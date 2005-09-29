Coconut Muffins
A very simple muffin recipe. Try them with your favorite hot beverage for an early morning treat. Quick note: if using sweetened coconut, eliminate the honey.
I greatly modified and they turned out great- coconutty, moist, and just sweet enough. I accomplished this by doubling the ingredients (yielded about 16 muffins), and substituting as follows: added 1/2 tsp baking powder, boiling rice milk for boiling water, 1/2 cup honey. My young girls love them too! Will make my modified version again!Read More
I was very disappointed in this recipe. They weren't sweet at all, and made 10 VERY small muffins.Read More
This recipe was REALLY BAD! The yield was 6, not 12, muffins. They did not brown at all. I did not use honey because I used sweetened coconut (as directed in recipe),and there was virtually no flavor. After removing them from the oven, they collapsed. The result- flavorless yellow clumps. On the plus side, they smelled great!
This was the only coconut muffin on your site, so I tried it. It has no leavening agent, so came out like lead. Therefore, I can only think that it was a forgotten ingredient? I'd like the person to put it in, if it was forgotten - is there any way you can let them know?
Taste is very particular but delicious. My friends say that it's the kind of taste you love or you hate, nothing in between. After reading previous reviews, I added 1 teaspoon of baking powder. Next time I'll bake'em I will double quantities, because thy're rather small.
My family didn't like these at all. They have a very "eggy" flavor.
Terrible! Very bland! Even after adding baking powder and doubling the recipe, it only made 12 SMALL muffins.
I for one didn't like this recipe. The muffins didn't rise like they were suppose to. They need sugar or something to give some sweetness. Some of the family members in the house hold tried them, they didn't like them either. I will not be making these again. I may play around with this recipe to make it sweeter and more tasteful.
2 eggs ? 3/4 cup of flour ? no baking soda ? SORRY, this recipe is all wrong.
Turned out very good. It didn't make as many as the recipe said.
I think "Ginger"forgot to add baking powder to this recipe. It turns out flat and doughy.
Only made 6 muffins that did not even rise that much.
I had coconut to use up so made these muffins today. The instructions to add beaten eggs whites and add flour mixture to liquid ingredients is odd for a muffin recipe. I followed the instructions but added 1 tsp baking powder and the result was a dozen very small muffins. Edible but taste and texture were just OK. I won't be making these again.
i had to change a few things just add 2 tsp of baking powder,1 cup of flour 1/4 c of sugar and use sweetened coconut flakes big improvement! they turned out quite good!
replaced almond extract with lemon because i didn't have any, turned out delicious, i'm happy with the small portion because i only bake a little at a time but if anyone wants a bigger portion then multiply the amount 3x!
I wish I had read the reviews as well. I doubled the receipe to take some to work and they looked very unappetizing. They didn't rise at all, didn't brown and seemed gooey. The flavor wasn't bad; I made them with sweetened coconut and no honey.
it tasted great but needed baking soda. my family loved them
I wish I would have taken the time to read the reviews first, but I was in a hurry. Surely there is something missing from this recipe besides just flavor and texture.
