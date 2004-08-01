Sourdough Pancakes

A Keeper. Made them this morning for my Uncle and I and he just loved them. I thought from the rest of the reviews they would be thin like crepes, but heaven's no and just delicious. The only flour in these is the flour in the starter. I made my first batch of starter from a Family Recipe yesterday and used it this morning. So, old starter may have had a stronger sourdough flavor. I made these using my very thick gloppy starter, so the 3/4 cup may have been a cup full or almost. This isn't a science either. I use a cast iron griddle that covers 2 stove burners and used my 2oz Stainless Scoop as a measure. I got 9 pancakes 4 1/2- 5" pancakes. My picky adult Son said these are good Mom. Keep this recipe. They did puff up in the centers and just like all pancakes flattened down as they cooled a bit. This recipe was very easy and quick to make and no problems, and certainly these pancakes are not flat. Different starters such as the runny ones will make a difference, in that case then add a bit of flour to a thicker consistency. Flavor and texture are nearly as good as any other pancake on the market.We ususally always use Krusteaz and I have to thin that alot to get the batter to spread out. This is a Keeper.