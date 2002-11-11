Navajo Fry Bread I

A traditional Native American bread. Great served with honey, jam, or butter.

By Cherryl Rogers

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl mix together flour, non-fat dry milk powder, baking powder, and salt. Cut in 5 tablespoons of the lard into the dry mixture until it resembles fine crumbs. Add the ice water and mix until the dough pulls cleanly away from the sides of the bowl.

  • Cover with a towel and set aside for 2 hours.

  • Divide the dough into two large pieces. Shape each piece into a circle. Roll each piece out on a lightly floured board to 1/4 inch thick. Make 2 parallel cuts through the dough without cutting all the way through. Let the dough rest briefly.

  • Heat the remaining lard in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Once it is hot, add the first shaped dough. Fry for 4-5 minutes on the first side, until golden, turn over and finish cooking on the second side for 3-4 minutes. Remove the bread from the skillet and drain onto paper towels. Sprinkle with sea salt, if desired. Keep warm while second section cooks.

  • Cut bread into wedges. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 34.9mg; sodium 1069.5mg. Full Nutrition
