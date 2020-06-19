Champagne Jelly
Made from champagne or sparkling wine, this simple recipe makes a clear, crisp jelly, excellent for hors d'oeuvres.
Very easy to make, turned out well, tasted wonderful. I used a decent quality sparkling wine and the jelly was very flavorful. I've used this jelly with crepes, lamb, scones and on toast. Very versitile. I was confused by the one reviewer who said that the directions were confusing. There was no mention of water in the ingredient list because there is NO water in this recipe. Also, it does say in the directions when to add the sugar.Read More
This sounds good but does anyone know how this would turn out if you processed the jelly in a water bath canner so that it doesn't have to be refrigerated? Would this ruin the champagne flavor?Read More
Turned out wonderful, but there are some mistakes in the directions which I figured out before I started. Directions say stir in water - no amt. listed on ingredients. Directions do not say when to add sugar. What it should read is stir in sugar and pectin. Makes a wonderful gift basket item!
Revised instructions: combine champagne, vinegar & pectin. Bring to a rolling boil, stirring constantly; dump in sugar all at once. Continue stirring constantly until mixture comes back to a rolling boil. Boil for exactly one minute, still stirring; turn off hear. Pour into sterilized jars, leaving 1/2" headroom. Process in boiling water bath for 10 minutes.
followed the steps came out perfectly!
I tried this recipe twice and couldn’t get it to set. So now I have a bunch of champagne syrup.
Updating previous review: Best to put champagne, vinegar and dry pectin together to boil and then add sugar last. I added 150ml (5 oz) pure cherry juice for a bit of color and flavor in the first step. Pink champagne would add a bit of color without the extra flavor of a juice. Hot water bathed for non-refrigerator storage without harm. This was a HIT! Won FIRST PLACE at a local fair.
I made up three different batches of this jelly and could not get any of them to jell. I used a candy thermometer and got it up to 220 degrees. after that failed I did the same thing and doubled the pectin. It still didn't jell.
