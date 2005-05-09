Buttermilk Honey Wheat Bread

I am making this recipe for the first time, chiefly because I had some buttermilk that needed to be used up. I am an experienced baker from scratch, and I intended to bake it in the oven in a loaf pan. I am used to "tweaking" recipes, but I didn't add more flour to the mixture, even though it seemed very soupy. It has been sitting for the first rising for about 1 hour and 20 min. and it is rising a little, but I don't see how I can form it into a loaf. I have a bread machine, but I doubt very much if the results would be any different. I looked back to see if somebody had found out the original author had submitted the wrong amount of flour. I used good bread flour, not all-purpose, and good WW flour. I make two loaves of wheat sandwich every week (good for toast) and that uses 3 C. of WW flour and 3 1/3 C. of bread flour. This makes one loaf- shouldn't this call for about half that amount of flour in one loaf? I hate to think I wasted the ingredients, let alone the labor. I mixed it up in my Kitchen Aid too, as one of the other reviewers did. What is wrong here? If it doesn't do better in another half hour, I'll probably try a different recipe. You have a great site- but this recipe so far is a disappointment.