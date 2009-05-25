Schlotsky's Bread

The dough will look resemble a batter, almost pourable. Take care not to add too much flour. If using all-purpose flour, use a little less as it is heavier than bread flour. Great to eat hot from the oven with butter.

Recipe by Dee

12
2 medium loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together the warm water, sugar, and yeast. Stir to dissolve and set aside.

  • In a large bowl dissolve baking soda with the 1 1/2 teaspoons warm water. Add the warm milk, salt, and one cup of the flour. Beat with a wire whisk until smooth. Beat in yeast mixture and remaining flour. Batter should be thick, sticky, and smooth.

  • Prepare 2 pie pans with non-stick spray. Dust pans with cornmeal. Place 1/2 dough in each pie pan. Batter will spread during rising time. Spray top of dough with non-stick cooking spray. Cover and let rise for one hour.

  • Repeat spraying of bread with non-stick cooking spray. Bake in a preheated 375 degree F (190 degrees C) for 20 minutes.

  • Allow to cool for an hour before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

19 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 129.8mg. Full Nutrition
