Coconut Muffins

A very simple muffin recipe. Try them with your favorite hot beverage for an early morning treat. Quick note: if using sweetened coconut, eliminate the honey.

By GINGER P

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat egg yolks. Add the butter, honey, almond extract, boiling water, coconut, and flour. Stir until just blended.

  • In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff with an electric mixer. Fold egg whites into muffin batter. Pour batter two-thirds of the way full into greased muffin tin.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degrees C) oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

107 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 39.8mg. Full Nutrition
