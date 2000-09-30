Lemon Poppy Seed Amish Friendship Bread

This is a yummy variation of Amish Friendship Bread. It's one of my family's favorites! It's versatile enough to make muffins, too. Just add 3 tablespoons of the batter into greased muffin tins and reduce the baking time to 23-25 minutes.
This is a very moist and delicious recipe. I added 1/2 teaspoon Lemon Peel and substituted Lemon Extract for the Vanilla Extract. Even more Lemony. Thanks for a good recipe to used with the Amish Starter.
Barb Morris Noffsinger
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2008
My family loves this recipe though I made muffins rather than a loaf bread. I put in muffin tins and baked approx 25 minutes at 325 and they were great.
Excellent recipe. I already had the friendship bread starter. This is lower fat tha my other recipe and just as good as the really fat version. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2003
This is a wonderful recipe for breakfast muffins! Following is a variation you might wish to try which I've developed from this recipe: Make the following substitutions: Instead of the poppy seeds, use 1/2 cup each of chocolate chips and chopped walnuts; instead of the ground cinnamon, use 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder; instead of lemon pudding mix, use chocolate pudding mix; instead of vanilla, use chopped maraschino cherries and their juice.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2001
I thought I would have to freeze some of this bread because it made so much, but my family ate it up before it ever needed to be frozen. Delicious! This would make great gifts, and works well in small loaf pans. I used 6 individual loaf pans for one recipe. I also added a teaspoon of lemon extract.
Awesome. Everyone loved it. Added about a tablespoon of lemon juice because it was handy. Making again--great way to get rid of all my starter! UPDATE: Made medium sized muffins; takes about a half hour to bake, but they really don't rise very much. Tasty to eat though!
Very good! I used all applesauce instead of oil, SF FF lemon pudding, left out the cinnamon, 1 tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp of lemon extract, added lemon zest from 2 lemons, and glazed after cool with a lemon juice/powdered sugar mix. It made 24 muffins in 25 minutes. Very lemony and delicious!
I substituted lemon extract for the vanilla, but otherwise did not change the recipe at all. I baked it in a bundt pan & topped it with the lemon glaze from the "lemon lover's pound cake" recipe found at this site. Wonderful!
I'm diabetic and watching my carbs. I used sugar-free pudding mix and substituted 1 cup of white whole wheat flour. When I tasted the batter before adding in sweetener it was already pretty sweet so I didn't use any additional sugar/splenda. It came out great and I can eat a piece with much less guilt.
This recipe is much better then the original Amish Friendship Bread. I used 1 tsp lemon extract and 1 tsp vanilla extract in place of the 2 tsp of vanilla. I cut the sugar back to 3/4 cup because otherwise it is just to sweet, may try 2/3 cup next time. The only other change was I baked the bread for 50 minutes and it was perfect. The lemon flavor got stonger as it cooled. Will make again and include this recipe in the starter kits I give out.
Excellent results with this recipe...I didn't have lemon pudding so substituted vanilla pudding and added 1 3/4 tsp lemon extract with only 1/4 of pure vanilla. Personal preference would be to add more poppy seeds. This is a must try recipe!
i completely omitted the oil completely...and substituted 3 tbsp of lemon flavoring for the muffin mix...and added 2 tsp of fresh lavender.....the recipe made 12 good-sized muffins...the recipe is very moist and flavorful
Like many others, I added the zest of a lemon, knowing from experience that lemon pudding mix alone wouldn't give it enough lemon flavor. I think the zest of 2-3 lemons would really be much better. I also made a glaze of lemon juice, powdered sugar, and a little milk (just to thin it out). I drizzled half of the glaze over the top of the loaves just after they came out of the oven and then drizzled the remaining glaze over tops after the bread had cooled for about an hour. Everyone loved it at work; they ate more of mine than they did my co-worker's chocolate version (although I think the chocolate bread would be good if you added a little cocoa and/or some choc. chips, peanut butter chips, or nuts to the batter.) Finally, my loaves took much longer than an hour to bake. I would give them at least 15 to 20 minutes extra, depending on the heat of your oven. But overall, this recipe is a keeper. Thanks so much for sharing it!
This bread is really moist, soft and tasty! I did what one of the other reviewers said and substituted lemon extract for the vanilla. I also added about 1/4 cup extra milk because the batter seemed really thick, and it turned out great! I will definitely make this again.
At the last minute, I realized I had no poppy seeds on hand so I added about a cup or so of fresh blueberries. Also made a glaze of lemon juice and powdered sugar as so many people said this recipe needed a bit more lemon flavor. Turned out great!
Instead of oil, I used applesauce. I also added grated lemon peel from 2 large lemons and the juice of one lemon to the batter. When the bread was done cooking, I mixed confectioners sugar with water and fresh squeezed lemon juice in a small bowl. After the bread had cooled for about 15 minutes, I poked holes in the top of both breads with a wooden skewer and spooned the icing mixture over the top of the breads until well covered and running down the bread. I let the breads cool about 20 minutes more, then removed them from the pans. I took a loaf to my husbands work the next day, and every one loved it. Some asked me for the recipe!
This recipe was so delicious! Ok I did make some changes as I made muffins. First I only had the Mango/Mandarin Orange applesauce my kids take with them in their lunches. I assumed it was 1/2 cup. It gave it some awesome flavor. If you all haven't tried it with different applesauces yet you should try it. I made 20 lage size muffins. I probably added to much of the batter in the cups. But that did not take away from their taste. I baked them at 425 for 20 to 23 minutes. The first batch 23 the last 20 they were golden brown and oh so moist. I did add in quite a bit more poppyseeds than it called for. I went for how the instant mixes looked and just added more in till it looked right. My husband said that these were much better than the instant mixes. served with ice cold milk on the side they are sweet, moist and they even melt in your mouth. Thank you for the recipe. Next batch: Banana Nut Muffins with Blueberry morning applesauce. Should be interesting. Thanks!!!
Good recipe- those who like the sweetness. For me its too sweet for health reason- Its because pudding,apple sauce, amish batter already has sugar on it.I only used 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 box of lemon pudding, added more milk with 1/4 or 1/2 cup of milk then watch for the right consistency otherwise its too thick. It cook very well and it comes out perfect for me. You dont have to add more milk if you dont want to. I used pure vanilla or Lemon extract if available -eaither way both great flavor. Thanks for sharing.
This was a very moist bread, and I liked that it was lower fat than most of the friendship bread recipes. I used lemon extract instead of vanilla, and I thought that there was a strong chemical lemon taste between the pudding and the extract. I would stick with vanilla next time.
This bread was spongy. I didn't like the texture but the flavor was good. I'll try it again though because I mistakenly dumped all the ingredients in the bowl and mixed, which I discovered too late were not the way to make this bread.
Good flavor, but a little too light and "gummy" for my taste. I already had the starter and have been making the "regular" friendship bread with vanilla pudding for several weeks. I decided to try this version for variety, but I like the density/chewyness of the loaf version better.
I added lemon zest, a little fresh lemon juice and substituted lemon extract for the vanilla, otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The taste is really good but not worth the trouble to me. I think I"m done with starter breads. I make quick bread almost weekly and yeast breads often. They are no more trouble, taste better and don't require constant care. My daughter said it perfectly when she said the starter is like having a new pet in the house. I have enough to do already!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2004
This recipe was very good. The only thing I would change on this recipe is that if you cook it the full hour it will be too dry. Therefore, I started out at 50 minutes. The color was perfert, but it was a little bit not done. Another thing I would add (if I had a recipe for it)is a lemon based sugar icing. Otherwise this was excellent.
This is a fantastic recipe. I tweeked it by reducing the sugar to 2/3 cup, omitting the vanilla extract and adding the zest and juice of a medium lemon. It made 36 medium muffins that baked up light and fluffy and had just the right amount of sweetness.
I am not as impressed as the others. It is okay, but not as good as the Cinnamon recipe I have. I sent it to a church lock-in for about 30 kids, and half still came back. Here's another view on the temp. I went 60 min at 350 and had a slightly burned outside, not done inside. Turned the oven down to 325 and let it go another 10-15 min and inside was just right. I did a bundt, muffins and small loaf. The bundt and muffins both burnt, I learned by the time of the small loaves! (I make triple or quadruple batches...no one to give my extra starter to!)I won't make this again, by request of my family. I will try the chocolate version (sans cherries).
This was good and my husband liked it. I do appreciate the variation on the regular friendship bread recipe. However, it was too "gummy" as others have described it. Maybe too much pudding... and a little more lemony than I would have liked - again too much pudding. I may try it again with only one box of pudding.
The recipe was good, but the tempature was too low. I cooked at 325 for 60 minutes and was still very runny. Left cook for another 15 minutes and it was cooked on top but after cooled the bottom stuck to pan and was raw in middle. I will try again, but try at 350.
Even better than the “original” cinnamon bread recipe - this bread is so moist and flavorful! I will definitely make this again and look forward to trying it with 1/2 lemon extract and 1/2 vanilla extract. The lemon flavor in this bread is somewhat mild (not a bad thing!).
Very Good. I used 1/2 C sugar and 1/2 C Splenda without sacrificing texture or flavor. Since I had only one box lemon pudding, I used that and one of lemon pudding. I substituted 1/2 t of lemon juice and 1 1/2 t of vanilla. Not too tart. Could add grated lemon rind and more poppy seeds.
REALLY, REALLY good! I just made this up last night & tried a piece with my coffee this morning. There is no calling this one dry like the last Friendship Bread I tried from this site. Can't wait to take this one & share with friends & coworkers! Thanks for posting this one - it's a keeper!
lemon is great just as directions say. 2teaspoon lemon juice even more flavor. did 1 batch for the chocolate lovers with 2 chocolate pudding and 1 tablespoon cocoa other Ing. the same taste great. Did 1 batch french vanilla pudding added 1/2 teaspoon almond extract and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg. all good all gone. Great recipe easy to adjust according to taste and fuction
