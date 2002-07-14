Bread Pudding II

3835 Ratings
  • 5 2982
  • 4 685
  • 3 110
  • 2 25
  • 1 33

My family LOVES bread pudding, and this recipe is one that I have fine tuned to their taste. I have to double this recipe, and bake it in a 9x13 inch pan for my family! It's great for breakfast or dessert and is delicious with milk poured on top! Enjoy!

By ELLENMARIE

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
805 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 8-inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Break bread into small pieces into an 8 inch square baking pan. Drizzle melted butter or margarine over bread. If desired, sprinkle with raisins.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Beat until well mixed. Pour over bread, and lightly push down with a fork until bread is covered and soaking up the egg mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until the top springs back when lightly tapped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 70.3mg; sodium 139.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/10/2022