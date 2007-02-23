Pizza Crust for Bread Machine

A crusty, chewy pizza crust! Our family's favorite! Try make two pizza crusts at once by removing the dough from the machine once it hits the rise cycle and place in a separate bowl. Now you are ready to begin the second crust!
Perfect pizza crust! It is even better when made with bread flour, and I usually sub garlic salt instead of plain. I found semolina flour made by Bob's Red Mill. The dough was a little sticky - previously, I had sprinkled some flour on it and the counter - use white rice flour for this instead, it won't alter the texture of the crust they way wheat flour does. I use this crust both on a pizza stone and on a gas grill (see recipe for Pizza On The Grill II). When I bake this in the oven, I make two pizzas; on the grill, I use this recipe to make 12 small pizzas. I used to use corn meal on my pizza stone, but have found that wheat germ tastes better and is less gritty. This crust stays light colored after it is baked. Thank you for the great recipe, Marian!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2003
Got to add my kudos to the rest. I've tried SO MANY pizza crust recipes I can't even count them, looking for something good and easy. And I'm always trying to reduce the fat content. This recipe did it all for me, and tasted fabulous. Also works with other kinds of oil. And it was so easy to work with to spread out onto the pan -- not too sticky, and not too fragile. It didn't break all over like some recipes do when you're trying to make them fit your pan. THIS IS MY PERMANENT PIZZA DOUGH RECIPE!
this was a great crust! the semolina makes a huge difference. I baked it at 400, and it was great. next time I will try 425, I like it brown. I dont have a bread machine and it turned out awesome. I froze the remaining dough and made calzones which were even better than the pizza. Ive already shared this recipe...thanks!!
I had company when I made this the first time. They liked it so much I had to make a copies for them to take home. My husband and kids loves it too, we have to make pizza every Sunday now. The only things I changed was I used solid shorting instead of olive oil and 3 cups all-pupose flour. It made the dough so soft I didn't need to roll it out, I just flattened it with my hands. YUM, YUM!
Can I say ?? WOW! So flaky so yummy! I gave up on homemade pizza a while ago. My crust used to come out like a led slate:(,however with so many 5 star reviews, I decided to give this one a shot and I'm glad I did!! I didn't have semolina flour but it didn't matter. I used easy pizza sauce III with this crust as did another reviewer and it was great and low fat! NOTE: I lost my bread machine manual but as a rule of thumb first the liquid, then the dry, then the yeast. I placed the oil and warm water first then the salt and sugar so it could dissolve then the flour and yeast. (Preheated the oven at 400) Then I split the dough into 2 pieces and made 2 deep dish pizzas (using 2 cake pans) and lightly oiled the crust with olive oil before I put on the sauce and cheese and saugasage. The crust was light and tasty. I can't wait to make calzones or bread sticks next. This recipe is definilty a keeper!!
Fantastic!!! The semolina flour added just a bit of chewiness! It was great! I baked on 400 for about 25 minutes. I always prebake the crust for about 5 minutes before adding cheese and sauce. Definitely try this one!
This is an excellent pizza dough recipe and I love how fast and easy it is! The dough is a little sticky coming out of the machine, so make sure you flour your hands while pressing it into the bottom of a greased pizza pan. I make my pizza using the "Easy Pizza Sauce II" recipe from this site, along with my favorite toppings. Then I bake it at 425 degrees for 15 minutes and it comes out perfect every time! The dough is soft and tender and comes out nice and puffy and golden. Enjoy!
Thank you thank you thank you!! This crust turned out AMAZING!! It's the perfect thickness, and nice and chewy on the inside with a crisp exterior. I'm going to have to stock up on semolina flour, because I'm making this dough all the time from now on! This recipe could be the first step toward world peace. 100 stars!
Great Recipe! I end up using a tablespoon of sugar so that the crust browns up nice. I've had great luck putting my pizza stone on the bottom rack, preheating to 475 degrees, & baking until done. I have to use one of those wood pizza paddles to transfer the pizza to/from the stone, but the texture of the crust is *well* worth the troubles.
Absolutely the best crust I ever tasted! We made one recipe on a huge pizza pan for a nice size crust and a second recipe on a smaller baking stone with a thick crust. We absolutely loved it, both ways! So easy and quick! I used Ceresota Brand flour which is an inexpensive flour you can use in the bread machine or in regular baking. Thanks for this keeper!
I've never made pizza from scratch before and was a little afraid that I'd have a mushy mess on my hands. NOT! This was AMAZING and the crust was just incredible. I still can't believe I made it!! I used a pizza stone and brushed well with olive oil before placing dough on it. Also brushed top of pizza dough (once I got it into shape) with olive oil. Sprinkled with garlic powder and a little salt. Used home made pasta sauce and it was to die for. Making another one as I type this!!!! Also, if you find your dough is too sticky to handle don't hesitate to toss a little flour on it. I probably used about another 1/2 cup flour while pulling the dough out of the bread machine and also used it while working it into shape. Excellent recipe!! Thank you for posting!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
07/28/2002
NO BAKING DIRECTIONS - NICE DOUGH, BUT WHAT TEMPERATURE AND HOW LONG DOES ONE BAKE IT???? 425? 375? WHAT?
I made this recipe using all purpose flour, plus a few tablespoons of whole wheat, and my bread machine. I also added 1 tablespoon of sugar instead of a teaspoon. I have a large sized stone, not extra-large, so I had to trim the edges since I rolled all of it out very thin (and I did not divide it into two, as some suggested, which I should have done) but we enjoyed the puffed up edges anyway. I dusted my stone with cormeal as well to keep it from sticking. I baked at 475 for about 12 minutes. It came out fantastic, if you like thin crispy crust. I think it could be altered to your liking with lard and other types of flour if you want a softer crust. Before cooking I brushed the edges with olive oil and it came out golden. I absolutely love this recipe! Thank you Marian!
I'm so glad to see another pizza crust recipe with semolina flour. I've been experimenting but could never get it quite right. It is a very essential ingredient. Other pizza crusts without semolina flour are too bread-like. Thanks for sharing!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2000
Great pizza crust! And making it in the bread machine is so easy it makes you kinda wonder why anyone would ever use any pre-fab pizza dough!
I found working with the dough very easy. The first time I used a full recipe and it made a very thick crust. The next time I made a half a recipe and got a very thin crust. I think 3/4 a recipe would make the perfect size crust for one pizza.
Wow! Best pizza crust I've ever made! So easy to make in the bread machine and extremely easy to work with. I felt like a pro! Didn't have any semolina flour, so I used bread flour in place of it (1 c.) with great results.
This is the BEST. We now have a weekly pizza night - let everyone spread out their crust and top as desired. Look for "pizza cheese" - we like it better than plain mozzarella. Bake HOT at 500 degrees on a plain cookie sheet for 5-7 minutes depending on crust thickness. If we have more than three people I double this recipe.
Fist attempt at a homemade pizza crust. It turned out perfect. I used three cups of all purpose flour because that is what I had on hand but other than that I followed the recipe. I cooked at 4oo degrees in a preheated oven for five minutes and then added my topping. I cooked one pizza in a large cast iorn skillet. I let it cook for 30-40 minutes to make sure it was done in the middle but you have to judge the cooking time by the size pizza you make. Next time I will try in a 9x13 glass dish. Thanks for the recipe. My family loved this crust.
Very nice, and very easy. I replaced one cup of the flour with whole wheat flour to get a more whole grain dough, and it worked well. I'm wondering if this crust is supposed to be for 2 pizzas--it was really puffy. I love puffy dough, though, so it didn't bother me one bit. If you prefer thinner crust, I'd recommend you make two crusts out of this recipe. I used this in the BLT Pizza recipe on here. Worked well. Thanks for the recipe!
This is so good and so easy! I threw all the ingredients (in order) into the bread machine and let the machine do the work. The semolina flour really makes a difference and gives the crust a great texture. My family loved it!
Great pizza dough! Chewy on the inside, crunchy on the outside. I'm going to try using this dough for breadsticks. I lightly oiled the pizza pan with olive oil and sprinkled it with cornmeal, and baked it for 20 minutes @ 425 degrees. This is good stuff.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2005
Fantastic easy dough...I tested the yeast & sugar for 10 min in measuring cup. Add to olive oil and salt beat in flour.I also added 1 tsp of garlic & onion powder to the flour mixture. Switched to the oiled dough hooks I ran my kichen aid on medium for 5 - 7 min. Place dough in oiled ziplock bag in refridgerator over night. The semolina flour is the secret. Always use a pre heated pizza stone or tile. Even my kids made perfact crusts no holes I had to throw that in...Great recipe Thanks
You won't ever need another pizza base recipe. This was so light and tasty. The kids declared we need never phone out for pizza again (I'm not too sure about that one!). The dough is a little wet to work but use plenty of flour for rolling and it will be fine. Enjoy!
This is a wonderful pizza crust. I love the semolina flour in it. It even tasted good the day I forgot to set the machine on dough/pasta and ended up making pizza bread!! We no longer buy the store bought crusts because they can not campare with crust made from this recipe.
Finally found a perfect pizza crust. I did double it and it overflowed just a little (because I left in in the bread-maker after it was done and it continued to rise) so next time I just have to be sure to take it out right away. Doubled it made 2 big pizzas! I spread it out on cookie sheets, let it rise a little, and pre-baked a bit (400, 5min) because I made it so early in the day. Everyone loved it!
This was a great recipe. For some reason the second time I made it, it wasn't as easy to work with as it was the first time around. Maybe it was the humidity or something. I just pat it out onto the stone and it stays put. Thanks for the recipe!
As a beginning cook, I enjoy making pizza dough and have found that using the bread machine makes life a lot easier. This recipe was tasty and made enough for a pizza, especially when my family loves pan...
very simple to make, very common ingredients except perhaps selmolina. i don't know what it is but my wife, who is German, always has Griess around so it worked out. i also added Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Thyme, Oregano, and freshly ground Black Pepper to the flour so the flavors are built into the crust. also i split the dough into two pieces to make two thinner pizzas vs. one larger one and the smaller pizzas aren't THAT small OR thin. one trick i did was bake the crusts (alone) for about 1.5 - 2 minutes each side before applying sauce and toppings. AND ensure you flour your surfaces well when working the dough or you will end up with a very UGLY (but tasty) pizza blob. the first pancake is always the worst and i've learned my lesson well. ENJOY!!
This was amazing! I give most of the credit to the recipe, but just a bit goes to the baking method. After reading the other reviews, I chose to bake at 475 on a preheated pizza stone. I made two pizzas and baked each for 8 minutes. The bottom of the crust was nice and crispy and it was done perfectly. There's something about the semolina flour that just sets this apart from other recipes I've tried. Delicious!
PERFECT crust. There is a little crunch to the outside, and inside - chewy. A slight yeast flavor to the end crust. Absolutely delicious! The only issue - the dough was sticky/tacky, and seemed to tear easily, even with added flour (could have been due to humidity). We ended up rolling the dough and then placing on a sheet pan which was dusted with cornmeal. Topped the dough with a skim of olive oil and paste of freshly roasted garlic; baked for 7-10 minutes at 425. Lowered oven to 400, topped with one layer of good provolone, three thinly sliced tomatoes, chiffonade of basil, some salt and pepper. THE most PERFECT pizza I have ever eaten!
This dough was perfect and makes a big pie. I don't own a bread machine so I mixed all the ingredients except 1/2 cup of flour. Put dough in bowl sprayed with olive oil on both sides and let rise till double. Then I kneaded in the rest of the flour or a little more till not sticky and easy to handle till feels velvet smooth. I hold back some of the flour on bread recipes until after the first rising. I can never judge the moisture content in flour and don't want my bread to be overly dry.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2001
I and my husband love this pizza crust. Semolina flour really makes a big different. I will use only this recipe for my pizza from now on. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe.
Best Pizza crust ever! I use 1 cup each of semolina,whole wheat, and bread flour. I got rid of my bread machine as soon as I had a Kitchen Aid stand mixer with a dough hook, and this dough comes together quickly. Perfect for 2 14" pizzas. Thanks, Marian!
Just made this in my new bread machine. Followed the recipe exactly and it came out great. Next time I will make the crust less thin (I made 2 pizzas and even had a bit left over). I think I'll make foccacia with the remainder....
This makes the best crust for homemade pizza and cheesy bread. I served both at a party and made the crusts the day before and kept in the fridge. Talk about deep dish, they were great. It worked great for stuffed crust too (Mozz. string cheese tucked all around the edge). Extra yummy. Will be the only pizza crust I use from now on!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2004
Everyone loves my homemade pizza, but, since I started making it with this recipe, they go crazy! The semolina flour added just the right touch to blend all the wonderful pizza flavors.
Not good at all. Was extremely sticky and hard to work with. I ended up with more dough on my hands than in my pan. Did not brown up very well and I was unable to even roll it out properly. Tasted very yeasty. I'll keep looking for another recipe.
finally, a pizza dough we love! I use half whole wheat bread flour.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2005
This recipe was very easy and tasted great! I didn't have time to make it right out of the bread machine, so I lightly oiled a glass bowl but sarwran on it and put it in the fridge. Later I floured a cookie sheet and spread it thin, put my toppings on and baked it @425 for about 20min. I got 2 crusts out of this recipe.
Very good. Will make again. Came out alittle sticky just dusted with a little more flour. I made this with 3 cups of flour for bread machine since I did not have the semolina flour. I will now go out and buy it and try it with the semolina and hopefully it will be even better!
Loved, loved, loved this recipe! Dough was so easy to work with and tasted really good! After reading other reviews, I too used 3 C. all purpose flour (so I wouldn't have to buy the other kind) and it turned out great. I made the pizza into calzones (put toppings on one side and folded dough over) for something different...brushed tops with olive oil and sprinkled with parm cheese. Will definitely be my permanent recipe - thanks!
This is a very good recipe. I did add 1 tablespoon sugar as another viewer advised instead of the 1/2 tsp. called for. It did not make it too sweet but browned up nicely. The crust is very crunchy even on the bottom and is not so bread like as so many other recipes are. I used white bread flour and the semolina. Next time I am going to try shifting the flour amounts to 1 3/4 cups bread flour and 1 1/4 cups semolina flour to see if that would make it even better. I baked it on parchment which I placed on a pizza stone in a 500 degree preheated oven. It baked in about 9 minutes! My favorite local pizza parlor uses a 500 degree oven and I love their crust. This is as close as I have come to their lovely crust. This is definitely a keeper recipe!
This pizza dough has just replaced the one that I've used for years. It made enough for 2 generous sized pizzas. We had 1 fajita pizza and 1 chicken pesto pizza for dinner tonight to rave reviews. Excellent!
This pizza crust was very fluffy and delicious, a good sacillion crust. I baked it at 425 for 12 - 15 minutes and it turned out wonderful!! I'd look for a different recipie for the thinner crispier crusts that I like with a round pizza, but this is a GREAT Sacillion crust!
Everybody loved this crust. It was easy to manage, the proportions were just right. I used agave syrup instead of sugar (my son is sensitive to white sugar). The edges were crunchy on the outside and chewy inside. I'll keep semolina flour in my pantry from now on.
Absolutely the best pizza crust I have ever made. The semolina flour is the secret. Makes a great texture with just the right amount of "chew" to the crust. My husband says no more take out pizza after trying this one!
I make my pizzas in rectangular baking sheets, so I could only use the recipe given to make one large pizza with very thick crust. I made a larger batch of dough, and I was able to make two smaller, thinner pizzas. All-in-all, a great pizza crust recipe. It had a good texture, though it didn't have an entirely distinct flavor by itself. I usually added Italian herbs to give it a kick. Works great with white pizza!
Excellent. I had about given up on homemade pizza, but the semolina in this recipe caught my eye and I decided to give it a try. I'm so glad I did! It couldn't have been easier and the taste was incredible. It was a little sticky when it came out. I added a few tablespoons of flour as I was shaping it. I made two large pizzas from one recipe of dough (we like our pizza crust thin). I brushed olive oil onto the pizza crust before adding the other toppings. I baked my pizzas at 475 for about 10 minutes on a pre-heated pizza stone. To those who complain that the crust is bland -- isn't that what the toppings are for? This crust made an excellent backdrop for our favorite toppings and will be my go-to recipe for pizza crust from now on.
this crust is the real, pizza-parlor deal. we added healthy things like ground flaxseed and wheat germ. no more ordering out, ever!!! semolina seems to be the real key for crisp and chew. using a pizza stone in the oven is another breakthrough.
Thank you for sharing this pizze crust recipe! I was unsure becuase it does not clear on how to finish baking, but the reveiws really helped. It is sticky to work with out of the bread machine so as suggusted I used a lot of flour to make the final product. I was a little work, but I will deffinately work with this dough. It was wonderful and the best part, my three growing boys and husband loved it. Thank you again!
I'm sorry, but I just didn't like this. I did add some garlic powder to give it more flavor. It came out as a sticky, gooey mess even after adding more flour. The search goes on for a great crust. i just don't understand all the fantastic ratings. . .
One of the better recipes I've tried. When I made it as-is, it came out way too wet (about pancake batter consistency), so make sure you don't walk away from the bread machine in case you need to add more flour. It did come out with a lovely flavor and consistency that was easy to stretch out. One recipe made enough dough for an extra large pizza. The texture was soft and not as chewy as I would have liked, but that's hard to come by in homemade pizza dough. I will be trying this recipe again!
This crust was super easy to make! And is the best homemade pizza dough we've ever used. We used it for a homestyle pizza and for a deep dish pizza. Both turned out fantastic! I didn't have Semolina flour, but substituted whole wheat flour and had fantastic results!
I made this with the semolina flour, as well as bread flour instead of regular flour. I prepared 5 individual pizzas, and 3 calzones and the crust was the best part in all of it. Everything was sooo fluffy. I brushed the calzones and the crust with egg whites, and then REAL butter. I used REAL mozzarella cheese (the kind that is handmade in Italy and is packaged with a small amount of liquid ) and it made all the difference. I made some yummy calzones filled with mozzarella, and after I brushed the outside with egg-white I sprinkled them with asiago, romano, and a lil bit of cheddar cheese. Im going to literally hide the next batch from my husband because he literally inhaled everything and he even robbed me of the calzones that I put up for my lunch the next day. Its the best crust ever, and I used Bobs Red Mill Semolina flour also. I cooked everything at 400*.
This is the ONLY pizza dough I make anymore. I use it to make thin crust pizzas, so one batch makes 4 pizzas for us. The dough has the perfect bite and chew to it. I have been using this recipe for years, and have no desire to find anything different!
Came out great. Lots of crunch, body, and flavor. I did add a little thyme and garlic powder but you can vary to taste. Stretch and pat into pan sprinkled with cornmeal. Let rest after it contracts and then press out again. Very forgiving about tears and such (just pinch back together). I baked at 425 for about 13-15 minutes on a regular rectangular pan, but I will try cooking the bottom in a large cast iron pan first and then popping into the oven for the top.
My 5 year old son said, "This is the best pizza I have ever eaten!" Then he cleaned his plate! This is probably the best compliment that could come from our house, because he is a very picky eater! Thank you for the wonderful recipe--it will definitely be used again and again.
Loved it! did not put the yeast in the cup of water first. Because it is the instant yeast. I put the hot water sugar and yeast in the bowl and then the rest of the ingredients!. I let it mix with the dough hook until it was smooth . I did not have to add more flour at all. It came away from the sides of the bowl. It rolled out like a dream.
It was the best crust I ever made! With that being said, I did adjust the recipe by reducing the water to 1 1/8cup. I also mixed garlic salt and regular salt to equal 1 tsp. I also added about 1 Tsp of Italian seasoning, because we like it that way. Turned out perfect, and so easy with the bread machine.
