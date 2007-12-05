Herman Cinnamon Rolls

Another recipe for the Herman Sweet Sourdough Starter in case you're having trouble giving it away! Try finishing these rolls with your favorite glaze!

Recipe by Debbie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 to 20 cinnamon rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine Herman Sweet Sourdough Starter, flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder and eggs until well blended.

  • Knead dough in bowl for 5 to 7 minutes, or until mixture is smooth.

  • Let rise in warm place until doubled. Punch down. On a lightly floured surface, press dough into a 10 x 20 inch rectangle. Combine melted margarine, sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Spread mixture over dough. Sprinkle with walnuts or raisins, if desired.

  • Starting on long side, roll up dough, jellyroll fashion. Press ends together to make a seam. Cut in 1-inch slices and place in an ungreased, 11x14 inch cake pan. Allow rolls rise to double their size.

  • Bake in a preheated 325 F oven (165 degree C) for 20 to 25 minutes, until lightly browned.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 297.1mg. Full Nutrition
