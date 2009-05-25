Schlotsky's Bread
The dough will look resemble a batter, almost pourable. Take care not to add too much flour. If using all-purpose flour, use a little less as it is heavier than bread flour. Great to eat hot from the oven with butter.
The dough will look resemble a batter, almost pourable. Take care not to add too much flour. If using all-purpose flour, use a little less as it is heavier than bread flour. Great to eat hot from the oven with butter.
Sooooo close it hurts! Anyway...it does need a little seasoning. Maybe just some more salt would do the trick. I think adding sliced black olives with cheddar and broiling it to melt over the olives gets a lot more of the Schlotskys bread flavor since that's what they do. It was very good though and satisfied my craving since we don't have one near us anymore. Anyway great recipe!Read More
Close but no cigar. Too bland, definately needs more salt, try seasoned salt. I prefer ciabatta bread by Marina from this site for a similar bread (I don't use a bread machine and don't mist for a soft crust). Eons ago I worked at Schlotzsky's and had first shift cutting the buns, meat, veggies. Horizontal is correct. As just previously suggested individual springform pans make great molds for (large) single serving. A cake pan is the correct form for a large. (several of these make an impressive presentation for a party/gathering) Cut to serve as you would a pie, small or large slices. To make a GREAT sammy try this...Slice bread horizontally and give it a healthy drizzle with infused olive oil then add a good healthy sprinkle of grated sharp provolone (BelGioioso is good). This is like a romano or parm cz. Broil (or toast in toaster oven)then add thinly sliced smoked turkey, shredded lettuce, and thinly sliced tomatoes and red onion. Yum.Read More
Sooooo close it hurts! Anyway...it does need a little seasoning. Maybe just some more salt would do the trick. I think adding sliced black olives with cheddar and broiling it to melt over the olives gets a lot more of the Schlotskys bread flavor since that's what they do. It was very good though and satisfied my craving since we don't have one near us anymore. Anyway great recipe!
Great bread. I think the baking soda must give it the perfect texture. My husband loves it and eats a whole loaf by himself. To add variation I use brown sugar, and add 1 tsp of salt, minced garlic, and italian seasonings to the batter. You can also let it rise in the bowl and roll it out for a pizza crust.
Our whole family loved this bread. It isn't quite Schlotsky's bread but darn close. I've made this twice. This last time I used half of what the recipe called for in wheat flour, and the rest in the regular bread flour, just trying to get my family to enjoy a bit of fiber in their diet. I think that either way it is a great way to make a sandwich.
This is great bread. Very close to Schlotzsky’s bread. I made 6 little ‘buns’ in 4 inch tart pans. The first night we had Schlotzsky original sandwiches by melting cheddar cheese on one half and mozzarella and parmesan cheese on the other side under the broiler. Then added chopped kalamata olives, warmed ham, genoa salami and turkey with a garlic dressing and a little mayo and shredded lettuce. I didn’t have any tomatoes or onions, but that would have made it perfect. Two days later, we built mini pizzas out of the bread halves. Very yummy, I will make this bread often. Thanks for the recipe.
If you are a fan of Schlotzsky's bread, this is it! It's extremely easy to make and it's also extremely addictive! Five stars all around...
Close but no cigar. Too bland, definately needs more salt, try seasoned salt. I prefer ciabatta bread by Marina from this site for a similar bread (I don't use a bread machine and don't mist for a soft crust). Eons ago I worked at Schlotzsky's and had first shift cutting the buns, meat, veggies. Horizontal is correct. As just previously suggested individual springform pans make great molds for (large) single serving. A cake pan is the correct form for a large. (several of these make an impressive presentation for a party/gathering) Cut to serve as you would a pie, small or large slices. To make a GREAT sammy try this...Slice bread horizontally and give it a healthy drizzle with infused olive oil then add a good healthy sprinkle of grated sharp provolone (BelGioioso is good). This is like a romano or parm cz. Broil (or toast in toaster oven)then add thinly sliced smoked turkey, shredded lettuce, and thinly sliced tomatoes and red onion. Yum.
Delicious! I love making bread and love trying new recipes. This bread was great! I loved it so much, I made a second batch a couple hours after the first so I could share it with my mother and brother. Perfect for a warm or cold sandwich.
This is delicious. Batter bread is great for those who like bread but don't want to knead. When dusting the bottom of the pie shell with cornmeal I also added a touch of salt. I will make a sandwich with this for a Memorial Day party. Wonderful.
Yummy! This is a springy bread that is fabulous out of the oven. If there is any left I will try it as a sandwich or with soup.
Amazingly close to Schlotsky's. My whole family loved this. I upped the amount of salt due to the reviews...added about a teaspoon but otherwise stuck to the recipe except for the pans. I used personal pizza pans to make individual loaves. They turned out fabulous. I can't wait to make a jalapeno cheese version. I will make these again and again. So easy and so good!
This was a wonderful treat! Thanks! You have to try this! Chelita
My parents seemed to really like this recipe. Thanks!
This was pretty good. I was nervous about the dough/batter appearance and just putting a blob into the middle of a pie plate. But it spread out nicely and rose well and baked up just fine. I used one for a giant sandwich that I cut into triangles and the other to accompany soup. The best part is the dough only took minutes to make! I will make this again.
This bread was fast and easy. And everyone loved it. Would be great with soup or a stew.
I've never even heard of Schlotzsky's but was intrigued by the name and the story behind it, so I was compelled to make this immediately! It's delicious. It's basically a focaccia bread that ues some milk instead of all water. I used olive oil spray for the pan (and sprinkled it with the cornmeal) and then again on top when it was ready to bake then sprinkled it with Penzy's Shallot Pepper seasoning and salt. I had added a few drops of malt vinegar to the batter as I was mixing the first stage of the batter to fake in a bit of sour dough flavor. It worked, I think, it had a slight sour dough flavor and was chewy and full of airy holes all throughout the crumb. I can imagine it would make a wonderful sandwich bread. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Wonderful bread and to me it is like Schlotsky's. I'm a novice baker, so it was somewhat annoying to use a thermometer so the yeast was just right, but I took the time for the water and milk. I followed the recipe pretty much as is, adding a little more salt and using three cake pans instead of pie plates. Made wonderful sandwiches with provolone cheese, lunchmeat, and olive salad (toast bread brushed with olive oil). This toasts beautifully. Try it, you will love it.
Best bread recipe ever.. I added 1 tsp of salt instead of just 1/2, and added some garlic powder and thyme to the dough.. it was great..
This was one of the easiest breads to throw together. We can't get Schlotsky's where we are so we were thrilled to be able to make it at home. They lightly toast the bread and then lightly broil the meat/cheese. I served it up Schlotsky's style with roasted turkey, tomato, lettuce, mayo and black pepper. Delicious!
Awesome for sandwiches. I also added more salt though, and used half whole wheat flour successfully.
Ok, I've got it down. had the perfect Schlotsky's buns today!!! Substitute sour whole buttermilk for the milk in this recipe, here is what I did and it was a hit, tastes just like Schlotsky's buns: 2 1/2 C bread flour, 1 C. sourdough starter (loose starter not firm or stretchy), 1 packet rapid rise yeast, 1 Tbsp sugar, 1 tsp kosher salt, 1/4 tsp baking soda, 1/2 C water, 3/4 C warm whole buttermilk, about a week after sell by date - not bad buttermilk just a few days after the sell by date). This is what gives the buns the flavor you're looking for! Put lukewarm water 1/2 c with 1 tbsp. sugar and packet of yeast (be sure your water is not hot, but just luke warm - test it with a clean pinky - you should not feel the water at all, just room temp really!, stir well and let stand for a few minutes until bubbly. Put 2.5 cups of bread flour in a bowl, add 1 cup sourdough starter, add yeast mixture, baking soda, warm buttermilk, salt etc. Mix with a wooden spoon until combined. Divide into 3 6" spring form pans or loose on a baking sheet and let them rise for 45 minutes to an hour. Preheat oven to 375, bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until nicely browned on the tops. If the tops are not browning, take them out of the forms and put them back in for an additional 10 minutes. DELICIOUS!!! Then you can make your original sandwich!
Let me begin by saying I had to Google Shlotsky's to see what it was, so I can't tell you if it is similar, but it is great bread. I did use all purpose flour and it still turned out fine.
I loved this bread. I got some miniature springform pans and made them in that. it is surprisingly close to the real thing.
This was really good and unique! I baked the whole thing in a 9x5 loaf pan instead of in two pie pans (I wanted to be able to slice it the normal way instead of the "Schlotzsky's way") and it came out just fine. This is really yummy toasted with a little butter - that's all it needs! Thanks for the recipe :-)
This is the easiest. yummiest sandwich bread. I actually forgot to spray the bread with cooking spray before cooking and it was hard when it came out. I realized that I forgot to spray it and sprayed it right then. The next time I walked by it was perfect. Exactly like schlotzky's bread!
once again, the recipe was exactly as presented. the texture of the bread and the taste is just like the restaurant. very easy to make. i'm very glad to have found allrecipes!
This is a really good bread recipe for sandwiches. It is not exactly like Shlotsky's bread but still pretty close to it. I made this bread to make muffeletta sandwiches with and they were fantastic!
Tasty, easy to make...What's not to like? I use all whole wheat flour instead of the bread flour and increase the milk to a full cup and this bread comes out perfect every time. And as for letting it cool for an hour? My family loves this bread SO much that by the time an hour is up, the bread is long gone...Thanks for such a great recipe!
I really liked this recipe. It turned out with a texture just like Schlotsky's - but it seemed to lack a little in taste, next time I might add some extra salt or garlic or something. I baked mine in 2 9" cake pans and just used cooking spray on the bottom (didn't have cornmeal). The bread turned out too thin, next time I'll make it in smaller containers. And it was a little hard to unstick the bread from the bottom of the pan, but it eventually came out fine.
Made this today, first time followed the recipe exactly and I liked it very much. The second time I added sourdough starter to the recipe and loved it.
Very good, only change was to 3/4 teaspoon salt. I made dough in bread machine, divided dough in two, and baked in two 8 inch round cake pans. This worked out perfect. Something different for sandwiches. Schlotzsky's always toasted their bread, we did this with this recipe tasted great.
Awesome! Fairly easy for a newbie. I've tried to make several different kinds of breads and usually end up with bricks of cardboard. This recipe was awesome! No changes and it came out exactly like Schlotsky's. Might add some crushed Jalapeño next time.
This bread is great, but there's something wrong with the recipe. The dough does not resemble a batter; it's extremely thick and not pourable at all. I was so frustrated by the thickness that I added additional milk--about 1 cup more than the recipe calls for--and the bread turned out just fine. In summary, the recipe is flawed, but the bread is not.
Based on other reviews, I used 2cups wheat flour and 1/2 cup a/p. Used a full cup of whole milk, seasoned salt, and some garlic powder, and the bread came out wonderful. It is a little flat, but if yours is like a hockey puck, your yeast has probably expired. Thanks for the post, we'll use this often! Next time I'll add 3/4 cup shredded cheese for more flavor.
The bread mimicks Schlotsky's very well, but I also agree to add more salt. The bread is a little bland without it.
I made it and used 3 8" cake pans I bought especially for this recipe and it worked great. Made 3 breads. I wonder what would happen if you omitted the corn meal dusting. It tasted good, but was all over my fingers. I think I might try it without the dusting of corn meal. It shouldn't stick with the spray in the pan. I loved it. It seems just like the real thing, but because the real thing is so expensive, I haven't had any in a long time. So these seem just like it. I might even try it in my Panini maker which needs thick bread to press. Thin bread smashes way down. Regular sour dough is pretty good, but next time I make it I'll try the Panini maker.
Having never been to Schlotsky's, how do you slice this for a sandwich? I can only assume horizontally through the middle. Light, yummy taste. Weird shape. Maybe I'll try a loaf pan next time and see what happens.
The first time I made this, it turned out like hockey pucks. Dry, hard and dense. I knew that I must have done something wrong. I decided to try it again yesterday, and although I still don't know where I went wrong the first time, it worked like a charm this time. After letting the bread cool, I cut into it, and there was the famous airy, light bread that I was expecting. My kids all had their lunch sandwiches with the bread and it is so good. I am so glad that we can make it at home now - thanks for the great recipe!
This bread has the exact texture as Schlotsky's. I use 3/4 tsp salt for my personal taste. I've found that when I skip the cornmeal, the bread sticks to the pan so don't skip the cornmeal! This makes a delicious replacement for cornbread with a bowl of beans. Yummmm!
This bread is delicious! I used regular flour, but only used 2 1/4 cups of flour since the recipe said to reduce. Turned out great!
Pretty good bread. It does need more salt in the recipe. I would let the rolls rise longer so they aren't as dense. I added 1/3 cup of ground flax seed to add some fiber.
Great Bread - easy recipe. But it is not the same as Schlotzsky's bread. The taste and texture are just not it. Very good, and I will make again - but it won't satisfy the craving for the real thing.
This was quick to make and pretty good. I followed the recipe as directed and put the dough in 2 pirex pie plates, let it rise for an hour. I sprayed the plates with non-stick spray and sprinkled really lightly with garlic salt as I did not have cornmeal. Sprayed the loaves with the spray, sprinkled with a little more garlic salt and a few toasted sesame seeds before I covered them to let them rise. Baked as directed. They turned out so good!
Tastes just like the original! Toast it with some cheese and olive spread, add your meats, and you have a Schlotsky's sandwich at home! Fantastic!
This is a delicious, quick and simple bread recipe! I made it using 9" cake pans, and decided to go smaller. I got a set of four 4" spring form pans and made the recipe again for perfect single sized sammich (spelled correctly down south.) bread. My husband loved it! I have also sliced the bread in half, brushed olive oil, sprinkled Italian seasonings and cheese and baked long enough to toast. Unbelievable! Marked as a favorite, and all my family and friends know about this!
Really great recipe! I love that it's easy to make because all the ingredients are kitchen basics. The bread was a holy terror to get out of the pan, so next time I'll probably just line it with aluminum foil, spray it and sprinkle the corn meal. I prepared it exactly as stated and baked the dough in 2 loaf pans, then cut each loaf in half making 4 sandwich buns. I spread a chipotle mayo on, added cheese and meat and broiled the sandwich. The texture of the bread is very much like Schlotzsky's, which is what I was going for. BTW, the title name is spelled wrong, which made the recipe difficult to find. But it's a keeper!!
This bread is almost a perfect match to the original. Fantastic! My family loves it.
Wow, this tastes and looks just like the Schlotsky's Deli bread. I was absolutely amazed with this both in taste and the surprising ease of making this. I made this for sandwiches and the bread was so good my husband and I ate all of it in one sitting.
The hubby, and I really liked this bread! Even my picky toddler had a piece.This is very easy to make, and it does taste like Schlotsky's bread. Thanks for sharing!
WOW! I would never have believed that I would be able to make a Schlotsky's with my own meats. Thank you for this, so much!!!!!!!
While I agree that the taste is slightly bland and needs a little tweaking, the consistency of this bread is PERFECT and it is SO easy to make. Thanks for sharing!!
Very easy, quick and delicious. I actually used pottery bowls and split this into 5 or 6 smaller portions and baked. Works great and alot easier to handle.
Very good and easy.
I increased the salt to 1tsp, I used butter flavored Pam, made a big difference, I sprayed my hand with Pam and spread the dough out in cake pans, made two large breads, cut into four servings each, great bread, easy to make, will use again, noticed the bread was even better the next day after it settled down
RN out of bread for school lunches...so I made some of this bread and my kids loved it!
I love making this bread! My favorite thing to bake is bread; and of all that I bake, this is the one my husband asks for. We make sandwiches with these . They are 4"-5" in diameter, and I can get 5-6 of them with one recipe. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I added about three tablespoons of sour cream and lined my pans with parchment paper. They turned out great and I will definitely make this again.
It was all right...kinda dry but I may have cooked it too long or something..
I followed the recipe but used honey instead of sugar and the yeast went crazy about 2 inches above the water level...let rise the whole hour on top of the oven at 250 degrees (it was cold in my house) and the dough rose to the rim of the pie pan. The holes in the bread nooks and cranies were just wonderful and still moist. This recipe does meet my requirements and truly equates the bread at the deli. THANKS so much for the wonderful rendition of this bread. after reading some of the other reviews i did this afternoon add a little more salt on top with seeds and had a thought of maybe adding some lemon zest to the batter...for a fresh bread taste...it's all good...everyone has their little change to make it their own....go forth and bake!!!! rw
I made hamburger buns with this recipe. They were okay, but lacking flavor. I think this recipe requires more salt. The texture was dense, but that is how this bread should be. I still liked this bread!
Wow!!! Just like the real deal!!!! Thanks to the advice of two other reviewers, I did add 1 TSP of salt and a few drops of Malt Vinegar ! That tip with the vinegar was awesome to fake out that sour dough taste!
So close! Needs just a tad more salt. I fixed the sandwich and watched my husband take a bite. He said. "Well schlotskys just lost our business" I put cheese on on each round piece ( Colby and mozzerela) put it in the broiler for a couple minutes till melted. Then I put this amazing olive salad that I found at the commissary. Then added the lunch meat! Put it together and cut into servings! Yummo!
It is good bread but I am not sure if it is any more special than other regular sandwich bread...
Wonderful recipe!
I like this recipe a lot. As others have said, it's not exactly a match, but it's very tasty and my family loves it. It's so simple and fast to make. My kids get excited when I ask if they want to help make it. My 9 year old can pretty much make this on her own now. I sub about 1/2 whole wheat flour and we all actually prefer the texture to the original recipe.
When I tried this the first time it came out too dry. Used a suggestion from another reviewer and used half a cup more milk. Came out perfect. I used 5" quiche dishes that worked really well. Thanks for the recipe, have been longing for Scholtzky's for some time as there aren't any around me anymore!
Really good recipe! The salt should be 1/2 tablespoon. I’ve made it a couple times. The last time I made it my cat walked on my phone and changed to a different recipe. I ended up kneading the dough by mistake. Completely different texture but still excellent
This is my go-to bread for sammies. I always had problems with it sticking to a pie plate, so now I bake it in a 9" spring form pan generously oiled with parchment in the bottom. It makes it so much simpler to remove. I also skip the cornmeal because I just don't like it.
This came out great. The only thing I did different, is that I didn't use the cornmeal, as the deli doesn't have cornmeal on the bottoms of the bread, and I will next time, use an egg wash on the top to hold sesame seeds.
It was Awesome .. I have my second batch rising right now. I will serve it tomorrow at Church Potluck . It is a very fast and Easy recipe to put together !
Made it just by the recipe, and was disappointed. This bread was rather tough and tasteless. Won't by trying it again.
Very close to Schlotzsky's, maybe identical. It could have used more salt perhaps.
Sooo good! I made it as 6 small 5 inch round loaves to make individual sandwiches. Made four turkey and avocado Schlotsky- style sandwiches. The next morning I made egg, sausage and cheese sandwiches for breakfast and they were amazing.
Used 1 tsp salt and whole milk. Absolutely authentic! Light, airy and flavorful!
Turned out great. My family loved it.
This was hard as a hockey puck and tasted nothing like scholotsky's.
This is amazing bread! Highly recommend using 2 to 2 1/4 cups of all purpose flour. I use a 12 inch springform pan and it is so fluffy and delicious!
As we don't have a 'Schlotskys' in the UK I had no idea what this bread should turn out like or taste like either for that matter. .....but it was fab. I made it in my K A and baked the dough in 2 eight inch pans.....wonderful! I made a sandwich with it soon after it came out of the oven. The texture was wonderful and the crust delicious. I made as directed....no changes. Thank you for sharing.
I agree, more salt is needed. Family loved it.
Very simple and easy to make. It's not quite like the original but if you like that type of bread, you will like this. Since this is so simple to make, I am sure it will be made again.
This bread turned out great. I did use a 1 tsp of salt instead of the 1/2 tsp. and a heaping Tablespoon of sugar. I also used my two 6 inch iron skillets to bake them in. The dough is very sticky to work with but it was worth. I will definitely make this a regular.
The only thing I changed was the flour. I used all purpose flour as I already had on hand. I also used Canola oil, non-stick spray on the pans. My expectation from reading all the reviews was this is going to be great. In my opinion, it needs more seasoning/spices. The only reason why I chose this was the no kneading and few ingredients. It was crispy and I ate a piece with butter but I don't think I'll be making this again.
Pretty good. I took the other reviewers advice and added a bit more salt (3/4 ts) and it turned out well. We didn't have any cornmeal, but they came out fine from a glass Pyrex pie plate sprinkled with a little flour.
I can't have this bread, but made it for my husband. He rates it 5 stars, good texture and flavor (I did use 1 tsp salt). Placed the dough halves in my springform pans per other reviewers, which now I see no point in doing. I let it rise for 1.5 hours and noted it spread more and slightly rose in height. Yielded 8 half sandwiches. Very good recipe and will be a quick go to for bread making in the future. Thank you for the recipe!
Great taste and texture with 1 tsp salt. A snap to de-glutienize with GF flour and xanthum gum. I use 4 inch cavity muffin top pans to make 8 individual buns.
Very easy to make. And delicious! A little dry, but with butter or sandwich goodies on it, it's great. Really is similiar to Schlotzsky's! I may try buttering each side, filling it with sandwich meat and cheese, and grilling it on my George Foreman - I bet that would be the ultimate.
It isn't Schlotsky's, but too many it is better, a really excellent peasant bread, but you have to give it some more flavor. I used dry garlic, onion, Italian seasonings and more salt - the crust and texture are fantastic!
The recipe stated if using ap flour and not bread flour to use less. I did ...epic fail. Very runny batter. So i salvaged it added 1/2 c more flour. Still very runny. Very bland. Not at all like schlotsky’s Off i go for another recipe
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections