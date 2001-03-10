A special Scandinavian treat. Beginner lefse makers might want to make only a third of the portion the first time through! Serve any number of ways. A favorite is with butter or margarine and sugar. Some people like cinnamon with this, too. Jellies make an excellent topping as do thinly sliced fried sandwich meat.
this recipie is good dipped in butter and cinnamon sugar
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2008
I have used this recipe for the past 5 years and have never benn disappointed. It is simple, easy and best of all tasty. No one believes that it is made with instant potatoes. I am extending the tradition by teaching all of my children, nieces and nefews how to bake thes delicious tradiditonal breads. Thanks for the recipe. Mike
My Grandma always made lefse when i was growing up. My brother and I wanted to make it for Thanksgiving this year for our families. We are new at this, but this recipe made it very simple. Looked and tasted just like i remember Grandma's. I used butter instead of shortening, which seemed to work fine. I also want to note that i was surprised how easy it was to mix the flour in with the pastry cutter.
I cheat and make lefse using instant potatoes. Most recipes start with riced cooked potatoes, but this is much quicker. Very good at Thanksgiving, where you can stuff with leftover turkey, dressing & sometimes cranberries.
I made this twice for Passover as an unleavened bread. It worked amazingly. I used Betty crocker homestyle instant Mashed potatoes, Becel margarine, and canned coconut milk. The results were perfection. The first time the dough sat wrapped in logs in the fridge for 2 days (5 yr old got a bee sting) and still was perfect. The second batch, I did the potatoes mixture, left it over night in the fridge, added the flour by hand the next evening, pieced them out, rolled and cooked. Those were even softer. Amazing recipe. Thank you
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.