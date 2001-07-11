Jelly Doughnuts

You can use any flavor of jelly or jam to make this recipe. Serve plain, sugared, or frosted.

Recipe by Charlie McHugh

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 doughnuts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bread machine pan add the milk, water, beaten egg, melted butter, sugar, bread flour, salt, nutmeg, and yeast in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Set machine to the sweet dough cycle (see Editor's Note for using your stand mixer).

  • Once the dough cycle is completed, turn the dough out onto a floured board and let it rest for 10 minutes.

  • Roll the dough out to a 1/4-inch thickness. With a floured cookie cutter, cut into 2 1/2-inch rounds.

  • Place 1/2 teaspoon jam or jelly in center of half of the rounds. Moisten edges with cold water; top with the remaining rounds, pinching edges together firmly. Place the sealed doughnuts on an greased baking sheet. Cover and let rise until doubled in a warm place, about 45 minutes.

  • Heat oil in deep fryer to 375 degrees F (175 degrees C). Fry one layer of doughnuts at a time. Turn doughnuts as they rise to the surface until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from oil, being careful not to poke doughnuts. Drain onto paper towels and toss with sugar, if desired.

Editor's Notes:

To make this recipe in a stand mixer, combine all of ingredients for the dough in the mixing bowl except for the melted butter. Mix on low speed using the dough hook, scraping the dough down occasionally, for 10 minutes. Add the melted butter and mix for an additional 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to a greased bowl, cover it with plastic wrap and a kitchen towel, and allow it to rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Transfer the dough to a floured surface, roll it out with a rolling pin, and let it rest for 10 minutes. Roll the dough out again to 1/4-inch thickness and proceed with the recipe.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 8.6mg; sodium 123mg. Full Nutrition
