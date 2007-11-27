Gluten-Free White Bread for Bread Machines
A basic white bread recipe without the gluten. Easily made in your bread machine! Xanthan gum and the exotic flours are usually easily found in your local health food store.
This is by far the best recipe I've found for gluten free bread. I made this the other day for my husband and was so excited at how it turned out. It didn't taste like gluten free which says a lot about this recipe! This is better than Alison's bread which is also a good bread recipe on this site. When i read the reviews before making the bread I found several people had bad results and "gave up" on this recipe. Don't take their advice, this recipe does have one mistake: the liquid/flour ratio is off. I had to add about an extra cup of flour/starch, (rice/potato/tapioca) and if i hadn't been watching the bread machine I may have been disappointed like the other reviewers. The dough was more like a banana bread dough than a bread dough. I just scooped it out of my bread maker and poured it into a loaf pan and baked for about 40 mins at 350. It rose beautifully and tasted fantastic! the only other thing i changed was to use tapioca flour instead of soy. Update: I have made this recipe several times now (once as muffins with cinnamon sugar in the middle -see picture) Another time I tried adding a lot more flour to get it to a more "bread dough" consistency. This ruined the loaf, it was so dense, it didn’t rise. Stick with a banana bread consistency and you’ll be happy.Read More
I'm rather miffed by this recipe. I followed the instructions carefully and ended up with the dough running all over the place. My breadmaker was next to ruined. I will not be trying it again.Read More
This GF family LOVES this bread. Here's a summary of all the reviews below that I found work best for my KitchenAid bread maker (Costco 2011)...Use the crust color medium and set for 2lb loaf. Use sweet bread cycle (NOT GF). I use Whole Milk instead of Buttermilk (mostly out of convenience as I have it on hand)...and when I did try the buttermilk, it came out tart. Definitely add 1/2 tsp baking powder for better texture. I replaced the soy flour with tapioca flour. I use brown rice flour instead of white rice flour. Add an additional 1/4 cup of tapioca flour and an additional 1/4 cup of brown rice flour. Here's the best thing I can send along....If you are like me, making 2 loaves a week, save some time and sanity and measure out enough of the dry ingredients for 6+ loaves. In other words, place 6 big bowls on your counter and, for example, as you dispense the salt, distribute 1 tsp into each of the 6 bowls. SUCH a time saver. Do NOT add the yeast here--do this only when actually making the bread (as directed on the above recipe). Mix the dry components well, then label a 1 quart glad bag and you're set. When it's time to make bread, add wet ingredients to bread machine, then dump mixed, dry components on top, then yeast. Voila! Hope this helps!!
I've just recently started using AllRecipes and for my first time trying Gluten-Free bread, it turned out amazing! My fiancee and I have wheat and dairy intolerances so I made this recipe with almond milk instead of buttermilk. And I also used tapioca flour instead of the soy flour (since didnt have soy). The bread does seem more like a batter but still turned out incredible in the bread maker. I didn't have to bake it in the oven like some users suggested. I'm going to try using some herbs and roasted garlic in the next loaf, or I'll try some sundried tomatoes and crushed chillies for a new kick on bread. Thanks so much for this recipe.
this is BY FAR the best gluten free bread recipe I've found. I don't use soy flour, but tapioca instead. Also, I add 1 TBSP. unflavoured gelatin with the xanthan gum which helps give more rise and 'stretch' to the dough. Xanthan gum can counteract the yeast somewhat, so I find this helps. I also do not bake it in a bread machine. I don't own one, so I mix it in my kitchen aid mixer, and then proof it in the oven. I turn the oven on 170 until hot and then turn it off. I then put the loaf in the oven to proof for an hour and then turn the oven on to 375 for an hour. I bake it until it sounds hollow when tapped. part of the problem with baking gluten free is that the doughs are so delicate. Proofing in the oven eliminates the need to move the bread and risk it falling in the process. Hope this helps!
I am so pleased with this recipe. The loaf is as close as you'll ever get to regular white bread (in look and taste) in a gluten free form. I am so glad I found this recipe. I used regular 1% milk instead of buttermilk and added a little extra rice flour during the mixing process (likely about 1/2 cup total) to get it to the right consistancy. Thanks so much!
I have enjoyed many great loaves of bread from this recipe.I chose from the early recipe soy beverage instead of water,tapioca flour in place of potato starch and soy was the flour. It toasted great and tasted great with soy margarine and wild berry jam. Syd Lennox Elmira, Ontario
This bread is fantastic! I have been trying for over a year for a good gluten free bread and this one is by far the best! It turned out really well in the bread maker however I did add another cup of a combination of flours (tapioca, potato starch and rice flour) I also made it will 2 eggs and it turned out fine, not quite as tall as the first one but I may experiment with a little water and corn starch to replace the one egg. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a forgiving recipe that makes tasty bread! I make it in a breadmaker (on the regular dough setting), scoop it into a greased loaf pan and smooth the top with a wet spatula, put it in a cold oven and let it rise as the oven heats up to 350. I bake it for 45 minutes and it's perfect! We like whole grain bread, so I substitute 1 cup of brown rice flour and add 1/3 - 1/2 cup milled flax seeds. I haven't needed to add any extra flour this way and sometimes add a little more liquid to give it the consistency of a really thick batter. In place of the buttermilk, I've used regular milk, soy milk, or water all with good results, and when out of honey I have used white sugar, brown sugar and/or maple syrup, all with good results as well. Today I used tapioca starch instead of potato with no problem. Hence the "forgiving" nature of the recipe! I've tried a number of other GF bread recipes that have essentially been a waste of ingredients, but this is a good one. My 2 year-old, 3 year-old and husband agree!
Of the gluten-free bread recipes that I've tried so far, this was definitely the best! It makes a moist bread and does not crumble when sliced. The texture is the closest I've found to "regular" bread so far. Bread machine baking can be finicky, so just make sure to follow the recipe carefully and you shouldn't have any problems.
This is by far the best GF bread recipe...I also found that adding 1 tsp of baking powder, makes the loaf rise about 30% more and creates a finer texture (not denser). Also if some of the rice flour is replaced with tapioca flour, this results in a chewier loaf. (use a sweet tapioca flour such as one from Authentic Foods: Bobs Red Mill is good, but is a sour variety).
This is good.Very easy to make.My husband is Gluten Senitive.This is the first bread I made..Linda
Absolutely excellent! I made this in a $50 Sunbeam bread machine and I can't express how pleased I am with the reults. After struggling to make gluten free bread in the oven for my MS afflicted husband, and failing about 10 times, I just about cried when I saw how wonderfully this loaf turned out. I used 3 1/3 cups of Bob's Red Mill AP flour mix instead of the variety of flours and kept everything else the same. Thanks so much for this recipe!
I made the mistake of assuming "check consistency" meant that it should be like bread dough. Not so - the consistency should be closer to cake batter. Instructions should be updated to clarify what the dough will look like.
I made this recipe with all the exact ingredients except the buttermilk- I used 1% milk. I baked it in the oven. I preheat the oven to 180 F. then shut it off and immediately put the dough in to rise for 2 hours. Then I turned the oven on to 350 F. and baked for 40 minutes. Turned out great!! I highly suggest you give this one a try.
I made this in my mixer vs in a breadmachine. A tip that I had read was to whip the Xanthum gum in order to activate it so I added it to the liquids and whipped it for 2/3 minutes in my kitchen aid before adding dry ingredients. I poured it into a loaf pan and let it rise for 2 hours on a heating pad, baked at 350 for thirty minutes and it is just incredible. Fluffy, light, and delicious. I'm in shock. It's incredible.
The most delicious GF bread recipe I've made in 4 months of GF living!! I did make some substitutions -- 1 cup each white and brown rice flour (to equal the 2 cups rice flour), substituted 1/2 cup sorghum flour for the soy flour and substituted tapioca starch for the potato starch since I am anti-inflammatory diet conscious as well (potato is a nightshade that causes inflammation). Used the buttermilk left over from making my own home-made butter. Used only 1 tsp white vinegar instead of apple cider since it was all I had at the time! Best GF loaf of bread I've had since beginning this lifestyle change in July!! The bread kept well too, in an airtight container in the refrigerator. We ate on this loaf of bread all week long! Thanks so very much!!!
I just made this bread for the first time, and it is so good! I do own a bread machine, but so far, I haven't had much luck making gluten-free breads in it, and I decided it would be simpler to make this bread without the machine. I proofed the yeast with the milk and honey, put the rest of the wet ingredients in my mixer and mixed them, then added the yeast mixture and mixed some more. Instead of the flour mix suggested, I just used Domata Living Flour, which is an all-purpose gluten-free mix that already contains xanthan gum. I add the salt to four cups of the Domata flour, mixed with the wet ingredients until just combined, put it in a 9x5 bread pan, smoothed down the top, and baked at 350 for 50 minutes. It turned out beautifully!
A-MA-ZING!!! Made this in a Breadman Ultimate, following the directions exactly and it was great! My particular machine doesn't have a "sweet" cycle so I used the white bread cycle on med-dark crust and it came out beautifully! Thank you so much! No more buying $5 loaves of gf bread at the grocery store. *smiles*
Until yesterday, this was the best gf bread I had ever had. It's really good. I changed a couple things based on what I had: almond milk instead of buttermilk, tapioca starch instead of potato, millet flour instead of soy. Started it out in the bread machine, and then realized it didn't bake (don't know why; it's never done that before). My machine does not have programmable cycles, and the sweet bread cycle did the regular 2-3 kneads/rises, so by the time I discovered it hadn't baked and scooped it into a loaf pan, the dough had been through the wringer, so to speak. GF dough only needs one rise and no punching down. Nevertheless, it baked up very nicely in the oven. It tasted great, and while denser than wheat bread, it was not as dense as previous gf bread I've had (homemade or purchased). It held together well and didn't fall apart, even when sliced thinly. It lasted at least 5 days without becoming a dry, crumbly, inedible mess. It made a decent turkey sandwich, and was good spread with pb and jelly. I personally did not care for it toasted, or as a grilled cheese sandwich. I did have a few inches of the loaf left by the time it was passed its prime, so I put that in the blender and it made very nice breadcrumbs to keep in the freezer for other uses. Just to let you know, the even better gf bread is the brown bread recipe from 125 Best GF Recipes by Donna Washburn and Heather Butt. The texture is very close to wheat bread, soft and fluffy.
I wanted white wheat bread, and this hit the spot. If you're looking for a light fluffy white bread, this isn't it. It's a heavy, filling bread. Most gluten free breads are. One slice is easily equal to 2, maybe 3, slices of wheat bread. But it smells right. It tastes right. I keep it in a ziplock bag in my fridge. About the 4th day it begins to dry out a little, but just warm it up and it's fine (won't toast like wheat bread though. I actually warm it on a higher setting on my toaster than I used to with wheat bread, because it's so dense, and takes longer to warm up). Here's what I've done: I replaced the soy flour with tapioca. I've made it with both brown and white flour. Some prefer it with brown. I don't. I think it tastes more authentic with white. But ... that being said, brown or white, the taste is very similar. I reduced the apple cider vinegar just a touch. I eye it ... it's about, say 3/4 of a Tbsp, give or take. I found I could taste it before this. That slight reduction was all I needed. Some suggested 1/2 a tsp of baking powder. I upped it to 1 tsp this last bread, and loved the texture. Delightful! I also noticed when the baked loaf came out, there was some flour/starch that hadn't been mixed in on the side. So ... when your machine begins the mix, just take a spatula, and carefully scrape down the sides that still have flour. It'll mix right in, and the loaf will be perfect. This is a great recipe. I highly recommend it. Thank you!
The family couldn't even tell it was gluten free. Very good bread! Used only 2 eggs as that's all that had on hand, used organic sugar instead of honey, used extra potato starch instead of corn starch (allergic to corn), used tapioca flour instead of soy flour, used rice milk. I've bought frozen gluten free breads before at the grocery store and they were horrible, this recipe however is fantastic! Thank you so much! Edited to add: Next day the texture is much dryer, more similar to the loaves I've gotten frozen at the grocery store, but the taste is still really good - unlike the grocery store!
WE HAVE A WINNER! This recipe is great! I've been buying a bread mix off Amazon for the past year, but I like the way this turned out a lot better. I still might try some modifications for my own tastes, but my son LOVES this bread so that's all that matters.
I made a few changes to this recipe and it turned out great! I used 1 cup each of white and brown rice flour, substituted the buttermilk with coconut milk and added 1/2 Tsp of baking powder and 1 TBS of gelatin to the dry ingredients. My biggest worry now is how to not eat the whole loaf myself!
This recipe turned out great! I have bought many gluten free breads (none were eatable) and made several from mixes. This bread was wonderful and the best I have tried. The only substitution I made was buckwheat flour for the soy (I don't care for soy). Several days later the bread was still moist and delicious.
I'm not sure what all the fuss is about too much liquid. I thought this recipe was great. It is much better than the expensive GF boxed bread mixes out there. I adapted mine to my small 1lb bread machine, but cutting it back to 8 servings. Because I was so paranoid about the other reviews I added extra flour but then ended up having to add more liquid. I think it will be fine as is, if you make sure you are making the appropriate bread size for your machines size. This was great bread. It's texture and everything was very close to "regular" bread. I'm making another loaf now. Oh and if you happen to own a crisper pan, try toasting the bread on this. It is wonderful! Thank you so much for sharing this excellent recipe!
This is the best bread I have tried to date! I have allergy to wheat, gluten, dairy & egg so this is what I did: I didnt use rice at all (trying to avoid too much of it) Did 1 cupe oat flour, 1/2 cup sorghum, 1/4 cup flaxmeal (grinded it up, helps with binding since I used no eggs) & 1/4 up buckwheat. Omited eggs and used 3 TBSP applesauce mixed with 1 tsp baking powder and used 1 TBSP egg free mayo mixed with 3 TBSP water & 1 tsp baking powder again. I found I have to use less than 1.5 cups buttermilk, more like 1 1/4 cup, even though I didnt subsitute the 3rd egg. I didnt use cornstarch, used tapioca. I mixed it in my bread machine but transfered the batter into my bread loaf pan and put it in the oven instead. To make dairy free buttermilk: 1 cup non-dairy milk (i.e. soya milk) mixed with 1 TBSP apple cider vinegar or even lemon juice (I always use ACV though) Let sit for a couple minutes.
This is my favorite everyday gluten free bread recipe so far. A little idea to save time: I premix the dry ingredients (except salt and yeast) in large quantities and keep it in a gigantic zip lock bag. I then use 3 1/3cups of it per recipe. I also add 1 tsp of baking powder to the mix. I find sifting the dry ingredients helps making it fluffier. If not fluffy enough for your taste, beating the egg whites will resolve the issue.
I've been making this bread for 2 years. It is one of the best I've found that is GF and easily made in the bread machine. I do use quinoa flour instead of the soy, as I'm not a soy fan. It's a very attractive loaf as well.
It also started molding within two days of baking. Crumbly texture, similar to dry pound cake. Will never use this recipe again.
I have made this bread twice now. The first time I made it per the first 'most helpful review' and added an entire extra cup of potato starch. The bread was good, but was VERY dense. I'm not sure if the recipe has been altered since that review was written and now the recipe is accurate, but do NOT add extra starch or flour. The second time I made it I made it exactly as the recipe stated and it came out so much better - much lighter and fluffier. It's still denser than your standard white bread, but it honestly taste identical to regular white bread. SO good. My picky toddler will eat a grilled cheese with this, which is a huge feat. I made this in my bread machine on the 'sweet bread' setting and it came out perfect.
Made this in the bread machine - and it turned out great. I did warm the milk slighty and brought the eggs to room temp. I've been searching for a "normal" gluten'free bread that tastes good for my 13 year old to take for school lunches.
thanks so much!! we have 2 grandsons that can not have casien or gluten and have not found a bread fit to eat..WE HAVE NOW...i used tapioca flour instead of soy and rice milk in place of buttermilk......only added an extra tablespoon of flour and turned out really good, i did use a rubber spatula to help combine the flours ....super bread, the dough even tasted good before baking which is a good sign.
I am overall very pleased with this recipe. As other reviewers said, the bread is moist, tasty and not crumbly at all. What I love the most is a "large" slice of bread that I can make a real sandwich with... and it bakes in my bread machine. Before I continue, I'll mention that I also made some substitutions as necessary. I used brown rice flour instead of white. I also had to substitute quinoa flour for the soy. Contrary to other reviewers, I found that I had to add an additional cup of buttermilk because my dough was too thick. I live in Calgary which is over 3000 ft above sea level and it is very, very dry. I was trying to achieve the "banana bread dough" consistency that others described. My loaf eventually baked well but "fell" a little in the center.
What a blessing to have "real" bread again! I used a gluten-free flour mix instead of the different flours. You couldn't tell it wasn't a wheat bread, and I enjoyed a BLT sandwich for the first time in years! Thank you, Aaron!
THANK YOU SO MUCH! finally, a bread that tastes almost like real bread! My husband loved it and said he wants it again and he can eat real bread! I had to sub a few things I didn't have. I used milk, used brown sugar syrup instead of honey and tapioca flour instead of soy. Took one of the reviewers suggestions and added 1/2 tsp of baking powder. Also added a little flax seed and sunflower seeds for extra flavor. I used the standard 4 hour cycle on my panasonic breadmaker, no sweet or gluten free cycle available.
I've made this bread many times exactly as stated in the recipe. It's my favorite gluten free white bread. It is very important to follow step 2 and check the consistency of the bread in the bread machine after 5 minutes.
Great gluten-free bread. I followed the recipe but added a little bit more of the rice flour, soy flour and potato starch. My bread machine is a Hamilton Beach HomeBaker bread machine ($45 Walmart). I used sweet bread cycle. I really appreciated the review from SMS on July 27, 2011, who summed up everything. I will try the tapioca flour instead of the soy because I am trying to cut out soy. "Here's a summary of all the reviews below that I found work best: Use the crust color medium and set for 2lb loaf. Use sweet bread cycle (NOT GF). I use Whole Milk instead of Buttermilk (mostly out of convenience as I have it on hand)and when I did try the buttermilk, it came out tart. Definitely add 1/2 tsp baking powder for better texture. I replaced the soy flour with tapioca flour. I use brown rice flour instead of white rice flour. Add an additional 1/4 cup of tapioca flour and an additional 1/4 cup of brown rice flour. If you are like me, making 2 loaves a week, save some time and measure out enough of the dry ingredients for 6+ loaves. In other words, place 6 big bowls on your counter and, for example, as you dispense the salt, distribute 1 tsp into each of the 6 bowls. Do NOT add the yeast here--do this only when actually making the bread (as directed on the above recipe). Mix the dry components well, then label a 1 quart glad bag and you're set. When it's time to make bread, add wet ingredients to bread machine, then dump mixed, dry components on top, then yeast."
I found this recipe on Monday. After reading such great reviews my boyfriend and I ran right out to get a bread machine, very excited to try this for ourselves. Six hours later we finally found a machine. (Apparently most are sold on line now) Tuesday morning we made the bread exactly as originaly written, didnt mess with one ingredient, put it all in our $46.00 Sears Kenmore bread machine, and much to our suprise...2 1/2 hours later popped out the best gluten free bread EVER! It was just like the old white bread I used to eat years ago and never thought I would be able to eat again. I am so happy to have found this recipe,I can now enjoy real peanutbutter and jelly sandwiches again! Thank you so much for posting this
This is amazing gluten free bread. Closest "regular bread" mimic I've come across. No toasting necessary! The key ingredient in this bread is the xanthan gum so DON'T SKIP IT! This loaf has lasted me 7 days in the bread drawer. Used soy milk in place of the buttermilk. Just one added ingredient: Dough Enhancer, I highly recommend it for all your GF bread baking.
I have made this bread 3 different times, the 2nd and third times I substituted ingredients according to what I have in my house at the time, each time it had turned out wonderful! Substitutions I have made include: -molasses instead of honey - almond or soy milk instead of buttermilk -more potato starch instead of cornstarch -1 cup buckwheat flour & 1 cup brown rice flour instead of 2 cups white rice flour. I am in love with this recipie & will continue to experiment with it too! Highly reccomended, even my non-GF friends enjoyed this bread!
I can't express how happy I am to have found this recipe. It's such a joy to have a slice of bread that tastes so good after years of going without. The proportion of ingredients is perfect. The only thing I do differently is I mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl first before adding it to the wet ingredients. Also, as soon as the machine starts mixing I help it along with a rubber spatula as my machine does not do a good job. I always find gluten free bread tastes best when toasted.
My daughter loved this bread. It baked beautifully on the regular bread setting in our breadmaker and didn't make an overly thick crust. I made the following alterations based on other reviews and what I had on hand. 1.5 tsps of white vinegar instead of cider vinegar, tapioca flour in place of potato, millet flour in place of soy flour, 1 cup of brown rice to replace one cup of the white rice, and rice milk instead of buttermilk. Even my kids who are not gluten-sensitive loved it.
After searching in vain for a decent gluten free bread recipe this exceeded expectations. Perhaps the toughest thing about having to give up gluten for health reasons is giving up such basic things as bread, and finding a palatable recipe has been an expensive, frustrating nightmare. Thanks to this recipe the nightmare is over! In my machine I had to increase the rice flour by about half a cup, but that may have been because my eggs were very large. All in all the bread came out very moist with an excellent texture. My dough behaved quite nicely and delivered a loaf that looked exactly as pictured. I did combine all of the wet and all of the dry ingredients separately, and added them to my machine wet first, then dry, as called for by my manufacturer's instructions. Thank you for this recipe! Aaaah, bread!
I think this was the best tasting Gluten free bread I've made from scratch or from a mix. My dough was sticky so I had to add more flour, and I had to add to the baking time when the timer went off. I didn't have buttermilk so I made my own (I used 4 1/2tsp. of lemon juice then added milk to make the 1 1/2cups, then added 3 tsp. of baking soda) I even use lactose free skim milk. Also, I used 1/4c of egg beaters in place of one of the eggs to lower the fat! I would definately make this one again. I enjoyed having a sandwhich for the first time since going GF!
Great recipe. I am vegan so I substituted butter milk with soymilk and 3 eggs with ener egg substitute, I also only had brown rice flour instead of the white. It turned out great. Thank you!
Fabulous!! We have been gluten free for almost 6 years and this is one of the best breads I have had, especially out of a machine. (I usually make it by hand) I did change some things: we are Dairy free also, so the milk I did a straight swap of buttermilk to Soy Milk+lemon juice (to keep the acid balance the same) I used buckwheat flour instead of soy flour and for the 2 c of white rice flour I used about 1 cups white rice flour, 3/4 c brown rice flour and 1/4 c corn flour. I was using up an assortment of bits of flours I had. I have no doubt that it would be equally good with the flours as written. I used the regular white bread setting on the breadmaker, as it gives more time to work the dough and let the liquids fully hydrate the flours. I scraped about 2x. My dough looked thick, but not as thick as wheat bread dough.
I made this for a friend who is gluten-intolerant, and who doesn't have time to bake. Though I did not taste the bread myself, she emailed the moment she received it and called it "phenomenal" and asked for the recipe immediately! I did substitute 1/2 cup sorghum flour for 1/2 cup of the white rice flour, and substituted gluten-free potato flakes for the potato starch. The batter was fairly stiff, somewhat like a muffin batter. Using the buttermilk as called for kept the dough fairly stiff, so I did not increase the amount of liquid. I let the batter (or dough) rest in a warming drawer for about 15 minutes before spooning into the greased loaf pan. I baked it at 350 for about 45 minutes, as suggested by another reviewer. I tested it with a toothpick to test for doneness, since this isn't a typical yeast bread. My friend raved about both the flavor and the texture, which she remarked was similar to a moist quick bread. I can't wait to try some myself, even though we don't have problems with gluten in our family. Thanks for a recipe that really works beautifully!
This bread was my first attempt at making gluten free bread "from scratch." It is moist and delicious and really easy. I will be making it again soon!
This is a good basic bread for the bread machine. If you don't want eggs or milk: Use 1 cup of non dairy milk soured with 1tsp apple cider vinegar and 1 cup of warm water. beat in 3 TBS ground flax to the milk. I make this recipe with besan flour instead of soy and 1 cup of brown rice + 1 cup of Oat flour instead of the white rice flour.Cook on white large in bread machine. Makes the best gluten free bread my family has tasted :)
Very happy about the result! Since I didn't have soy flour and potato starch, I used brown rice flour and tapioca flour instead. I used eggs from my happy chickens and organic ingredients except yeast. I made 2/3 of the amount since my bread maker is not so big. I mixed all wet ingredients first in a bowl and poured over the mixed flour in the machine. It turn out tasty and beautiful. I like its subtle sweetness. Thank you for sharing a great recipe, Aaron!
This was the very first bread I had ever made. I love this bread. It comes out perfect in my cuisinart bread maker every time. I've made it now about 10 times in a row. My husband keeps trying to get me to branch out and explore some other recipes too. (He loves this bread). I can't seem to move on. This really satisfies my urge for a classic bread. I eat it mainly toasted with butter every day. Used tapioca starch instead of cornstarch Used almond flour instead of soy flour Used coconut milk instead of butter milk Used instant bread machine yeast Pre-warmed liquids Browned top in oven after. Love this bread!!
This is truely a good gluten free recipe! It has a kind of stretchy texture, and is a littl different, but it is nummy! I used brown rice flour instead of the white rice flour, flaxseed instead of the eggs, and non dairy milk instead of the buttermilk. Great!
I did not have the same stunning success most of you had. I varied the flour and still the loaf was dense. I finally got a loaf that rose and was "fluffy" by replacing one cup rice flour with 1 cup soy flour. I used the "dough" setting on my bread machine and baked it in the oven.
Very nice texture. I used green pea flour instead of soy flour because I didn't have any and tapioca starch instead of potato starch for the same reason. Added Italian herbs and 1/2 teaspoon extra salt for flavour. It turned out great. Will experiment with other add-ins next time.
TASTE GREAT NOTHING LIKE WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT FROM GLUTEN FREE BREAD!!!. Changes I made used 1 1/2 C rice milk, 1 tbls + 1 tsp guar gum instead of xanthan (allergy issues), 1/3 + 1/2 C potato starch, tapioca instead of soy flour, 3/4 C 1 1/2 C wht rice flour, 1 C brown rice flour, 1 1/2 tsp yeast. I added home made dough enhancer 1/8 tsp ascorbic acid, 1 tsp pectin, 1/4 ginger. dough was perfect just like regular dough not like banana bread consistency. made on dough setting in bread maker then baked at 350 in oven for 25 minutes then reduced 325 because it was browning to quick for 15 minutes. It taste really great and was soft on inside not hard like store brand gluten. would have given 5 stars if i did not have to make so many changes.
I tried this recipe twice. The first time I used potato flour by mistake (did pay attention when I was shopping for gluten free flours) and it turned out dense, heavy, inedible. The second time, I used potato starch as it called for. I followed the recipe exactly with the addition of probably 1/8 cup of rice flour while it was mixing. I held myself back from adding too much additional rice flour and stuck with looking for that 'banana bread' consistency. I'm very happy with the results and it's probably the best gluten free bread I've tasted. Will definitely make again! Thanks for sharing!
This was great! I thought this was better than store-bought gluten-free bread. I did make some changes however, so that is why it is a 4-star, but with the changes, it is a 5-star. I didn't have honey so I used maple syrup. I used an all-purpose gluten free flour instead of the soy flour and add about 1/2 cup flour because the batter was really wet. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder as recommended by another user.
I substituted whole milk for buttermilk and maple syrup for honey. I also added a bit more rice flour and then a bit more soy flour during the "kneading" phases because the dough seemed very thin and batter-like. Otherwise made as instructed on the "rapid" setting in my Biltwell Bread Machine. The bread was tasty and came out moist with a crisp brown crust. It was slightly granular in texture (probably having to do with the brand of rice flour I used). I also thought it could use some more salt. I will absolutely make this again!
This is a good loaf of gf bread and an excellent on for beginners to start with due to it's forgiving nature. We are 3 months into living gf due to our 8 year old daughter and this recipe was used for multiple 'bready' items and had multiple substitutions as I acquired more of the different flours. A few hints to help people tackling this without a bread machine and the recipe in general. First, if you don't have buttermilk,warm whatever milk up and add vinegar (let it sit). Mix the dry ingredients and the wet seperate. Combine all mixing well and it should be a batter bread consistency-think gloppy. Careful b/c if you sub. flours it can make it more dry so you might need to add some water. This happened to me when I used buckwheat flour. Put it all in a greased loaf pan, cover, and put in a warm over that has been shut off. Mine rises an inch above the edge of the loaf pan which is the norm for gf bread I've read. I'm playing with times yet but as another stated 350 for 50 min. seems to be a good base. It must sound hollow when tapped, another gf thing! Also, I do have to cover the top of mine with foil about half way thru the baking so it doesn't brown to much. I'll update this as I"m going to try a few loaves with the addition of 1 tsp of baking soda as another reviewer suggested. Hope this helps! Good luck!
My DD didn't like the buttermilk so I replaced it with regular milk. I also replaced the eggs with egg replacer. Worked great!
This was a very different recipe than the usual gf bread.I liked the tangy taste of the buttermilk. I added ground flaxseed and a "trail mix" style blend of nuts to give any gf bread more nutrients. Pumpkin, sunflower, chopped almonds etc. Just add more milk and oil to compensate the dryness for these additions.
I made this recipe for the first time last night using "SMS" comments recommended modifications. It turned out so good that my non-gluten free husband loved it too. Most bread is wonderful when it is hot from the oven, but this bread was good the next day cold for my lunch. I have no wonderful modifications to share, just the comments of a "new" gluten free person. I will make this again and again.
I tried ths recipe for my niece's daughter. I had problems the first time because I wasn't using a bread machine. I had no idea what the bread texture was supposed to be. When I brought it to my niece she was excited, she said it was great and she never tasted a gluten-free bread this good before. She said the texture was great too.Thank you for this recipe
ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC BREAD. I have to say whomever down grades this bread really doesn't know what they are talking about. This bread turns out beautifully if you just follow the directions and proper measurements you will not have a problem. Just add all ingredients in order on this recipe to your bread maker, set your machine to sweet breads and press start. There should be no need to add anything to this recipe. Before you know it you have a perfect loaf. I thank you very much for your recipe and I highly recommend to everyone.
My husband has gluten sensitvity. I don't have a bread machine. I used the ingredients exactly as listed. I let the dough rise for about 2 hours, then baked it in the oven for about 40 min. at 350 deg. My husband said it's better than Udi's. I just hope it keeps well.
Great recipe, I read the comments and added 1 T gelatin, 1 tsp baking powder, and just used a combination of flours and starches adding up to 3 1/2 cups, about 2/3 of a cup being potato starch. the rest was about 1 cup sweet rice flour, 1 cup tapioca flour, and then some random amounts of quinoa and black bean flours until I had a total of 3.5 cups between the flours and the starch. I used the sweet bread cycle on my bread machine and popped it out warm...so delish! Thank you for your comments that helped to fine tune it a little, I'm sure it would have been fine straight off the cuff, but I like tweaking recipes when I can...
This is the first bread I have found that actually tastes good! I was very impressed by the texture. It had a very similar texture to real bread.
ADD extra FLOUR. but it will turn out as good as ANY gluten free bread can possibly turn out, i used the regular bread cycle
Going GF was tough. I miss bread. This recipe is as close as I've come. Tastes great, smells great and is super easy!
Very good! Even my kids ate it and they aren't gluten intolerant!
Best gluten free bread I've ever tried.
Surprisingly moist. After reading other reviews, I added a cup of flour to the mix. When I checked on the kneading process it looked quite dry so I added more buttermilk. It still tasted very good and met with my 6 y.o.'s approval. Next time I'll do recipe as written (again replacing soy flour with tapioca since I always keep tapioca flour on hand).
I just bought a Black and Decker bread machine, (first one ever) online at Walmart for approx 11.00. i was just looking to see how much they were and then this one was so cheap, I figured it was a typo and they would catch it when i paid for it; but no i received it for that price and this was the first recipe i tried. The first round did not go so well since I missed a vital ingredient due to my printer not printing one main ingredient and i did not catch it! the 1 1/2 cups of buttermilk! don't know why or how the printer missed this but when I checked the recipe to see if I missed something (liquid, since it was not getting doughy in the machine) the recipe showed online with the buttermilk but not my print out. so I dumped the whole thing and tried again(don't want to do that too often $$). The second time was the charm! What an awesome loaf of bread! it is perfect! I love it! Thank you so much!
This is an excellent GF bread recipe. It has good texture and freezes well.
good gluten free bread. It was similar to "Gluten Free Pantry's French bread and pizza mix" I rated it a 4 stars though because it was TOO SWEET so I will reduce the honey for next time. I will also from now make substitutions with more nutritious gluten free flours, such as buckwheat, coconut flour and others. The one thing that is really missing from a gluten free bread is the protein and fiber, so I seek to remedy that through substitutions. Great base and cheaper to make it than to buy made or from a kit.
I've been trying gf bread recipes for over a year now, and this by far is the closest I've come to in a long time to the real thing. Dense enough to hold together, without being dry or mealy, and pretty close to the "bread" taste that I remember from 10+ years ago. I'll definetly keep this and use it to build on and tweak to my own personal taste.
This is the 2nd GF recipe I've tried and it is fantastic! It has a nice consistency and it is truly like "real" bread. I didn't have any white rice flour so I used brown, and since we can't do soy flour I used oat bran. I let all of my ingredients come to room temperature before mixing and I did combine the ingredients by hand before putting them into my bread machine as mine does not do a great job of mixing without the help. I followed the recommendation of adding about an extra half cup of potato starch. I also chose to bake it in the oven instead of in the machine. All in all we were extremely pleased with this bread and it will definitely become a staple. I can't wait to try mix ins and variations as some people have mentioned.
Yum! Yes it is dense, but that is SO much better than dry and crumbly.. Slices wonderfully. Put two slices in the oven with a little butter, garlic and parm cheese. Hubby who is not celiac wanted more of "my" bread!
This wonderful recipe is the first gluten-free recipe I have made that actually tasted like "real" bread. My bread machine has no trouble with it (although I substitute brown rice and tapioca flour for the soy). It is so easy, my 7 year old daughter is now the bread baker for our house! It also tastes great with a 3/4 cup flaxseed egg substitute.
This was my first gluten free bread and I loved it. It doesn't feel so daunting to have to go gluten free with all these amazing recipes. I used tapioca flour in place of soy flour and white wine vinegar plus 1 Tbsp sugar because I can't get Apple Cider Vinegar or soy flour here. I also used rice milk in place of buttermilk. I added 1/4 cup tapioca and 1/4 rice flour for consistency. I'll be using this recipe again!
The cost of ingredients - $70 The cost of oxo containers for the ingredients - $100 The taste of this bread -priceless. I have bought every brand of bread I could find and tried numerous recipes. This is FINALLY something worth eating. It is a little yeasty, but otherwise, great.
It looks and tastes like real bread. Amazing! I love it. I did substitute the butter milk with almond milk (all I had) and instead of using the bread machine I mixed all the ingredients in a food processor and baked the bread in the oven for 45 minutes at 350% F.
I received a bread maker for Christmas, having recently been diagnosed with celiac. I was hesitant, but this recipe turned out perfect. I was so pleased to finally have almost regular bread again!
The best! No more buying dry, expensive GF bread for me. My bread machine was given to me and by the time it beeped, I realized that it didn't bake; the heating element doesn't work, so I scraped it out and baked in it the oven at 375 for 35 minutes. Perfect. Thanks for such a great recipe.
WOW!!! I can't believe this bread! I have spent SO much money on pre-packaged bread mixes only to have them fail miserably. This bread turned out GREAT, it tastes great, it looks like normal bread, and I was able to make it in my bread machine. Amazing! Thank you so much!! I am having french toast for dinner tonight!
THIS BREAD IS AMAZING!!!!!! My mom makes this for me and I absolutly love it. It is so soft and taste like real bread unlike most GF bread. I honestly can't say enough good things about it.
This recipe works well in my Cuisinart bread maker on the gluten free cycle. I live in a very dry climate so I started with the 1 1/4 c of buttermilk (I used the buttermilk pwdr you keep in the fridge)and I did not have to add any extra water. Also I did not have corn starch so I looked up substitutes and used 2 tsp of tapicoa flour for every 1 T of cornstarch. Do take the time to scrape down the sides of the pan during the first knead to make sure everything mixes right. We loved this bread. Even my non-GF kids loved this bread. I am really quite surprised at how good it is.
I love this recipe but it doesn't always turn out perfect. Wondering if it is because without weighing there is a slight difference with each loaf. Does anyone have the ingredients as weights??
Excellent texture for gluten-free bread! It seems to work great for sandwich bread, but really isn't tasty enough to eat by itself.
I love this bread. My only complaint is that it is really dense, and sometimes seems soggy. It does not freeze well, always too doughy when it is thawed out. I may try popping it in the oven for a few minutes after the bread machine finishes with it and see if that helps. Really good bread with some Nutella!
This bread is awesome! The person who complained did something wrong.
Not bad as far as gluten free bread goes.
I made this according to directions but with rice milk. I used oven instead of bread machine. I let it rise for 40 min..punched it down and let it rise for another 40 min. While it had a wonderful taste..it didn't rise. It was about 2 inches high after it baked . If someone could tell me what I might have done wrong....or how to change a bread machine bread to an oven bread I would really appreciate it! Thanks. j. minton
Great Recipe!! I have tried many bread recipes without a machine and I have not been satisfied since I am trying to get as close to regular store bought bread as possible. I have purchased the frozen brands at the store and still was not satisfied. This is the first recipe that I have tried with a machine and it is a fabulous rendition of white bread. It cuts well, it holds together well and it has a really good flavor. I ate 2 pieces with butter while it was still warm and I haven't even tried it when it was cooled off on a sandwich yet but I am sure it will taste just as great. It was nice and easy to throw all of the ingredients in the bread machine and wait for the results which met my expectations fully!!
This bread is really good! I'm not a huge fan of the flavour of bean flours so I used sorghum flour in place of the soy flour. I also didn't use as much oil and used water & buttermilk powder. The bread was moist & flavourful. As with all GF breads, the batter is really like a quick bread and it should be! Don't mess with it. Tucked this away in the freezer for toast cravings. Very good. Thank you so much for posting this. It's given me hope!
I made this recipe exactly as directed, and the bread came out great. Better than the expensive gluten-free mixes.
This the best bye far of all the bread out there that I have tryed all ready and I'm very picky in my tast. This bread you can do so much to and chance the flours all a round. It don't matter which one you use. That is what is so great and other things to it. I make noughthing else now. I'm even useing it for my stuffing mix this year...
good for gluten free. really good fresh, but quite dry if you eat later. Probably typical for gluten free bread. Also, I did not need to add more flour then the recipe calls for.
