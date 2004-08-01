Sourdough Pancakes

This sourdough pancake recipe is yet another way to utilize your sourdough starter. Try topping these yummy pancakes with fresh fruit and whipped cream. I hope you like them! The amount of water can be adjusted depending on the consistency of your starter.

Recipe by AUNTPT

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a griddle to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease the griddle.

  • Combine sourdough starter, egg, water, and oil in a large bowl; mix well.

  • Combine milk powder, sugar, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl. Stir milk powder mixture into starter mixture until batter is smooth.

  • Pour batter onto the preheated griddle to form 8 pancakes and cook until the bottoms are golden brown. Flip and continue cooking until the opposite sides are browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 48.8mg; sodium 832.7mg. Full Nutrition
