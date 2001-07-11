Jelly Doughnuts

The dough turned out amazingly well, better than bread usually turns out in this machine. Not too sticky (unless I halved the batch) and beautifully seasoned. (I did use cinnamon instead of nutmeg and 2t instant yeast instead of active dry. However, I had a problem when it came to frying them. Perhaps it was just me and the fact that I didn't have a fry thermometer, but whether I made doughnut holes or full on doughnuts, they were still doughy in the middle by the time the outside was done. The jelly ones turned out a little better because we had to stretch the dough out and that made it a little thinner. Like I said, maybe that's because I've never really deep fried anything before. Because the ones that were all the way cooked were WONDERFUL.