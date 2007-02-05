Bread Machine Bagels

I love these! The first time I made them, the whole process seemed involved and cumbersome for 8 bagels (I find it easier to divide the dough in half and then each of those halves in half and then once more to end up with 8 relatively equally sized baels). The second and third times I made them (in as many days!), I streamlined the process a bit. I scaled up the recipe to 4 cups of flour, 1 tablespoon of yeast, etc. I still made 8 niced sized bagels with that amount. Follow the recipe directions for forming them--much easier and effective than rolling and pinching as suggested in one review and the result is the same (or better, because a couple of my bagels came apart at the pinch in the boiling water). Just roll the sectioned dough into balls and flatten them a little and poke a finger through the center and stretch out. As soon as I finished forming them, I started water boiling in a saucepan (used much less than 3 qts). I also turned the oven on then to pre-heat, laid out towel for draining the bagels, & set up cookie sheet with corn meal. The bagels rising for 10 min was plenty. Bagels should not be fluffy! I set microwave timer for about 12 min and plunked the bagels in the boiling water one at a time, flipping with tongs after 30 seconds and pulling them out onto the draining towel after 60. The timer counting down helped me keep track. As they drained, I moved them to the cookie sheet, brushed with egg white, sprinkled on toppings and popped in oven.