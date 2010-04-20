Real Southern Cornbread

I live in Mississippi and know how true southern cooks make cornbread. Nobody I know uses plain cornmeal and all-purpose flour when SELF-RISING Cornmeal MIX is on the shelf ready for the skillet in minutes. Every brand I've seen has a recipe for Buttermilk Cornbread on the side of the bag that is very close to how everyone makes it. Jason is correct: nobody adds sugar to cornbread. Leave it out. I've never heard of a whole cup of butter or margarine added before baking. That's 2 sticks people, and this is not supposed to be cake. 4 cups of buttermilk is way, way too much. Last of all, it's OK to use corn or other veggie oil, especially if you are vegetarian or have health issues that would preclude using pork drippings. So here's my recipe: 2 cups self-rising cornmeal mix 1 1/2 to 2 cups buttermilk 1/4 teaspoon baking soda 2 eggs, lightly beaten 1/4 cup bacon drippings Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Add bacon drippings to a well-seasoned 9-inch cast iron skillet and place in oven while it preheats. Combine eggs and buttermilk in a medium size mixing bowl, add the cornmeal mix and blend thoroughly. Remove the hot skillet from the oven, pour the hot drippings into the cornbread batter, then stir to quickly incorporate it. Pour the mix back into the skillet, and bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Slather on all the butter you want and eat it while it's hot. You won't stop with one slice.

