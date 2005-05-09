Buttermilk Honey Wheat Bread

A very nice whole wheat bread with the taste of honey. Great right out of the oven.

Recipe by Tom Denney

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
3 mins
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the yeast, whole wheat flour, all purpose flour, baking soda, salt, honey, oil, and buttermilk into pan of a bread machine.

  • If baking in bread machine use medium temperature setting.

  • If baking in an oven, use manual or dough cycle to knead dough. Remove from bread maker, and place in a greased loaf pan. Let rise until doubled in size. Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 25 minutes, or until bottom of loaf sounds hollow when tapped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 279.9mg. Full Nutrition
