Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

Wow, these are some of the best muffins I've ever made. I'm confused by the negative reviews! They were sooo delicious, my whole family devoured them. I did make many changes. I used all whole wheat pastry flour instead of white flour, I replaced half the oil with mashed bananas, I replaced one of the eggs with zucchini liquid (I had frozen grated zuvvhini, which when thawed has a liquid), I used melted palm oil instead of vegetable oil, I increased the cocoa powder by just a bit, I used sucanat instead of white sugar and cut the amount down to 1.5 C, I used a combination of grated carrot and zucchini since I didn't have enough zucchini, I doubled the cinnamon since I didn't have cardamom, and I added about 2/3C of raw sunflower seeds (I was unsure about this but it proved to be a great addition!). They were moist and flavorful. Also, many reviewers mentioned that there was a lot of oil, I have two comments about that. #1 - This is a recipe for 24 muffins, so the numbers do look a little higher; #2 - there is no liquid in this recipe. Most muffin recipes call for milk or juice, so I think you could replace some of the oil (or eggs, as I did...btw 1/4C liquid = 1 egg) with milk. Thanks for the great recipe! We'll be making this a lot.