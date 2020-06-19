Pan de Sal - Filipino Bread Rolls

The dough for this rolls are made using a bread maker. No more kneading! These rolls taste fantastic, best I've ever had. Bread improver is easy to find in some countries, but if it is not available, you may leave it out.

By IDA316

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 hrs
cook:
8 mins
total:
3 hrs 8 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the yeast, bread flour, bread improver, sugar, salt, margarine, eggs, and 1 cup of evaporated milk into a bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select the Dough cycle, and press start.

  • When the cycle has ended, remove the dough from the machine, and form into 2 inch balls. Dip each ball in the remaining evaporated milk, then in the dry bread crumbs. Place the rolls on a baking sheet crumb-side up. Cover loosely with a cloth or plastic, and let rise until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake rolls for 8 minutes, or until golden brown on the top and bottom.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 25.9mg; sodium 95.2mg. Full Nutrition
