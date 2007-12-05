Herman Cinnamon Rolls

These are wonderful! A friend had passed on some starter for Amish Friendship bread, but I didn't feel like making the bread. I am glad I chose this recipe instead. I topped it with cream cheese icing and opted out of adding the nuts and raisins. I am having one now for a snack and I think it is the best cinnamon roll I have ever had. Thank you.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2002
I think it is hard to find good old fashion recipes any more they all seem to use the same thing bread machine's or fast bread dough. I personally still love the good old fashion way of making thing from scratch, thank you for your recipe. sheila.
These were quite yummy! I used my own starter. I also didn't use the raisins, and added a bit of lemon zest to the filling. They were tangy, but didn't quite have the 'sour' that I would have liked. Someday I'll get this sourdough thing right... =)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2001
wonderfully sweet that satifies my sweet tooth, easy to make but stater takes too long to mature. On the other hand once you have starter you will never run out.
These are the best ever. I subbed brown sugar for white,added crushed pecans-no raisins before rolling up the dough with the butter and sugar, and added white cream cheese frosting which is as follows--3oz.cream cheese softened & 1/4 cup of butter softened & 1 1/2 cups of confectioner sugar & 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract & 1/8 teaspoon of salt--blend all the ingredients in a bowl add to rolls after baking and a slight cool down. Warning after enduring the wonderful cooking smell these will go really fast--get one for yourself right away before the bandits arrive.
This was a great option for using some of my Amish Friendship starter. The dough seemed to take a really long time to rise, but I'm sure that was because my kitchen wasn't all that warm. Turned out great otherwise. Thank you!
I used a batch of REALLY sour, old amish friendship starter. I made it with whole wheat and spelt flours, and even that in addition to it being as sour and wine-y as it was the rolls were really good. The rolls were very moist, although very heavy and filling.
My husband said these were the best cinnamon rolls he had ever eaten! He had 3 and all of my kids had 2 each! They loved them, they were so easy to make, my 3 preschoolers helped me make them and they loved helping. Thanks so much for this great and easy recipe!
Good recipe easy to follow, I added some carmel that i had left over from another baking project. The first rise took about three hours on a pretty warm day. Once I had made the rolls I left them over night to rise and they turned out nice and fluffy.
These are amazing. Our family is on a no sugar feasting. So therefore I used Xylitol that I powdered in a coffee grinder. We love the sour dough because it reduces the starch and glycemic count of the dough. My wife is pre-diabetic and is staying clear of sugar and starchy foods. This is a pleasant change.
I have been trying to get these to rise to "roll" height -- It's been 3 hours -- but, then there is no added yeast or even sugar in the actual dough when mixing -- I haven't baked them yet -- still trying to get them to rise -- If I make these again, I will add some yeast and sugar to the dough, this is just taking to long. Finally, after about 10 hours, they had risen and I baked them--they were great! But, I will add sugar and yeast to the dough next time.
I made it and it was delish! I had to add additional flour since the dough was too sticky and it took two days for two rises. But I followed the recipe exactly until I baked them and I felt it needed some glaze so I used 1 C confectioners sugar mixed with the juice of one lemon and 4 T melted butter and drizzled it on top of the cooled buns. I will make this again, but use more flour.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/13/2010
not bad, alittle dense though. I think next time I make this recipe I will add that last cup of flour at the end if it's all needed. And also let the 2nd rise take place overnight. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe turned out light and yummy. It was incredibly easy to make. I mixed the dough late at night then covered it. Middle of the night I rolled it out and added brown sugar and cinnamon (my favorite combo for cinnamon rolls). Then I placed them in a cookie sheet and covered them to rise another 4 hours. They baked beautifully. Rolling the dough out on a floured surface was incredibly easy. I had no sticky dough as I normally have with yeast based doughs. Cutting the individual rolls was super easy too. Again, just slicing through with a knife involved no stickiness nor any of the seasonings inside to fall out. I baked them for 20 minutes as the dough was cooked beautifully and the seasonings carmelizing. Finally, I made a buttercream frosting. The tray of 28 cinnamon rolls were devoured for breakfast and later that evening for dessert. I felt my yeast based doughs get a little bigger and fluffier than these did. But that could be attributed to the drier, colder temperatures we are experiencing right now. I’m sure I’ll make these again. And I’ll try a cream cheese frosting next time.
These were good. Mine didn’t rise overnight so I had to proof them in a warm oven. A little more dense than I would like, but good flavor. I topped them with cream cheese icing and put my pecans in the bottom of the pan.
I cut the recipe in half & got 8 beautiful, fluffy, delicious rolls. They were simple to make & I don't think we'll have the prepackaged kind ever again! I did use half brown sugar half white sugar for the filling & omitted the nuts & raisins since I'd be the only one eating them in the house then. Very good.
