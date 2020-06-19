Champagne Jelly

Made from champagne or sparkling wine, this simple recipe makes a clear, crisp jelly, excellent for hors d'oeuvres.

By GoneZap

Recipe Summary

30 mins
5 mins
35 mins
40
5 (8 ounce) jars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sterilize 5 half-pint jars. Set aside.

  • Pour the champagne into a large pot, and stir in sugar and vinegar. Bring to a full rolling boil, and stir in the pectin. Boil hard for one minute while stirring vigorously. Remove from heat, and ladle into sterile jars to within 1/2 inch of the top.

  • Wipe rims with a clean dry cloth, and seal with lids. Allow to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate. The jelly may take a few days to set.

93 calories; carbohydrates 20.5g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
