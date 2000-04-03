Welsh Bread

4.4
11 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A slightly sweet bread with a great flavor combination of raisins and caraway seeds.

Recipe by Kevin K

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 -1 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the vinegar and the milk. Let stand for at least 15 minutes or until the mixture thickens.

    Advertisement

  • Add the vinegar mixture, brown sugar, egg, butter, salt, molasses, bread flour, baking soda, caraway seeds and yeast in the order directed by your bread machine's manufacturer.

  • Set machine to basic cycle (fruit bread, white bread, etc depending on your bread machine), medium crust setting. Add the raisins when indicated to by your bread machine's manufacturer.

  • Alternately this bread can be mixed in the bread machine and then bake in the oven. Set bread machine to dough setting. Remove dough, shape into a loaf, cover and let rise in a warm place, until just under doubled in size. This will take about 1 hour. Bake the bread in a preheated 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 30 to 45 minutes. Bread will golden brown and sound hollow when thumped on the bottom.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 19.9mg; sodium 156mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022