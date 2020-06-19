Southern Sauce

1 of 16

Rating: 4 stars It was easy to make nothing earth shattering though. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars In Belgium this is called 'Sauce Andolouse' and is served on frites! Helpful (4)

Rating: 2 stars Definetly not my favorite. It was easy to make but the flavor was not for me and i usually like mustard! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This was exactly what I needed for my chicken. I made triple the amount and stirred it in with the chicken. It tasted great. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful!! I was a bit skeptical the combination just didn't sound very appealing plus I don't put mustard on my burgers I use mayo and ketchup. But I was pleasantly surprised. This elevated simple onion soup mix burgers with homemade buns to something that would put most restaurants to shame. Never in my life have I had a better burger. The taste reminded me a bit of BigMac sauce. It's delicious and I will not put anything else on my burgers anymore. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious sauce you can make in 1 minute. I didn't have regular mustard only spicy brown mustard and it was veerrrry good. We had it with grilled burgers and homemade French fries. Thanks for the simple and tasty recipe! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I had reservations at first but I just can't seem to get enough of this stuff. It's been great on everything I've tried it on thus far. Needless to say it had quickly become a condiment staple. thank you for this simple and wonderful recipe! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Really easy to make and definitely a plus to me. Thumbs up Helpful (1)