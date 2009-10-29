Cherry Vanilla Chip Muffins

These are wheat free, dairy free, low sugar, low fat muffins and you'd never know it. Sucant is dried can juice. It can be found in health food stores. If you don't eat them in the first two days, freeze them. Thaw in microwave for 30 seconds apiece and they will taste freshly baked.
I really liked this recipe, but I don't eat a lot of sugar, so it tasted sweet to me. I thought the cherries made them super yummy. I changed it a bit to make it more whole grain. Instead of adding two cups of white rice flour, I added one cup of rice flour, 3/4 cup of brown rice flour and 1/4 cup of milled flax seed. I put a tablespoon of sugar instead of sucanat. I put foil over the muffins after 15 minutes so the top of the muffins wouldn't brown too much. The muffins stuck to the paper muffin cups, so next time I'll just grease the muffin pan well and skip the paper muffin cups.
I really liked this recipe, but I don't eat a lot of sugar, so it tasted sweet to me. I thought the cherries made them super yummy. I changed it a bit to make it more whole grain. Instead of adding two cups of white rice flour, I added one cup of rice flour, 3/4 cup of brown rice flour and 1/4 cup of milled flax seed. I put a tablespoon of sugar instead of sucanat. I put foil over the muffins after 15 minutes so the top of the muffins wouldn't brown too much. The muffins stuck to the paper muffin cups, so next time I'll just grease the muffin pan well and skip the paper muffin cups.
When I read the reviews I did some modifications and they turned out fairly well. First, I changed the flours to 1 cup white rice flour and 1 cup brown. Second, I increased the sugar to 3 tbsp. Finally, I added 1/4 cup flax meal to add some additional texture. They were baked after 23 minutes.
I really liked these muffins. I didn't have cherries or vanilla chips so used Chocolate chips instead. Also, I didn't have sucanat, so used one packet of Stevia instead. They turned out moist and fairly dense and satisfied my craving for muffins without having any gluten! I will be making these again! Especially after I get some dried cherries!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.