Six Week Bran Muffins

This probably is good as is but.... I had to 'tweak' it for health as well as personal taste. Thanks to all the other reviewers warning about issues and offering suggestions. I made the following changes: 1 c sucralose & 1 c honey for sugar, lowfat vanilla yogurt for buttermilk, butter and applesauce, 1/2 flour was all purpose, the rest was half KA white wheat and regular whole wheat. I used All Bran Buds and the second part of bran cereal was half quick rolled oats. I added 1 tablespoon molasses because I love the flavor and would have used brown sugar but for cutting some calories with the sucralose. Also included 1 tablespoon each vanilla and cinnamon. I scaled it back to 54 servings and it fit comfortably in my Kitchenaid 6 qt mixer. When baking the first batch this morning, I folded in raisins and used a #16 scoop. They were done in 17 minutes probably because I use a silicone muffin pan. They turned out moist and flavorful. Everyone in our 4 generation house enjoyed them. I am looking forward to experimenting with other add-ins. I will also get some flax seed and wheat germ to boost the nutritional value. My husband and I are trying to lose weight and will use one with a scrambled egg beater for a quick easy breakfast (our biggest meal of the day).