Beignets

A traditional New Orleans-style recipe for their famous beignets! Grab a café au lait and you're set!

By ginampls

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add sugar, salt, eggs, evaporated milk, and blend well. Mix in 4 cups of the flour and beat until smooth. Add the shortening, and then the remaining 3 cups of flour. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours.

  • Roll out dough 1/8 inch thick. Cut into 2 1/2 inch squares. Fry in 360 degree F (180 degrees C) hot oil. If beignets do not pop up, oil is not hot enough. Drain onto paper towels.

  • Shake confectioners' sugar on hot beignets. Serve warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 82.7g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 44.5mg; sodium 276.6mg. Full Nutrition
