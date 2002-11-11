Navajo Fry Bread I
A traditional Native American bread. Great served with honey, jam, or butter.
This is an awesome and more traditional fry bread recipie. ABSOLUTELY THE BEST!Read More
I've been making fry bread for years (my husband and I are both native)and you don't need anything but flour,salt,baking powder and oil or lard... What's with the extra stuff?Read More
I've made fry bread since I was a child. All you need is flour, salt, baking powder, and something to fry it in. Lard works the best. Get rid of all the other junk that serves no purpose and you have some real fry bread.
Well, this recipe is complicated enough, but no good. I have 3 Navyjoes to feed and they were not impressed. I have used the non-fat dry milk powder in my frybread, as well as regular room temp. milk and with good results. The secret to frybread is in the mixing, as any good fry bread maker will tell you not ice water or sea salt, its the way you mix your dough, and don't forget to put some love into your dough! Cast Iron skillet is best for not burning your bread as another poster stated. I have never put lard in the mix, yucko, and if you mix the dry ingredients right first, then make a well and mix in the wet ingreadients just so, and never forget the love of your family as you are mixing and don't over mix you can cook without the two hour wait and make your authentic frybread. Love is an essential ingredient, never make it when you're mad! hahaha
Wow, I have never seen fry bread like this, and have at least a dozen recipes! Had to try though. Nothing like my Grandmothers made. Quite strange for someone raised on fry bread. Good, just not fry bread. Grandmother told me how the Old People made fry bread to live through lean times, hard to imagine them having kosher salt and ice water!
I tried this fry bread recipe...My husband whom is a Native American (Sioux) did not like it at all. my children love fry bread no matter which version it is.
not tradional!!! I agree with a few other comments! being Osage I would not eat this real fry bread has 3 main parts. sugar, salt or other favors are options.
I'm also native american and this is not a great recipe. I'm with the others.
Agree with many other reviewers.....far from traditional.
Uhhhh....NO I don't like this recipe it tastes nothing like bannock so scratch the "Traditional Part". MMM! bannock
this is how fry bread is made! hmmmmm.
I live in the heart of Indian Country and have all my life. I am not Native, but definitely know what fry bread tastes like. Like tortillias, fry bread can be made simply, but can also taste great with new ingredients and any of a million substitutions. I like this recipe and appreciate the subtle flavor imparted by the milk powder, which is the only deviation from the original.
I was wondering if the raters who are Native Americans could post their traditional recipes for Fry Bread on here. I live in Arizona and would LOVE to have a true recipe for this delicious native dish. I am going to try this recipe and see if it is better than the one I have had for years. It comes out tough when I try to make it from the recipe I have.
This recipe sounds great,i will try it.
Maybe I did something wrong, but mine came out like fried biscuits. I've made them with another recipe and they came out like fluffy, puffy tortillas which was what I was looking for. Had a nice flavor though.
This recipe seemed to have a few more ingredients than needed (or more than other fry bread recipes I've tried) but came out well. It has good flavor and texture. I served mine with honey and butter.
