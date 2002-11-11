Navajo Fry Bread I

Well, this recipe is complicated enough, but no good. I have 3 Navyjoes to feed and they were not impressed. I have used the non-fat dry milk powder in my frybread, as well as regular room temp. milk and with good results. The secret to frybread is in the mixing, as any good fry bread maker will tell you not ice water or sea salt, its the way you mix your dough, and don't forget to put some love into your dough! Cast Iron skillet is best for not burning your bread as another poster stated. I have never put lard in the mix, yucko, and if you mix the dry ingredients right first, then make a well and mix in the wet ingreadients just so, and never forget the love of your family as you are mixing and don't over mix you can cook without the two hour wait and make your authentic frybread. Love is an essential ingredient, never make it when you're mad! hahaha