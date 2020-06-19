Cranberry Squares

I found this recipe a month ago, and it instantly has become a family favorite, not to mention an instant sensation when I bring it to gatherings. Do yourself a big favor and put some printed copies in your purse! I have to laugh at myself because although I bake using whole wheat flour most of the time...you know...trying to keep the family healthy, I use butter instead of margarine for the squares, and let me tell you, my two son's coming running to the kitchen when they smell the butter! However, I did use 1 cup white flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour and it turns out great. I love this recipe because our family does not have a "sweet tooth" and it is just right. Ok, maybe it's the gardener in me, but I'm used to getting my fingers into the earth, and I found right off the bat that to make crumbs for this recipe, I was just going to dive in and work the butter and the dry ingredients with all ten fingers. Tada!! Also, a little hint to make the cranberry sauce spreadable. While still in the can, take a fork and squish it, scooping the softened sauce on the crust. When I'm grocery shopping now, I make it a point to stop by the canned cranberries to see if they are on sale! I'm sure this recipe will be a favorite for a long time. Thanks! Margie Bayer