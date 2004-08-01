Sourdough Pancakes

This sourdough pancake recipe is yet another way to utilize your sourdough starter. Try topping these yummy pancakes with fresh fruit and whipped cream. I hope you like them! The amount of water can be adjusted depending on the consistency of your starter.
A Keeper. Made them this morning for my Uncle and I and he just loved them. I thought from the rest of the reviews they would be thin like crepes, but heaven's no and just delicious. The only flour in these is the flour in the starter. I made my first batch of starter from a Family Recipe yesterday and used it this morning. So, old starter may have had a stronger sourdough flavor. I made these using my very thick gloppy starter, so the 3/4 cup may have been a cup full or almost. This isn't a science either. I use a cast iron griddle that covers 2 stove burners and used my 2oz Stainless Scoop as a measure. I got 9 pancakes 4 1/2- 5" pancakes. My picky adult Son said these are good Mom. Keep this recipe. They did puff up in the centers and just like all pancakes flattened down as they cooled a bit. This recipe was very easy and quick to make and no problems, and certainly these pancakes are not flat. Different starters such as the runny ones will make a difference, in that case then add a bit of flour to a thicker consistency. Flavor and texture are nearly as good as any other pancake on the market.We ususally always use Krusteaz and I have to thin that alot to get the batter to spread out. This is a Keeper.
My husband loved these!! He said it was the best sourdough pancake he had ever had. I thought they were pretty good. There are a few comments that they are thin but a true sourdough pancake is meant to be thin. We ate them with strawberry jam and they turned out great!
The only reason I didn't give 5 stars is because the recipe is not clear about the "starter." The reason that ratings and comments have been all over the spectrum is that the "starter" is a highly variable ingredient. People may be using starter with different water/flour ratios and and different stages of the feeding cycle. That being said, mine were DELECTABLE. My starter was 1:1 (or in bread baker's terms, 100% hydration). I took 100 g of the starter out of the fridge the evening before, at dinner time. I added 100 g water and 100 g flour. It was very thick. By the next morning (about 12 hours later), it had increased about 50% in volume. It was almost gloppy in consistency. I measured out 3/4 cup for the recipe. After combining all of the ingredients EXCEPT the water, I judged that the consistency was perfect, and it was. The pancakes rose nicely and had a great consistency. I made two plain ones so I could sample the taste, then I even added blueberries into the "wet side" 30 seconds after pouring the next batch onto the griddle. The consistency was strong enough to hold the blueberries half submerged. Just fabulous. I meant to take a picture of the remaining one, but it was no longer "remaining" when I got back to the table with the camera. Next time.
I used a full cup of starter so increased the milk to 1/2 cup and the sugar to 2 Tablespoons for fear the kids would not like these too sour. Made eight beautiful, evenly cooked pancakes. I measured out the batter with a 1/3 measuring cup. The kids begged for more, and I enjoyed them as well. A bit sweeter than Krusteez, but I liked that, and the sourdough tang was definitely there, but it was not overpowering. I will make these again. Oh, and I should mention I've never had sourdough pancakes before! Thanks for the great first experience!
Rating: 4 stars
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2003
A nice change of pace from regular pancakes. Mine were a little thin, but some extra flour would easily remedy this.
Stars and dots don't line up, so hopefully I'm giving this 5 stars! Easy and yummy - especially with fresh blueberries on top! Followed others suggestion of adding additional flour until batter is desired consistency. Great way to use sourdough starter!
These were amazing. I was a little concerned the sourdough taste would be overwhelming (my starter is a very strong one). However, I was pleasantly surprised. These were light, fluffy, and had an amazing flavor. I did add a little flour as my batter was so thin that I'm not sure it would have made crepes, and I added about a teaspoon of vanilla. With syrup these were some of the best pancakes that I've made!
we have loved this recipe for years, it's a change from other fluffy pancakes. These are thinner, but can add 1/4 c of flour to firm up the battter. Also add a mashed banana and a handful of choc chips for special mornings
I did NOT like this at all. It definately was waaayyy too thin. I had to add flour as well. Different taste, not at all bad. After I added flour, they didn't burn and stick, and actualy rose up to a nice thick pancake. Doesn't make too many though, you'd have to double the recipe at least for more than 2 or 3 people.
These were the best pancakes I have ever made. I don't usually like thin pancakes but these changed my mind. They were light but still hearty and flavorful. I took my starter out of the refrigerator, fed it, and let it sit on the counter at room temperature the night before making these the next morning. Just writing about them makes me want to make some again tomorrow morning...
Doubled this recipe (following it to a 'T') to make about a dozen pancakes. I've been looking for ways to use my sourdough starter other than for making bread, so thought I'd try these. This was my first experience with making sourdough pancakes and I'm not sure what I expected but the sourdough flavor was just too strong for me. While I loved that they were thin, the sourdough flavor was just way too strong and I'm not sure what, if anything, might be done to change that. My kids liked them though, completely doused in syrup, but I will probably not make them again.
This did not work out well for me. Who knows why--this recipe has mixed reviews so I know it's not just me. I'm not a novice using starter or making pancakes from starter but I'm not willing to try this recipe again to see where I went wrong as I can't afford to waste ingredients. I'll switch back over to Herman Pancakes, which are also on this site.
These were o.k., I found them a little dry and, perhaps on account of my young sourdough, not very flavorful. I did not have a problem with them being too thin, that said, each sourdough is different leading to different results).
Granted, a FABULOUS STARTER, to start with helps to make fabulous sourdough pancakes. So that said, this recipe is so easy at fabulous "dollar-sized" to 2-inch-sized sourdough pancakes. I used only 2 1/2 Tbsp POWDERED milk as opposed to the 1/3 cup INSTANT non-fat dry milk (I believe the original recipe probably meant). Also, next time I'll cut back slightly on the salt, as I thought the batter was just a tad salty, but still delicious. I am not a white sugar fan in breads (I far prefer honey) and I only added 1 1/2 TEASPOONS honey; that little touch of honey was perfect for me! I ate every one and loved it! (Didn't make as many as the original recipe stated.) More like 6 regular-sized, but like I said the dollar-sized make the best pancakes IMHO. Thanks so much for such an easy, fabulous recipe.
I agree with others that this recipe needs some flour added to it. I didn't measure, I just added till it looked right. This would really depend on your starter, though, I think, as thinner starters would need more flour than thicker ones. I added cinnamon and nutmeg to mine. My husband thinks they're fantastic, but while I think they're good, I don't think they're astounding. I will keep making them cause a pancake's a pancake and these taste like pancakes, so...
My Alaska sourdough husband loves thin pancakes and I like a little thicker. We both went back for seconds on this recipe. I adjusted my starter just a wee bit thicker than he prefers and was nervouse they might be too thick for his liking. However, when I added the dry ingredients to the batter, and the reaction was like a science project bubbling lava, I knew the end product would make us both happy. I can quit searching for the perfect sourdough pancake recipe now.
This is a perfect sourdough pancake recipe!!! Sourdough pancakes are fairly thin to begin with, so please don't expect the super fluffy, thick buttermilk kind! I used starter that is about a year old and this yielded a very pleasant sour taste. Per my husband's request I added vanilla extract and cinnamon to the batter for "Christmasy" pancakes. Thank you! Made for Christmas morning breakfast.
These pancakes came out great. My starter is quite thin so I added about 1/4 cup flour. They puffed up just like normal pancakes. I made 5 pancakes from one batch (about 4" each) so most people will probably want to double or triple the recipe. They tasted just like soft pretzels to me!
I grew up on sourdough pancakes, but didn't have the recipe on hand so I took a gamble. It was the powdered milk that did me in; covered up the nice sourdough flavor. You could omit the water and use milk instead. ---Looking at all the different results in other reviews (too thin, too strong of flavor, etc), it really depends on your starter. Everyones starter is different; it depends on your water to flour ratio. When feeding my sourdough, I aim for a certain consistency that I am used to and like. The flavor is dependent on the bacteria in your air (what feeds the starter). If you find your starter to be too strong, add some extra baking soda when using it in baking (1-2 tsp total per cup of starter). It will foam and actually makes it nice to work with. It is my understanding that baking soda is actually not necessary with sourdough pancakes although I typically do use about 1 tsp per cup of starter as this recipe calls for. Regarding the dough being too thin, you can add flour to the recipe OR adjust your starter by adding a little more flour than water each time you feed it. Hope this helps!
Yummy!!! If you have a good starter these are delicious. No they are not thick and fluffy like buttermilk pancakes, but they are yummy. I make them often. Make sure your flame is low. Because they are thin they will burn if not careful.
Don't add the water until after you add the powdered milk. Usually just the liquid from the starter is enough to make a thin batter, at least at the texture I keep my starter. I've been making these for years whenever I have a starter going. Good way to keep my starter fresh.
I did make some minor changes. 1 1/2 cups of sourdough starter 1/4 cup milk 1 beaten egg 2 TBS canola oil 1/2 tsp salt 1/4 tsp baking soda 1/2 tsp baking powder 2 Tbs granulated cane sugar Let the sourdough egg and milk starter come up to room temperature, then mix together the wet ingredients. Mix the dry ingredients separately and add to wet just before cooking on a hot griddle. If you mix ahead of time you will waste the baking powder/soda rise as they are activated by water. We add 1/2 cup pecans from our tree chopped. Great tasting pancakes.
These are so good! I am a teacher and a mother of 4. Since schools are closed due to COVID-19 my kids have been helping with experiments we can film for my Life Skills sped class. From starter to pancakes and all my kids loved eating them!
First review of anything ever! These are never fail - fantastic- pancakes. What a delightful way to use your starter each time you refresh it. They are a joy to serve - my husband and grandkids love them. Use as written or add bananas and cinnamon and top with homemade jam...yummy...the best.
This turned out better than I had hoped! I am making the switch to sourdough breads for nutrition reasons. (Found out unfermented grains are bad for the teeth. I have 5 children & the dentist bills were too much!) The only recommendation I have for this recipe is to wait to add the water until all is blended to see if you'll need it. Mine did not need it and the pancakes fluffed up nicely. I have to double the recipe & it works fine. I just mixed it all up in one bowl--no fuss. The kids loved the pancakes! For lunch we'll try PBJ's...crepe-style! This will definitely be a regular in our house!
All I could taste was powdered milk. After cooking one and tasting it, I adjusted the recipe by adding more flour, fresh milk, another egg and a bit more baking soda., trying to dilute it to get rid of the “pancake mix” taste (which I can’t stand, and is why I make stuff from scratch!). They were then edible. They burn too easily (sugar). Not terrible, but not worth making again, and all I could think was of my tasty recipes the sourdough could’ve gone into.
I didnt have powdered milk so I used butter milk, I added a bit about 1/4 cup of kodiak pancake mix and I reduced the salt. I got 6 big pancakes, we had breakfast for lunch, for our taste they were still a bit salty, but it is a good base recipe to play around with. Next time I may try using a gluten free flour mixture and see how that works.......
After reading the previous reviews & seeing that my starter was very liquid, I knew that it would need some flour & left out the water completely. I added flour a Tablespoon @ a time & stirred until I got a thin pancake batter. They tasted great and yielded 4 about 4 - 5" pancakes, just enough for the 2 of us.
I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out delicious! My husband, who usually makes our pancakes, said they were really good, and our 3 boys 4 and 2 years and 10 months old devoured them. My starter was a 1:1 I had fed it about 3 hours before and left it out. Next time I will double the recipe. Everyone wanted more :)
I thought there was an error in the recipe. No flour? For pancakes? I was skeptical and almost added flour as other reviews suggested, but I reminded myself of my personal rule for internet recipes -- follow the recipe EXACTLY so I know if the recipe is bad (as opposed to thinking it's bad because my modifications didn't work out). So I did that -- made this exactly as instructed (note that my sourdough starter seemed pretty thin when I used it for this recipe). The pancakes turned out to be quite thin and flag (closer to a crepe than a pancake) with a nice (but mild) sourdough taste. EXACTLY what I was looking for. EXACTLY like the sourdough pancakes we enjoyed when we were growing up in Alaska. These are authentic Alaska Sourdough pancakes. If you don't like that, toss in a little flour to thicken them. They'll turn into a slightly sourdough tasting pancake that is also wonderful (I did that after putting the first THIN one in the skillet for a "test pancake"). After I added some flour (not much!), my husband and I both agreed that the original thin pancake (this recipe EXACTLY) was far more authentic and far more delicious. Either way (with added flour or as written), this recipe makes a nice pancake (delicious!!). Just make it as YOU like it. :)
Wondered where the flour was and added some but was hard to turn and burnt before was ready to turn over turned grill way down but did't help will not make again. The taste was good but too hard to flip
This was just awful. I didn't take the bad review's seriously, the batter came out with perfect consistency, but the taste was bitter, and no amount of fresh fruit or syrup was going to help. I threw the whole thing out.
These are the best pancakes I've ever made!! My husband doesn't like pancakes and he ate seconds. I added about a 1/4 cup of flour to thicken the batter as I like my pancakes thicker. They were just perfect. People have commented their pancakes were too sour. It must be their starter. Mine were not sour at all.
Perfect! I have a yummy sourdough starter (it does make all the difference to have a good starter). The batter is supposed to be runny. Be sure to grease the skillet and don't turn until the whole top is bubbly. Cooking on 300 degrees is better so that they don't get too dark. YUM!
I tripled the recipe and made these changes-I left out the water, used 2tsp baking soda and 3tb sugar, subbed coconut oil for veg oil and added a splash of vanilla. They're great, light & fluffy sourdough pancake perfection. We ate them with homemade blueberry syrup.
Myra
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2013
I LOVE this recipe! Yum!! So delicious, filling but not heavy like buttermilk pancakes are...also wonderful alternative to throwing your sourdough start excess away:) my husbands new favorite!
My 13 year old son said these were “god-like!” He loved them. I agree that they were very good. I didn’t have the dry milk and used 2 Tbls heavy cream and 2 Tbls of flour instead. We will try it with the dry milk next time though.
My husband is very picky and he loved these and asked for more. I made the recipe as written except used brown sugar instead of white. I was only able to get 4 normal sized pancakes but had no problems with them being thin. My sourdough was well aged and I never put it in the frig because I use it all week. Thanks for sharing!
I have been researching various sourdough pancake recipes and have found THE ONE! Search no more! This is a perfect recipe to use that portion of your sourdough starter that you would ordinarily "discard" when feeding your starter. The recipe is super easy and absolutely delicious! I was skeptical at first, the ingredients seemed as if they would yield a very runny batter and a thin pancake. Because my sourdough starter is a bit on the "thin" side, I followed the advice of other reviewers and added a scant 1/4 cup of flour. I mixed that with the other dry ingredients, added to the wet and, voila, magic began! The batter became light and fluffy. The batter yields an "in-between" pancake; not the super thin crepe/swedish style pancake and not the thick buttermilk pancake, but something wonderfully in-between. This sourdough pancake recipe is amazing. I will look no further!
Delicious! This was my first recipe to try with sourdough starter, and it was a good intro. The batter was foamy which led to a great texture, and the tangy flavor was a welcome departure from the typical pancake.
These are awesome pancakes. Super light and fluffy, with a nice sourdough taste. I prefer them to buttermilk pancakes, which I never thought I'd say.... I did add a splash of vanilla but that was my only modification. For those who say the batter was too thin, it depends on your starter. I have a pretty thick starter and this worked well. I would say add or decrease starter to obtain your desired consistency, as no starter is the same. :)
