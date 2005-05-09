Buttermilk Honey Wheat Bread
A very nice whole wheat bread with the taste of honey. Great right out of the oven.
My husband and I loved this recipe! This is the first time I make it and decided to read all reviews to decide what adjustments I would make. It was a good idea, because my bread came out perfectly—rounded dome, thin crunchy browned crust and a wonderfully soft firm textured bread that was easy to slice (even very thin). I mixed it up in my much loved Kitchen Aid mixer and baked it at 350 for 45min. Here are the adjustments I made: Proofed 1 pkg. active yeast in ½ cup warm water mixed with 1 tbl sugar. Reduced buttermilk to 1 cup (actually, 1 tbl. Apple cider vinegar + milk to make 1 cup) let sit for at least 15 min. then added the baking soda. Mixed flours with salt and took out 1 cup Added buttermilk substitute and yeast mixture to dry ingredients in mixer and added the reserved 1 cup flour slowly. Mixture was very sticky, so I added ½ cup white flour and even though it was still a bit sticky, left it like that. Put dough in oiled bowl. Turned on oven for 1 min—turned off and put bowl covered loosely with plastic wrap in for 1 hr. Punched down and rolled into rectangle and rolled up tightly into log. Placed into greased bread pan and let rise in oven again for 1hr.; baked for 45min. Perfection!! Don’t be tempted to add more flour—will produce crumbly or dry bread.Read More
Oh man, I was disappointed with this recipe! After seeing the high ratings I was really excited to find a great whole wheat bread recipe, but I guess I should have READ the reviews, and taken the advice of adding more flour from the start! My dough was more like batter, which made it really hard to get out of the breadmaker and into my loaf pan! The flavor was okay, but "nothing to write home about" as my father would put it. I expected a really rich wheaty, honey flavor. I ended up throwing out the rest of the loaf after dinner.Read More
Fantastic recipe. I have made it twice within a week. I am not the bread eater in the family, my wife is, and she doesn't want me to stop making it. It raises nicely, is very moist, and isn't heavy and compact like most whole wheat breads. I have done it both times completly in my bread maker which is one of the less expensive ones. I did follow a couple of the other reviewers advise. Use bread flour and not all purpose. Added almost another cup of whole wheat flour than the recipe calls for. I never have buttermilk so added 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar to regular milk and mixed the baking soda, oil, and honey with it. Put that in the bread maker first. I also mix the whole wheat flour, the bread flour, and salt in a bowl to combine well before dumping it in the bread maker on top of the liquid ingredients. Put a pat of butter in each corner of the bread pan. Set bread maker to basic/specialty setting with a crust color set for medium. You couldn't ask for a nicer loaf of bread. Will be making this often.
I make bread for the entire neighborhood and have been looking for a great whole wheat bread. This is it!! I agree that it makes an enormous loaf so I'd reduce the buttermilk to 1 c. and the soda as well. For those who had failures, are you using bread flour? It's critical to use bread flour with a high protein content to get a good rise in any bread. Compare protein content between brands. In the Midwest, Dakota Maid bread flour is the best. Hope this helps.
Great texture, great taste. I use an Oster bread machine; therefore, I did use white bread flour and added 1/3 cup more whole wheat flour than called for in recipe, cause I thought it was a bit too moist at kneading. Used "White" and "Rapid" "Medium Crust" settings. For those having problems I might suggest that you add the baking soda directly to the buttermilk as you measure it as opposed to adding it with the dry ingredients.
I tried this twice: once exactly as the recipe specified, and once adding more flour. It cam eout extemely heavy both times- and this come from someone who is used to whole wheat breads. I was rather disappointed, and couldn't understand how this rated so high with so many reviewers. It doesn't come close to melting in your mouth.
EXCELLENT!!! I make bread about 3-4 times a week and like to try new recipes. I'm so glad I found this one!! Soooo moist and tasty!! I never have buttermilk on hand so all my bread machine recipes that call for buttermilk I just use 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar in the milk and it works super!! Thanks for this recipe my picky kids even loved it!! Yum! A definite keeper!!!
This is excellent bread and my family practically devoured this before it could cool. This recipe is a staple now... very impressive... not complicated... such a nice aroma in the house while baking!
I've been using this recipe for nearly 15 years. Nearly perfect every time, except when I tried to change the recipe! I start it in a bread machine through the kneading stage, then bake it in the oven in a standard bread pan.
Yum, soooooo good!! I hardly ever have buttermilk around (what?! and i call myself a baker...), so I used milk and mixed in two tbsp of yogurt for the tang. It worked wonderfully, and the bread is lovely. (It's good with sunflower seeds mixed in, too.)
Thought it was okay but nothing special. I did follow previous reviews and added another cup of flour. Used breadmaker to knead and then divided into two loaves and baked in oven for exact baking time listed in recipe.
Wonderful
Brilliantbrilliantbrilliant!!! Tastes specatular and it's easy as pie to make (well, EASIER, to be honest). Can't ask for more!! I don't buy bread at the store anymore! I've never been able to get bread to bake properly in my bread machine - I think because it rises the yeast too long so the whole thing collapes. I was getting frustrated, and then I tried this recipe. Using the bread machine to mix and rise the dough is brilliant because it's the part I hate the most, and the most time consuming. I stick all the ingredients in the machine and ignore it for an hour and a half. The only work I have to do is to pull it out of the bread machine, put it in a pan, rise it again and then turn on the oven. I heat my oven for a second or two and then stick the loaf in there to rise. When it's double in size, I just turn on the oven. I can do all manner of other kitchen stuff while this is baking! Thankyouthankyouthankyou! I love this recipe!!. :) tygrwmn
My husband just ate 4 pieces of this bread and I had two. It was excellent, I must say. I added a bit more honey and more WW flour. I used the "hook" on my kitchen aide mixer to knead the dough, it was so easy. The house smells DEEE-LI-CIOUS....hope you like it as much as we did.
This is a very nice bread! I read the reviews 1st and instead of adding flour, I reduced the buttermilk to 1 cup. Perfect!! Last time I made it I added 1/2 cup 7 grain cereal. Lovely.
Wonderful bread! Great with dinner or for a snack with butter & honey. Even the "white bread only" people loved it!
I used all whole wheat flour. It was wonderful!
My husband and my 4 year old liked this recipe better than other wheat breads I've tried, it has a lighter texture and the buttermilk and honey give great flavor. A new favorite! According to one of the notes, I made one and a half recipes for 2 loaves, and they were small enough that I will just double it next time. I don't see any danger of overflowing the pan; I used one packet of yeast, not the measured amount, and think this would be fine for 2 loaves. Still raised fine.
I used all of PATVIVANCO's changes.It came out Perfect! I have also added garlic and cheddar to this for an awesome change.
I wouldn't recommend this recipe to anyone but an experienced bread baker. After reading the reviews and seeing so many comment on the ratio of liquid to dry ingredients being off, I decided to make this with my Kitchenaid mixer so that I could control this. I ended up adding at least an additional 1/2 cup of flour till the dough seemed a good consistency. It appeared all was well until after the 2nd rise when just before placing it in the oven, the dough collapsed. I reshaped it and let it rise a 3rd time and it baked up fine. There are so many other recipes out there the yield a better result that I wouldn't go with this one again.
Excellent flavor and texture. The top of my loaf sunk, so it didn't look too pretty. Will try to figure out what went wrong and try again because the bread was delicious!
Thankfully I used the dough cycle on my machine, otherwise the ingredients would've have been wasted. I kneaded in at LEAST an extra cup of whole wheat flour after I saw that the dough was soupy. Tasted great though - after I improvised for the recipe's mistakes.
I'm not an expert bread maker, but have made plenty and this is the first I've had problems with. First there is too much buttermilk or too little flour. You'll have to add about an extra cup just to make a dough consistency, otherwise it's more like a muffin batter. Second, it did not rise very well the second time. Third, After baking for the full time and cooling on the rack it looked beautiful, but them the dome collapsed overnight. The bread had more of a soggy muffin type texture. Very strange. I think it need more whole wheat flour for the gluten. Maybe someone could do 1/2 wheat and half all purpose to give it the spring it needs. As for me I will not be using this recipe again.
Excellent texture and flavor! I used an additional cup of white bread flour, and for extra flavor added 1 tsp. butter flavoring. Use the clear color - purchased in the cake decorating section of groceries or craft stores. I processed it on the dough cycle of my bread machine, formed 2 smaller loaves and let rise in bread pans.
I loved this bread! I has a great texture and flavor. I am definitely making this again. However, I thought the instructions were rather poor. Technique seems to mean everything for bread. I used the dough hook on my Kitchenaid and not a bread maker as the recipe seems to suggest to mix and knead the dough. After all the ingredients were added, it was more the consistency of cake batter than bread dough. So, I added nearly another full cup of whole wheat flour. But it still turned out fabulous. My husband loved it. So much better than store bought and nearly as easy.
An addendum to my previous five (5) star rating of this recipe. I forgot to mention that I cut the amount of yeast from 2-1/2 teaspoons to one (1). Big improvement! When I used two (2) teaspoons (never used the 2-1/2), the loaf kind of looked like a popover in the pan! In addition to the yeast and flour adjustments (1-1/2 cups all-purpose, 3/4 cup whole wheat, 3/4 cup spelt), I also changed the oil from vegetable to extra light-tasting olive oil, which is the ONLY baking/cooking oil I use anymore. LTB!! (LOVE THIS BREAD!!)
I don’t have a bread machine but made this recipe with the same ingredient amounts. I proofed 1 pkg of yeast with warmed-up the buttermilk, which I made using 1 Tbsp of vinegar and the rest fat-free milk for 10 minutes. Next, I add all the wet ingredients to the milk mixture. Then, I mixed the dry mixtures into my mixer and poured the milk mixture and mixed using the paddle attachment. Next, I used the hook attachment and ‘kneed’ for 4 minutes. Took out the dough and hand-kneed with a little flour and placed in an oiled bowl and let rise for 1 hour. Punch down and shaped into 12 balls. Placed the 12 pieces into a 13x9 glass pan and let rise for another hour. Baked at the recommended, 25 minutes at 350 degrees. This bread was moist and tender. It tasted great with or without butter. The left-over bread was stored in the refrigerator, wrapped in aluminum foil and then in plastic wrap. The next day, it was still moist and tender and I didn’t even have to toast or heat it. I will make again and again! DH couldn’t believe it was wheat bread!
Yummy bread! I did mix the yeast with sugar and warm water 15 minutes before putting the ingredients into my breadmaker. And I also did the whole thing in the breadmaker - I used the Wheat Bread setting with light crust (Oster breadmaker). The bread did collapse (which my 4-year-old thought was hysterical!) but it was still absolutely delicious! One of the best breads I've had and I'll definitely make it again. Next time I'll try baking it in the oven to see the difference. Thanks for the recipe!
Great bread recipe...BUT, I use in our bread maker machine and using the amounts exactly as stated in the recipe...the bread rises up and out over the top and up to the canopy over the breadmaker!...I use one package of yeast (which is 1/4 tsp less than the recipe calls for)...I question the 1/2 tsp of baking soda ingredient, since it rises so much anyway. By the way, this recipe also appears on other websites with the same ingredients, must be popular, huh?
Didn't work in my bread machine
What a wonderful bread recipe! After I started adding the ingredients to my bread machine I realized I was out of whole wheat flour and ended up using plain bread machine four. Also I came up a tiny bit short on the buttermilk and added 1 1/2 tablespoons water to equal the correct amount. Even with all that the bread came out perfect! It's great for sandwiches too! Picky husband said "wow, this is good bread!" Thanks so much for the recipe!
really like this recipe. have made several times-- works well every time. :) I do NOT use a bread machine, though... instead I only use 1 c milk, and use the other 1/2 cup liquid as water-- to mix with the yeast at the very beginning (put the vinegar and milk together in a separate bowl). I also use 2 c. all-purpose flour, and 1/2 c. whole wheat flour and 1/2 c. Ultragrain flour. too much wheat flour gives breads an almost bitter taste, in my opinion. Wonderful base recipe. Thanks!
So moist and wonderful! Would be 5 stars with a little more explanation on adding flour to the correct consistency. Keep in mind that with any bread recipe you have to add flour to correct bread dough consistency...that day it took probably about 3/4 cup more. The only ingredient I changed was using bread flour in place of all purpose. I mixed it in my Kitchenaid and did the last rise in my bread pan in the fridge overnight so I could bake it in the morning. Perfect!
What a great recipe! I have searched for along time for the perfect combination of texture and flavor. My search is over. This is perfect. I did have to increase the flour only a bit but thats the only thing I had to do. Toasted with applebutter and your in heaven. Thanks!
Very good!
This is the recipe I've been looking for -- the crust is soft, the texture is hearty, the flavor is perfect. I don't keep buttermilk on hand so I substituted 1 1/2 Cups whole milk w/1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar. The aroma of this bread cooking is delicious! I love it right out of the oven with some butter slathered on! Makes great sandwiches, too. Awesome recipe!
I loved this bread! I mixed it in my bread machine but baked it in a loaf pan as directed. I did find that it needed a bit more flour. It tasted delicious!
Really good. I have a breadman and i followed the directions. Used bread flour and powered buttermilk and the bread came out perfect.
Great tasting bread, very light and not heavy at all. We used the dough setting on our bread machine and finished baking it in the oven. My 10 year old loved it and he "hates" wheat bread. It didn't last one day in our house. Will use this recipe again.
Easy and good.
Am I the only one who wasn't all that pleased? It worked out just fine, breadmaker first, then out into bread pan, rose for over an hour, and baked as directed.. no problem, BUT, I don't know, too sweet? different texture? Perhaps it's the individual taste buds, right? But thanks, might be good as stuffing mixed with cornbread and pumpernickel.. sweeten the flavour of the stuffed bird!
I ADDED RAISINS,UPPED THE HONEY TO 1/4 CUP AND USED ALL WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR AND IT TURNED OUT GREAT.
This is a very nice loaf. The only change I make is to use melted butter (not margerine) in place of the oil. I use my bread machine set on basic/medium, and it comes out with a nice crust. For those who mentioned it as more batter like or too soft a dough, this is common in all bread making. Depending on the temperature, moisture in the air and moisture content of your flour, the dough will have a slightly different consistency each time you make it. For this reason, always check your dough after a couple of minutes of kneading in the bread machine, adding more flour if needed until the dough is soft but not too sticky and pulls away from the sides of the pan. Add just a small amount of flour at a time as this bread does well with a soft dough and too much flour will make it heavy.
Wonderful bread recipe. I bake for the public and this is the recipe I use perfect every time! I of course multiply the recipe and never have had trouble with it. I am an old fashioned type baker.. no bread machines here. Is easy to work with by hand the old fashioned way.
best wheat bread
Just had to throw in my two cents worth. I tried it with sour-milk (regular milk and lemon juice) and it turned out great! I WILL be making this again. I used a bread machine, and with the other reviews, I also added an extra 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour. Worked out great!
This bread had a great texture and a good taste, but with my machine, the loaf came out VERY dark. I'll try the recipe again, but with a lighter setting.
I have been trying many bread recipes in search of something to replace my store bought bread...this is it! I made it exactly as the recipe stated except I used bread flour. I just let my bread machine do all the work including the mixing of the ingredients. I used the basic, large loaf, and light crust settings. My husband had to have a slice of it while it was cooling on a wire rack, and I forgot to cover it that night. The next morning the bread was still as soft as when it was done baking! It makes great sandwich bread and toast, definately my favorite recipe by far! I will never buy bread from the store again, thanks for this recipe!!!
Great recipe, came out perfect, kids couldn't wait long enough for it to cool off.
This bread is so good. Wonderful warm, but good anyway you have it.
Delicious!!!!! My husband couldn't get enough of this bread. I had to make a second loaf the next day. Thanks for the great recipe!
Wow, this was good! Like another reviewer, I proofed the yeast first in 1/2C wm water and cut the buttermilk to 1C. I mixed in my KitchenAid and cooked it in the oven. My kids loved it, my roommate loved it, and so did I. I have a penchant for "birdseed bread" as my friends call it, so next time, I'm going to add sunflower seeds, poppy seeds and wheat berries and see what happens :)
This bread is awesome! I can change it around and use more whole wheat flour and it is still wonderful. I let it raise in my bread machine and then take it out and shape it in a round loaf on my pizza paddle and cover with a cloth. After it is risen I slash the top. While it is raising I preheat my oven with a pizza stone and then after my stone is good and hot I slide it onto my stone to cook and it always turns out well.
Great little loaf!! I did not use a bread machine, just a kitchen aid. I let it rise for 1 hour then shaped it. Let it rise again 30 min. and baked 30 minutes at 350. So good!!!
Great bread ! Recipe can be used with honey or molasses and still turn out wonderful; Beware though I find this recipe requires 3/4 to 1 cup more flour than the original recipe suggests. A good stand by bread in our house. Best warm, with a cold glass of milk.
This bread is awesome! My husband says it's the best bread I've made so far. It has a nice taste, and is slightly moist but still holds up to being sliced. I will make this again and again. I did the whole thing in the bread machine.
Nice taste and texture, but really hard to work with if you aren't using a bread machine.
Delicious...does need more flour; I add 1/2 C more of wh. wheat. I also add 1 TBLS of vital wheat gluten. I have made it totally in the machine which was good. My preference is to use the dough cycle, put it in my bread pan, let it rise and then bake it in the oven for 25-30min. at 350 degrees.
Excellent! Thank you for sharing! I used half whie and hald whole wheat flour and it turned out beautifully.
The amount of flour is way off in this recipe and I had to add so much more that I ended up with two 1lb loaves. But it tastes so good that I don't mind having the extra loaf at all. The buttermilk really brings out the sweetness of honey.
I am making this recipe for the first time, chiefly because I had some buttermilk that needed to be used up. I am an experienced baker from scratch, and I intended to bake it in the oven in a loaf pan. I am used to "tweaking" recipes, but I didn't add more flour to the mixture, even though it seemed very soupy. It has been sitting for the first rising for about 1 hour and 20 min. and it is rising a little, but I don't see how I can form it into a loaf. I have a bread machine, but I doubt very much if the results would be any different. I looked back to see if somebody had found out the original author had submitted the wrong amount of flour. I used good bread flour, not all-purpose, and good WW flour. I make two loaves of wheat sandwich every week (good for toast) and that uses 3 C. of WW flour and 3 1/3 C. of bread flour. This makes one loaf- shouldn't this call for about half that amount of flour in one loaf? I hate to think I wasted the ingredients, let alone the labor. I mixed it up in my Kitchen Aid too, as one of the other reviewers did. What is wrong here? If it doesn't do better in another half hour, I'll probably try a different recipe. You have a great site- but this recipe so far is a disappointment.
it's so delicious, eventho' I didn't use a bread machine, I made it manually, and I love it so much that I eat it daily!!!!!!!!!!!!
Don't be intimidated by all of the changes made by other cooks!!! I made this today, followed the recipe exactly, and it came out perfectly!!! Crusty on the outside, light and airy on the indside, delicious taste , and wonderful texture. Great recipe!
This bread was a hit! Sometimes its hard to find a good wheat bread, their either dry or tastless, but this one is really good. I made this in my bread machine.
Now THIS is a good bread recipe!!!! I used the dough cycle in my bread machine and then set it in a loaf pan for a 2nd rise. And then I forgot about it & when I remembered it, 3 hours had passed! It had DEFINITELY doubled in size! But then I baked it as instructed in my oven and it turned out SO YUMMY!! I'll use this one again & again.
Wonderful, delicious recipe! I didn't use a bread machine and proofed the yeast in 1/2 cup water + 1 tbl sugar. I also added 1 tsp sugar to the dry ingredients. The bread came out light, fluffy and fabulous.
This is the first time I've ever made whole wheat bread and it is delicious! I don't have a ABM so I used my Cuisinart. First I mixed the dry ingredients together; then I combined the wet ingredients before slowly adding them to the machine. I did have to add about 1/2 to 3/4 cup more white flour before the dough would release from the sides of the bowl. Other than that I followed the recipe and obtained a perfect loaf of bread. This recipe is a keeper.
I need to know what size loaf this makes. 12 servings just doesn't tell me which size setting to use with my bread machine.
I made this with buttermilk powder and water in place of the buttermilk. I also used 2 rounded T of gluten. I found it to be too wet when I went to put it in a bread pan, so I added more flour. WOW, did it come out awesome. So, flavorful. My kids and my husband ate it up. We had it warm, but I just had a slice with butter the day after and it is still yummy. Great recipe.
This surely is a good bread... but it has nothing really special! I didn't taste neither buttermilk, nor honey there was in it... It misses that little extra that changes a breakfast into a gastronomical meal... Sorry
A great recipe. Loved the flavor of this bread. Had a terrible time with the dough though. The bread was so sticky and it was like liquid than solid. Even after the first proof it was so moist instead of forming it into a loaf, I had to actually pour it into the pan. It resulted in a very moist loaf though with a consistency more like an english muffin bread.
Y-U-M-M-Y! This recipe came out just perfect. I mixed the bread in the machine..Turned it out and kneaded about 5 times, let it rise 40 mins(till double in size) and cooked 25 mins like the recipe stated and ohhhhhh was this good! We ate our chicken salad on it for lunch. No more store bought bread....Thanks for a sharing a great recipe :).
OUTSTANDING!!!! This recipe not only tastes great but could not be easier! I have made this both as directed and also just let it bake through in the breadmaker. Personally I prefer the breadmaker, probably because I have never been very good at breadmaking. I used bread flour for the all purpose. I did not have any trouble with wet dough, etc. This recipe produces a tasty loaf with a good texture. It slices well and doesn't tear. Thanks for sharing this recipe Tom, we love it. My only concern is going to be keeping myself from eating too much and not fitting in my clothes anymore!
I brought this to work for a morning snack and it was gone within minutes!
Looked great, texture was nice, had an odd aftertaste that none of the family enjoyed. Won't be trying again.
great bread. For those that don't have liquid buttermilk on hand, they now carry it in a dry form in canisters...usually found around the baking mixes. Just mix it up with some water, and violla...buttermilk
My Bread Maker took 3 hours and 55 minutes. Very good bread.
A good basic and moist wheat bread recipe. I followed another reviewer's directions and these are the changes I made: let the yeast mix in 1/2 cup water (105 degrees) with 1 tbs sugar, reduced the buttermilk to 1 cup, added 1 tbs gluten (since I had it and it seems to make my wheat breads taste a bit better) and let it rise in the oven with the oven light on. I kneaded it in my kitchen aid with the dough hook for around 4 minutes before it overheated and gave off some wierd smell. But that aside, it was kneaded enough and then I let it rise. It did rise slower then my other breads but it came out perfectly, dome shaped, and a nice brown crust. I did bake it for 20 minutes at 350 degrees instead of 25 minutes. It was very moist and tasty. Thanks to the OP.
This bread has a fine crumb, a soft crust, and a slight sweetness. I can taste a bit of tang from the buttermilk, but not much. It's very soft, and it has stayed soft for two days now. One problem--it didn't rise as high as I would have liked. All in all though, a very nice wheat bread. I think it would be possible to add more wheat flour and still get very good results.
This is the best bread machine bread that I have ever made.
I read with interest the many posts on this recipe and decided to try it. Delicious! I did not find that I had to reduce the amount of buttermilk. Perhaps because its winter and the flour is absorbing more liquid, or maybe its because I use King Arthur which is a high grade flour, but the little bit of flour I had left over after mixing, I used to work in while I hand kneeded the dough. Love this recipe as does my whole family. We will be making it alot! Thank you
The only ingredient change that I made was to use 1/2 cup of water and reduce the buttermilk to 1 cup, just so I could proof the yeast. I made this by hand, so I proofed the yeast in 1/2 cup of warm water w/ 1 T. of sugar. I didn't really have trouble with the dough being too wet to handle, however, when it came out of the oven, it was slightly doughy in the center =( I'm willing to give this one another try because it tasted great without being too sweet, but I will make 2 loaves instead of one--hopefully they'll cook all the way through! Thanks.
I don't think you're actually *suppose* to bake this recipe in your bread machine. Sure the machine would be good for kneading it but baking it does not turn it into a nice 'loaf' of bread. Instead you'll get an uneven LUMP. It did taste ok so if you're going to go through the trouble to make it then I'd suggest oven baking it and hope for the best. Most of the other reviews I've read here baked it in their ovens and seemed to enjoy it very much.
Great Recipe! Easy, Fast and Delicious!!
If you think this bread is good after it cools, then try it straight out of the oven. It is absolutely DELICIOUS!!! My sister and I could of eaten the whole loaf right there. It was absolutely wonderful!!! I will DEFINITELY make it again --- but not too often, because I will eat it all!!!!!!!
delicious, and very easy to make
This is the best whole wheat bread I have ever made. I baked it in my Bread deMies pan, the one with the lid with holes, and it came out crustless and with the texture and shape of store bought bread, ready for sandwiches. The only variation is that I added 1 Tablespoon of Gluten, to make it really spongy and fluffy. Awesome bread!!!
Not worth while to try. The bread didn't rise evenly. I followed the recipe as it is and baked in my breadmachine and turned out very disappointed.
Good recipe, but I found I needed to bake in the oven longer than the recipe called for
Nice chewy texture - use 1 tsp. less yeast for high altitude (I'm at 5500').
I have never baked a loaf of bread in my life before this one. I read the reviews and added some extra flour so it would not be sticky. It turned out almost perfect and tastes great. I will make it again.
I am extremely irritated and disappointed right now. Has anyone managed to make this recipe work in a bread machine??? I just tried this recipe for the second time in the bread machine and it came out a disaster AGAIN. The bread collapsed in the machine the first time when I followed directions (what little of it for the bread machine) and put it on Basic cycle. This second time I used bread flour instead of all purpose and chose Wheat cycle/Medium Crust. Collapsed again. This recipe gets one * for easiness due to lack of specificity in the instructions for bread machine. Will not make again... what a waste.
I made eight large breadsticks out of this and they turned out perfectly. I'm picky about my wheat bread as I grew up on grocery store white, but this was wonderful. I could easily eat this everyday. Oh, and I had to "make" buttermilk by adding 1 1/2 T vinegar to the milk, but everything else was to the letter. Thank you!!
Fantastic!
Very stickt dough...even with 1/2 cup flour addad. Taste was OK, but not a beautiful presentation. As with others, the top fell.
This is a wonderful bread!! It's only my husband and myself, but, since I first made it, I have to make a loaf every couple of days - my husband LOVES it for sandwiches. I did have to add a bit more flour and was a little leery the first time because the dough was so wet, but the loaf turned out gorgeous with a fabulous crust! I used 1 cup each; AP, WW and bread flours (just my personal preference). To all of you naysayers - Why do you cook? Personally, I cook for friends, family, myself and for the fun of it. I love trying new recipes and ideas. Some of you seem to feel that, if everything doesn't turn out perfectly according to the exact measurements and directions (no variations PLEASE!!), that the recipe is a flop and you will never try it again. I have one word of advice, people - Play With Your Food!! I guarantee you will have a lot more fun in the kitchen. Thanks for a great recipe, Tom!!
I'd love to give this bread five stars, but I've tried it three times and each time it comes out with a cratered top. I'm sure that is due to my lack of breadmaking experience; this recipe may not be written with the novice in mind. Even though the loaves looked like a half-pipe, we ate them, and I liked the results enough to keep trying. The texture and flavor were wonderful, and the bread sliced easily. I will try the recipe a fourth time, decreasing the amount of buttermilk from 1 C by 2 T (I'm proofing the yeast in 1/2 C of water, so I decreased the buttermilk to begin with). If this fixes the problem, I'll re-submit my review with detailed instructions, since I'm not the only person who has had trouble with the recipe as written.
Texture and taste is very delicious. I need to use more flour to knead it by hand. Next time, I will use a little bit less buttermilk.
This is such a great bread. Instead of buttermilk I used powered buttermilk and it worked great I could not tell the difference. I make this all the time at least 2 times a week.
