Banana Beer Bread

This bread is amazingly fragrant and tasty. It is dense and rich - the dates, spices, and oil are key, as I see it. I did not deviate from the recipe. I used coconut oil for the optional oil and to grease the pan. I also used a can of Guinness beer. In the recipe, it was not clear how to handle the dates and ginger. I blended them into the walnuts and flour. The flour seemed to coat the moist edges of the dates and ginger, and helped to keep the dates separate from one another. --This worked well. I was a bit nervous to use a tablespoon of cardamom, but once baked, the cardamom flavor mellowed. The raw batter tastes good, too! I can see why people make this for a gift... It is a lovely bread... Perfect for the autumn and winter holidays.