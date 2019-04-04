Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

49 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 14
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Strawberries, lemonade and ice are blended into a refreshing slush. A simple (non-alcoholic) fruity treat, fantastic in any season!

By FULLTON

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the ice cubes, water and lemonade concentrate into the container of a blender. Process until ice is finely blended. Add strawberries, and puree until well blended. Taste, and adjust flavors if you like. This recipe is very flexible.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/24/2022