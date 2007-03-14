Banana Chai Bread

A low-fat banana bread flavored with chai. Chai is a spicy Indian tea, which should be available in many supermarkets.

By Talia

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl mix together flour, baking powder, and salt.

  • In a separate bowl mix sugar, cream cheese, and eggs until light and fluffy. Mix mashed bananas and Chai into cream cheese mixture. Add flour mixture and mix until smooth.

  • Pour mixture into a greased 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree F(175 degrees C) oven for 60 minutes. Cool on rack. Remove from pan after 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 262.6mg. Full Nutrition
