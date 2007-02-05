Bread Machine Bagels

Quick and easy bagels you can make with your bread machine! You can use whatever topping that you wish, many like poppy seeds.

Recipe by Cristy Chu

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs 25 mins
total:
3 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 bagels
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place water, salt, sugar, flour and yeast in the bread machine pan in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select Dough setting.

  • When cycle is complete, let dough rest on a lightly floured surface. Meanwhile, in a large pot bring 3 quarts of water to a boil. Stir in 3 tablespoons of sugar.

  • Cut dough into 9 equal pieces, and roll each piece into a small ball. Flatten balls. Poke a hole in the middle of each with your thumb. Twirl the dough on your finger or thumb to enlarge the hole, and to even out the dough around the hole. Cover bagels with a clean cloth, and let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Sprinkle an ungreased baking sheet with cornmeal. Carefully transfer bagels to boiling water. Boil for 1 minute, turning half way through. Drain briefly on clean towel. Arrange boiled bagels on baking sheet. Glaze tops with egg white, and sprinkle with your choice of toppings.

  • Bake in a preheated 375 degree F (190 degrees C) oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until well browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 1.3g; sodium 404.4mg. Full Nutrition
