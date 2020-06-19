Southern Sauce

Rating: 4.44 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This sauce is great on just about anything. It can be used as a dressing, dipping sauce, and it can also be used for cheeseburgers.

By MATT101

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
total:
3 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, mustard and sugar until well blended. I like to stir 50 times clockwise, and 50 times counter clockwise to get the sauce nice and thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 1.7mg; sodium 55.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Michelle Bean
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2011
It was easy to make nothing earth shattering though. Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Lorraine
Rating: 2 stars
03/25/2007
Definetly not my favorite. It was easy to make but the flavor was not for me and i usually like mustard! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Indracus
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2007
This was exactly what I needed for my chicken. I made triple the amount and stirred it in with the chicken. It tasted great. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Moppel
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2013
Wonderful!! I was a bit skeptical the combination just didn't sound very appealing plus I don't put mustard on my burgers I use mayo and ketchup. But I was pleasantly surprised. This elevated simple onion soup mix burgers with homemade buns to something that would put most restaurants to shame. Never in my life have I had a better burger. The taste reminded me a bit of BigMac sauce. It's delicious and I will not put anything else on my burgers anymore. Read More
Helpful
(1)
sweetpea
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2016
Delicious sauce you can make in 1 minute. I didn't have regular mustard only spicy brown mustard and it was veerrrry good. We had it with grilled burgers and homemade French fries. Thanks for the simple and tasty recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
caseydonelson9
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2015
I had reservations at first but I just can't seem to get enough of this stuff. It's been great on everything I've tried it on thus far. Needless to say it had quickly become a condiment staple. thank you for this simple and wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tagshot
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2012
Really easy to make and definitely a plus to me. Thumbs up Read More
Helpful
(1)
Happyschmoopies
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
10/21/2013
I was looking for a quick sauce to serve with our sliders tonight and thought I would give this a try. I tried it as the recipe was written and it was a little too sweet for our taste. I added some more light mayo and mustard to help balance out the flavor. It was just ok for us. Read More
Helpful
(1)
