The Perfect Blended Margarita
This beats any pre-made margarita mix you can find. I prefer mine straight-up, but you can add salt to the rim if you like.
Had to add a little sugar, but the fresh lime juice hits the spot on a summer night!
Just average.
Had to add a little sugar, but the fresh lime juice hits the spot on a summer night!
Just average.
This recipe made a large pitcher of margaritas, but they were too tart to drink. I had added about 1/4 cup of sugar already, but it was still way too tart. I made a simple syrup with about a cup of sugar, added that to the finished pitcher, and that made this recipe very tasty. There is nothing better than margaritas made with fresh squeezed lime juice.
very good. I use agave sryup to sweeten a bit as it a little too tart for me.
I added agave syrup as one reviewer recommended and this was delicious...and perfectly sweet!!!
Taking the advice of other reviewers I added sweetener and these turned out fab... Just got back from Mexico and these tasted just as good as there.
Ok, not great. Added amaretto.
This is not a blended margarita. It's just a margarita with ice.
Skipped the "extra sugar" recommendations, and went with the recipe as is. Triple Sec left it plenty sweet for our taste. Served over the ice, instead of using cocktail shaker, which kept it cold for sipping on the deck.
I reduced the lime juice to 1/2 cup and it was alright, not great, but, alright.
That's a lot of fresh lime. I didn't have that many limes.
Super good! We loved it.
