Welsh Bread
A slightly sweet bread with a great flavor combination of raisins and caraway seeds.
A slightly sweet bread with a great flavor combination of raisins and caraway seeds.
an excellent bread, my husband loves it, nice, moist and not too heavy, but filling enough for teenagersRead More
This bread had a really nice flavour, but the dough was extremely wet and sticky. I finished the bread off in the oven but even though I greased my bread pan, after 30 minutes, the loaf ended up burning and sticking to the pan and I had to scrape it out with a spatula. I would not make this recipe again, but I might try adding raisins to one of my favorite caraway rye bread recipes. I think it would have the same flavor without the mess.Read More
an excellent bread, my husband loves it, nice, moist and not too heavy, but filling enough for teenagers
perfect taste and texture
I made a few changes for the preferences of my family; I used yogurt instead of the milk and vinegar, honey instead of molasses, and 1/2 of the flour was whole wheat. I found that I still needed about an extra 1/2 cup flour. Caraway seeds give the bread a great flavor!
This bread had a really nice flavour, but the dough was extremely wet and sticky. I finished the bread off in the oven but even though I greased my bread pan, after 30 minutes, the loaf ended up burning and sticking to the pan and I had to scrape it out with a spatula. I would not make this recipe again, but I might try adding raisins to one of my favorite caraway rye bread recipes. I think it would have the same flavor without the mess.
This was so tasty, even good toasted the next day. I used golden raisins, and increased the flour by 1/2 cup. I also add a little gluten to all of my bread so that it rises nicely. GREAT recipe -- I'll make it again and again.
It is a 5 star bread! Since I changed a couple of things, I gave 4, not to be misleading. I substituted raisins with cranberries, and used cane sugar instead of brown. Instead of a bread machine, I warmed up the sour milk mixture carefully and put 2 teaspoonfuls of active dry yeast then waited around 20 minutes. (I should've put the sugar in there too. Well, next time...) Then I mixed everything together and let the dough rise overnight. In the morning, I punched it down and put it in a loaf pan to rise again. In the evening, it was ready to be baked for 35 minutes. The next time, I will try 30 minutes. Very delicious recipe! Thank you.
I also used honey instead of molasses. I would add more sugar and caraway next time as it was a little bland. Used a cup of golden raisins. Made wonderful toast. Will def make again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections