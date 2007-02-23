Pizza Crust for Bread Machine

142 Ratings
  • 5 114
  • 4 21
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

A crusty, chewy pizza crust! Our family's favorite! Try make two pizza crusts at once by removing the dough from the machine once it hits the rise cycle and place in a separate bowl. Now you are ready to begin the second crust!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 large pizza crust
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in the bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacturer. Select dough cycle.n

    Advertisement

  • Remove after rise cycle and use with your favorite pizza recipe.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 1g; sodium 195.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/09/2022