Zucchini Bread V

A moist bread with different spices than standard zucchini bread recipes. This is the best one I've tried, thanks to my stepmom-in-law. I like to freeze the shredded zucchini, and make this in the fall and winter. It's wonderful to serve at the Thanksgiving table.

Recipe by Justlynne

24
2 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla. Add grated zucchini.

  • In a separate bowl sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ground ginger, and ground cloves.

  • Blend dry ingredients into zucchini mixture. Pour into two 8x5 loaf pans coated with cooking spray.

  • Bake in a 325 degree F (165 degrees C) oven for one hour. Cool for 10 minutes and remove from pans. Cool on a wire rack.

255 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 116.5mg. Full Nutrition
