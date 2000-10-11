Broccoli, Pepperoni and Three Cheese Calzones

4.4
60 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 13
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

These Italian breads remind me of a folded-over pizza. They are filled with such yummy ingredients!

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, proof the yeast by blending it with 1/4 cup of the warm water. Let stand until it bubbles.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine the flour, salt, and sugar. Blend in the one tablespoon of olive oil by rubbing the mixture between the palms of your hands. Make a well in the dry ingredients. Add proofed yeast mixture and work in by hand. Gradually add the remaining warm water. Blend well and gather into a ball.

  • Place one teaspoon of olive oil on a wooden board. Knead dough on board until smooth. Place dough in a greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap and a towel. Let rise in a warm place for 1 1/2 hours or until doubled in bulk.

  • Meanwhile, prepare calzone filling: separate the broccoli tops from the stalks. Soak in cool water with 1 teaspoon salt for 15 minutes. Rinse in cool water. Cook in a large pot of boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain well and chop into small pieces. Place in large bowl with provolone cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, garlic, pepperoni, olive oil, salt, and ground black pepper.

  • Punch down dough and knead for one minute. Divide into six equal pieces. On a floured board, roll each section into a 8x10 inch rectangle.

  • In a small bowl combine the beaten egg and water. On the long side of the dough, place 2/3 cup filling in a strip one inch away from the edges of the dough. Flatten the filling with a spoon. Brush egg mixture over edges of dough. Fold the dough over the filling. Fold edges under 1/4 inch. Seal edges.

  • Sprinkle two 12x16 inch baking pans with cornmeal. Place three calzones on each baking pan. Brush remaining egg mixture on top of calzones. Prick tops of calzones with toothpick, making holes 1/2 inch apart on top of dough.

  • Bake in a preheated 375 degree F (190 degrees C) oven for 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
732 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 73.3g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 88.7mg; sodium 1660.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022