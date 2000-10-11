Broccoli, Pepperoni and Three Cheese Calzones
These Italian breads remind me of a folded-over pizza. They are filled with such yummy ingredients!
The stuffing is so good, I could eat it by itself! I added warm pizza sauce on top.
I made this - just to see how it compared to another recipe on this site ...REAL ITALIAN CALZONES. I am staying with the othr recipe because it seemed to be a bigger hit at my house. This was missing something for us. You should not mess with perfection - and for us (personal taste) we preferred the other recipe. Good stuff though - so try it and compare yourself.Read More
The stuffing is so good, I could eat it by itself! I added warm pizza sauce on top.
This is a great recipe. While it may not be the easiest or fastest, it is worth the effort. I made a different filling for it, however, and I think you should feel free to make whatever filling you'd like. Because my filling was only enough for 4, I used the dough to make 4 calzones even though the recipe makes enough dough for 6 calzones. That was a mistake on my part, because it made the calzones too doughy. But my husband was raving about it; between each bite he said "This is delicious," "This is soooo good!" That's worth any amount of effort! :)
The calzones were good, but the recipe only came out with enough to stuff about 4 1/2 calzones the way it was measured. I had to make extra to go inside the remaining ones. I also used premade garlic & herb dough from Trader Joe's instead of making my own like the recipe said, and they tasted great with the herb dough. When they were done baking, we dipped them in marinara sauce to add some extra flavor. I am rather inexperienced at cooking, and found this recipe difficult (and rather time consuming with the problems I encountered) but tasty.
This was a very tasty calzone, although it was a bit time consuming. Worth the time though for the delicious homemade dough crust! We had it with spaghetti sauce on top, although it would be good plain too!
Awesome recipe! Even my picky husband loved it. I use pizza dough from the supermarket to save some time....it came out great......
YUMMY.
I used this recipe just for the crust part(I just use pepperoni & cheese for filling), but the crust is phenomenal! I LOVE it!!! My husband works a job where he is always in a truck & doesn't have time to stop and eat but these are great because he can take them with him.
This is sooo yummy! I've always loved calzones and these are some of the best I've tasted.
It was kind of dry so I had a white cream sauce to it the second time and it was much better.
I used this recipe for the dough, but made my own filling with what I had. The crust turned out really good, it was chewy and slightly crispy on the outside. It didn't get too soggy from the filling either. I would suggest making 8 calzones with the amount of dough in this recipe because I made 6 and they turned out huge!
Good but I made some changes. I used half whole wheat flour and it still seemed like the water amount was too much. I also thought it looked a little tasteless on paper so I add some tyme, oregano and basel and some red pepper flakes for a little kick.
So so good! Everyone loved them. I used Jay's Sig Pizza Crust here. Wonderful. The only thing is that I like alot of filling, and there was not enough for 6 calzones.
This was very tasty. The dough was perfect and I had lots of leftovers! I added some fresh basil, chopped mushrooms and fresh tomato along with oregano, parsley and red pepper flakes to the filling to give it a bit of a kick (however, next time I will double the filling to get fuller calzones). Time consuming to make; but definitely worth it. Served them with some marinara sauce and they were awesome. Will make these again!
These were AMAZING!! very time consuming, it took me a while to get the yeast right, but I'm sure next time it will be easier. Great flavor!! I love the broccoli, it added a really great taste! I took one to the office for lunch and everyone kept asking to taste them over and over, in the end I only ate about half of it! My boyfriend keeps asking me to make more. A keeper for sure!!
The broccoli was kind of a hassle and seemed out of place in my opinion. The bread also seemed surprisingly bland to me given the ingredients involved. I'll try adding more sugar and some Italian seasoning to flavor it up a bit. I also decided to make semi-circular calzones for simplicity's sake and just because I've never seen a rectangular calzone...
ok, well i wouldnt suggest this for the inexperienced cook. I have had next to no cooking experience and attempted this recipie. i ran into quite a efw setbacks, but all in all it was good, and im sure as i learn more about working with dough it will get better and better. I was limited for time, and wasnt sure if id be able to make the dough in the time it took so i bought some of the premade dough....Bridgeford. i let it set out to thaw and rise overnight then continued with the recipie in the morning.
My husband says this is one of the best recipes I ever made, and the kids liked it too. The pizza dough part of the recipe was very good, and I will try it for pizza too. I re-arranged the order of the ingredients to make it in my breadmaker dough cycle, removing it after the first rise was complete, then just rolling it out at that point to make the calzones. I used frozen, mixed broccoli, caulifower, and carrots instead of fresh broccoli, and I used cheddar cheeze instead of provalone (because I was out of provalone).
This was my first time making Calzones and this recipe was quite simple to follow and the taste was wonderful. I used my bread machine for the dough and each of my family members choose their ingredients to go inside.
This is a terrific recipe! My super picky husband loved it!
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed these. He kept raving all through dinner. I actually forgot to add the garlic, but it was still great without it (and I almost always double the garlic in any recipe that I'm making). I served these with Easy Pizza Sauce III from this site. We just finished dinner and hubby has already asked me when we're having them again.
This is an excellent recipe! I make this anytime my husband has a bunch of friends over... the guys love it. I've made the dough from scratch and also with pre-made (depending on how much time I have). It has turned out well both ways. My only change is more garlic (IMO you can never have too much LOL).
Very good!
So Much Work.. SO Worth it! These were SO good! I'd never made my own dough before so if I can do it, anyone can. :D P.S.. I added black olives and extra mozzarella and used spaghetti sauce for the kids to dip it in. Even my picky kids loved these.
Amazing!!! They freeze well too so I will be making a double recipe to keep in the freezer for quick last minute meals.
Great base recipe! I always change up the "toppings" based on who they're for. Thanks!
It was a really good!! I LOVED IT! I did not use the filling (broccoli mix) but instead used whatever toppings we wanted, such as cheese, peppers, onions, tomotoes, ect. I will make again! However, next time I will change the yeild because we are only a two person family and did not six calzones (but that was my fault not the recipes).
I think overall the recipe is good, but it was kind of bland. So my family and I use a dipping sauce with it.
I am rating this a 4, but only because I just used the recipe for the crust. I prefer my own sauce recipe. The crust alone was outstanding, and deserves a 5. I made it in my bread machine instead of the "hard" way, and it turned out perfect. I loved the idea of making individual calzones. It was like a huge pizza pocket.
Wonderful association with vegies !
We tried this recipe, the calzones were very good and the dough turned out excellent. We left out the broccoli, added fresh bacon bits with extra cheese. Very delicious! My daughter enjoyed her pepperoni and cheese!
This dough was very tasty! I didn't put pepperoni or broccoli in this time around, but the cheese alone was still great! Served with a side of spagetti sauce. The dough was crispy on the outside and soft on the inside...perfect!
yum this crust was soo good but i had to add way more flour than the recipe called for for some reason. unless i measured wrong. i put some melted butter and garlic on the tops before baking and they were so tasty! this is a great recipe to use as a base because it was super easy to make a few different fillings and have a good variety with these. i will definitely make them again
My family loves these. We are vegetarians, so we use a vegetarian meat alternative, instead of pepperoni. It's also, my husbands favorite crust. I use the crust portion of the recipe for regular pizza.
these came out really really great. The flavors blended so well. there was the ooey cheese over the crips, yet tender brocoli, and the peperoni chunks gave just the right kick of flavor. Difinitley worth the effort every now and then.
This was delicious!! I made this into stromboli using Jay's pizza crust (from this site) and substituted the provolone cheese for cheddar cheese. It's a good way to get to eat broccoli:)
These were great and a huge hit at a recent Labor Day Party. I took the advice of others and doubled the filling, adding a cup of hard salami along with the diced pepperoni. The dough is a bit sticky and I did add some extra flour during the kneading stage. Definitely a pretty dish and tastes great too!
This calzone definitly took some time but it was well worth it! My husband loved them. Next time I'm going to try them with spaghetti sauce! Thank You for the recipe.
These were extremely good. I'm not a big fan of broccoli, so I put in an entire package of the sliced pepperoni (couldn't find any diced, still worked extremely well). They were a little bread-y but so wonderfully tasty.
I sauteed the garlic with 1 cup of onions before adding them to the filling. I also added ricotta cheese. I substituted chicken for the pepperoni and it turned out delicious.
My husband tried making these exactly as written. He mentioned that there was too little flour in the dough as it was just a sticky mess and constantly stuck to the table. Later, after prepping the insides, he found that there was not enough filling for each calzone as written - he only had enough for four. So he split the filling up for all the dough he had. While the dough tasted great, that was pretty much all there was. Each calzone had a pitiful amount of filling inside to a big mound of dough, and all it tasted like was overwhelmingly pepperoni. If I hadn't read the recipe I would have been wondering if there was any cheese or broccoli. We ended up dipping it in sauce as it was too dry. We'll make calzones again, but definitely not this recipe. Also, I'm not sure why this recipe says "salt and pepper to taste". Do you really think this needs any salt and pepper since there's already pepperoni in it? Who just puts salt and pepper on everything they eat?
This was a tasty dish. The bread was good and the filling was yummy but I wish I made a lot more of the filling. It was a little sparse for my liking. Next time I think I will double the filling.
The dough stuck together well. Our house found that they were dry and needed a sauce. Depending on the filling an alfredo or tomato based sauce would be gret!
Ok, I didn't make my own dough, but I did use the filling. Unfortunately I also didn't have broccoli, so I used fresh baby spinach....but it was awesome anyway!!Maybe next time I'll have the time to make my own dough-who knows. Thanks for the recipe
Great dough recipe.My grands are picky eaters so I just made the filling with ricotta mixed with egg,s&p,basil,as you would for ravioli filling.I made them very full and had homemade pizza sauce on the side.Everyone loved them.Now they're always asking for me to make them again.
I made this for dinner and all in it took approx. 2 hours, incl one hour for the dough to rise. I served a warm bowl of pasta sauce on the side for dipping which really made the meal. This was a delicious meal and easy to make.
Too much garlic and not enough cheese for us
Made this for SATURDAY NIGHT APPETIZER dinner and it was ok. I liked the addition of the broccoli and I subbed Turkey pepperoni. I thought the filling lacked something- flavor wise . I knew my cheese and meat would give off some oil, so I only added a 1/2 TBS to the mix. The filling has a nice consistency not dry or oily. I’d skip the cornmeal bottom. That didn’t do much aside from burn a bit. And I used frozen florets about 8 oz; I microwaved them, drained water and rough chopped. Instead of 6 smalls I made 2 large.
I'm not fond of pepperoni (a lost of grease comes out of it when it cooks}, so I substituted bulk Italian sausage that I browned. There seemed to be so much broccoli....I cooked the stems as well as the florets - why waste a perfectly good part of the vegetable - then chopped it in the food processor. Also, I didn't add but about 1 T. of the olive oil to the filling. This just wasn't that good...very salty with the cheeses and all.
