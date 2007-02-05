Bread Machine Bagels
Quick and easy bagels you can make with your bread machine! You can use whatever topping that you wish, many like poppy seeds.
This recipe is fantastic! I increased the water to 1 1/8 cups as suggested by other reviewers. We love Panera Asiago Cheese bagels, so I added 1/2 cup shredded asiago cheese to the dough, shaped them, let them rise for 30 minutes (great tip!), boiled them, then topped each with a little more shredded asiago cheese. My husband said if he didn't know I made them, he would have thought they came from the bagel shop! Since the original recipe made 9 large bagels, which are pretty big, I made them again, and divided it to make 12. They were a little smaller, but a better portion for us. I'll be making this recipe again and again!Read More
I used to work in a Jewish Bakery. You should roll out the dough and then pinch to form a circle. Also, let the bagels rise for at least 1-2hrs after forming, this will enable them to take shape and not look so narly. I think 9 bagels for this amt. of dough is too much. Make 6, so they are big. The flavor was good, and its a fun thing to do with your kids, but I will stick to the bakery. Thanks for the recipe though, it was fun:)Read More
Revised: These were just like the bagels I used to get in Boston. I always double this recipe which means I have to use my kitchen aid instead of my bread machine. I let the dough rise for a 1/2 an hour, punch it down and repeat. After making the bagels into their shape I let them sit for an hour to make sure they are nice and fluffy. I usually get 9 large bagels. I used 2 tbs of molasses in the water instead of sugar. I also used olive oil glaze because the egg had a funny after taste
My husband loves these. I must admit, however, that I can't (or won't) follow directions. I made whole wheat cinnamon raisin bagels as follows: I used 2T of Splenda instead of the sugar in the beginning. I then tried to make them healthier by using 1 1/2c of whole wheat flour and 1/2c of wheat germ. I mixed it all in my Kitchenaid. Once it had all pulled together I added 1c of white bread flour about 1/4 c at a time until the whole cup was mixed in. I then added 2t of cinnamon and 3/4c of raisins. I let that all rise in a warm oven (covered) 30 minutes. I shaped them into balls, stuck a finger in the middle and placed them back in the warm oven (covered) for another 1/2 hour. I then boiled them in water with 3T blackstrap molasses as someone else recommended. I think you could probably get away with only 1T. I'll try that next time. I boiled them closer to 2 minutes each. I realized too late I didn't have any cornmeal so I just sprayed the pan real well and it was fine. I also forgot all about the egg wash which was fine too. Watch your baking time as mine didn't need 20 to 25 minutes.
This is the PERFECT bagel recipe! My husband and I could not believe how delicious they were and they tasted better than our local "Gourmet Bagel" shop. I made cinnamon raisin bagels by kneading in 1/2 cup of raisins and about 1 tbsp of cinnamon after I took the dough out of the bread machine. I could not believe how easy these were to make! We will be making them all the time and will not be wasting money on freezer or grocery store bagels, these are SO much better! Can't wait to try some with asiago cheese baked in. Mmmmm!
I have made these bagels several times now and they always turn out wonderful. Like most other people recommended I have increased the water to 1 1/8 cups and halved the quantities of both sugar and salt. I found that watching the bagel rolling video on YouTube was a great help, but I now cheat and use a medium cookie dough cutter to cut the bagel and then a very small round cutter to cut out the whole in the middle, to almost perfect results. I do find that the whole process takes a little too long to make from start to finish for breakfast, so I started freezing the dough. I make the dough as usual and cut in to shape, but before allowing the dough to rise. I place the bagels on a baking tray and freeze. Once the bagels have frozen I transfer them to a plastic container, using wax paper in between the layers. (I can usually get 3 layers in my containers). Then I can take out the desired number of bagels and thaw them in the microwave for 50 seconds on full power. I then let them rise in a warm place for 20 minutes. (I always heat the oven to 200 degrees for 2 minutes, before turning the oven off and placing the dough inside to rise). Then continue with the rest of the recipe, I boil each bagel for 1 minute on each side, glaze with the egg white and then cover with Asiago cheese and bake for 20-25 minutes, perfect!!!
These bagels are just as good as Panera or Einstein. I make 8 and let them rise more like 20 minutes. My first topping choice was a combo of onion flakes, coarse salt, sesame seeds and poppy seeds. We added 2t of cinnamon to our second batch and topped with cinnamon sugar. We're going to try mocha chocolate chip next. I may never have a reason to go to the bagel shop again! Thanks for publishing this one!
This is the first bagel recipe I have ever tried. I am Canadian but live in the U.K. where you can't get a decent bagel. I thought this recipe was excellent. I often put cheese on the top and have also tried them plain. I tried putting the cheese inside but found that it ruined them. I also only ever make 6 because I like mine a little bigger. Wonderful recipe!!!
These are terrific! Very easy and excellent flavor. I made 9 as the recipe said, and I topped each with cinnamon sugar, onions, or sesame seeds. I won't be going back to the bagel place...:)
This has become one of my favorite recipes too. I tried something that I wanted to share. After the bread machine cycle finished, I put the dough in a bowl and put it in the fridge overnight. The dough was so easy to handle in the morning. I shaped my bagels and let rise, then boiled for 2 minutes on each side, and baked as directed. They were fantastic! I was just looking for a quicker way to make these in the morning and it worked perfectly! I also sauteed finely chopped onion and garlic and added it to the bread machine almost at the end of the cycle (my machine beeps at a certain point, telling you this is the time to add any additional ingredients). I also brush with butter before baking instead of the egg wash.
I have a practical alternative for this recipe that makes 1-2 loaves of flavorful bread without the bagel forming/boiling step. For each cup of flour use 1 tblsp + 1 tsp sugar. After the last machine rise form the dough into 1-2 french bread shaped loaves and lay them out on a non-stick sheet sprinkled with corn meal. Let rise 1 hr. Wet crust with spooned water. Oven bake at 375 for 25-30 min. No bagel shaping or boiling. The add'l sugar makes up for the sugar that was in the boiling water. I cool, slice up then freeze the loaves. Earlier observations 7/2009: I am on my fourth batch. First time, followed recipe exactly. Came out good. The bagel flavor is great. The gnarly form is better because the crust has more surface to brown and this is where the flavor and chewy texture is. For the 2nd batch I used half wheat flour and it took over the great bagel flavor. It became a tough wheat bread not at all what I choose bagels for. The third batch I used milk instead of water. This also adversely changed the texture and flavor. All future batches are going back to following the recipe. I have noticed most people saying anything bad about this recipe are not actually following it. If you alter the ingredients don't ding the recipe for your experiments. The only change I would recommend is lightly coating the bagels with an oil or original PAM while they rise before boiling. This enhances the crust. Otherwise follow this recipe exactly and you will have a batch of delicious bagels.
I've tried this recipe several times and have gotten mixed results. I've learned not to let the dough rise too long - definitely not over an hour - because the dough falls flat immediately when touched. But then I found Allrecipes' guide to FORMING AND BAKING BAGELS. I highly recommend this guide. I used the same dough recipe here, making it cinnamon/raisin, and for the rest of the recipe I followed the guide. It makes a far more impressive and perfect bagel. I had to make the dough at night and formed the bagels, then put it in the fridge. I think letting it sit overnight may have help the shaping to gel beautifully, then I boiled and baked in the morning. What a way to spoil your family!
Great recipe. I've made it several times. One tip from another site really helped with these. It said to boil the bagels until puffy. Once I did that with this recipe (instead of timing them) they turned out much better in appearance.
I dont think I've seen this comment yet, so here goes... VERY important to use bread flour as stated. I used all purpose the first time. Tasted good, but looked ugly. Tried a second time, same results. Purchased bread flour, and goodness! What a difference! Looked GORGEOUS and tasted better than with AP flour. So there you go, tastes fine with AP, but use bread flour for better taste and appearance. Enjoy!
Wow! This was SUPER EASY to do and very yummy! I altered the recipe to make orange cranberry bagels for Thanksgiving day breakfast. I replaced the water with 3/4 c. orange juice and 1/4 c. water and warmed it up in the microwave before putting it in to the bread machine. I also added 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 can cranberry sauce. They turned out AMAZING and left the house smelling so good! I served the bagels with home made apple butter and cream cheese whipped w/orange zest and sugar. My sweetie wants me start making them all the time!
they turned out perfect as promised, I didn't change a thing except the egg wash, which I substituted with milk, brushing them just before baking so that the poppyseeds stay put. Wonderful recipe, so very effortless and quick!
This recipe is one of my favorite ways to use my bread machine. Shaping bagels takes practice but after making this recipe almost every week I think my bagels look just as good shape-wise as the store bought ones. Adding rosemary, Italian seasoning, and 1/4 - 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar about 10 minutes into the cycle makes a really yummy cheddar and herb bagel. Making bagels yourself is so so much cheaper than buying them at specialty stores.
Unfortunately, it's not fair to rate this recipe because I didn't follow it very closely, but I'm sure it's excellent as it stands. I'm only here to give you another idea and a warning not to make the same mistake I made. The bottoms of the bagels almost burned on the cookie sheet but then I sprayed with cooking spray instead of sprinkling cornmeal. Personally, I find the baking stone works much better for this. I added 3/4 cup slivered almonds, 3/4 cup raisins and 1 tsp cinnamon to the dough, using 2 cups white and 1 cup whole wheat flour. Then instead of making bagels, I rolled out the 16 balls of dough relatively thinly, spread with a generous tablespoon of cream cheese. Added 3 banana slices to some and a very small handful of saskatoons to the rest. Fold over and you have breakfast bagel-fuls. I baked for 20 minutes. Even with 16 balls of dough, they were at least twice as big as the commercial bagel-fuls you buy. Grandkids (and everyone else) ate them up and not just for breakfast. They make a healthy (non-messy) snack while on the run to sports practice, and I was surprised at how little effort they took to make. Don't stuff them too full and you can still heat them in a wide-slot toaster.
These were so good, they didn't last more than half an hour after I took them out of the oven! I made 6 bagels instead of 9, so I would have nice bakery sized bagels. I kneaded garlic powder into one, then topped it with minced garlic and cheddar cheese. On two others, I sprinkled kosher salt, on two others I sprinkled cheddar cheese, and I left the last one plain. Everyone loved them. I'll definitely make them again, but I think I'll boil them a tiny bit longer and add a bit of baking soda to the water to get an even chewier outside. Thanks for a great recipe!
It may not be fair for me to review this recipe, as I made quite a few changes, but it was definitely the inspiration for my version. I made this in my KitchenAid, not a bread machine, and let the yeast + water + sugar sit for 10 minutes before adding the flour. I subbed in 1 cup of whole wheat flour for the white flour and upped the water by 1/4 cup to compensate. Finally, I added in several 30-minute rising sessions since whole wheat flour takes longer to rise. Glazed with an egg white + a drop of heavy cream and then sprinkled with sesame seeds, these were absolutely divine.
I love these! The first time I made them, the whole process seemed involved and cumbersome for 8 bagels (I find it easier to divide the dough in half and then each of those halves in half and then once more to end up with 8 relatively equally sized baels). The second and third times I made them (in as many days!), I streamlined the process a bit. I scaled up the recipe to 4 cups of flour, 1 tablespoon of yeast, etc. I still made 8 niced sized bagels with that amount. Follow the recipe directions for forming them--much easier and effective than rolling and pinching as suggested in one review and the result is the same (or better, because a couple of my bagels came apart at the pinch in the boiling water). Just roll the sectioned dough into balls and flatten them a little and poke a finger through the center and stretch out. As soon as I finished forming them, I started water boiling in a saucepan (used much less than 3 qts). I also turned the oven on then to pre-heat, laid out towel for draining the bagels, & set up cookie sheet with corn meal. The bagels rising for 10 min was plenty. Bagels should not be fluffy! I set microwave timer for about 12 min and plunked the bagels in the boiling water one at a time, flipping with tongs after 30 seconds and pulling them out onto the draining towel after 60. The timer counting down helped me keep track. As they drained, I moved them to the cookie sheet, brushed with egg white, sprinkled on toppings and popped in oven.
Not only did I have TONS of fun making these bagels they turned out awesome. I made 2 cinnamon sugar, 2 plain, 2 covered with cheddar and 2 cheddar bacon. DELICIOUS EASY RECIPE. I will be making these as a weekend ritual! Thank you to all who reviewed so that the new bakers have some good guidelines and suggestions! I was sitting around with my hubby figuring out about how much money we saved making our bagels at home - I'd say for 8 we maybe spent about 30 cents. Go to Panera and spend about $3.00 or more for the same thing - - and I know where all my ingredients came from!
I absolutely love these bagels! This was my first time making them. I assumed they would look strange and be bumpy etc. But they were not! They were really pretty and really delicious! I followed the directions, however I added an extra 1/4 cup of water to the dough. My bread maker sounded like it was killing itself... so the water was VERY important! I added sesame seeds. They were impressive! I can't get good bagels in Halifax, N.S. Now I can!
They turned out awesome! I was so excited to try this recipe. We don't eat a lot of bagels in my house, but they were so fun to make! I topped mine with dried minced onion, poppyseeds, and sesame seeds.
I just made these today and they are fantastic! I followed the advice on the reviews regarding the 1/4 - 1/2 cup extra water and letting them rise for 30 min. instead of 10. I made 6 large ones instead of 9. I need to learn how to shape them better. I made parmesan bagels and brushed olive oil over the tops. I added 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan to the bread machine and I also topped them with Parmesan before baking. I baked them for 30 min. They were perfect! Very chewy inside and crispy outside. Thank you for submitting this great recipe. I will be making double batches from now on.
The cornmeal is perfect! I did the dough part by hand entirely. No egg white - I just let the bagels dry on the towel for about 2 minutes after boiling, and then rolled the still-damp tops in poppy seeds, cinnamon sugar and sesame seeds (3 kinds of bagels...made 3 each, total 9 as in recipe). The cinnamon ones stuck to the pan though because of the sugar but a slice with a spatula got them off fine. We will make these again! IF YOU MAKE OTHER BREADS BY HAND: These won't rise as much during the rise phase as typical yeasted breads, don't worry that's fine...apparently bagels aren't supposed to rise as much, hence the denser texture...I was all freaked out that I had killed the yeast due to the slow rising, but 1 hour rising time was fine and then I shaped and cooked them.
I generally used this recipe although I changed it a bit because the recipe I tried prior was producing flatter bagels. I didn't have that problem with this recipe (I'm thinking it was the 3 tablespoons of sugar in the water?) Anyway, I made muesli bagels by adding in a cup of muesli, a half cup of sunflower seeds, and a handful of raisins and dried cranberries (I cut out about a half cup of flour). I also used 1 and a quarter cup of water. The bagels were amazing. This is a good base recipe if you're experimenting with bagel-making.
These came out great! I didn't have enough bread flour so I supplemented with a little all purpose and wheat. We made everything bagels by mixing sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion flakes, garlic powder, and salt. I can't believe how great the taste and texture were. I mixed cream cheese with blueberry spreadable fruit for a spread. Even my picky 2 year old loved them. Thanks for a great recipe!
These turned out beautifully! The batch I made yesterday is almost gone. I replaced 1 C. of flour with whole wheat and a little bit of oat bran. I also used 3 Tbs. wheat gluten and boiled the bagels about 30-60 sec. longer to create a chewier texture. Be sure to give them a full rise time before boiling, the ones I boiled first were more dense and firm than the ones boiled later. I did not have anything too exciting to sprinkle on top, but these were great just with a sprinkle of coarse salt. Thank you for a recipe that will be used again and again!
We made these bagels today and they are terrific We used many of the suggestions of previous cooks. Added 3 Tablespoons of molasses to the boiling water for a pretty color, it didn’t add sweetness to the final product. Then instead of egg white we sprayed them with cooking spray then sprinkled garlic & sea salt on them. We rolled the bagels out in ropes, wrapped them around our hands and pinched the ends together. They turned out great! Thank you very much Cristy for the recipe
These were too easy to be so good! Seriously! Not hard to do at all and a very tasty bagel. I made 2 batches - one plain and the other I added lots of minced and powdered onion to the dough and more minced onion on top after I did the egg wash. They looked so nice - just like store bought bagels. Next time I will try cinnamon raisin. We had these with my home made breakfast sausage patties (in my recipe box) with egg and cheese. I will make more bagels and sausage patties and freeze them for a "quick-to-microwave-breakfast" during the week.
These were good- 4 or 5 stars in Seattle, but only maybe 2 or 3 in NY. Fun and easy (kids love dough...). Added a few minutes to the cooking time to get them to brown better- also great with shredded cheddar baked onto the top, and they were excellent with Black Sea Salt baked on top as well.
These bagels are incredible! I made them yesterday for the first time, and they turned out perfectly, even with a few changes. I used all-purpose flour instead of bread flour, and I don't have a bread machine, so I simply used my kitchen aid mixer to do the mixing and kneading, then let the dough rest in a warm spot for about an hour. Instead of sugar in the boiling water I used 3 T blackstrap molasses (something my mother used to do). And since my oven is, shall we say, rather tempermental, I opted to use our programmable roaster oven (yes, the kind you roast turkeys and stuff in). Even with all the changes, and having the kids in my in-home day care "help" me, they turned out perfectly. My husband, who is definitely not a fan of bagels, demolished one last night and the remaining 2 for breakfast this morning--and then requested I make more! Thanks for such an awesome recipe!!
AMAZING! This recipe is an "OMGoodness, I impressed myself recipe"! No changes are needed to be made. I didn't have bread flour so I added 3 Tbsp. of vital wheat gluten to my AP flour. Hubby wanted cinnamon raisin bagels, so I put 1/2 cup raisins in a sauce pan, covered it with water, brought to a boil, then drained when they swelled. Then I coated them well with cinnamon. I added them after the dough came out of the bread machine but next time I think I'll add them sooner because they were hard to incorporate. This recipe was so easy to do. The times stated were perfect. This recipe will be seen many times over in my kitchen. I am half tempted to go start another batch. Thank you Cristy Chu for sharing such an AMAZING recipe!
Incredible! I took other's advice and made 6 instead of 9. I rolled the dough into a smooth rope and kneaded the ends together to make a bagel shape that I let rise for about 20-30 mins. I recalled a recipe i used once that called for pre-baking the bagels for a few minutes. I did this at 300 degrees for 5 minutes. I boiled, brushed with eggwhite, seasoned with minced garlic, kosher salt, onion powder, poppy seeds and baked as directed. I'm gonna go have another!
I don't think I'll ever be buying bagels ever again! I've made 2 batches so far (1 cheese and one with sea salt) and my family is in love! I add baking soda when I boil them to help give them a nice texture. I would suggest placing foil on your baking sheet though, because they're very hard to get off otherwise. Awesome recipe!
I have used this recipe several times and each time it turns out great. These have become my favorite bagles- both for the appropriate serving size (not those truck-size grocery store bagles) and the ease of preparation. I've even expanded the topping options to include garlic (brown a few minced cloves in olive oil) and asiago cheese. Paired with some home prepared cream cheese using herbs from my garden, this is a little bit of heaven on earth!
My kids really liked these so I guess I will be making bagels instead of buying them from now on! Since this was my first time attempting homemade bagels, I followed the recipe exactly - they came out really good but next time I will let them rise longer after forming.
I've tried making bagels at home before and these were the easiest and the most successful. I ditto earlier reviewers's suggestions to make the holes big as they tend to shrink with rising and cooking. I set my breadmaker up last night for the dough to be ready this morning; less than an hour later, we had fresh bagels for breakfast. I added vital wheat gluten to make them chewier. A keeper!
I have used this recipe a few times and each time they have turned out great. I add finely chopped jalapeno peppers into the bread machine (about half way through the machine process). My bread machine has an alert beep when you can add any additional ingredients. Prior to baking I also shred asiago cheese on top of each bagel. Great recipe!
These were the best "bread" based bagels I have ever had. However, they don't quite compete with Montreal Style Bagels.
I was a little skeptical, as my bread machine seemed like it was having a rough time with the tough dough. However, these turned out incredible! Husband says they are better than the ones we usually buy, and I agree. Bagels are expensive in New Zealand, so if I can make them from now on, that will save us some "dough" haha! :)
I followed the advice of the person that said they worked in a jewish bakery. My bagels did not turn out well. I'm going to go ahead and add an extra star since I didn't follow the original recipe.
Very good. They don't last very long so I wouldn't suggest making more then you can eat in that one sitting.
These were AWESOME. I'm making more tonight. I followed someone's advice and only made six, but they turned out too big to just be one serving size- this time I will stick with 9. I did add two tablespoons of vital wheat gluten. I topped with kosher salt... Tonight I'm going to try some cinnamon crunch bagels. Other than the vital wheat gluten though, I didn't make any changes and they turned out beautifully. They looked and tasted professional!
Excellent! I followed the recipe very closely, except making 6 instead of 9. They turned out GREAT! Far better than my first attempt a couple years ago...little hockey pucks. These are chewy, soft, tasty and pretty hassle free. Next time I'll add some flavors and spices. I just kept it really simple this time around. Oh yes, and my 6 bagels were HUGE. I think I'll make 8 or 9 next time. Might have been my yeast, and leaving them to rise for 40 minutes.
These are WONDERFUL! I applied some changes other readers' suggested: increased water 1/8th cup and let them raise 30 minutes. I put two large cloves of garlic in the bread machine along with 1/4 cup parmesan. When I baked them, I put olive oil on top along with more parmesan. They baked in about 20 minutes and we were all surprised how great they turned out!
GREAT! I did have a little trouble with uniformity but should get better with practice.
I made these this morning and they are wonderful!! I never made bagels before because I thought they would be too difficult but now I'll probably never buy them again. These are so much better than store bought ones. They are a little time consuming but not hard to do. I took the advice of another reviewer and added about 1/8 cup of water to the bread machine when it started mixing the dough. They ended up soft on the inside and chewy outside - just like I like them. I made them with "everything" but didn't think about putting spices on the bottoms. Next time I'll do that. I live at high altitude (8,100 ft) and the only change I made, beside more water, was to bake them a little longer (27 min). Thanks for the great recipe.
I loved this recipe as it is; I have also adapted it to my own by using multigrain flour, quinoa flakes, chia seeds, toasted sunflower seeds and ground flax. They are to die for! Now my husband doesnt want me to buy bagels any more. Atleast they are fun to make since I will be making lots.
Delicious! And so easy. I substituted in 1 cup whole wheat flour, added 1 T cinnamon, and a box of raisins. I let them sit for half an hour after shaping, but they still weren't the most beautiful. Maybe a little more water in the dough next time? Also, very difficult to get off the baking pan, even with cornmeal. I think I'll use parchment paper next time. There WILL be a next time.
OMG!!!! This recipe is AWESOME!!!! 5 stars!!! My bread machine did have trouble mixing it, and I added a little more water. I read the reviews after I made them and I agree about 1/8 cup more water is needed in the machine. Also, did not have a big enough pot to boil 3 quarts of water, so I boiled 2 quarts + 2 tbsp. sugar. I also didn't let them rise as long as I probably should have (we were impatient). But they were perfect, and my 8yo loves them! So much better than store bought and oh-so-good hot out of the oven! Our shapes turned out a bit funky, but my 3yo and 8yo had alot of fun making these! Thanks for the post!
I'm giving it a four since i made a few changes but with them this recipe is a five! I made with half ww flour and added cinnamon and raisins to the dough. Since some reviewers said that the egg white left a weird aftertaste and i don't like the taste of olive oil, i used melted butter. After dipping them in the butter i rolled them in cinnamon sugar with nutmeg. When they baked the topping melted and created a crisp glaze! They were amazing!
Not bad considering this was the first time making my own bagels. They were kinda flat, which was probably my fault for manhandling the dough. Now that I know the process, I'll try these again. I used 1 1/8 cup water as suggested by other reviewers. I topped some with black sesame seeds (mmm!) and others with sea salt and italian seasoning (they were yummy too!) Oh, and I boiled them for 2 minutes instead of 1. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
These bagels are as good as everyone says they are and easy to make! The only thing I did differently was to roll the bagels out in ropes and then form a circle. It gave them a smoother appearance. My kids loved these. I will definitely make them again!
I did this recipe in my KitchenAid mixer, and foolishly, just threw everything in and mixed it up...if I'd been thinking more, I would have treated it like any other bread recipe in my mixer and proofed the yeast, then added the other ingredients, since I'm not using a bread machine dough cycle. But the good news is, it still worked and I have beautiful bagels. Great recipe and I'll be experimenting with this one again soon.
INCREDIBLE bagel recipe! So easy with bread machine doing most of work! I made 6 big bagels and gave them 30 min. to rise before boiling. Perfect! I, too, increased water by 1/8 cup. Can make night before, shaped. Then let warm to room temp, boil and bake. Can freeze after baking. Additions to dough: garlic powder then top with minced garlic and cheddar cheese; cinnamon and raisins, French fried onions, or 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes... Sprinkle Kosher salt or Cheddar cheese on top. Some mentioned adding baking soda or molasses to boiling water to make outside more soft and give it a hint of glaze. YUM! THANK YOU for this recipe!
What a great recipe. I've never made bagels before. I was always intimidated by the idea. But this recipe makes it so much easier. The bread machine mixes the dough, then I boil and bake the bagels. No problem. They came out very good. I made 6 large bagels rather than the recommended 9. I need to improve my technique a bit to get the shape nicer, but they were delicious... maybe not quite on par with a New York bagel shop bagel, but certainly better than any supermarket bakery bagel!
Wow! I am so excited that this recipe worked. I read through most of the reviews and did all the little things people suggested. I added more water to the dough (1/8-1/4 cup), cut the dough into 8 pieces (was easier with an even number), rolled out logs before forming them into circle shapes and then rested the bagels for 30-45 min. I boiled the bagels for a few minutes on each side before baking. They were crisp on the outside and chewy in the middle. Perfect! Next time I will double or triple the recipe (had to make sure it worked first.) I'm a PA native, living in Australia, and haven't had a decent bagel in 6 years. My kids don't even know what bagels are and what they're missing! Now I can make great bagels in my own kitchen, whenever the mood hits. Yum.
Made this recipe exactly, but with only 6 bagels. I thought they were a bit too big, so next time I make them, I'll make the 9 and see how that turns out. Tasted great though! EDIT: made with the 9, came out kind of odd looking. Still tasted great, but I'd rather make 6 and have them all big and round!
So...I don't review things very often but I've been using recipes from this site for the past 5 years or so... I had to review these bagels because currently I'm an expat living abroad and haven't had access to store bought bagels in forever. So I decided to make my own. Now here's what I did. Instead of using 3 cups of bread flour I used 2 cups whole wheat flour and 1 cup of all purpose flour. I just wanted it to be a bit more nutritious. The first time I didn't use warm water and that was not a good idea since the dough didn't hold together very well, the second time I made it with warm water and the dough was perfect. Another big mistake I did the first time was I didn't let the dough rest after shaping it.... (I was anxious to have the bagels...) the second time I did it (after I devoured the first batch) I let it rest the required time and it rose beautifully... basically the first batch was good but the second batch was absolutely divine. The second time I followed the instructions to the letter (with the exception of using 2 parts whole wheat flour to 1 part all purpose flour.) I also, baked them for 15 min at 375 degrees, but thats only cause I made two batches of this and wanted them to last a few days...so I figured toasting them in the morning in a toaster would make them completly browned and hot when I needed them to be...
Delicious and easy to make! My son and I had a blast making these! Great flavor, we topped them with sesame seeds and left some plain!
These bagels are fantastic! I've made them twice in just one week. I made some changes: replaced one cup of flour with whole wheat flour and used all-purpose for the other two cups, replaced one tbsp of sugar with brown sugar, added two tbsp cinnamon, added 1/2 cup raisins to 2/3 of the dough (daughter does not like raisins), formed then into 12 mini-bagels, let the bagels sit for an hour before boiling, boiled for less than a minute, sprayed the cookie sheet and the bagels with spray canola oil, and baked for about 25 minutes. The bagels are delicious - crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside - perfect!! And my children (aged 8 and 10) loved working with the dough and forming their own bagels. A couple of the bagels look like a pro made them! I would highly recommend this recipe!
I make these bagels every 2 or 3 days and they are the best we have ever had. I have some seasonings that are for butter such as sundried tomato and basil, and parmesan and roasted garlic, anyway I add some of that to the bagels when I divide them so that we have a variety. I also sometimes add fresh garlic and dried onion to the mix. These are so versatile you can do alomst anything with them. I wonder though how or at what time do you freeze them?
Seriously??? These are so insanely good! I don't know how or why I hadn't tried this before! I made 8 healthy sized bagels from the recipe. 5 cinnamon raisin and 3 rosemary olive oil. This is a winner!
Yummy! They turned out pretty good. I followed directions except for using molasses instead of sugar in my cooking water. However the baking length was too long and the bagels would shape easier if the dough had a bit more water in it. Overall a good first attempt at bagels though!
These are awesome! The first time I made them they tasted great but were a little flat. The second time the are the tastiest and prettiest bagels I have EVER eaten.
These are wonderful! I only used 1 1/4 teaspoon salt.
pretty darn heavy bagels, I was hoping they would be a bit lighter. I may make them again. I sprinkled parmesean cheese on half of the bagels and then mixed cinnamon sugar and raisens in the other half. The kids loved them, but I felt they were too dense.
This is the first time I tried out a bagel recipe- and it was so simple! I took another reviewers suggestion and added 1/2 cup shredded cheese to the dough, as well as sprinkling it on top after the egg. I used monterey jack because that's all I had, and I still was told they tasted just like the panera asiago cheese ones :) I will definitely make these again, and try different variations.
I LOVE this recipe!!! The only changes I made were to let the shaped bagels rise again about 2hrs and I didn't glaze them at all before baking. I boil them for about 1 min each side. I tried forming 12 bagels instead of the suggested nine but I prefer following the recipe and making nine as that way the bagels are more soft. Thank you for a great recipe! I've already made it five times in two weeks!
A Whole Lotta Mo Betta. . . My wife's comment sums this review up - "These are the best bagels I have ever had!" "Kinda like Einstein Bagels, huh?" [Me] "No. Much better. " [Her] So, the official verdict is, "A Whole Lotta Mo Betta Than Einstein's".
Good toasted.
Great recipe. Very easy. Could not believe that I could make bagels!!! After my grandfather tasted these bagels he wants to open a bagel shop with me:) I will make this recipe often. Next time I will make these with the kids. Followed the recipe exactly, except I did not have poppy seeds, so I substituted kosher salt on half and garlic salt on the other half. Yum!!!!!
This was my first attempt at bagels. Thanks to a great recipe and helpful tips from reviewers, I'm a believer! Awesome. I added 2 teas cinnamon and 1/2 cup of raisins, sprayed the baking sheet before sprinkling cornmeal, made the holes large enough, let them rise at least 30 minutes after shaping and boiled a full minute each side. Thanks all around. 5 stars easy.
These bagels were fun and easy to make. So much better than grogery store bagels that taste like bread. Next time i will add a little gluten as someone suggested. Also be careful when shaping them because once you make a mistake they dont stretch back easily.
Wow, these are great. I just finished making a batch, and polishing off two of them in one sitting! Followed recipe to a T, topped with sesame. course salt and garlic powder to make Everything Bagels, and then did a few with Cinnamon & Sugar. Both Absolutely DELISH! no need to toast them, just slather some cream cheese on there and go to town! Probably will make 8 instead of 9 next time to make them a tad bigger. Only slight prob is they did stick to the pan when baking, but nothing disastrous. Would love to know how I could keep these tasting fresh for the second day. Maybe that's a pipe dream?? THANKS A MILLION! Satisfied my NY bagel craving all the way overseas! much appreciated!
Wow, these where Great! Fast and so easy too.
I don't have a bread machine so made the dough by hand. Didn't know whether to let it rise or not - from the preparation time given I think that the recipe must include rising, but one of the reviewers said that rising causes the texture to be too breadlike, so I let the dough rise just fifteen minutes after kneading and another fifteen after shaping. I didn't flatten the bagels at all and I boiled them for a full minute on each side, as recommended in the reviews. My half-Jewish boyfriend said that they tasted very authentic. I thought they were great.
These had an excellent texture and taste; however, mine looked really rough on the top. Also, since the boiling process stops the action of the yeast, I recommend letting them rise a bit after shaping them into bagels but BEFORE boiling.
Did not rise much. Should have used baking soda in the boiling water.
I just made these for the first time. I did change up the method a bit. Instead of following the recipe directions for forming the bagels, I rolled them out into long ropes and joined them into a circle. This made six good-sized bagels. I then covered them with a towel and let them rise for an hour. They are FABULOUS!! Store-bought bagels are just gluey and sticky, but these are so much less dense and have much better flavor. I ate mine with blueberry cream cheese, but I probably could have eaten it without anything at all!
These are just like bakery bagels! I made 6, not 9 from the recipe as is. I also made 1 and 1/2 the recipe the second time to make 9 good sized bagels. We added poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onion flakes and oatmeal to make a variety. Served them to some overnight guests and they loved them. YUM! Thank you!
I have never made bagels by scratch, and this recipe is easy to read and make. I added chocolate chips in the raisin area of the bread machine, instead of poppy seeds or raisins. They are great right out of the oven and keep well in tupperware. I added a photo for you to see my batch. (under Firefly2970)..Have also used raisins, sesame seeds and oatmeal on top, all are great! Instead of cutting into 9 equal parts, i made a big blob and just used a donut cutter, I didnt flatten all the way either, and they turned out really good! I also doubled the recipe! :) Enjoy!
Amazing recipe! My husband has had New York bagels and he said these were the closest to those bagels he's ever had! They are a staple in our house now!
Just made another batch-this is the best bagel I can get in Florida! I make 6 large bagels and freeze. Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent recipe! My bagels came out perfect. A little crisp on the outside and sof and chewy on the inside! I did follow the advice on this site about forming and baking bagels: http://allrecipes.com/advice/coll/cooking/articles/440P1.asp Also, I recommend putting parchment paper under the cornmeal to keep the bagels from sticking to the pan. Otherwise, I followed the recipe to a T, only adding minced garlic, minced onion, poppy seeds, seseme seeds and kosher salt before baking. Yummy! I may never buy a bagel again -- and I live on Long Island, home to the best bagels in the world. :-)
WOW. I'm a pretty experienced cook & I've made tortillas, pita, focaccia, and many other breads from scratch and this is an EXCELLENT recipe. I topped mine with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, truffle salt, parm & cinnamon sugar.
Great recipe! Only make 6 if you want them big enough. I used half wheat flour, and they turned out great.
I have spent many years in the restaurant business and have worked in all areas, including several years as a baker ( we made all of our own bread ) I absolutely love bagels and this was my first attempt at trying to make them, myself. The results were excellent!!! I followed the recipe exactly but I cut the dough into six pieces instead of nine... There are only 2 left and they just came out of the oven.... I will make more in a few minutes... Nicely done!!!
Followed the recipe exactly except I added some cinnamon and raisins. They turned out fantastic. My husband was a little skeptical at first but after they came out of the oven I had him taste them and he loved them.
Well, I used whole wheat flour, added two tablespoons of ground flax seed, then followed the recipe as written. I had to leave the house for a while and figured I'd be back in time to take the dough out of the bread machine and finish the process. I got waylaid and the dough stayed in the machine an hour and a half after it was done. When I got home, the dough was dry, rough around the edges, and looked as if the edges had been baked a bit. Instead of poking holes in it, I made bite size baglets that looked more like donut holes. When I boiled them, they all stayed at the bottom of the pot so I didn't have to turn them :) I baked them 22 minutes, pulled them out, and had the surprise of my life. They were wonderful! I doubt I can duplicate this unique recipe, but hope the right one ends in the same results.
Amazing, ive had my bread machine for 3 days & made bagels!!! Sooo easy, soooo yummy!
These were a surprise. As my husband left this morning with his bagel sandwich, he said "wow..they taste just like bagels! " They ended up much flatter than I would have liked but I am accounting an error I made for that. I left out the poppy seeds and used the cornmeal for the bottom and egg for the top (really gives it a nice sheen when your done) Next time I will experiment using different herbs and seasonings for the top. There are endless possibilities here! Must try.
This is a great recipe. Very soft and chewy. The only thing I had a problem with was they stuck to the baking sheet. I'm in Australia and the only bagels I can find in Melbourne are in the city or a suburb 40 minutes from my house. Now I can have them any time. I only made plain bagels, but the next ones I'm going to make cinnamon raisin, blueberry, and chocolate chip. Thanks for this recipe!!!
** 5 STARS! ** I added 1/2 cup dried cranberries & 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon into the bread machine. I cut the dough into 6 equal portions for larger bagels. Shape portions into balls; roll into ropes; then connect ends with dab of water. Let rise about an hour. Boiled then baked as recipe instructions state. Served with my own whipped mixed berry cream cheese. For that: Whip 1 box Philadelphia cream cheese with 1/4 cup mixed berry jelly until nice and airy. EXCELLENT!! My husband said these were the best bagels he's EVER had! NICE! Will definitely be making these again... I'd like to try dried blueberries next. :D
Perfect bagels the first time! Amazingly delicious!
Awesome recipie ;)
Yay! I'm sixteen and I made bagels for the first time and they're good! ;)
