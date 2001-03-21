Banana Beer Bread
Dark beer adds a unique twist to this banana bread recipe. You may substitute raisins or currants for the dates if you wish.
Dark beer adds a unique twist to this banana bread recipe. You may substitute raisins or currants for the dates if you wish.
This bread was dark, dense, and delicious! I used the oil, and cut the cardamom to 1 teaspoon, which still left plenty of cardamom taste--I can't imagine using the full tablespoon! This keeps great in the fridge. You will love it!Read More
I've been wanting to make this bread forever, but always seemed to lack one or two of the ingredients. Well this time I didn't have any dates and I had just used up all the ginger I had in the house, but I tried to make this anyways. I used half regular flour and half whole wheat, and used a Bud for the beer as that was what I had. The bread came out very moist, even without adding the oil, but I honestly couldn't taste as much of the spice as I expected. I'll probably make it again, as it does have decent flavor and texture otherwise, but I'll try to have all the ingredients next time.Read More
This bread was dark, dense, and delicious! I used the oil, and cut the cardamom to 1 teaspoon, which still left plenty of cardamom taste--I can't imagine using the full tablespoon! This keeps great in the fridge. You will love it!
This was delicious! I used strong black coffee instead of the beer and currants instead of the dates. I used the same amount of cardamom as cinnamon. I love cardamom, but 1 tablespoon would be too much; I am thinking that is a misprint and 1 teaspoon would be about right. I also had to used dried ginger because I was out of fresh, but it turned out great. This is not quite a banana bread and not quite ginger bread, but it was a real hit with us.
What a great flavor combination. Will make again, but next time I will double the recipe
WONDERFULL!!!!!!! I used melted butter in place of the oil & added 2tbsp molasses,,also,I only had candied ginger so i used that,,but this will be one of my new favorites! Thanks for sgaring.
Made this for a friend after she gave birth to twins. Didn't know she wasn't a banana bread fan. She is now!! Subbed raisins for the dates and used Oatmeal Stout. Wonderful flavor and texture. Doubling the recipe for holiday gifts.
I had a bottle of really dark beer I needed to use - one sip and I knew I wasn't going to drink it. This recipe was a great find!! I always have a few bananas in the freezer and I have all the spices. I didn't have dates or raisins so I just added walnuts. I also didn't frost it. I still loved it!! I plan to make this again - I'll take it camping and have it in the morning with butter and hot tea.
Delicious, moist, and I love that it is low in fat (I did add the oil, tough). The batter looks thin and filled the loaf pain so much I thought it might overflow and so took a little out. It came out beautifully. The dates and beer make it delicious (used Samuel Snmith's Oltmea Stout). You can't taste the banana - more like a date bread, delicious.
This was such a moist cake and everybody loved it. I did omit the cardamom and next time I'll reduce the minced fresh ginger to 1 tsp as the ginger taste was overpowering for me
This bread is delicious! I followed the recipe pretty closely, only reducing the dates by about a quarter of a cup since I didn't have quite enough, and the walnuts by about 1/2 a cup since we normally don't love nutty bread. I think this recipe is the exception. I included the full amount of cardamom, the 2T of oil and used Guiness Draught (1.5 bottles). It turned out perfectly! The crust is a bit chewy, the center is soft and fragrant. The spice level is well balanced. I'll definitely be making this again!
These are soo good! I loved the taste of the real ginger in there. Easily the best muffins I've ever made. My husband and son even loved them. YEA!
Yum! This doesn't really taste like banana bread or a ginger bread, but somewhere in between. I didn't have dark beer, so I just used regular beer. I also didn't have dates, so I used currants instead. It turns out to be a rich, moist, bread. I was a bit worried after adding the beer to the batter, bc it was a bit too runny for my comfort level, but it turned out just fine. I had to bake for an additional 15 minutes. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe doesn't have your typical banana bread taste, but the blend of spices and other ingredients make it a wonderful bread. I recommend cutting the cardamom to 1 tsp as per the advice of another reviewer; also I suggest you put in the "optional" oil. (I used safflower oil.) A great bread to make for your family or if you're having guests over!
A great recipe I will make again! I used coffee instead of dark beer, a heaping teaspoon of cardamom, and I added 2tbsp of butter instead of oil. I left out the dates and walnuts and made cupcakes and baked for 15min. instead.
i made this for holiday gifts and it was a huge hit! keeps well, full of spicey flavor. will certainly be one of my favorites in years to come.
I made this bread last year to give as Christmas gifts to friends. It was delicious. The flavors work so well together. I was skeptical about using beer, but I think it adds a depth of flavor. I used Michelob Amber Bock that I had on hand. The only change I made was to leave out the cardamom as suggested by previous reviews. I experimented with the amount of oil. I made some loaves without the oil and some with the 2 T. It is fine without the oil, and I think 2 T. makes the bread too moist...1 T. would probably be just the right amount.
Not your average banana bread. I halved the recipe, omitted cardamom, used dried ginger and about half the amount of walnuts called for. I also used 1/2 ww flour. It has a very deep flavor, and I'm thinking would be well received by those who enjoy a spicy cookie. Great recipe, I'll definitely be making it again!
unique flavor, not too sweet.
Really good for a richer, darker banana bread. I might've preferred to use dried dates since the fresh ones I used were kinda mushy once cooked in the bread.
This is sooo delicious! Thanx Stephanie!! My new fav banana bread recipe. The only change I made was I used 1 TBSP of bottled ginger cuz I didn't have fresh on hand. The spices are perfect. Texture moist. YUM!
Excellent taste! Perfect for the changing weather (though maybe a bit more winter than fall). I took other reviewers' advice and cut down on the cardamom. I didn't have any walnuts or dates, so I used prunes and skipped the nuts. Both loaves turned out beautifully. Unlike other reviewers, I used the full amount of fresh ginger and did not find the taste overpowering. The beer I used was Fat Tire, the New Belgium Amber Ale--a great addition!
Really moist and delicious. The cardamom is overpowering though. I think next time I would just leave it out altogether and add more ginger instead. I'm not a fan of walnuts & raisins in my banana bread but I added them anyway and they're pretty good in there!
Fantastic recipe. Absolutely delicious. I used golden raisins instead of the dates and left the rest of the recipe the same. The spices are the reason I tried this and it was not disappointed. The combination of the cinnamon, allspice, cardamom cloves and fresh ginger made boring banana bread an exotic bread. My fussy, change-adverse husband loved it! This is a 10 ten recipe.
I've been wanting to make this bread forever, but always seemed to lack one or two of the ingredients. Well this time I didn't have any dates and I had just used up all the ginger I had in the house, but I tried to make this anyways. I used half regular flour and half whole wheat, and used a Bud for the beer as that was what I had. The bread came out very moist, even without adding the oil, but I honestly couldn't taste as much of the spice as I expected. I'll probably make it again, as it does have decent flavor and texture otherwise, but I'll try to have all the ingredients next time.
This bread is awesome!! It is very flavorful the second day, and keeps getting better. I used Murphy's Irish Stout for the dark beer, and it turned out great! Very different from traditional banana bread, but definitely awesome.
Very moist, and great flavor. One of the best banana bread recipes I've tried.
Great taste. not too sweet. I used no salt and half the baking soda to cut down on sodium and it was fine. Also threw in whatever I had on hand: pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and almonds in place of the walnuts and fresh peaches and dried apricots/prunes instead of dates. It was terrific! Note: the pic shows icing and there is not icing in this recipe.
I wasn't sure how the banana and gingerbread would taste but it turned out really YUMMY. I really can't taste the banana, it's more of the gingerbread flavour, which I love anyway.
Chewy delicious bread. I cut down the sugar to just over 1 cup ; mashed 4 bananas and 1 Tsp of olive oil. The cloves have to be powdered very fine else it tastes very prominently in the bread. Used Guinness stout.
This by far is the BEST banana nut bread recipe Ive used. The beer and the fresh ginger adds that something to it. Ive made this a few times, used reg. and golden raisins. Although I've not used the spice ground cardamom in this yet. Ive brought this to work and have gotten many personal requests for more! Dont let the beer scare you, Ive used English dark ales in the recipe and never without fail comes a perfect taste! Thanks for sharing this one!
The best banana nut bread I have ever made or tasted. We used homebrew chocolate stout for the beer and put dates in only one loaf because I was initially concerned that we wouldn't like it. However, we compared and we thought either way it tasted great. So, if you don't have the dates, don't worry it will still taste wonderful. It is a heavy bread, but you don't make banana nut bread to be light! ****we make this bread all the time. Changes to the recipe: decrease sugar to 1.5 cup (otherwise it's more like a cake), use whole wheat flour, omit the oil and cardamon and sometimes the dates. We give this as gifts to neighbors and friends and they always compliment it.
I didn't notice any banana taste, but the overall taste was quite overpowering. It would be a good way to hide overripe bananas.
I served this yesterday and it drew raves. One person said it reminded her of a Date Nut Bread made famous years ago by a national bakery. Just wonderful !!
Awesome taste. Takes a little time, but worth the effort. I started using this recipe since it called for so little oil. I just have to plan ahead, cause we do not have beer on hand.
This is delicious! I modified it a bit to make it a little healthier, and it still came out wonderful. I used applesauce in place of the oil, half brown sugar and half splenda, and espresso in place of beer. (I halved recipe since it's just two of us.) I liked the full amount of cardamom, but my husband preferred a bit less. I added a bit extra ginger and no nuts (I never liked them! I know, I'm weird!). This is SOOOO good. Even my vietnamese mother in law, who is so picky and won't eat anything I make, stole half a loaf! I think I will add some candied ginger cut up next time, too! Thanks so much for posting this!
This bread is delicious! Goes well with Chai tea. Reminds of of the holidays!
Ok for a banana nut and not too bad for a "ginger bread", although my husband thought there was a slightly bitter afertaste. Maybe the beer we used?
Awesome. Easy and delicious. I omitted the cardamom and it still had great flavor. I also substituted whole wheat flour for half the flour. I used Geary's Scottish Ale...will definitely use this as my go-to banana bread recipe.
Loved it! Has a nice little spice bite. I'll probably make it to give away for Christmas gifts. I used 4 bananas (because I had them.) The bread is nice and moist and dense. Its great plain, w/cream cheese or butter.
I love spiced breads and cakes and this one is a unique and delicious variation that made my house smell great! I didnt have fresh ginger root so i crumbled up some ginger snaps i had at the house and added them in as i added the dates. It was really good! also, i replaced walnuts with almonds (because i didnt feel like going to the store) but i thing walnuts would have worked better
My family did not like this though I followed the recipe to a "T" with the exception of reducing the amount of cardamom. Very overpowering flavor of spices and hardly any flavor from the bananas. Very unusual taste.
Fantastic! We've made this several times now for Sunday gatherings and everyone loves it. We substituted raisins the last couple times and it is even more liked (and a lot easier to prepare). We add a teaspoon of ground ginger spice for an extra kick and just use a bottle of Negro Modelo instead of the 2 cups.
too complex for me
I really like the recipe but left out the dark beer .I also left out the cardamom because I didn't have any.The way to make it moist is to use over ripe bananas that were frozen.I used 4 of them and sat them out about 10 minutes and then I removed the banana peel put them in a bowl and put plastic wrap on the bowl to cover. poke small holes in the plastic to vent,making sure the plastic is snug on the bowl. Put in the microwave for a few seconds to just get them soft and juice from the bananas.That is how you get moisture for the banana bread just right.You do not use oil method for moisture I use oil only for the part of the recipe.I left the beer out also because I thought that was odd and did not think it would taste right.The bread came out very nice,moist and had the dark brown color and taste of spicy ginger bread or cookie and the cinnamon, cloves and the allspice.The cardamon spice was not missed.My family really loved it and will make again! Great recipe!
I did use the dark beer, and the optional oil (coconut). I did not use dried fruits, or any fruit other than the banana. The taste was interesting - very gingerbread according to one person; but, the consistency was a bit sticky. Perhaps, if i had not used the oil, and there was additional flour with the dried fruits, it would have been more cake like and less fudge like.
Made some substitutions based on what I had on hand - coconut sugar for brown sugar, white whole wheat for all-purpose and left out the dates because I didn't have them. The combination of spices imparted a peppery zing. Didn't think DH would like it, but we fought over the last piece of the first loaf and he took the second one to work.
This was absolutely delicious! The minced ginger root and dates is what makes this recipe pop! I didn't have any cardamom and since I'm trying my best to stay away from while flour, I used 2 c. whole wheat pastry flour and 1/2 c. chestnut flour. Didn't have any walnuts. My bananas were really ripe so I cut back the sugar to 1-1/2 c. but think I could have gotten away with 1 c. Best banana bread yet!
Absolutely delicious!!! I made changes because I didn't have all of the ingredients on hand. I used about 1.5 cups of coffee instead of beer and added about 2 Tbsp of molasses; used 4 tsp of ginger powder instead of fresh; ground up the seeds from 10 cardamom pods and about 1.5 star anise because I didn't have allspice. This recipe is a keeper!
Great taste. not too sweet. I used no salt and half the baking soda to cut down on sodium and it was fine. Also threw in whatever I had on hand: pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and almonds in place of the walnuts and fresh peaches and dried apricots/prunes instead of dates. It was terrific! Note: the pic shows icing and there is not icing in this recipe.
I took quite a few liberties with this recipe: took out 1/2 cup of the sugar, replaced 1/3 of the flour with whole wheat flour, and used light beer, 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice and 1/2 tsp cardamom in place of all the spices, 1/2 the walnuts, and prunes in place of dates. It still turned out good. It was better the second day.
This bread is amazingly fragrant and tasty. It is dense and rich - the dates, spices, and oil are key, as I see it. I did not deviate from the recipe. I used coconut oil for the optional oil and to grease the pan. I also used a can of Guinness beer. In the recipe, it was not clear how to handle the dates and ginger. I blended them into the walnuts and flour. The flour seemed to coat the moist edges of the dates and ginger, and helped to keep the dates separate from one another. --This worked well. I was a bit nervous to use a tablespoon of cardamom, but once baked, the cardamom flavor mellowed. The raw batter tastes good, too! I can see why people make this for a gift... It is a lovely bread... Perfect for the autumn and winter holidays.
This turned out excellent. I followed the recipe pretty much to a T, except I substituted 1 cup whole wheat flour for the white, as I almost always do. And reduced the amount of cardamom.
This bread is fantastic and would earn 10 stars from me! I followed many other reviewer's suggestions and decreased the cardamom to 1 teaspoon, otherwise I made it exactly as written. I have used fresh ginger in oriental cooking but never in baking. That ends today, it was wonderful. It had such a deep, rich ginger flavor. Do yourself a favor and make this bread, you won't be sorry!
I made this as written, but it was too moist on the inside like others had noted, but the taste was so good I wanted to make it again. On the second try, I only used 75% of the sugar, 50% of the dates, about 2/3 of the nuts, and no oil. It was so much better. Loved that super gingery taste. You can’t taste the banana at all, but I just view it as an oil replacer. I always have frozen banana and ginger on hand, so easy to make anytime. Made it vegan using Bob’s red Mill brand egg replacer with excellent results.
This may be the best banana nut bread on the planet. I used gluten-free flour and it is perfect. Be sure to use the oil to make it moist.