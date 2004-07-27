Zucchini Bread V

A moist bread with different spices than standard zucchini bread recipes. This is the best one I've tried, thanks to my stepmom-in-law. I like to freeze the shredded zucchini, and make this in the fall and winter. It's wonderful to serve at the Thanksgiving table.
This is my FAVORITE recipe from this site. I've made it at least 10 times. It's wonderfully versatile. I used whole wheat flour and egg replacer (I'm vegan). The last time I made it, instead of using ground ginger, I grated in about 1/4 cup of fresh ginger. I've also used this recipe with grated carrots instead of zucchini...and grated apples (using cinnamon instead of the ginger). Also, I usually cook it in my ring pan. The last time I made it, I used whole wheat pastry flour so it'd be lighter...added a glaze to the top and took it to a potluck...it was scarfed up!
This is my FAVORITE recipe from this site. I've made it at least 10 times. It's wonderfully versatile. I used whole wheat flour and egg replacer (I'm vegan). The last time I made it, instead of using ground ginger, I grated in about 1/4 cup of fresh ginger. I've also used this recipe with grated carrots instead of zucchini...and grated apples (using cinnamon instead of the ginger). Also, I usually cook it in my ring pan. The last time I made it, I used whole wheat pastry flour so it'd be lighter...added a glaze to the top and took it to a potluck...it was scarfed up!
This was the first time I've used another recipe for zucchini bread instead of the one I received from a friend years and years ago - and it turned out wonderfully!!! My boyfriend almost ate half a loaf himself and told me that this was the best my zucchini bread ever tasted! Definitely 5*'s and recommended for all to try!
This recipe is fantastic. I used craisins instead of raisins and also added grated orange peel - and hoo-boy-howdy - it was great. Thanks for the recipe - its a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/09/2001
One of the best! So easy, little prep time and delicious! I had so many compliments just from my first prep. The clove really makes it--just be sure you don't get too much. Stays moist for days IF it lasts that long.
This recipe is WONDERFUL!!!! Even better then my grandma's which I love and enjoy making. I did make some changes. Instead of the ginger and cloves I used 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice and instead of the raisins I put in 1 cup chocolate chips. You have got to try it that way it is to die for even my kids ate it like they couldn't get enough.. Thanks for sharing a GREAT recipe!!!!!!!!!!
Great recipe...thanks! perfect amount of gr. ginger and gr. cloves. I made a few revisions to make it a bit more healthier: Replaced 1 c. white sugar w/ 1 c. brown sugar, 1/2 c. veg. oil w/ 1 banana, 2 eggs w/ 2 egg whites only, 1 c. white flour w/ 1 c. whole wheat flour. I also used golden rasins (chopped) Recipe still came out super moist and a bit more heart healthy.
Excellent! The first zucchini bread I have ever made/had. The kids loved it too. Made the recipe as stated except for omitting the walnuts to make it school lunch friendly (no nut/peanut products allowed at school).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2003
This bread is absolutely delicious! It is so moist, and the spices make it so tasty. The first two loaves I baked were gone in four days, and the second batch is just as popular. My kids love it. Great recipe!
I added some cinnamon to the mixture and baked it in two round cake pans, then I frosted it with a can of vanilla frosting to which I had added some raisins and coconut. It was delicious, but next time I'll only bake it for about 45 minutes.
This did not come out as moist as I thought it would be but was still tasty. Of course I didn't have the right sized pan which may have contributed to it being dried out. If I did want it really moist what should I do?
Yummy, this bread is fantastic, although I did tweak it just a bit. I used 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, omitted the oil, added 1/3 cup water instead and used a generous 1 tsp of ground ginger. I baked it for roughly 45 mins in a 10 inch bundt pan. It turned out to be quite a dense cake, almost pound cake like but oh so yummy. A definite KEEPER!
Followed recipe as spelled out. Everyone loved the outcome. Got tons of compliments.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/05/2003
You're right. This recipe is very different than all the other zucchini bread recipes. I'm sorry, but my family didn't care for this one, esp. the raisins. It was very moist; I would give it that much, but we didn't care for the ginger taste; seems to dominate the overall taste of the bread. We will stick to the other traditional recipes. Sorry.
This is almost exactly the same as my grandmothers recipe. I use 1 cup white sugar and 1 Cup Brown sugar, also my grandmother added 1/4 C. Wheat germ. Its a sweet taste of my childhood, my kids love it too, with a little cream cheese.
Mmm, delicious! By far the best zucchini bread I have ever made! I used whole wheat flour, brown sugar and added about 2/3 cup of rolled oats. I cut the recipe in half and made it as muffins (it made about 10 large muffins that rose beautifully) to send to my brother at college in PA. They survived the trip and my brother loved them. Thanks for the post!
Love this recipe! It was easy and delicious. I left out the walnuts and added finely chopped Bacon instead. That's right, BACON. And trust me, it was amazing!!!! My only problem was that it was super crumbly... which I'm not sure how to fix. But it was so good, I didn't mind picking up handfuls of crumbly deliciousness and shoving them into my happy mouth. =)
This recipe was very easy to follow. It turned out well for me. The taste for some folks may be difficult to overcome for those who compare it to a "traditional" tasting zuchinni bread made with cinnamon and/or brown sugar. However, a few more raisins, a little melted butter and it is still a very yummy treat.
Really liked the lightness of this. I made mine into muffins. I took the advice of others and reduced the sugar - should have left it in. I also did not drain the pineapple, plus I added 1/2 as much more of the spices and added 1/2 as much of ginger to add some depth. Ate one with butter and it was pretty darn good!
Great recipe! I did make a few adjustments by substituting applesauce for the oil. I added a dash of nutmeg and cloves. The best part of my adjustment was buttering the bottom and sides of the pan and coating it with crushed walnuts. Simply amazing!!
I loved this recipe. Moist, easy, and tasty. I used brown sugar for 1/2 of the sugar requirements, and added some cinnamon. Made 1 loaf with nuts and one without and took to a pot luck. Both were equally received and enjoyed with most being gobbled up even though there were other options.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.