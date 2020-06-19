Strawberry Cinnamon Oatmeal Muffins

Rating: 4.24 stars
195 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 86
  • 4 star values: 78
  • 3 star values: 23
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 1

Start your day with these delightful, flavorful strawberry muffins!

By SCONESANDTEA

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups.

  • In a large bowl, mix flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together egg, milk, olive oil and sugar. Mix in strawberries. Stir strawberry mixture into oat mixture just until evenly moist. Spoon into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake 18 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until a knife inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 220mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (210)

Most helpful positive review

Samantha
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2008
So I read through all other reviews and made the following changes to the recipe: substitute stawberry yogurt for the oil, up the cinnamon to 1 tsp, add some chopped walnuts (they make a huge difference!), and make sure to cut the strawberries really small, so the muffins don't turn to mush. They turned out really well and I'm enjoying them for breakfasts in the morning. I found they stuck to the muffin cups when they were hot, but once they cooled I had no problem. They also froze pretty well. A keeper for sure! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Nancy B
Rating: 3 stars
05/14/2011
Just ok with the modifications I made for a healthier muffin without all the oil. I followed some other suggestions: used 1/2 whole wheat/1/2 regular flour 1/2 brown sugar/1/2 white sugar subbed light strawberry yogurt for oil and used more cinnamon. If I make again will try adding some vanilla and/or sprinkling with sugar/cinnamon before baking. Read More
Hillary
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2006
Very tasty! They were defintely not super sweet (I tend to like muffins sweeter...), but that may also be because my strawberries weren't very sweet. But the flavor was good and they were very easy to make. I filled the muffin cups almost to the top and was nervous they would rise too high, so I didn't quite use all of the batter. However, they did not rise much higher than they started, so feel free to fill the cups to the top. Mine baked perfectly in 18 minutes. Read More
Heather Pulley
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2007
Well these were a delightful surprise! They tasted a bit like baked oatmeal with strawberries. I haven't made a muffin that used olive oil before but it worked great. I used brown sugar instead of white and added 1 tsp of vanilla. I also used 1 tsp of cinnamon. If you cut the strawberries up small they should cook fine and get rid of the sogginess. Mine weren't soggy at all. Very nice, different muffin. Read More
GIA3
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2007
Yum!! After substituting 1/2 of the flour for whole wheat flour giving it a heaping 1/2 teas. of cinnamon (as opposed to just 1/2 using vegetable oil and a heaping 1/2 cup Turbinado sugar--all tips in other's reviews... THEY ARE GREAT!! TRUST ME--I MAKE LOTS OF MUFFINS and am an experienced cook! Read More
SEC2013
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2007
Awesome recipe. I added a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla used brown sugar instead of white and added some walnuts-made it a little bit sweeter! Read More
Azuki
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2007
I made a few changes but my roommate thought these were the best muffins she ever had! As others suggested I used whole wheat flour and brown sugar instead and added a handful of walnuts (makes them so much better!). I also substituted the olive oil with vanilla yogurt. The result is definitely very healthy and tasty! Like others I also couldn't taste a strong strawberry flavour. I think next time I'll try it with strawberry yogurt and add a little bit more sugar. Didn't give this 5 stars due to all the modifications but otherwise this was an excellent base recipe! Read More
vo0do0
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2006
As is this recipe can be a little on the dry side and as others have said very good but not spectacular. I only made these as listed a couple of times and then I started playing with the recipe to make other kinds of muffins which all turned out spectacular. This is one of my favorite recipes to modify because it generally comes out well. Both times I have used whole wheat cake flour and the whole wheat really seems to enhance the flavor so I would suggest trying whole wheat instead of regular flour and if you're not a big fan of berries you could try adding golden raisins and walnuts. Someone else mentioned a problem with tasting olive oil but i did not have this problem. I use the lightest olive oil I can find in the store or I use high heat safflower oil. Read More
LettersToElijah
Rating: 4 stars
07/02/2009
very tasty! Can I sub apple sauce for the oil? Read More
COOKINGFOR7
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2008
These were good moist and flavorful but it kind of overwhelmed the strawberry flavor. If you want a tasty muffin try this one but if you want something that really tastes like strawberries keep looking. Read More
