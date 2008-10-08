Six Week Bran Muffins

4.6
164 Ratings
  • 5 120
  • 4 34
  • 3 3
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

This batter can be stored in your refrigerator, unbaked for 6 weeks. Use only the amount you want each day. Mine never seems to last that long!

Recipe by Dee

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
216
Yield:
18 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

216
Original recipe yields 216 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, add boiling water to the first 6 cups of bran cereal, cool.

    Advertisement

  • Cream shortening or margarine, sugar, eggs, and buttermilk together. Add to bran mixture. Stir in flour, baking soda, and salt. Fold in the 12 cups of bran cereal. Stir only until moistened.

  • Bake in a preheated 425 degree F (220 degree C) oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 10.9mg; sodium 149.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022