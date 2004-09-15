Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

A wonderful way to use the extra bounty of summer, and make a tasty treat. You can adjust the recipe to suit your family's tastes, or create your own variations. For an optional topping use any, all or a combination of the following: equal parts brown sugar, chopped nuts and mini chocolate chips. Sprinkle tops of muffins just prior to baking.

Recipe by Larry B

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease or line two 12 cup muffin tins with paper liners.

  • In a large bowl beat the eggs. Beat in the sugar and oil. Add the cocoa, vanilla, zucchini and stir well.

  • Stir in the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and cardamom. Mix until just moist.

  • Pour batter into prepared muffin tins filling 2/3 of the way full. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from pan and let cool on a wire rack. Store loosely covered.

217 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 169.8mg.
