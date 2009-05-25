Schlotsky's Bread

Ok, I've got it down. had the perfect Schlotsky's buns today!!! Substitute sour whole buttermilk for the milk in this recipe, here is what I did and it was a hit, tastes just like Schlotsky's buns: 2 1/2 C bread flour, 1 C. sourdough starter (loose starter not firm or stretchy), 1 packet rapid rise yeast, 1 Tbsp sugar, 1 tsp kosher salt, 1/4 tsp baking soda, 1/2 C water, 3/4 C warm whole buttermilk, about a week after sell by date - not bad buttermilk just a few days after the sell by date). This is what gives the buns the flavor you're looking for! Put lukewarm water 1/2 c with 1 tbsp. sugar and packet of yeast (be sure your water is not hot, but just luke warm - test it with a clean pinky - you should not feel the water at all, just room temp really!, stir well and let stand for a few minutes until bubbly. Put 2.5 cups of bread flour in a bowl, add 1 cup sourdough starter, add yeast mixture, baking soda, warm buttermilk, salt etc. Mix with a wooden spoon until combined. Divide into 3 6" spring form pans or loose on a baking sheet and let them rise for 45 minutes to an hour. Preheat oven to 375, bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until nicely browned on the tops. If the tops are not browning, take them out of the forms and put them back in for an additional 10 minutes. DELICIOUS!!! Then you can make your original sandwich!