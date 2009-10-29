Cherry Vanilla Chip Muffins

These are wheat free, dairy free, low sugar, low fat muffins and you'd never know it. Sucant is dried can juice. It can be found in health food stores. If you don't eat them in the first two days, freeze them. Thaw in microwave for 30 seconds apiece and they will taste freshly baked.

Recipe by Pati

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Lightly grease or line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

  • In a large bowl blend the banana, egg substitute, soy milk, oil and applesauce together. Stir in the rice flour, sucanat, baking powder and salt. Mix until just moistened then stir in the dried cherries and vanilla chips. Pour batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup 2/3 full.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 74.2g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 253.1mg. Full Nutrition
