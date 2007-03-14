Banana Chai Bread
A low-fat banana bread flavored with chai. Chai is a spicy Indian tea, which should be available in many supermarkets.
Great recipe. What I did was reduced the baking powder to a teaspoon, added more banana, and upped the chai. I took the advice of some of the other posters and when I added the chai, I warmed my pre-packaged chai and added three chai teabags to strengthen the chai taste. Interesting recipe, but surprizingly wonderful. I recieved many complements on this recipe.Read More
I don't know if I did something wrong here, but I followed the recipe exactly and the bread came out bland and VERY dry...I only baked the bread for 50 min. instead of 60 - and still over done.Read More
Great recipe. What I did was reduced the baking powder to a teaspoon, added more banana, and upped the chai. I took the advice of some of the other posters and when I added the chai, I warmed my pre-packaged chai and added three chai teabags to strengthen the chai taste. Interesting recipe, but surprizingly wonderful. I recieved many complements on this recipe.
I made this for some of my friends at work, and it was a big hit. I raised it to a 1/2 cup of chai (the powdered kind) which made it very moist and lovely. Also, the cream cheese made little cream cheese blobby pockets randomly, which were so delicious! Served with strawberries and coffee, this was really fantastic, so easy and rewarding.
Great recipe. After I made it Talia's way I substituted Fat Free Cream Cheese and a Fat Free Egg Substitute. I also halfed the flour with whole wheat. Few people believe me when I tell them the recipe is nearly fat free (about 1.5 grams in the loaf from the bananas).
I am at college and I made this recipe without spending one cent (I got some Chia tea bags for Xmas from a friend) - I am so proud - I never cook! It looks great, but I should have let the tea get stronger - can't really taste it, but I drank a lot of tea while it was cooking!
This bread was great but I could not find the type of chai tea that you brew, only the liquid form - but it still turned out great(just used it in the recipe straight out of the carton.
I haven't tried baking this bread yet but I wanted to know if you can use the Chai tea that they sell at Costco. Any comments is appreciated!
This is bready rather than moist, but nice nevertheless. The chai must get VERY strong before you can taste it.
Good bread, but I didn't make the tea strong enough. It tasted strong when I brewed it, but the chai flavor was masked by the other ingredients once I mixed it in. Anybody know the ratio of water to chai tea leaves necessary so the tea is strong enough to taste in the baked bread?
Loved this recipe.
Absolutely delicious. I added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts into the mix which turned out great. People definitely get confused when I tell them that there is brewed tea inside (I have to admit, I didn't understand how to do it for a long time, then just decided to pour the water into the mix, filtering out the ground chai).
This recipe was delicious!! After reading the reviews I did brew my chai very strong. I used the 'Pacific Chai' Spice Chai Latte powdered brand. I used one packet in 4 oz of water, but still only used 1/4 of a cup. I also added 2 bananas which were very brown, and full of flavor. To top it off I sprinkled about a teaspon of General Foods brand Chai Latte over the top before I baked it. (I used the GF brand because it is sweeter and I thought it would taste very nice.) This made all the difference! It had a very crisp sweet crust. It made the bread taste a lot more like chai. The inside was very moist. I will definately make this again, and again. This has become my new banana bread recipe!!! Thanks so much for submitting it!
Yummy! I brewed really strong chai, as suggested and added a pinch of allspice to make the taste a little stronger. Also, instead of creame cheese I used vanilla yogurt, keeping the creamy consistency without as much fat. A great recipe I will continue to use!!
Great starter recipe, the following changes will make it 5 stars: Use 1/3 cup of super-brewed Chai tea to get a strong flavor (soak 3 packets of Chai in 1/3 cup of just-boiled water for 20 min). For even MORE flavor, you can try adding a teaspoon of the dry chai mix from the tea packet. Use 3 medium bananas, a little over a cup mashed. Reduce the cooking temp to 300-325 F depending on your oven, cook for about 45-55 min. These changes will make a delicious, MOIST bread - and believe me, you WILL taste the chai flavor with the super-brewed tea! :)
My first loaf was not as moist as i would have liked, but still delicious! I also wanted to taste more chai, so I read through the reviews and added 1/2 cup of chai to the mix instead of the 1/4. I think it will turn out great, I plane to take it to work and share/ get opinions. :)
Made this for a function that I had to cater for at my University. This bread was a hit. A very unique flavor enjoyed by all!!!! A definite keeper for ones recipe box!
I LOVED this bread. It was easy to make, had a fantastic chewy texture with a nice crisp top crust, and had a beautiful pound cake look to the slices. The chai perfectly and lightly spiced the bread and paired well with the slight cream cheese flavor. Yum!
This wasn't chai-y enough for me even though I followed other advice and made the chai REALLY strong. Also (this is the reason for the low rating) my bread came out with a weird, rubbery texture...it was bizarre. I wonder if a whole tablespoon of baking powder is the reason? Thanks for an original recipe!
delicious and so gorgeous! I brewed the chai super strong and the flavor was still weak, but what I did taste was an interesting and welcome departure from the normal banana bread flavaflavs. I'm going to give the chai a double overtime steeping sesh next time I bake this.
This is a pretty good banana bread. It wasn't as moist as I had hoped, even though I added extra banana (used two). For those of you wondering about the chai, I had a dry package of Oregon Chai. I added 1/4 C boiling water and let it cool a bit before adding it. I also squished the cream cheese/egg mixture in a ziploc bag and added it from that to the dry ingredients...one less bowl and I think it mixed the cream cheese better than I could by hand. Thanks for a pretty good recipe...I'll probably make it again:)
I substituted "Good Earth Sweet and Spicy" herbal tea.... used 1.5 cups mashed banana, and substituted 1/4 splenda and 1/5 cup granulated sugar. I added 1 tsp each cinnamon and allspice. By preparing it this way 1/12 of loaf contains 1 gram fat, 1.3 grams fiber and only 145 calories. My loaf was done in 45 minutes.......I will most definitely make this again.... and again. Thanks.
My only suggestion is to lower the temprature to 300-325 an bake it longer. Also everytime that the oven is opened the temprature dorps 25 degrees. Have patience, and willpower it will turn out well.
I added some macadamia nuts too. You need to use a very strong brew of Chai tea to get the flavor in the finished product.
I get rave reviews anytime I take this bread anywhere. People always ask how I get it so moist. The only thing I change is I do not brew the tea and I use straight chai mix no milk. I have been making this for years and love it. Best banana bread ever.
I made a few alterations as well... rather than the white sugar I used Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, used 1/2 C. of pre-brewed Chai Green( used 2 bags in about 3/4 cup and threw away the rest!). Also, used tofutti cream cheese substitute. I added 1tsp of cinnamon and 1tsp of vanilla, and 1/2 cup of toasted pecans! YUM!!!
I found that the tin foil loaf pans had to have half the recipe in each pan. I ended up doubling the recipe and making 3 loaf pan (store didn't have any true loaf pans). I also used liquid chai tea, but opened 2 tea packets and put the spices right into the mixture. Not too shabby
I made muffins because I didn't have an hour to wait (they took about 20 minutes in my *new* oven) We also added chocolate chips per the kids request. I do agree that it could use a stronger flavor and might add a dash of allspice next time minus the chocolate chips.
Great recipe. Didn't have all the right ingredients. Only 1 egg, double cream cheese, and used earl gray tea instead. Also baked in as cupcake size - 30 mins. Very soft and moist inside, crisp outside.
Delicious! This is a wonderfully moist banana bread. I used brewed Chai tea and made it a little stronger, but it still didn't have a distinct Chai taste. However, I didn't expect it to. The Chai just adds a richness to the overall taste as does the cream cheese. If you wanted to taste the spices usually found in Chai you would probably just have to add the individual spices to the bread. I thought about using a Chai mix as one reviewer mentioned, but usually the mixes contain sugar and dried milk which I thought might alter the texture and taste of the recipe. Overall, an easy and delicious bread. Everyone loved it and it didn't last long! Thank you for the great recipe!
loved it! What a fantastic and fantastically easy recipe :)
While this bread had a really good creamy texture, it didn't have much in the way of flavor. It could have been because I didn't have any actual chai tea to use, so I added about 2 tablespoons of dry chai mix. It tastes good, but there's just not a lot of flavor there. If I make it again I think I'd try to find some good black tea chai and brew it really strong, and use older browner bananas.
A very tasty, moist banana bread, but as many reviewers mentioned, not much chai flavor. I super, duper soaked the tea bags based on other reviewers suggestions and still felt it needed more spice additions. Still, though, worth making again as a tasty, gooey banana bread. One thing that was not clear to me is if the chai should have been brewed with milk or water?
GREAT! I'm a big fan of banana bread and chai and this was a great combination. The chai adds a hint of spice and moisture to it. When I made it I was able to get 1 big loaf and a smaller loaf. My modifications: I used Spiced Black Chai tea bags and brewed about 2.5 cups of water with 6 bags for a strong tea. I added a little more sugar for sweetness and cut out some of the salt. If you are not a chai tea lover then this is not for you...just make plain banana bread! Thanks for sharing!
Very moist and tasty for a lowfat bread! I agree with everyone else, you have to brew the tea really strong or you can't taste the spices at all.
Have made this a few times and everyone loves it. Yummy!
I made this last night and took it to work today. My co-workers loved it! I would recommend mixing the minimum amount of time necessary so that it stays tender. (I overmixed mine and it was a little tough.) Flavor was excellent and I like the nice light color.
Mmm ... chai.
This was a good starter recipe... but it needs something extra. First off, more banana! I like a lot of banana in my banana bread. I would up the amount to at least a full cup, if not more. Second, I would use both the tea and some additional spices... I made a very strong cup of tea, and put in a bit more spice, and I still couldn't taste it. Overall, the bread was pretty good, other than those two things, which are easily fixed. I'll most likely try it again
A great banana bread with a bit of a kick!
Underwhelmed...the flavor was kind of weak.
Nice flavor. Next time I think I'll do as other reviewers did and brew the tea a little stronger and also maybe add a handful of walnuts to add a little crunch!
I added extra banana as i usually do and steeped the chai tea bag for an extra long time. I could not detect the chai as i hoped i would. I also did not feel that this bread was any different than my basic banana bread recipe and it contained much more fat due to the cream cheese. I was a nice bread, but the chai did not translate in my opinion.
added some raisins and nuts, my 8 year old son asked me to make it again before it was even gone!
I think this is a really good "beginning" recipe. Next time I will make a few changes: 1. Add more bananas. Even with mine being very over ripe, I couldn't taste much banana flavor. 2. Add more chai. I brewed VERY strong chai, and I still couldn't taste it much. Next time I want to brew some strong tea and maybe add some of the instant Chai mix from Tastefully simple. 3. Don't overmix! I like the more breadlike consistancy, but mine were almost too tough. I will hand mix in the dry ingredients next time so I don't overwork the batter.
I followed the recipe exactly, the bread came out very moist and my family enjoyed it but I thought it tasted like bananna bread I don't think the chia made a difference? I think next time I will use more chia and add a spice or two!
this was pretty good, but i made some changes. i used regular cream cheese, not low-fat, because it's what i had on hand leftover from another recipe. i used green chai tea. i squeezed most of the liquid i used directly from the tea bags, and i scooped a little loose tea out of the wet tea bags to add more flavor. i also added macadamia nuts. make sure you mix the the sugar & cream cheese first, then add eggs one at a time... if not you'll end up with lumps of cream cheese in sweetened eggs! i think that next time i will add more banannas, because i like my bananna bread really moist.
I don't know if I did something wrong, but I followed the instructions to a "t" (aside from adding a little more chai, per suggestions) and this wasn't good. You can barely taste the banana if you only use 3/4 cup, so I'd use more if I made this again. Like EVERYONE ELSE said, you cannot taste the chai. Period. I added 1/2 cup of that and there isn't even a hint of chai in this bread. It's very dense and heavy with little white spots of cream cheese, which really just made it heavier. I won't be making this again.
very good bread but the chai doesn't show up real well. I tripled the recipe to make more and it worked just fine. I also increased the amount of chai tea and banana which helped some. Over all a really good,easy recipe.
I even brewed Stash Chai with milk but it wasn't a strong flavour at all in the bread. Otherwise, it was pretty good.
I have had this recipe in my recipe box for years now. Sometimes you want something a bit different. We all love it. I don't think it will be deleted for my box. It's nice and we loved it
Yum!!! This bread was delicious. I used two bananas, fat free cream cheese and 1/2 cup chai. I brewed the 3 bags of chai tea in 1/2 cup water for 20 minutes. The bread has a hint of spicy flavor, not much. But still tastes great. Also, I cooked mine at 300 degrees for 40 minutes. The bread is a little sticky and chewy, but it's a great treat.
Couldn't really taste the chai tea but it was lovely anyway.
The bread was very moist but a bit too dense & sticky for my liking. Not bad though! You definitely don't taste the chai. I also wondered how much tea I would need to get the chai flavor, and used 1/2 c of brewed chai (straight tea, no latte mix) with 5 teabags. If you want more of that chai taste, you're probably better off creating a spice mix and using that instead or in addition to the tea.
This has been a staple in my recipe box for years. The cream cheese gives such a different texture. I do like to add some extra cardamon and cinnamon.
Good texture, needs spice.
I used regular cream cheese instead of low-fat and added an extra 1/4 cup of it. I didn't have any chai tea so I just used some fair trade lemon honey tea and this bread turned out sooooo yummy!!
I really liked the texture and taste of that bread. I used 1/2 c. strong brewed chai tea. Make sure you don't bake it to long otherwise it will come out really dry. Next time I will probably lower the temperatur to 300 degrees.
Very Good Banana Bread. Not much of a Chai taste at all, though. I might try it with instant Chai latte (powdered, you can get it at Starbucks). Thanks for the inspiration!! =]
This seemed like a lot of effort for what you got. Don't get me wrong it tasted fine, but it would have been much easier just to toss in some spices (allspice, cinnamon, cadamom, ginger ect.) insteading of messing around with chai tea.
Love this recipe--a really great bread comes out, though I would hesitate to call it serious banana bread or say the chai flavor comes out that much. I used the chai concentrate SKIDZ7 explains in the Coffeebar Chai recipe on this site (no milk added--I was hoping the spiciness of the chai would come out more that way). Either way, a great tasting loaf. Though as others mentioned, I did reduce the cook time by about 10 min and I'm glad I did. The cream cheese really comes through to give it a wonderfully different texture. I did throw about a quarter cup of walnuts in as well just because I love that extra crunch in any fruit/veggie loaves.
I used butter instead of cream cheese due to not having cream cheese in my fridge at the time. I also used vanilla chia tea. I baked the bread in little star molds. This recipe is top notch! I already have requests from friends and family to make these again! Everyone loves them.
I can't believe this had no oil or butter in it! I thought it tasted better the next day, and everyone enjoyed it. I used chai green tea and you couldn't really taste it - perhaps i'll use black chai next time. thanks for the recipe!
This bread has a nice sweet flavor to it but there is something missing, perhaps cinnamon and a orange glaze on top?
I used this site to increase the servings to 16 because I had 2/3 cup (5 oz) of cream cheese to use up. I used 3 eggs, and made 18 muffins, which took 25 minutes to bake at 350F. Yummy!
Pretty good for a low-fat banana bread, but fairly bland. I could not taste the flavor of the spices from the chai at all.
Cooked faster than expected. Delicious! Served iced with chocolate chai buttercream frosting.
This was tasty stuff. I added a bit more chai tea mix for extra flavor but other than that kept the recipe the same. I made 2 mini loaves and put one in the freezer for later!!
Very dry.
This is my go to banana bread. Everyone loves it!
this bread was so moist and yummy, i love the cream cheese in it. i used brewed chai and could not really taste it, so next time i am going to use the oregon chai you can buy at safeway.
this is AMAZING! I can't wait to have it for breakfast with a nice chai steamer!
My first banana bread. I loved it. Very moist. I didn't measure the banana, I just smashed up 2 and added it to the batter. I covered the entire loaf with foil after 30 mins so it didn't get to dark. I can't really say I can taste the chai. I added 3 chai teabags to 1/3c hot water and let steep for an hour. Next time I will figure out a way to add a more concentrated chai.
It tastes good, but I don't taste the chai. Next time I will add my own spices instead of the tea.
