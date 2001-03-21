Banana Beer Bread

63 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Dark beer adds a unique twist to this banana bread recipe. You may substitute raisins or currants for the dates if you wish.

By Stephanie

2 more images

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two 9x5-inch loaf pans.

  • In a large bowl, mix the brown sugar, banana, eggs, and vanilla. For moister bread, add oil, if desired.

  • In a separate bowl, sift together 3 cups flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, all spice, cardamom, and cloves. Alternately blend the flour mixture and beer into the banana mixture.

  • Toss the walnuts with the remaining flour. Stir in the dates and ginger to the mixture and blend well. Pour into two loaf pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven until inserted toothpick inserted into the center of each loaf comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 44g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 214.2mg. Full Nutrition
