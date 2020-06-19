Strawberry Cinnamon Oatmeal Muffins

1 of 210

Rating: 4 stars So I read through all other reviews and made the following changes to the recipe: substitute stawberry yogurt for the oil, up the cinnamon to 1 tsp, add some chopped walnuts (they make a huge difference!), and make sure to cut the strawberries really small, so the muffins don't turn to mush. They turned out really well and I'm enjoying them for breakfasts in the morning. I found they stuck to the muffin cups when they were hot, but once they cooled I had no problem. They also froze pretty well. A keeper for sure! Helpful (117)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty! They were defintely not super sweet (I tend to like muffins sweeter...), but that may also be because my strawberries weren't very sweet. But the flavor was good and they were very easy to make. I filled the muffin cups almost to the top and was nervous they would rise too high, so I didn't quite use all of the batter. However, they did not rise much higher than they started, so feel free to fill the cups to the top. Mine baked perfectly in 18 minutes. Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars Well these were a delightful surprise! They tasted a bit like baked oatmeal with strawberries. I haven't made a muffin that used olive oil before but it worked great. I used brown sugar instead of white and added 1 tsp of vanilla. I also used 1 tsp of cinnamon. If you cut the strawberries up small they should cook fine and get rid of the sogginess. Mine weren't soggy at all. Very nice, different muffin. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Yum!! After substituting 1/2 of the flour for whole wheat flour giving it a heaping 1/2 teas. of cinnamon (as opposed to just 1/2 using vegetable oil and a heaping 1/2 cup Turbinado sugar--all tips in other's reviews... THEY ARE GREAT!! TRUST ME--I MAKE LOTS OF MUFFINS and am an experienced cook! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome recipe. I added a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla used brown sugar instead of white and added some walnuts-made it a little bit sweeter! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars I made a few changes but my roommate thought these were the best muffins she ever had! As others suggested I used whole wheat flour and brown sugar instead and added a handful of walnuts (makes them so much better!). I also substituted the olive oil with vanilla yogurt. The result is definitely very healthy and tasty! Like others I also couldn't taste a strong strawberry flavour. I think next time I'll try it with strawberry yogurt and add a little bit more sugar. Didn't give this 5 stars due to all the modifications but otherwise this was an excellent base recipe! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars As is this recipe can be a little on the dry side and as others have said very good but not spectacular. I only made these as listed a couple of times and then I started playing with the recipe to make other kinds of muffins which all turned out spectacular. This is one of my favorite recipes to modify because it generally comes out well. Both times I have used whole wheat cake flour and the whole wheat really seems to enhance the flavor so I would suggest trying whole wheat instead of regular flour and if you're not a big fan of berries you could try adding golden raisins and walnuts. Someone else mentioned a problem with tasting olive oil but i did not have this problem. I use the lightest olive oil I can find in the store or I use high heat safflower oil. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars very tasty! Can I sub apple sauce for the oil? Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars These were good moist and flavorful but it kind of overwhelmed the strawberry flavor. If you want a tasty muffin try this one but if you want something that really tastes like strawberries keep looking. Helpful (10)