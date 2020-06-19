Pan de Sal - Filipino Bread Rolls

As a long time baker, I know I could be overly critical, but... I made these a few weelast weekend to go with our Asian BBQ. No one cared for them and didn't eat them. They were heavy and overly sweet. I decided to try them again since these got so many high ratings. This time I made a bunch of changes and did a bit more digging into these rolls. I switched out to All Purpose. A much lighter and tender roll. NO BREAD IMPROVER! Bread improver is overly used by bakers who think that it "improves". Truth is, you can't make an already bad bread better by using it. I used whole milk, not canned. 1 egg, not two, 2 tsp of instant yeast. I noticed in the first batch the strong egg and chemical smell was the first notes of the bread. Used real, unsalted butter and Panko bread crumbs. I think a good option might be a mixture of rice flour, yeast, a touch of sugar and water.. painted on the bread before the rise. When it rises, it will crackle.. much like a dutch crunch vienna loaf. The second batch came out much lighter, better and tastier.

