Banana Beer Bread

I really like the recipe but left out the dark beer .I also left out the cardamom because I didn't have any.The way to make it moist is to use over ripe bananas that were frozen.I used 4 of them and sat them out about 10 minutes and then I removed the banana peel put them in a bowl and put plastic wrap on the bowl to cover. poke small holes in the plastic to vent,making sure the plastic is snug on the bowl. Put in the microwave for a few seconds to just get them soft and juice from the bananas.That is how you get moisture for the banana bread just right.You do not use oil method for moisture I use oil only for the part of the recipe.I left the beer out also because I thought that was odd and did not think it would taste right.The bread came out very nice,moist and had the dark brown color and taste of spicy ginger bread or cookie and the cinnamon, cloves and the allspice.The cardamon spice was not missed.My family really loved it and will make again! Great recipe!