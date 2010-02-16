I've never been to New Orleans so I have nothing to compare these with. That being said, how can you go wrong??? It's fried dough! I was looking for something to meet the "fried in oil" tradition of Hanukkah without my inlaws tradition of Dunkin' Donuts; hence the beignets. The dough was very easy to work with and I rolled these out and had them cut up and ready to go hours before dessert. That way they were fresh and hot and oh so yummy when were were ready for dessert. I made these last night dusted with powdered sugar but had way too much dough for our small family so I covered and fridged the rest for the next day (if you do this, make sure they are well dusted top and bottom with flour so they don't stick). Today I fried up some more (they puffed up just as lovely as yesterday) and sprinkled them with granulated sugar, perhaps tomorrow I'll try cinnamon sugar. My hubby who misses his traditional D.D. jelly donut put jelly in the middle of 1 uncooked piece of beinet dough and topped with another piece of dough and pinched it all the way around and fried it up, then dredged in sugar. YUMMY! My son just came in from college class and threw in a few to fry for a snack and he concurs, 5 stars!!We have definitely left beignet tradition but I love a recipe that I can play with and create my own twist. Thanks Regina, my who family enjoyed playing with this!