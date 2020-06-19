Cranberry Squares
These squares are very yummy. Try different fruits or jams to change the flavour. Note, you may replace up to half of the flour with whole wheat flour.
Very good but not simple to make. Not for me at least. I'm not good at making "crumbles" so it took me a lot longer than it should. I doubled that part of the recipe to make sure the bottom was well covered as well as the top. I'm pleased I made that decision, it was tasty and the appearance was well put together. As a matter of fact I doubled the entire recipe. I ended up using two cans of cranberry sauce; one jellied and one jellied with whole berries. I apologize for reviewing the recipe in spite of my alterations but I figured it was alright seeing how I used the same ingredients, just more of them, lol. I did, however, make an orange/pecan glaze when it was all said and done and it was a great compliment to the cake. (My orange glaze: confec sugar, orange zest & juice, & pecan pieces)Read More
These were ok. I was expecting something more buttery, crisp and shortbread-like, but the crumb mixture on this was very soft and quick bread textured, I think because of the egg. I won't be making these again.Read More
Absolutely addictive! My husband and I loved it! I made homemade cranraspberry sauce and had a ton left over so I made this...Now I'll be making cranberry sauces just so I can make this!!! I made everything as instructed for the bottom layer but added brown sugar and cinnamon for top crumbs. (I shared some with a few students and they loved it too!)
So delicious, and so easy to make! I used butter, and love the rich flavor of it, blended with the sweet/tart flavor of cranberries. I used whole cranberry sauce, and a little more of it, in order to evenly coat the crust. I'm wondering if making half again as much of the dough, and making the bottom crust a little thicker, might not be a good idea.
These turned out really good however I did make a few changes to "healthy" them up a bit. I used around 6 tablespoons of butter (about 1/2 the amount the recipe calls for) and after cutting that in, I used around 1/2 C of apple sauce and cut that in also. Doing it this way didn't require an egg as the applesauce added enough moisture. I pre-baked the bottom layer for 10 minutes before adding the cranberry sauce I made. I baked for 30 minutes after adding the sauce and top layer. In a nutshell...delicious!!! BTW, the filling can really be just about anything from jam to preserves to a thick fruity sauce.
I found this recipe a month ago, and it instantly has become a family favorite, not to mention an instant sensation when I bring it to gatherings. Do yourself a big favor and put some printed copies in your purse! I have to laugh at myself because although I bake using whole wheat flour most of the time...you know...trying to keep the family healthy, I use butter instead of margarine for the squares, and let me tell you, my two son's coming running to the kitchen when they smell the butter! However, I did use 1 cup white flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour and it turns out great. I love this recipe because our family does not have a "sweet tooth" and it is just right. Ok, maybe it's the gardener in me, but I'm used to getting my fingers into the earth, and I found right off the bat that to make crumbs for this recipe, I was just going to dive in and work the butter and the dry ingredients with all ten fingers. Tada!! Also, a little hint to make the cranberry sauce spreadable. While still in the can, take a fork and squish it, scooping the softened sauce on the crust. When I'm grocery shopping now, I make it a point to stop by the canned cranberries to see if they are on sale! I'm sure this recipe will be a favorite for a long time. Thanks! Margie Bayer
I was looking for something to do with leftover homemade cranberry sauce, came across this recipe and was impresses with the outcome. The only change I made was to add some quick cook oats to the top layer to make it more like a cereal bar. That worked out very well, but I am sure that the recipe would be great untouched. I took them to work and they were gone within minutes!
This was a great recipe for the random can of cranberry sauce I had in my pantry. The dough was very sticky and difficult to work with, and you could probably use cake mix instead if it's on hand. Overall, they were a hit.
OMG what a wonderful snack. This will become one of my many favorite desserts for my family.VERY YUMMY.
Good stuff, family loved it and we don't like cranberry sauce. Baked mine in 9X9 pan as crust would not cover 13X9 pan and baked it 10 mintues longer than suggested. Will be making it again soon.
I made this with butter and 1 can of cranberry sauce. It was excellent!! Very easy to make.
DELICIOUS!!! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. All I had was a can of cranberries left so I did not measure how many cups exactly but the can loooked like it was about 2 cups. Besides, I love cranberries! I did bake it in a smaller round dish and so it turned out a bit thicker. Very moist but still a crumbly crust... perfect texture. This was my first time making crumblies and I think the secret was to just put my hands directly in the dough. It did get trickier once the egg was added but it still came out great. Will definitely be making this again.
Terrific, tangy cranberry bars. I cut the recipe in half because I only had a cup of cranberry sauce leftover to use up. I also added some pecans to the topping. These are perfect bars for the fall months.
Great with any flavor filling!! Added a little extra sugar to top crumb with cinnamon and/or brown sugar, and vanilla extract.
This is a very simple recipe. I had to cook it an extra 10 minutes to truly brown the topping. I also recommend adding a little orange zest to the cranberry sauce to add another dimension to the flavor.
Very good and not too sweet. Needs to cook a little longer than what it states.
Try apricot jam instead of cranberry sauce. It's the best filling!!!
LOVE THESE. So simple and yet so delicious. I've made them with dried, fresh and canned and they all turned out the same amazing way. Big hit with the family.
Wonderful recipe! I love! cranberries, but they are not available fresh in South Africa. Accordingly, I used two tins of whole cranberry sauce (not many whole ones in there!), and mixed it with 1,5 cups of dried cranberries which I had soaked in water for a while. Because I like them tart (like the fresh ones), I added a bit of lemon juice. Other than this, I made exactly as given, but did double the amount in order to make two cake tins full as it is Christmas time and so nice to have something to give away. My husband and I both love the taste, and I feel very impressed with the way they came out. Will absolutely be making again and again! Thank you!
This recipe is great! I have several ways to add to it. I always add white chocolate chip on the top crumble layer. I've also added oats, and coconut flakes. Every single way i make it it gets even more delicious. I rated this 4 stars because i feel the cranberry sauce isn't what tastes best in this recipe(although ''healthiest'') I've added strawberry jam, raspberry jam and blackberry jam and it tastes way better than with the cranberry sauce. But for something that doesn't make me feel as guilty i follow this recipe, i just add things when i want to treat myself!
These squares were awesome! They reminded me of the same dessert I used to get for lunch in my elementary school cafeteria years ago. They were so easy to make, too. For those reviewers having trouble creating the crumbly effect with the butter, I definately recommend using a pastry cutter, and instead of stirring in the egg, use the pastry cutter to cut it into the mix so you won't get that cake batter effect. I also read how some reviewers doubled the recipe in order to get a thicker dough at the bottom of the baking pan, but I like the thinner crust, so I prepared this recipe as is, and the crust came out nice and gooey once the cranberry soaked into it.
Absolutely awesome! I used 1cup of white and 1 cup wheat flour, and added some fresh blueberries to the cranberry sauce. it is so yummy!!!
I don't normally like cranberries or anything with cranberries in it--but these are so good you can't stop eating them! Thank you for the fabulous recipe!!!
Fantastic recipe. I used homemade cranberry sauce, real butter and put about 2/3 of the dough on the bottom layer, it came out like the photo. I look forward to trying it with lemon rind in the dough. It works well for school lunches if pieces are individually bagged and frozen.
These bars are perfect! So delicious. I made as is and they are exceptional.
I went with the suggestion of using 1/2 whole wheat flour. I didn't have any cranberry sauce so I took a bag of fresh cranberries, 1 cup sugar and 3/4 cup water and slow cooked on the stove until cranberries popped and mixture thickened(about 15 min) and let it cool a bit. Very easy and yummy!! Thanks for sharing.
pretty good. The family cleaned their plates
Totally awesome!! I used jellied cranberry sauce from a can and just mixed it very well, then after it was cool I used a cookie cutter to cut out snowflakes for my christmas party, served with coffee and hot chocolate It was a total hit !!
I use an 8x11 glass dish which worked really well as the bars turn out a little thicker. I also use one and a half cans of whole cranberry sauce and add walnuts to the topping. A super easy, fast recipe and a hit with others.
This is a great recipe although I had a little problem with the dough being a little stickier than I wanted after adding the egg. I also blended 2oz of softened cream cheese with my cranberry sauce and sprinkled a little bit of white sugar over the top crust before baking.
the dough doesn't crumble that well, although the taste is terrific :)
There doesn't seem to be enough batter to spread over the bottom or top; so I followed another suggestion to double the batch; however this was too much and threw off the balance of the cake and the jelly filling. I would say stick with the original and it would turn out a lot better.
Very good & simple ti make. I used frozen cranberries I had & made my own sauce variation.
This was an amazing recipe. Just make sure your butter is not refrigerator hard. I used homemade cranberry sauce. I WILL be making this again. Delish!
I made the recipe just as written and it was very good. I will try it again with jams or preserves as suggested.
These were tasty, but I definitely prefer a different filling.
I made this because I had a lot of leftover cranberry sauce I needed to use up, and I'm very pleased with the way these turned out. I think I would make a bit more of the sugar/flour crumble mix so that there's enough to cover the top, but other than that I thought the recipe was great as written. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Delicious! I used a whole can of jellied cranberries and added to that a few craisins that I plumped up with about a half cup of applesauce. I made a little extra crust/crumb and used a bit more sugar than called for. I say if your going to go, go BIG. I added about a quarter cup of chopped pecans to the top crumb. This was very, very good. And easy to make.
HEAVENLY! I to doubled the crust mixture half on bottom and half on top... I was going to freeze some... not sure I will have enough left to freeze.
These were very delicious. Tart and sweet at the same time!
super easy! super yummy! if you can't get these right then you can't bake dont blame it on the recipe :)
This is going to be an annual tradition! I'm the only person who likes cranberry sauce around here, and I like the smell of it so much, I have to make homemade, of course! This is an easy, delicious use for the leftovers. I promise, I'm bringing the rest to the office! Will not eat all the cookies!
This was a huge hit at Thanksgiving!!!! This is a keeper!!!!! I will try different fillings next time!!! Thank you!!!!!
yummy! really yummy! i made these for thanksgiving & they were a big hit!
Made with jellied cranberry sauce.The cake/crumble was rather dry and not very tasty/flavorful.
They were great! I'm not a cranberry fan so I bought canned peaches and smashed them and I added a little dry cake mix to the top, and a little drizzle of melted butter, it was a hit!
Definitely will make again! Soooo easy to put together. K
If you are going to make this following the directions exactly then I would suggest doubling it or using a smaller pan. And use Pam!
I made the recipe as is, with probably a little extra cranberry sauce. I was worried the bottom wouldn’t be thick enough but it crisped up nicely and was sturdy. I did have to bake it an extra 10-15 minutes to get the top lightly browned. The family enjoyed these!
Delicious and easy. I did have to increase baking time by 10 minutes.
I just made these and so far, love them. To calm down the cranberry sauce, I added some peach preserves and that was awesome! I did have to get my hands right in the mixture to mix it up. Forget the mixer, just use your hands, they are the best "tools" sometimes. My hubby likes them hot out of the oven with a bit of vanilla ice cream, he couldn't wait until they cooled.
Great recipe for taste and ease of making. Deffinite keeper.
really great recipe. I followed it exactly as written.
Loved it and it turned out very rich and buttery. I changed it very little (had to use white and brown sugar as I was low on white) and I added oats to the topping (not the base) as I like extra crunch. I never use canned cranberry but instead used a homemade cranberry chutney with real cranberries, currents, apple and orange & lemon zest.
Very buttery and crispy. Great option for leftover cranberry sauce from Christmas dinner.
Just made it, was very happy with how it came out and tastes. This will definitely be going into my recipe box.
We love having these on Sunday mornings. Taste great and relatively easy to make. The hardest part is the butter -- takes a while to cut it all down to the pea sized pieces and the two times I've made it there has been flour on tip that hasn't gelled due to no butter. I'm thinking next time I will check it during the bake time and add some thin slices of butter to areas that don't seem to be doing the trick.
really good!! I did do half the salt and I used with a blueberry pie filling that I found on this site. delicious! I used a bit more pie filling than this recipe calls for. one blueberry layer thick, about 3 cups.
These bars are excellent! I followed the recipe exactly and couldn't be happier with the results. The cake/crumble part of this recipe has a yellow cake batter flavor. Having completely forgotten to put the cranberry sauce on the table Thanksgiving Day, this yummy recipe made me feel better about my forgetting such a traditional part of the meal! ?? I'll definitely be making these bars again.
These were delicious and a great way to use up leftover cranberry sauce at Christmas and Thanksgiving.
This was a simple and tasty recipe. I did not detour from the recipe but next time I will add more of a sugar crumble topping ... it's just a personal preference. I look forward to making this again soon :)
Absolutely amazing...... Love this recipe
Remind me of the pastry at Jamba Juice!! I love the crust. We added some granola into the top layer for an added crunch. Loved it!!! Oh and instead of canned cranberry sauce we used fresh cranberry sauce we made! Great recipe!!! Yummy!!!!!
I agree with Krysta. I was hoping for a crust more like shortbread. I don't understand why people save cranberries for holidays or have "leftovers". I serve cranberries all year long!
Substituted nectarine, blueberries, chocolate chips. sprinkled oatmeal for topping
Made it just as the recipe called. Easy peasy. Turned out great! My 3-year-old even helped.
Excellent recipe. Super easy. I made this twice so far and I will be making it again and again with other fruit ingredients. I let the butter softened as opposed to cutting it and dumped all of the ingredients into a the bowl and mixed it. If the ingredients are not crumbly, sprinkle just a little more flour in. I added a pinch of sugar and a pinch of cornstarch to the cranberries. I added a pinch of cinnamon and a little bit of course sugar to the top. The first time I made it, I served it warm like cobbler. NOT good warm! The next day after cooling it was out of this world. Savory buttery taste with a slightly sweet taste. I did double up on the recipe as I like a thick crust that I can really pack down into the pan and bring up on the sides slightly as well as ample crumble to cover the top. KEEPER!
This was so easy! I wanted to bake and use what was in my pantry during the virus. It tasted like fresh cooked cranberries and would never know it was a can of cranberry sauce!
I needed a quick, easy recipe to bring to Thanksgiving that I already had the ingredients for (because I completely forgot to plan ahead). This one was perfect! I had everything in my pantry, it was quick and easy, and they were delicious. I love cranberry anything so these hit the spot! They’d be great with any type of jam, too. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out perfect.
Had leftover cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving just sitting in the cabinet for months. No one else likes cranberry in my house, BUT they could not keep their hands off of these.
