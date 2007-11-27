Gluten-Free White Bread for Bread Machines

Until yesterday, this was the best gf bread I had ever had. It's really good. I changed a couple things based on what I had: almond milk instead of buttermilk, tapioca starch instead of potato, millet flour instead of soy. Started it out in the bread machine, and then realized it didn't bake (don't know why; it's never done that before). My machine does not have programmable cycles, and the sweet bread cycle did the regular 2-3 kneads/rises, so by the time I discovered it hadn't baked and scooped it into a loaf pan, the dough had been through the wringer, so to speak. GF dough only needs one rise and no punching down. Nevertheless, it baked up very nicely in the oven. It tasted great, and while denser than wheat bread, it was not as dense as previous gf bread I've had (homemade or purchased). It held together well and didn't fall apart, even when sliced thinly. It lasted at least 5 days without becoming a dry, crumbly, inedible mess. It made a decent turkey sandwich, and was good spread with pb and jelly. I personally did not care for it toasted, or as a grilled cheese sandwich. I did have a few inches of the loaf left by the time it was passed its prime, so I put that in the blender and it made very nice breadcrumbs to keep in the freezer for other uses. Just to let you know, the even better gf bread is the brown bread recipe from 125 Best GF Recipes by Donna Washburn and Heather Butt. The texture is very close to wheat bread, soft and fluffy.