Six Week Bran Muffins
This batter can be stored in your refrigerator, unbaked for 6 weeks. Use only the amount you want each day. Mine never seems to last that long!
First off, do NOT try to cream the fat & sugar with the buttermilk. What a mess! Cream the fat & sugar. Then mix in the egg(s) and THEN stir in the buttermilk. Also, this never says what size of muffin tin is a 'serving' which completely changes your baking time. That being said....I really love the taste of these muffins! I think for anyone who said they were bland, I think it's because of the type of cereal they used. I substituted the shortening with 1/2 applesauce & 1/2 butter. I used raisin bran cereal and threw in a tablespoon of vanilla extract with the buttermilk (which really was 1 Tablespoon lemon juice to 1 cup of skim milk because I didn't have buttermilk). Half wheat flour, half all purpose. I changed this to 36 servings (which really turned out to be 24 on a regular sized muffin tin). I baked them for 18 minutes. They turned out perfect. Thankfully the next time I won't follow the directions blindly.Read More
Wonderful!!! I did add Molasses the first time I made them. The second time I added honey and vanilla ( ran out of molasses). Even those at work who say they do not like bran muffins, LOVE this recipe. Extremely easy to make, and versatile. You can add just about any dried fruit to it and they come out even better!!!! We have tried raisins, cranberries, and even dried mango and apricots... Yumm mm Yummmmm!!
I've been trying literally dozens of bran muffin recipes lately trying to find a favorite and so far this is it. I skipped the whole step involving breaking up the bran cereal into two parts and just crushed up all of it at once into the boiling water. I also scaled this down to 12 servings and made giant "texas muffins". YUM!
Recipe is very tasty! I got a lot of compliments. You don't need to use those paper liners the muffins tip right out of the muffins tins. I baked all the muffins at one time since I've got a chest freezer to store them. Next time I make this recipe I'm going to cut it in half as I do not have a bowl large enough to hold the entire recipe.
We really like these for using up stale bran cereal. I've tried different kinds and they all seem to work! I down size to 1/6th and it makes 24 muffins perfectly. I also don't use the liners as they are really unnecessary. I like to add different things to the tops of them before they bake, they bake up very well this way... sometimes I add chopped walnuts, sometimes dried cranberries or raisins, always add a little bit of raw sugar to give it a finished crunch/bakery style top.
This recipe brings back some fond memories of my daughter when she was little. I always had this batter in the fridge and I popped six of these in the oven moments before she and her friends were due home from school. She arrived home everyday to the smell of these baking, and as soon as she changed her clothes she and her buddies each munched on a hot muffin with a tall glass of cold milk. To this day whenever we run into any of her friends from the old neighborhood, they remind me of the great smells and flavors from our house after school. Now I take this batter to work once a week and bake them in the kitchen mid day to share - there is never a crumb left.
SO GOOD. I have never liked bran muffins before, but this recipe is a keeper for SURE. I usually scale it down to 18, and it makes 12 medium-small muffins. I bake for a smidge over 19 minutes, and they turn out perfect. I like to add craisins and pecans too, so these treats end up tasting great and only have about 160/170 calories a muffin!
For those of you who are wheat intolerant, I used Heritage Flakes by Nature's Path and they turned out wonderful
I modified the recipe for fewer calories (and Weight Watchers points) and it's still great. Everyone in the family has at least one a day. My 2-year-old can't get enough of them. The only drawback is that, even though I halve the recipe it still makes such a huge amount that I have to pour the batter back and forth between my Kitchen Aid mixer and another big bowl. It's always a huge mess, but then again it makes so many that we can freeze and eat for a long time. Modifications: 1/2 applesauce and 1/2 margarine for shortening; 1/2 Splenda and 1/2 sugar; 1/2 egg whites and 1/2 whole eggs; skim milk (usually powdered); 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 white flour.
This recipe in one of my favorites. I have shared it with many friends and always get great responses.
This is a fantastic recipe. My Mom made these when I was a kid and I was so happy to find it on here. I make them using butter instead of shortening, and 2% milk because I can't tell the difference if buttermilk is used. It's so nice to have the batter on hand and ready for use.
This probably is good as is but.... I had to 'tweak' it for health as well as personal taste. Thanks to all the other reviewers warning about issues and offering suggestions. I made the following changes: 1 c sucralose & 1 c honey for sugar, lowfat vanilla yogurt for buttermilk, butter and applesauce, 1/2 flour was all purpose, the rest was half KA white wheat and regular whole wheat. I used All Bran Buds and the second part of bran cereal was half quick rolled oats. I added 1 tablespoon molasses because I love the flavor and would have used brown sugar but for cutting some calories with the sucralose. Also included 1 tablespoon each vanilla and cinnamon. I scaled it back to 54 servings and it fit comfortably in my Kitchenaid 6 qt mixer. When baking the first batch this morning, I folded in raisins and used a #16 scoop. They were done in 17 minutes probably because I use a silicone muffin pan. They turned out moist and flavorful. Everyone in our 4 generation house enjoyed them. I am looking forward to experimenting with other add-ins. I will also get some flax seed and wheat germ to boost the nutritional value. My husband and I are trying to lose weight and will use one with a scrambled egg beater for a quick easy breakfast (our biggest meal of the day).
Converted recipe to 1/4 size: 1 ½ c boiling water 1 ½ c whole bran cereal ¾ c shortening 2 ¼ c sugar 3 eggs 3 c buttermilk 3 ¾ c flour ¾ tsp salt 3 c whole bran cereal
Marvelous recipe, and it stands up well to "fiddling" as well. I use 2 cups applesauce and one cup coconut oil instead of shortening, and I cut the sweetening in half and use whatever mixture of honey, molasses, agave nectar, and/or brown sugar I have on hand. And of course I always add loads of dried fruit, sometimes dates or raisins or cranberries, often a mixture. Yum. Warning: you better have a HUGE bowl and spoon.
I use a recipe very similar to this one. Mine calls for oil in place of shortening. I bake them in small batches as needed and add those over ripe banana we all put in the freezer for loafs. Just mash them and add to what ever size batch you are baking that day, yummy. Have also added apple sauce, both make very moist muffins. My family loves them.
These muffins are just what I was looking for. In need of a snack for breakfast or anytime? This will fit the bill. These muffins are very moist. I even made mine with 1/2 whole wheat flour. I cut down on the fat by using half applesauce and half butter. I also used half brown sugar and half white sugar. Scaled recipe down to 36 servings and now I am sure that I should have at least doubled it. I don't see these lasting around my house too long. I also used the fake buttermilk trick of 1 tbs of lemon juice to 1 cup of milk. You can add anything to these muffins and it will only be better. My first batch had cherry flavored craisins and a few white chocolate chips, topped with a sprinkle of raw sugar. The next batch will have chopped candied pineapple. The combinations are endless! Just use your imagination. Thanks Dee for such a great recipe!
This is a great gift for anyone who is on pain killers for arthritis or has had surgery. Those pain killers stop you up and this is the perfect remedy
These muffins are fantastic - just like my grandpa used to make! I cut the recipe down to 36 servings, which made just under 3 dozen muffins for me. I only used 2/3 of the sugar called for - perfectly sweet without the super sugary aftertaste you get with a lot of muffins. I also used melted butter instead of shortening. I never thought a bran muffin could taste so good - even my 3 picky eaters love them! UPDATE (1.23.20) - I started adding 1 teaspoon EACH of ground cinnamon and vanilla extract.... sooooo good - even my husband likes bran muffins now!
This is a pretty good recipe. I add a bit more salt to mine and cut the serving size to72. I found that canola oil can replace the shortening and I feel much better using that. I add the oil to the bran mixture after it has sat awhile and then mix in the rest of the bran, eggs, sugar, and buttermilk. Then add sifted dry ingredients. Because the leavener used is baking soda (which requires an acid to work), it is important to use the buttermilk. I think raisin bran cereal works well in these. Finally, I only need to bake mine at 400* for 20 minutes. (Still, my favorite bran muffins are the Classic Bran Muffins on this site.)
This recipe is great! I tried baking them in paper muffin cups to avoid a messy clean up after, but found that the muffins stick to the paper quite a lot. Other than that, my husband loves them and so do I! I just made up a small batch of raisin bran muffins and then a small batch of chocolate chip bran muffins - both very tasty!
I have never been a fan of bran muffins but after trying this recipe I am hooked. This is a wonderful, moist, flavorful recipe made just as the recipe calls for.
Absolutely delish and EXACTLY what I was looking for. I scaled the recipe for 36 muffins. Used organic turbinado sugar for all the white sugar and used half whole wheat flour and half all-purp flour to make it a little healthier, but blew it by using butter for my shortening! Used a combo of Total raisin bran and All-Bran for my cereal and threw in a handful of craisins (cherry flavor) and a tsp of good vanilla. Sprinkled more raw sugar on top for crunch. These went over BIG BIG BIG with my family. Better after they've cooled than when they're hot, we think. Very moist and very tasty! I can see this being a daily thing for us - we all loved them - and how handy that I have a big container of batter in my fridge that will keep for a couple of weeks, but I know it won't last that long! Thanks!
I had a very similar recipe that I couldn't find, so was glad to find this one. It is very similar, but the directions are a little different. I soaked all of the bran flakes in the hot water, and replaced the shortening with cinnamon applesauce. I tried to cut the sugar a little, but the batter didn't taste right, and was thin, so I added the rest of the sugar back in before baking. I also used rasin bran cereal, and also added another handful of dried mixed fruits (cranberries, golden raisins, and currants). I have always loved these muffins, and so did my kids. These are great warm with butter, but my kids even loved them cold as an after school snack. They said they are as good as any cup cake! Put this one in your recipe box and use it over and over!
I've made these muffins a few times and they are great! Unless you are feeding an army, you need to scale down the recipe. Last time I made them with some healthy changes, coconut oil instead of shortening, replaced 1 cup of sugar with 1/2 cup of raw organic honey (next time I might try replacing all the sugar with honey), replaced more than half of the all purpose flour with white whole wheat flour and added a tablespoon of vital wheat gluten. They are awesome with these changes!
20 minutes is much, much too long in the oven at that temperature. Mine took 15 minutes. I used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar. . .also decreased the total amount of sugar by about 1/4 cup. I made about 3 dozen muffins and will freeze most of them.
Don't use muffin cups. Definitely a tasty bran muffin, but I prefer the healthier "Classic Bran" muffin recipe from this site.
Love this recipe. I add a couple shredded apples and raisins when I have them. Yum!
These muffins are EXCELLENT! I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. I scaled it for 18 muffins and it made 12 med sized ones. Next time i'm going to make a BIG batch since they are so good :)
We really enjoyed these muffins! I made some adjustments: I used veg. oil instead of shortening, 3/4 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar, added 1 tsp each of cinnamon and vanilla extract, used an extra 1/2 cup cereal, and substituted 1/2 cup wheat bran for some of the flour. These muffins were very moist and not too sweet. Next time I will add dried apples and walnuts. Thanks!
My mom used to make these when I was a kid so I came to the site searching for this exact recipe. They are excellent muffins and just how I remembered them! I do add a little extra buttermilk after the batter has been sitting in the fridge awhile or I find they get a little dry.
I never thought I could love a BRAN muffin...boy was I wrong!!!! This recipe is awesome. When I made my first batch, I thought "I can put berries in it to make them more flavorful or moist." But after tasting them, I have never needed or wanted to change the recipe!
Yummy in my tummy and good for your, too! Makes for a quick and easy breakfast!
While it was really nice to be able to make myself a fresh muffin from my go-to fridge stash every morning, these certainly weren't the best muffins around. They were generically sweet with very little in the way of any other flavour and were an odd spongy texture. I assume it was from the lack of oil. I think with some doctoring, it could be a fantastic recipe, but these were merely "Good, I suppose". I found cooking them for less time at a higher temperature improved the texture somewhat.
My mother made these for as long as I can remember but she added dried fruit - dates, raisins, currants, dried apricots, whatever you like. Dates were especially good.
I love this recipe. I have been looking for a good bran muffin recipe and I just found it. I cut this recipe in half and only baked them for 18 mins. They came out purfect. I highly recommend this recipe.
Very good, especially when baked after the batter has chilled for a while. Delicious with a little butter and orange marmalade. I quartered the recipe and cut the sugar to 2 cups to suit my family, and faked the buttermilk with milk/vinegar.
I made a couple of adjustments-i adjusted the yield to 18 servings which uses one egg and is just enough for one large batch of muffins,i used Weetabix and added soaked goji berries and raisins,mix was very runny and i thought i'd messed this up but the muffins turned out soft and tasty and even my fussy kids ate them.These will be a lunchbox filler for them as muffins for breakfast aren't that common in the UK!
AWESOME!!!!!!! I made 1/2 recipe, and AFTER the first dozen it fit in a gallon pitcher. I omitted the shortening, and used 1 can applejuice concentrate and 1 cup sugar instead of the 4.5 cups sugar in the 108 serving version. I used 6 cups wheat bran and 3 cups oat bran and whole wheat flour. this is something I can feel good about the kids eating no matter how many they grab! I made a second dozen, and stirred a handful of blueberries into each cup. Very nice. I think I have found my new favorite muffin recipe!
I did as Diyeana suggested and scaled this to 36 servings which made 24 regular-sized muffins exactly as she said it would. I scaled back on the sugar and used butter instead of shortening. Will try using coconut oil and some fruit puree next time. Wonderful!
This is the EXACT recipe my grandma used to make when I was a child with one exception - she used raisin bran instead of just regular bran (and she would only make a third of this recipe at a time). This is an awsome recipe - anyone who enjoys muffins is sure to enjoy this recipe. Great to see this on this site - thanks for sharing!
I'm very impressed! They were quick to mix up and quick to bake. I used fiber one cereal (ground slightly in food processor) added vanilla, cinnamon and diced apple also, which was quite good, but I plan to try other fruit add ins too! One recommendation - When creaming the sugar/shortening mix; cream the mixture before you add the buttermilk. I wasn't thinking and went ahead and added the buttermilk at the same time. The cold buttermilk will make the shortening separate. Excellent healthy breakfast option!
Great recipe! Next time I will try it with whole wheat flour to make it a little less cakey, but this recipe is awesome just as too. :)
I made the batter for these last night and baked up 6. They're gone! Baked another 6 tonight! I love that I have a healthy, quick something to grab in the morning ( had 2 on the run this morning and they really kept me full). Perfect for my teen daughter to grab before school as well. I changed the servings to 36 (LOVE that allrecipes has that feature) to make the batter more manageable and storage in fridge not such an issue! Worked great!
Great recipe for me, I'm a habitual cereal waster. Mine baked fast less than 20 min, could be a smaller pan? Next batch I'll try a lower temp and a bit less time and go from there. 400 deg and 15 min worked perfect. I scale the recipe down to 36. I've tried replacing all the shortening with the applesauce and it turned out great!
Instead of the 1 cup of sugar, I used 1/2 cup of Splenda brown sugar to cut down the calories. It tastes just as good. I also added 1tsp vanilla extract when creaming the eggs, buttermilk and sugar. Great recipe, tastes just like the muffins from Starbucks!
Amazizing-"kyle"
Absolutely delicious! I used half the amount of butter, substituting apple sauce for the other half, and they turned out so well. The batter never lasts long enough!
I scaled this recipe back the first time I tried them, but when the weather cools down I will definitely make a whole batch of batter to keep some on hand for chilly mornings. My husband loves bran muffins and he said these were the best he's ever had. Thank you for this recipe!
Nice recipe. I used part high fiber cereal and part granola, and replaced shortening with applesauce. I also adjusted the recipe to make 18 muffins. Good base to work from.
I made 1/2 of this recipe and have enough batter to feed this family of 4 for the year! But I will share a jar of batter with the neighbors and family....Good deed done, and good muffins too. I think I may have goofed using bran flakes?? But Raisin Bran was on sale and it came out just fine. More like a cupcake than a heavy muffin. Thanks for sharing!
Have made this recipe for years (in smaller quantities) and it's the only bran muffin recipe that really tastes like a treat. I always add vanilla and use Bran Flakes for the smaller quantity of bran cereal and All Bran for the larger one. Sometimes throw a streusel topping on for fun. Simply delicious...people can't believe it's a bran muffin!
Pretty good. I made a few changes though. I used Raisin Bran for the cereal. I used regular skim milk, cinnamon, extra raisins and applesauce instead of the oil. They are very moist. I scaled the recipe down too. One thing the recipe doesnt mention is whether you are to grease the muffins pan or use liners. If you dont use liners, make sure to grease the pan. They do stick!
My husband really like this, I made them all some with frozen blueberries and raspberries, some plain and with cinnamon raisin. I put them in the deep freeze and would take acouple out every morning for lunches. I would have like something with more bran, this is a perfect recipe for people who don't like bran that much.
FAB!!! I halved the recipe, used splenda brown sugar, whole wheat flour & oat flour, (next time I'll use applesauce but I was out), lots of cinnamon & nutmeg, skim milk and then I baked these in batches on my G5 George Foreman Grill. I intended to eat them as part of my healthy diet but my kids are BEGGING for them, more than poptarts and cereal! Next time I'm adding nuts & craisins & flax seeds. TERRIFIC!!!!
Very good! I scaled the recipe to 54 servings, which used about a 16-oz box of All Bran and kept it to simplified 1/2 and 1/4 cup measurements instead of 1/3 c. + 1 Tbsp, etc... I used coconut oil instead of shortening and they smelled heavenly while baking! Looking forward to whipping up more batches from the leftover batter.
OK, First let me say that I cut this recipe by 6 to get the desired 24 muffins. I also added 1 cup of raisins to the boiling water, and added 1 teaspoon of baking powder in addition to the baking soda. They were amazingly good! I thought my kids would turn up their noses...instead, they devoured them and asked for more! These are the most moist and best tasting bran muffins I've ever made. This recipe is a keeper!
I have made many versions of this over the years and this is by far the best. Perfect texture on the inside and lightly crispy around the edges on the outside. Absolutely wonderful! I'm going to try with raisons or nuts next time, but really great just as written!
This is really a great and easily adaptable recipe. I scaled it down, changed applesauce for shortening. I also do different add-ins for different batches. It's perfect for kids to bake too. Thanks for such a great recipe.
My husband eats these. That says it all.
My mom made these for me when I was little and now I am enjoying making these for my family too. This is my go to bran muffin recipe, but except we stir in the buttermilk with the bran cereal after adding the flour. So good and it easily halves or quarters for smaller batches.
I sized this recipe down to about 50 muffins. I can't beleive they can sit in the fridge for 6 weeks, that just sounds gross since they have milk and eggs in them...wouldn't they go bad? Anyway, I made a smaller batch and the kids are just chowing them down. I made some plain, some with chocolate chips (my 3 year old won't touch it if it doesn't have chocolate chips in it ;)), some cranberry ones and some apple cinnamon ones. They will make the perfect healthy breakfast for this busy family and great snacks at school for my son. Thanks for the great recipe! Oh, they were baked in 11 minutes not 20!
Ok - but I could definitely tell these weren't made with real bran. Don't compare to my Grandmother's bran muffins.
These are so very delicious. And healthful. So perfect for the mornings when you don't have time to whip up a batch of muffins- they are all ready, waiting in the fridge. We experimented with all kinds of fruit- from craisins to apples. One thing- they are even yummier after the batter has been in the refrigerator for a day or two. Enjoy!
This is the same muffin recipe that my grandmother has had and used for more than 40 years! I hope you all love and enjoy them as much as my family does. Thank you for posting this recipe :)
Batter was very thin and gloppy but they baked up nicely. I used a bit of vanilla, and added more cereal than called for (Kellog's All Bran Buds). I will try adding some molasses next time. I used chopped dried apricots and pecans this time. Slightly rubbery after freezing (which I do right after baking with all my muffins), which is why it got 4 rather than 5 stars.
This recipe is HUGE!!! And that is an understatement. I've made 6 week bran muffins before and expected about the same quantity. I thought that was a lot. I had only one bowl large enough to mix it in, and I'm guessing most households don't have a 63 c Tupperware container. I like the consistency of these much better than most. They are not as dense and have a nice crusty top. I used AllBran for the first 6 c and Raisin bran with clusters for the remaining 12 c. Don't get Raisin bran with clusters. Get the original. The clusters are not very pleasant to happen upon when enjoying the muffins. I followed a few tips from other reviewers: 1/2 applesauce, 1/2 butter instead of shortening add a ripe banana or several (I had one) Also, a tip to microwave a scoop for 90 sec - 2 min and pour milk over it for breakfast. Very good. One year old couldn't get enough of it!
I have made these multiple times. They are moist and not too sweet. They're great for breakfast on a busy morning. I usually make the batter and let it sit for a day before baking. It seems the longer the batter sits, the better the muffins!
Best bran muffin recipe ever. I scale the recipe down to 72 servings, use whole wheat flour and add 1 pound/500g block of pitted dates. I just chop the dates and simmer them in water until they soften into a paste, drain excess water and add them to the butter mixture when cooled.
I wasn't quite sure what was meant by "whole bran cereal," so I used Trader Joe's "High Fiber Cereal" which looks like twigs. Maybe this is why the muffins turned out rather dense. I had to fill the muffin cups almost full before baking because they just don't puff up very much. They taste great, but they just don't look all that impressive. I also cut the recipe to 1/3 and the large mixing bowl I used was BARELY able to contain all the batter. I expect to get about 60 muffins.
The best. So moist and perfectly sweetened. I substituted most of the white sugar with Turbinado (raw) sugar and yogurt for the buttermilk. I also added all of the bran cereal to the water rather than doing what the recipe says.
I can't believe I tried other recipes after I used this one. This has to be one of the best homemade bran muffins. I halved the recipe and finished it in about a week. It's really nice to make fresh muffins when you want without all the mixing each and every time. I just have to make sure I have room in my fridge for the big bowl :D
Love these muffins! I make 2 dozen at a time, freeze them & take one to work every day with me as a snack.
I really liked these. They were really hearty which is why I like them. My boyfriend and roommate loved them too. I used 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 bran flour. Makes them hearty and better for you. I did some plain, with raisins, and apple cin. all were excellent.
I received this recipe, along w/ a bowl of mix and a few cooked muffins to give me any idea of what they tasted like. I made it for the first time myself. I didn't have a large enough bowl - but didn't know that until it came time to combine the dry and wet ingredients. I ended up using the pan from my roaster oven! Because it made so much, I bagged up the mix in gallon sized ziploc bags, cooked several muffins and distributed them around my neighborhood along with the recipe. I add nuts, craisins and chopped/peeled apples to the batch I intend to cook - at the time I am going to cook them. I also use mini-muffin pans. They are done in 11-12 minutes - depending on if you like a soft outer edge or a crispier, browner crust. I found by using a small cookie/ice-cream scoop, I get a perfect measurement in the mini-muffin pan - and they rise beautifully. My husband and my great nephew loved them!
Just what I was looking for and MORE. I followed the recipe exactly and am very pleased with the result-- tender, moist, flavorful and crisp on the outside. PERFECT BRAN MUFFINS! I'll definitely hang onto this recipe, and experiment with putting banana and other fruit into them. Thanks for sharing!
These were very good, especially hot out of the oven. Sweet enough it does not need honey. I used whole wheat flour and added a bit of nutmeg. I also used 1/2 butter 1/2 shortening. I look forward to trying different fruits and berries in it.
These taste really good. I don't even like bran muffins.
These are the best bran muffins I have ever tasted! It is an awesome recipe! I love that it keeps in the fridge too!
Love these!! It makes a ton of muffins. Which works great for my family of 6 cause we love muffins and smoothies for breakfast. They freeze well. They have really great flavor for being "plain ole bran muffins" can't wait to try them with dried fruit mixed in. Edit: Have made these a few times now. Each time a little different. Tried a mix of different sugars turned out great! Tried a mix of whole wheat and ap flour turned out great!! Added different dried fruits and nuts and they turned out great!!! This is just the perfect recipe to play around with and every time the turn out (you guessed it) Great!! I do recommend mixing this in a water bath canning pot or a food safe 3 gallon bucket. Also I use a heaping 1/4 cup measure to scoop into lined muffin tins. I end up with 150 muffins.
Handy batter to have around, although I halve the recipe for just me and my husband. Raisins and/or dried cranberries are good when added to muffin tins just prior to baking.
A very good bran muffin recipe. I used 1/2 applesauce and 1/2 butter. I also used Whole wheat flour and 1/2 bran flour for a healthier version.
This is the greatest recipe. I made a batch big enough to fill my largest ceramic bowl, and used enough each morning to make a small batch of muffins. I added raisins, apples, dried cranberries, you name it! The recipe is so versatile and delicious.
We love it! I added blueberries and flaxseeds just before baking. So good, even my fussy kids love them.
Note - I rated it 4 stars just because I have not tried it just like written yet. I made a very similar recipe, only I substitute molasses for half of the sugar amount. It adds a great rich flavor and moistness to the muffins!
This was my first time making bran muffins and they turned out great! I used Fiber One cereal and ran it all through the food processor before adding the water. I also added cinnamon and raisins. So good!
delicious and addictive. just like my grandmas. sometimes i add raisins (my fave) or mini choc. chips. cook them for 20 min. - perfect. thanks for the recipe!
I love this recipe. I was buying bran muffins and it was costing me a fortune. I tried this recipe and they are great! I did cut the recipe in half.I bake 12 at a time storing the rest of the batter in the refrigerator and making fresh muffins every three days until the batter is gone. I used Post Raisin Bran and added extra raisins.I also substitued the buttermilk with sour milk to save some money.My sour milk for this recipe was 1 1/2 TBS of lemon juice stirred into every 2cups of milk.The very first batch I cooked came out just ok-I really don't know why. I was going to throw out the rest of the batter but that would have been a waste so I baked another 12 from the same batter.They were GREAT!! I have used this recipe several times and it continues to please :)
Excellent. I added orange zest, and substituted orange juice for the water. Also, I substituted applesauce for the oil. Added dried cranberries. Yummy!!!
Delicious...This was my first attempt with Bran Muffins. Bran sounds so "healthy". Well these may not be healthy, but they were great. I scaled the recipe down to 36 muffins. I made six this morning for Sunday breakfast. I plan to make the remainder throughout the next week or so. Probably won't keep the batter around for more than a two weeks. Anything longer than that, doesn't sound too appetizing. Anyway, one other modifications that were made: used Raisin Bran cereal, added about a teaspoon and a half of cinnamon, used half butter/half shortening combination and added a cinnamon, brown sugar and pecan pieces topping. I know I'll make these again. Great recipe.
There many variations on this recipe, this is one of the best!
What a disappointment after all the rave reviews! I would describe the flavour as bland. Unfortunately I have some leftover batter I may try adding some coffee to add some flavour.
I grew up on these muffins. They are so delicious!!
When makeing this adjusted for 36 muffins, I exchanged oil (canola) for the shortening and used only 1 cup sugar. It was sweet enough for me and the oil is a better choice. No trans fats.
These are excellent. I make a batch and bake up half the recipe and take to church on Sunday mornings.
Good recipe. I've never tried "Bran Muffins" until now, so it's a little hard for me to gauge. My husband and I liked them very much. I'll use this recipe again. Thank's for sharing.
My family can't get enough of this. I always have the batter on hand. It is excellent plain or with add ins. My favorite!!
I found the oven temperature to be way too hot. I cooked the second batch at 350 for 25 minutes and they came out perfect. It's always nice to have something fresh to whip up without too much trouble.
Very good, was better with various add-ins: Chocolate Chips or Blueberries :)
