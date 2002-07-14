Bread Pudding II

I've been using this base recipe for almost 2 yrs now and I keep coming back to it. 4 stars because the ratio of ingredients is a bit off, but with a few minor adjustments, it's perfect for my family. It's also great the next day as an on-the-go breakfast too. {INGREDIENTS} 8 bread, 4 eggs, 2 butter, 1 milk, 1/2 brown sugar (just remember that it halves each time for each ingredient). For aromatics, a tsp of cinnamon and vanilla, plus a dash of nutmeg and ginger powder round it out for me. {MIXTURE} It's quite eggy and I love it eggy and custardy, so I keep it at 4 eggs. It's quite liquidy, so I reduced the original amount of milk so it isn't in the oven too long (I add an extra 1/4 cup of milk sometimes only to wet any dry bread so it doesn't burn. It's also a bonus that you don't need scalded milk for this recipe). Be sure to fully dissolve the sugar in the liquid mixture or else you'll have sweet spots in the pudding. {BAKING} The pan size, baking temp & time are perfect for the new ratio (for my oven at least). {BREAD} It works wonderfully with white bread or leftover hamburger/hot dog buns (I like the taste of sesame seeds in the pudding too). French bread takes a bit more time to soak up the liquids. My favourite so far has been challah bread. Next on the list to try is croissants. Try & experiment with this recipe - it's easy to doctor up to your oven and tastes. :)