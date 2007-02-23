Pizza Crust for Bread Machine

I made this with the semolina flour, as well as bread flour instead of regular flour. I prepared 5 individual pizzas, and 3 calzones and the crust was the best part in all of it. Everything was sooo fluffy. I brushed the calzones and the crust with egg whites, and then REAL butter. I used REAL mozzarella cheese (the kind that is handmade in Italy and is packaged with a small amount of liquid ) and it made all the difference. I made some yummy calzones filled with mozzarella, and after I brushed the outside with egg-white I sprinkled them with asiago, romano, and a lil bit of cheddar cheese. Im going to literally hide the next batch from my husband because he literally inhaled everything and he even robbed me of the calzones that I put up for my lunch the next day. Its the best crust ever, and I used Bobs Red Mill Semolina flour also. I cooked everything at 400*.