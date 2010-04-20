Real Southern Cornbread

151 Ratings
  • 5 82
  • 4 32
  • 3 11
  • 2 9
  • 1 17

This is the real stuff! Find your cast iron skillet and whip up a batch of cornbread tonight!

By Jason

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl mix together the corn meal, flour, salt, and baking powder.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl mix together the eggs, butter, and buttermilk. Add to the dry ingredients and stir until well blended.

  • Heat a dry 12 inch cast iron skillet over high heat for 2 minutes. Add corn oil to skillet, swirl oil around to coat bottom and sides. Leave remaining oil in pan. Return to high heat for 1 minute.

  • Pour the cornbread batter into the skillet and cook on high heat until bubbles start to form in the center. Remove from stove.

  • Bake in a preheated 400 degree F (200 degree C) oven for 40 to 50 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 22g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 620.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022