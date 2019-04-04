Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberries, lemonade and ice are blended into a refreshing slush. A simple (non-alcoholic) fruity treat, fantastic in any season!
This was good but the lemonade overwhelms the strawberry taste. Next time I will add more strawberries but it was still very good.
I tried this recipe for our Memorial Day Cookout - I had made 2 gallons and ran out within the first hour! Everybody loved it! Easy to make and serve.
I usually make this yummy recipe with a strong lemonade mix, ice and fresh strawberries. My husband likes the tiny ice chunks.
Did not like. It was very sour. Left a bad aftertaste.
This was too tart, but the consistency was great. I doubled the strawberries and added 1-2 T. of agave syrup and then it was great! We enjoyed this with a spicy Cajun recipe. The drink cooled the palate.
Added a great deal more strawberries
Very lemony! If that's what you're looking for don't change a thing! If you want less of a lemon taste add more water. I also added rasberries to mine!
Yum! Everyone loved the tart flavor. Very refreshing!
This recipe is really great for when the day is really hot, and you want a treat to cool you off. It is really refreshing.
This lemonade was very tart so I added about 1 Tbs of pineapple juice to balance out the flavor... Can't wait to make it again soon!!! Overall, this was a great summer drink!
I tend to double the ingredients as most cans of frozen lemonade come in 12 ounces. If I just use 6, what do I do with the rest? Following this to the tee even with doubling, I think it could stand just a tad more water....the lemonade concentrate was still a tad strong, but there is MUCH room to customize how strong you want it (or not :) ).
The perfect summer treat! Added more strawberries, as suggested, and was delicious!
This is good but a little too tangy
Tasty. I also added about double the strawberries, as other reviewers did. I used frozen strawberries which in turn eliminated the need for ice. Good stuff. Even better with a shot of raspberry vodka or two.
Very refreshing drink, but a little on the tart side. My husband liked as written, but I added 2-3 tablespoons of Splenda before my kids would drink it. Will definitely make this again, keeping that in mind. It's simple and perfect for those hot, summer days.
So simple and refreshing on a hot summer evening. I was able to whip this up in no time and enjoyed ever last sip. I used pink lemonade and it made a very pretty presentation.
Very yummy. Also made it with apple raspberry juice....also very yummy!
I am 9 months pregnant and constantly craving lemonade! This was the perfect fix for me! My almost 2 year old son calls it special juice!
Great if you add additional strawberries. I used about 1 cup fresh to counter the tart lemonade taste.
Added extra strawberries, the kids really enjoyed this!
This recipe was good, but I found it way too sour/tangy for my taste. I had to add sugar and extra water to make it sweeter. Overall it was okay.
My family and I thought this was really good. It was a bit tart but I added extra strawberries as others suggested and also added about 5T of sugar. Outstanding!!
The whole family loved this drink! Refreshing!
I use prepared lemonade (from frozen concentrate) and frozen strawberries in the magic bullet. super easy slush and you can add whatever poison you like. love to garnish w/ limes or lemons. I give mine 5 Big Stars*****
This was delicious! Could use a few more strawberries, but either way it is too good.
This is a very refreshing drink on a hot day. Had for guests and they loved it too! I made per the recipe, and thought it was good as is, but a bit tart and needed a few extra strawberries. After adding them, better, but still tangy. Decided to add 2-3 fresh mint leaves and blended them in at the end. WOW! Really took the zing away and added a nice flavor! The small flecks of green in the red also looked pretty. Can also add a leaf to the top to decorate. DEFINITILY will make again in the summer! Thanks! (I used 12oz of store brand lemonade and made the recipe twice. Made enough for 4 people, 1-1/2 8oz. glasses each. Could have made more, but wanted to save room for dinner! :D. )
Good, I used fresh lemonade and turned out more liquidy.Will try again w/ frozen canned lemonade
Mmmmmmmm So Tasty!
It was ok. I had to make mine with the whole bag of frozen strawberries to get an acceptable taste for my family. I had to use what I had on hand and didn't have any fresh. For me 1/4 c of the lemonade to the 5 strawberries and maybe less of water (1/2 - 3/4 c ??) would do better. That is the ratio I plan on doing when I try this again. I also plan on trying it with the fresh strawberries next time. Great ingredients just wrong ratio for this house. Glad I tried it though :)
i made this it was so good but it tasted kind of sour so i put some sugar in it and then i put some gingerale in to make it kinda fizzy and that tasted really really really gooooddddd!!!!
This was delicious! I love tart lemonade so it was perfect for me. Instead of fresh strawberries, I used frozen ones and just added them until I got the taste I wanted. It was great! Thanks for the recipe!
The consistency of this is AMAZING! Sonic really got oudone by this recipe. Be careful that your Lemonade Concentrate is actually 6oz instead of 12oz your blender may not have enough room
I love this recipe! I am two months pregnant and the only thing that sounds good is Panera's frozen lemonade. This is an excellent homemade alternative. I used frozen strawberries. Definite keeper because it makes a great summer drink.
My kids love this drink. I only decreased the ice by 1/2 cup.
When I was making this, I didn't have any lemonade or lemonade concentrate. Instead I used watermelon kool-aid and froze it. The texture was perfect!!! I can't wait to try this next time with actual lemonade. I think if you don't like how tart the lemonade is (as other comments say it is overpowering the strawberry) using watermelon kool-aid works well.
I loved it! I used a scoop of lemonade, because that’s what we had on hand. It was great! I do wish it had more strawberries. Overall, I really liked it!
We lived off of this recipe in the summer. I did it exactly like the recipe but varied it up smoothie-style with different fruits and types of frozen lemonade/limeade and it was consistently great.
It was too sour for us.
Put in more strawberries
We doubled this and added a few extra small strawberries. It is so delicious that we have made this twice now.
