laura Sandahl

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl blend together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, poppy seeds, and lemon pudding mix. Make a well in the center of the bowl.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together the Amish starter, eggs, milk, applesauce, vanilla, and vegetable oil. Add to dry ingredients and blend until just combined. Pour batter into 2 greased loaf pans.

  • Bake in a preheated 325 degree F(165 degrees C) oven for one hour. Cool for 10 minutes on a wire rack. Remove bread from pan.

Tips

Get the recipe for Amish Friendship Bread Starter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 222.3mg. Full Nutrition
