Cranberry Squares

These squares are very yummy. Try different fruits or jams to change the flavour. Note, you may replace up to half of the flour with whole wheat flour.

By DRYW

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, stir together the sugar, flour, baking powder and salt. Cut in the butter or margarine until the lumps are no larger than peas. Stir in the egg just a little bit, but allow the mixture to stay somewhat crumbly.

  • Sprinkle half of the mixture in an even layer in the bottom of a 9x13 inch pan. Pack down into a solid crust. Spread the cranberry sauce over the crust. Crumble the remaining mixture over the cranberry sauce.

  • Bake for 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until the top is golden brown. Cool before slicing into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 206.6mg. Full Nutrition
