Pan de Sal - Filipino Bread Rolls

The dough for this rolls are made using a bread maker. No more kneading! These rolls taste fantastic, best I've ever had. Bread improver is easy to find in some countries, but if it is not available, you may leave it out.
As a long time baker, I know I could be overly critical, but... I made these a few weelast weekend to go with our Asian BBQ. No one cared for them and didn't eat them. They were heavy and overly sweet. I decided to try them again since these got so many high ratings. This time I made a bunch of changes and did a bit more digging into these rolls. I switched out to All Purpose. A much lighter and tender roll. NO BREAD IMPROVER! Bread improver is overly used by bakers who think that it "improves". Truth is, you can't make an already bad bread better by using it. I used whole milk, not canned. 1 egg, not two, 2 tsp of instant yeast. I noticed in the first batch the strong egg and chemical smell was the first notes of the bread. Used real, unsalted butter and Panko bread crumbs. I think a good option might be a mixture of rice flour, yeast, a touch of sugar and water.. painted on the bread before the rise. When it rises, it will crackle.. much like a dutch crunch vienna loaf. The second batch came out much lighter, better and tastier.
YUM! Turned out perfect, just like the pan de sal i buy at the commissary (sp?) on base! As per the previous reviewer, I let the rolls rise in a 150 degree oven for 30 minutes then baked for about 8-9 minutes. I come from a Filipino family and everyone just loved them, will make again and again! **UPDATE** I just made these again using regular all-purpose flour (thought I had bread flour but didn't) which I sifted. I've never used bread improver because I can't find it in my area, these STILL turned out wonderful. It's really hard to mess up this recipe!
Very easy recipe, especially with a bread machine. Floured my hands and a cutting board to make working with the dough easier. Let the rolls rise in a warm oven (150 degrees) for half an hour, since they weren't rising much when sitting on the kitchen counter. Bake time was about 12 minutes.
Very easy, and doesn't take too long to make . . .all things considered! I left out the bread improver--didn't have it, didn't know what it was, so I looked it up. Apparently a sub is crushed vitamin c with a bit of water, and it's to help proof the bread when you don't have time to do it. So . . .not really needed at all then! And these were fine without it. They are very soft, and yes, a tad bland, but most pple eat rolls with butter or oil dip anyway, so it's no big deal. I ended up with more rolls than stated, since I'm not good at dividing up dough. The little ones were just as good, though. thanks for the recipe!
These turned out brilliantly! Some notes: 1) They brown quickly. In my oven (two batches) 8 minutes was not enough, 10 minutes was a tiny bit too much (but still divine). 2) I cut the dough as suggested by another reviewer. Easy and looked really spiffy. 3) 2 inches of unrisen dough I found made the pan de sal a bit bigger than you'd get in the Philippines. 4) size didn't really matter though as all rolls, big and small, turned out around the same time! 5) I used lightly salted breadcrumbs and in the dough, a slightly heaping 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Not too salty, I think just right. 6) Def no bread improver needed here so don't sweat that if you don't have it.
I make this every week without bread improver and using a bread machine on dough cycle. I get lots of compliments. I use this recipe to make AN PAN, Cinnamon rolls, Hamberger buns, and dinner rolls. And sometimes - just like the recipe says - rolling in breadcrumbs! This is a keeper!
easy and really good. For an Italian twist, add some dried herbs and parmesan to the breadcrumb topping. The dough was a bit sticky but I just kneaded in a little more flour. Definitely will make again!
amazing recipe...very delicious...since i made this recipe, my family never went out to buy pandesal...i usually do this recipe before i go to bed and just leave it overnight to rise...i bake it in the morning so that my family can enjoy a warm homemade pandesal! yum!
Further to yesterday's review... there were left overs and so kept them covered in plastic wrap in the fridge and had them again for breakfast this morning. We popped 2 in the oven toaster for 2 to 3 mins and they were surprisingly crisp on the outside while still soft on the inside, which is really great. Had a firsthand taste in Manila in 1983 and since then have been searching for a recipe and this is just great tasting, even a day later. Thank you again.
Soooo good! Im Filipino and I have been having a seriously bad craving for pandesal these past few months! (yes MONTHS). I grew up eating this stuff and still did up until I migrated to the US 3 years ago, and I have to say this tastes and looks just like Pan de Manila pandesal! A few alterations I made: 1 1/3 cup evaporated milk instead of just 1, 1/2 tsp salt, and I read online that bread improver is bad for you so i opted out on that. It doesn't have as much flavor as the stuff you buy from your local 'sari-sari' store, but I'm guessing thats because I didnt use bread improver. Filipino or not, I highly recommend trying this recipe!
Mabuhay!!! Thank you for sharing a bit of the Philippines with the world. I wish that all of you who have tried baking this recipe in your respective homes and countires can visit our country and enjoy freshly baked pandesals with Kesong Puti (White Cheese) with our Kapeng Barako (our local brewed coffee)
Excellent! Excellent! Excellent! This was the first time I made Pan de Sal and this recipe is topnotch. I skipped the bread improver because it was not available in our area. The taste is exactly similar to the ones I have tried many years ago.
We made these rolls for my daughter's school report on the Philippines. The class loved them, and they were easy to make. My sister-in-law, who is from the Philippines, recommended this for an authentic recipe for the report. She said they eat them there all the time.
i remember this bread i still eat it we get it straight from the Philippines my favorite i was in the Philippines a couple months ago we had to walk to a store for breakfast to get Pan de Sal Lahing Pinoy !
These are as good as, if not better than, the ones that I get a Filipino bakery in south San Diego. I was amazed at the texture I was able to get out of home made rolls. My husband thinks they're the best yeast rolls that he's ever had. I didn't bother with yeast improver as my yeast was fresh (plus, I have no idea where I'd buy it). I didn't want to overwork the dough by shaping it into balls, so I just dumped the dough out of the breadmaker pan and used a really sharp knife to get the size I wanted. They came out ovalish after the rising on the baking sheet, which was perfect for me. I love, love, love, toasting these for breakfast. They go great with bacon and runny egg yolks. They have just the perfect taste and consistency to sop of the yolk. They were also a great accompaniment to spaghetti, chili, and chowder.
Just made this today and it was the best pan de sal ever. Everything about it was perfect even if I didn't have the bread improver. I had great compliments and plan on making this again and again. If you are Filipino you will love this recipe...thanks a lot for sharing.
Oh my, impressive and easy! I had evap. milk to use up and decided to make these. My daughter went nuts over these because she loves pan de sals! She loves to dunk them in hot cocoa or for snacking (these are not your average dinner rolls btw). I agree with most reviewers that there's no need for the bread improver. Also, I did not roll them into balls, just dumped out the dough then cut it somewhat equal size with a dough cutter or a sharp knife. I then rose them inside the oven in warm setting, doors cracked open. The only thing I did differently was to lightly brush the breads with evap. milk then crushed and sprinkled panko. I let it rise for more than 30 minutes. A little dense but I love the evap. milk to it. I prefer my rolls a little sweeter so next time I will add more sugar and also add 1/2 t. more of salt. For a little fluffier version, use all-purpose flour. We also like our rolls to look shiny, so skip the evap.milk/panko and just slightly brush butter after baking.
So simple and PERFECT! I made mine a little bigger and got 16 rolls, which my family gobbled up in one sitting. Slightly sweet, dense, tender inside, and beautifully crisp and glossy on the outside. I never bother with bread improver, but I do use Occident flour. And for me, 1/2 cup of canned milk was more than enough for the final dip before rising. This is a family favorite for sure!
Did this in a breadmaker and the dough was so sticky I had to remove it in clumps out of the pan which resulted in dough sticking to my hands instead, so had to use a lot of flour to remove. Otherwise the result was very good and soft bread.Gave my mom a few pieces as she's been hankering for pan de sal like the ones we used to get at the "panaderia", will ask for her feedback.
I never had a better roll than this. Made it exactly by recipe except for bread improver and did not roll in crumbs at the end. I will be making these for special occasions from now on. I used the bread machine through the first rising then shaped them myself. They had to rise about an hour the second time and I baked them for 10 minutes. You won't be disappointed in these rolls for flavor, softness and appearence. Wow! what flavor.
Good, but nothing special. Results in a moist, dense, slightly sweet bread. Reminiscent of challah. I find that I need about 3 c flour for 1 c liquid, and here the eggs add an additional 1/2 c liquid, so I needed a good bit more flour than called for (probably about 4 c).
I was pressed for time and used my bread machine to mix this dough. This is by far the best roll recipe ever. I cannot believe how wonderful and fluffy the inside was and how golden and crisp the crust was. I made three batches in a row for dinner (we had company coming) and I have two left!!! On a side note, I did have to bake them for 12 minutes, but I think my oven marches to a different drummer. This is fantastic and will replace all of my other dinner roll recipes. Thank you for sharing it -- I could not be happier!!!!
Love this recipe! I didn’t use the bread improver. I used my kitchen stand mixer with dough attachment as I don’t have a bread maker. I used a little extra flour so the dough would be less sticky. I heated up the evaporated milk and added the yeast then let it sit for 15 minutes. I used Italian bread crumbs to dip the dough in. I also let the dough rise in the oven for 30 minutes at 150 degrees then baked as instructed. I will be making this again for sure.
Great recipe. The original PDS from the Phillippines were a little more sweet and buttery, but this was a good recipe. No bread machine, so I had to use a TON more flour, to get it to 'go'. If you wanted a little more a of sweet roll, just toss in a little more sugar. I skipped the bread crumbs too.
