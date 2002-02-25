Honey Bran Muffins

These muffins are made with bran cereal, and sweetened with pineapple juice, brown sugar, and honey. The recipe requires the batter to be refrigerated for at least 3 hours. It can be made the night before, and then baked in the morning. Makes 20 regular muffins, or 12 jumbo muffins.
Great Muffins! always a hit with my family. Heres a tip: I found that if I use a good brand of bran (kellogs or the like) it absorbs much better then the cheaper no name brand. After a long time of refrideration the no name brand will still be quite "sloshy", rather then absorbing moisture while in the fridge it seemed to absorb during the baking time. Not a big deal just a matter of personal preference I guess.
Great Muffins! always a hit with my family. Heres a tip: I found that if I use a good brand of bran (kellogs or the like) it absorbs much better then the cheaper no name brand. After a long time of refrideration the no name brand will still be quite "sloshy", rather then absorbing moisture while in the fridge it seemed to absorb during the baking time. Not a big deal just a matter of personal preference I guess.
I've been using this recipe for several years and just now remembered to review it. :o) It is the BEST bran muffin recipe I've ever tried. I did make some changes, as it looks like most everyone else did too. I use apple juice and chopped apples instead of the pineapple juice and raisins originally called for. I also add 1 tsp cinnamon and a dash of cloves to the flour mixture. I had a problem with the cereal retaining some of the flour and having white clumps on it, so I mix the cereal in separately - after the flour mixture has been incorporated with the wet ingredients. You need to use bran FLAKES - I buy the store brand that says 100% whole bran flakes and it works great. I've also subbed applesauce for the oil, and the only difference noted was they didn't rise quite as much. I use olive oil if I leave the oil in, and it doesn't taste olive-y after it's cooked. I've also made them with pineapple juice and chopped pineapple, and it's excellent that way also. The batter is very thin initially, but I let it sit overnight and it's perfect in the morning. I use an ice cream scoop to measure into the muffin tins. I normally make a double batch of muffins and freeze them. Thank you so much for an awesome recipe! Definitely FIVE STARS!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2002
I've used egg beaters to replace the eggs; have added up to 1 c. shredded carrots as well - both with excellent results! Cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice are also excellent additions.
These muffins came out beautifully! I used General Mills' All-Bran cereal and was out of raisins, so I looked through my pantry and decided on using apricots which I chopped. Another difference I made was using Juicy Juice brand's Orange Tangerine juice instead of pineapple juice (didn't have any). After chilling for 3 hours, I used a cookie-dough spring action-type scoop to distribute the batter into the muffine cups - 2 scoops was the perfect amount to fill regular-sized muffin tins. I baked the muffins for 15 minutes, and they came out perfectly - 20 min. would be way too long. In the end, I was able to make 27 muffins, not bad. :) The next time I make these, I think I would crush the bran cereal a bit to avoid the bran "chunks" as I call them. I think making the bran a bit more discreet would be better. Also, I baked the muffins in aluminum muffin cups. This didn't change the speed of cooking (they ended up the same aas they would if they were in paper ones); but I did this so I could keep them fresh by refrigerating, then I can heat them up in the toaster oven each morning so I could have a 'hot, fresh muffin.'
This recipe is no joke FABULOUS!!!! I put a little honey in bottom of cups and on top of batter before baking. I also used 1 cup of dried pineapple instead of raisins. they dont look that great but they taste great. Very close to Mimis cafe honey bran muffins. Just what I was looking for! Thanks!!!!
Wow these were great! I made a few changes: I used whole wheat flour instead of regular. I also substitued 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce for the oil. I cut the honey down to 1/4 cup. And I used eggbeaters as previously suggested! I used All-Bran cereal. And I did use pineapple juice because I happened to have some on hand - I love what pinapple juice does for these muffins! Just great! I made half the muffins after the batter chilled for 3 hours and only had to bake them 15 minutes before they were done. I will make the rest of them tomorrow and see if they can possibly be any better(I doubt it)!
I'm not usually a big bran muffin fan but, this recipe is GREAT. My husband loved it and so did I. I omitted the raisins since I don't like raisins and added nuts instead. They were delicious. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2002
great moist recipe, used apple juice, with a little extra honey along with some mini chocolate chips. moist and delicous. **use good muffin pans along with spray.**
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2002
I found this recipe to be tasty, it really doesn't taste like a heavy bran muffin. The tempeture of 400F is a little too warm to be baking muffins so I turned it down to 350F. Also be aware that the muffins stick to the muffin cups! Other then those set backs the taste is great!
These are the world's best bran muffins and the only ones my family will eat. We use store brand bran flakes, and crush it up with the bottom of a glass until it is crumbs. The important thing, though, is to substitute 1 cup of crushed pineapple for half the raisins and add about 1 cup pecans. Since I never have pineapple juice I put the rest of the can of pineapple & juice in the blender, add enough apple or orange juice to make 2 cups and then thoroughly pulverize it. If I can remember, I use less sugar because this muffin is really sweet. I bake them in a dark pan at 350 or in a silver-colored airbake pan at 400. Times will vary, but DON'T overbake and don't use muffin cup liners unless you plan on eating those too. The batter will keep for days in the refrigerator, to be used as needed Cooked muffins can be stored in a closed container for several days, or frozen.
I already have a great bran muffin recipe... but this one is better. The other reviewer was correct - these are similar in taste to Mimi's Cafe's honey bran muffin. I have made these as-is, and also using wheat bran instead of cereal, and ground flax seed to replace some of the egg. It didn't rise as much then, but the flavor was just as excellent. DO NOT USE MUFFIN LINERS! You'll never get them off the muffin. Grease the pan well, and try drizzling some honey in the bottom of each muffin cup before you scoop in the batter. Delicious and sweet and perfect right out of the oven.
These turned out wonderfully, even and especially for bran muffins! I substituted one cup wheat flour and one cup white flour, and 1/4 applesauce and 1/4 oil, and I used black raisins because it's what I had on hand and even with the deviations, they came out wonderful. They're moist and flavorful, and compared to other bran muffins, are very light. I made these because I'm trying to discipline myself to eat better. Suffice it to say, I'm usually the last to reach for a bran muffin. But even I have enjoyed these heartily and it's no chore at all to enjoy one for breakfast.
These are great! I used pineapple juice, three cups of raisin bran (raisins picked out, haha) and one cup of all bran cereal. I mushed the cereals up and let the batter sit overnight - baked in the morning for 18 min. I also did 1/4 cup of oil and 1/4 cup applesauce. I love the honey taste. Next time I'll sneak in a bit of whole wheat pastry flour or spelt flour :-)
following another review, I added 30oz of crushed pineapple instead of the pineapple juice. I also substituted eggbeaters for the eggs, to cut down on the fat. I thought these were awesome and very moist!
REALLY GREAT! I consider myself a bran-muffin connisure and these are great. Instead of pineapple juice I used Nantucket Nectars Peach Orange juice which ended up to be a very good choice. I also just used pure Oat Bran which I had a hard time figuring what a whole bran cereal is exactly but this worked out great. Grease your muffin holder with butter for an extra delicious addition.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
10/26/2002
A very heavy muffin! It's a little to heavy for me, but you could actually eat it for breakfast on its own and it would fill you up.
I baked these again, using a bit of lemon juice + water (did not have enough pineapple juice). They were flat the first time, so I increased the baking soda by 1.5, let the bran mix sit overnight, and beat in the flour + soda immediately before baking. This time they were moist AND tall & fluffy. Very forgiving recipe; don't worry about overbeating/overcooking, the gluten won't overdevelop thanks to the bran and the muffins don't get overcooked easily. Honey really goes well with bran, and the sour juice 'lightened' the taste up and gave a nice flavour.
I was looking for a recipe like the honey bran muffins that Coco's restaurant serves.(Love them) This was the closest one I found. But first, I cut the recipe in half,and I changed the 1 cup of pineapple juice to 1cup of pureed fruit cocktail, and 1TBL water. Also, only used 2 eggs, and the raisn bran cereal, I put in the food processor. After 10 minutes, I drizzled honey on top of each muffin. Plus, I didn't chill batter, used it right away. The muffins turned out very moist and DELICIOUS! Thank you for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2004
This is THE BEST recipe, but I don't generally have pineapple juice or golden raisins on hand, so I substituted a 20 oz can of crushed pineapple and regular raisins for these. I cut the honey to 1/4 cup and I used regular raisin bran. I didn't bother with the "3-hour chill", I just baked them as soon as I was done mixing. The ingredient changes probably destroyed the original calorie count, but the muffins came out WONDERFUL! Even people who don't normally like bran muffins LOVED these!
The wait on these scrumptious muffins is well worth it. These were the best bran muffins I have ever made. My boyfriend and I had them fresh three days in a row and still weren't tired of them. EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!!
Very good. Did well to store in frig. Might add more raisens next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2003
I was inspired to make some honey bran muffins after just eating a Mimi's Cafe one which was Fantastic! So I did a web search & came up with this recipe. These are disappointing compared to Mimi's! Not as moist and not as sweet. I do live at 6000 ft so that may be the moisture problem! Addendum to my review above on 4/6/03 I tried reducing the oven temp to 375F and doubling (maybe a little more) the amount of honey. What a difference! They are now outstanding! Tony Colorado
I've used this recipe several times now and I have found that it is very versatile. I've used whole wheat flour in place of the white flour and used water in place of the pineapple juice with great results. Thanks for a great healthy recipe!
These were great muffins! They are really moist and the flavorful. We found that for two of us, the recipe made way too many. I would recommend making half a batch. We froze half of them, but still couldn't eat them all before they got stale!
I make these often for my family. The only thing I change is I use a diced apple in place of the raisins and apple juice in place of the pineapple juice. This is only because I usually have those on hand more often. These turn out great every time. The batter really doesn't look like it will turn out right when you first make them, but don't worry it does thicken up and bake wonderfully after refrigerating all night.
These are great. I was so confused as to what type of bran to use, that I used a combination of 3 different types. One cup oat bran, one cup Fiber One (kind of like All Bran - the sesame noodle looking cereal) and 2 cups of crushed up Bran Flakes. They turned out great and the texture is amazing. Not dry at all. I also used one of the chopped dried fruit medleys with pineapple, papaya and mango instead of raisins...mmm, mmm good.
Great recipe! I used whole wheat flour instead of enriched and used fruit juice and extra honey instead of brown sugar and also added nuts and blueberries--and they are awesome! Very moist and tasty! Best bran muffins ever!
Awesome muffins... I received MANY compliments from my mom's Bible study group this morning. Used apple juice, half canola oil/olive oil (ran out), and added 1 cup shredded carrots. Recipe made 2 dozen muffins. Will make again...next time I will follow the recipe exactly as I bet the results will be the same (but I didn't have any pineapple juice in the house.)
This is an amazing recipe! The muffins are not too sweet or dry -like some recipes. I omitted the rasins and it was great!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2001
My husband likes bran muffins so I've tried many, many recipes, usually with bad results. They're usually either too dry or have no flavor. Well, my search for the perfect muffin is over. I made these and he loves them. They're moist and delicious. I like that I can make the batter the night before and just pop them in the oven in the morning. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
These were wonderful. I was dubious when I mixed them up because the batter looked too thin, but it was perfect after the night in the fridge. I used apple juice instead of pineapple and the taste was great.
I used stone-ground whole wheat flour, cut the brown sugar in half, and subbed chopped dates for raisins. As someone else said, this recipe is VERY forgiving and even with my changes it turned out great! I did add about 3/4 cup water to the chilled muffin mix before baking because the wheat flour dried it out.
These were good! My two toddlers & 5 yr old love them, and my husband & I enjoyed them also. This seems to be such a versatile recipe. I used about 3 cups of bran flake cereal (though the recipe says shredded bran), and then added about a cup's worth of miller's bran and some wheat germ. I used 1/4 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup canola oil. I only had 1 cup of pineapple juice, so I used some pear juice for the rest. I didn't use all the brown sugar--only a 1/2 cup. I used half whole wheat flour and half all-purpose flour. I added some dried blueberries instead of raisins, and those really boosted the appeal of the muffins. I let my batter sit overnight and it was very thick in the morning, so I added some water & juice as another reviewer did. Even with all these changes, they still turned out great!
These were so yummy and a great way to sneak fiber and nutrients into your morning! I had dried apricots on hand, so I used those instead of raisins. I cut it to 1 c of apricots and used 1 c of shredded carrots (based on an earlier review). Instead of pineapple juice, I used the peach mango V8 splash juice. With all of this, they were a little bit sweet for my taste, so if you don't like sweet, I would recommend using slightly less honey (you can definitely taste the honey). But they were a pretty big hit with my family!
WOW!!! These are the best bran muffins I've ever made... or ever had!!! I was really afriad of how they would turn out because I live in Colorado and so far all of my baked goods have turned out aweful! Luckily I read online that if you add ten degrees to the oven temp, and shorten the cooking time, the baked goods will come out fine! So I baked them at 410 for 20 minutes in a regular sized silicon muffin pan. I didn't have raisins but I'm sure they would have turned out even better with them... I used apple juice instead of pineapple juice... But they are awesome!!!
This is a keeper. I had to make a few changes based on what I had on hand. I used apple cider instead of the pineapple juice and i used stone ground whole wheat flour instead of all purpose. After I let the mixture sit for the required 3 hours i had to add more apple cider because th ewhole wheat flour is more dense. These turned out with just the right moistness and flavour. i made jumbo muffins and the recipe yielded 20 muffins. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is a good recipe, but I did make a few changes. I used spelt flour instead of all purpose flour. I also used Grade B maple syrup instead of honey and maple sugar instead of brown sugar. Since I am not a raisin fanatic, I used 1/2 the amount. They turned out really well. My husband hates bran muffins, but he loved these.
These muffins were very moist and so delicious! I did make a few changes: I used bran flakes and I reduced the raisins to 1 1/2 c. and added 1/2 c. of dried mixed fruit, consisting of pineapple and papaya pieces.
I gave this a five star with some added changes. I left out the oil and added one individual serving pack of applesauce. Left out the sugar and increased honey to 3/4 cups and used whole wheat flour,added 3 T. flax seed oil and dried blueberries. Used All Bran cereal and let the mixture sit in frig. for five hours. Added some water to thin out batter. After all of this, I ate two when they came out of the oven with some promise spead. Yummy.
I love this recipe! My only change was to use whole wheat flour instead of regular, and I cooked the first batch for 20 minutes and they were overdone. So, on the next several batches I stuck between 10-15 minutes and that seemed to be perfect. Probably varies from oven to oven, so my suggestion would be just to carefully watch your first batch and go from there.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2004
THIS RECIPE IS AMAZING. I added 1 cup of chunky applesauce and it was even better!! It is also perfectly fine to use water instead of pinapple juice (it does make the muffins less sweet). What else.....I like to add about 1/4 cup of Splenda to sweeten them up as well. ENJOY!! One last note, do not freeze the batter, it does not cook the muffins well afterwards. Instead, you can freeze the muffins and they stay well for a long time.
Maybe I did something wrong. I was a little unsure of what sort of bran cereal to use. I ended up using Kellogg's all-bran and the muffins were extremely heavy. I added extra honey because my boyfriend loves honey bran muffins from bakeries. Overall, they were good but a bit too dense.
I loved them, my mother-in-law loved them, my baby loved them but my 4 year old did not. I loved the pineapple flavoring that took hold of the bran and made the raisins plump up. Very moist and I will make again and am sharing this recipe with my mother in law.
I agree with everyone else, that these are the best! The flavor is wonderful and they are very moist and rich. I used 2 cups shredded carrot instead of raisins and added 3 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg and 1/4 tsp. cloves and they were soooo good for a healthy, fast breakfast and good lunchbox food. Also, I didn't know which bran cereal to use so I just used plain bran flakes and had no problems at all. Thanks for the great recipe, I will be making these a lot!
This recipe is great. I followed the recipe with a few substitutes. I used apple juice instead of pineapple juice, whole wheat flour instead of allpurpose and I used Raisin Bran Cereal. With the cereal, I separated the raisin from the bran flakes then followed the recipe accordingly. These are great in the jumbo muffin pans. When I took them out of the oven to cool I smothered the tops with honey. In the morning at room temp they were nicely moist with honey. Great with a cup of joe.
I've made these muffins twice - once using All Bran (the "sesame noodle" cereal) and last night using Smart Start oat flake cereal. The flakes do blend down, but not quite as much as the bran. Just stir the batter really well after overnight in the fridge and before baking, but I think I'll stick with the All Bran next time. The texture was a little different. I cut the brown sugar in half and not quite the full amount of honey. Still plenty sweet. Also, baked them a little less time than called for. I got a dozen regular size muffins and five jumbos. LOVE these babies!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2000
I believe this is the best bran muffin recipe I have ever had!!! I make a bunch of them ahead of time and put them in ziplock baggies and put them in the freezer. They reheat really well in the microwave.
This turned out awesome! I used whole wheat flour instead of white which gave it a grainier taste, but still delicious. Instead of oil used the same amount of applesauce and didn't have the full 2 cups of raisins, so supplemented with a 1/2 cup of craisins. Gave it a little bit of tartness. The last thing is I didn't have any muffin pans so used a bundt cake pan. Overall, turned out great and will definitely be using it again.
This delightful goodies taste are pretty much dessert for me when made with white flour. I usually half the recipe and it still makes a respectible amount. I also usually sustitute a cup of whole wheat flour for reg. flour to make it a little healthier. It's still good, but not as good when you do it with regular flour, esp if you want to eat them the next day, instead of straight-out-the-oven. I also use All-Bran cereal. Sometimes I also stick it in the freezer for a bit to speed of the process, but they are really much better if you just let me sit in the fridge for the designated amount of time.
excellent recipe! they were nice and moist. did not have pineapple juice, so i used an 8oz can of crushed, and added a cup of water to compensate. mine made a few more muffins than suggested. but i wouldn't change a thing. my roommates keep eating them, they won't be around long!
I have made these muffins many times. I don't care for raisins, but I love chopped dates in cereal, so I use them instead of the raisins in this recipe. These are the best-tasting bran muffins I have ever eaten.
These are the best bran muffins I've ever made! I make them as mini-muffins, freeze them and take them out for breakfast as needed. I tried the recipe as written with the pineapple juice and golden raisins but I like it better with orange juice and regular dark raisins plus the zest of one orange. I also like to use half wheat flour and half regular flour. For the bran I use All Bran cereal but be sure to buy the original shreds, they work best in this recipe.
These are way too sweet for me. I think it's the pineapple juice; might be better with apple juice or even orange juice. I was really confused about what type of cereal was specified. I ended up with Post spoon size shredded wheat n bran; this created interesting little pillows in the muffins. I probably should have cut up the pillows--it might have helped cut the too sweet taste. If I make again, I will also reduce the amount of honey.
These are really good and the recipe is very forgiving w/ substitutions! I used orange juice instead of pineapple juice. Also try with mixture of craisins, raisins, walnuts & dried apple. Have also added 1 pouch of Quaker flavored oatmeal supreme when I fell a bit short on the bran cereal (I generally use crushed Total Raisin Bran because we eat as cereal). Very moist muffins!!!
These were not bad. They are fluffy and moist on the inside, but they were a bit bland. Twenty minutes was far too long to cook them, unless you use cupcake cups. I added buttermilk and extra sugar to to my second batch to make these a little tastier
These are great! I made them originally for my daughter but she hasn't taken to them yet (she's only 18 months!) but my husband and I love them! Instead of adding the raisins whole, I soaked them in boiling water to plump them up and then pureed them in the food processor. This gives them the taste of raisins without the raisins themselves...which my daughter tends to pick out. Very moist...most yummy!
I made the batter last night and baked some up this morning. The batter looked really good. The All Bran soaked up the liquid and became very moist. I used 1 cup of raisins and 1 cup of dried cranberries. Unfortunately, I was running short on time and decided to make both jumbo and regular sized muffins at the same time. I took the regular ones out after about 19 minutes and they looked ok, but I didn't taste one yet. I had to leave the jumbo ones in for a while longer (while I was in the shower) and when the buzzer rang, they looked a little overdone. Sure enough, now that I'm at work and eating one, the underside of the top is a little darker than it should be and it tastes overcooked. So I'm guessing my 6 jumbo muffins are basically a waste. I will try the smaller ones when I go home for lunch. I will probably make these again, but with some alterations. Maybe add some banana puree and/or applesauce to add some more interest to the taste.
These are the best bran muffins I've ever had - moist, just sweet enough, great texture - perfect! One thing I have to point out is that the recipe doesn't specify what type of bran cereal to use...there are multiple types! It seems like other reviewers used flakes, but I used the All Bran kind that looks like skinny sesame noodles. I can't possibly imagine the texture would have turned out right using flakes. This type of cereal is the way to go!
Excellent breakfast! I followed this exactly but didn't have enough raisins so I added chopped apples like other reviews recommended and it was sooooo good! Okay, maybe I didn't follow it exactly because I also added a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg. Really good!
I must not have been doing something right, because I changed a few things and the muffins turned out a little dry and not very sweet - only 2 yolks, 5 whites, 1 1/2 cup shredded carrots, low-sugar apple juice instead of pineapple, a combo of golden/regular raisins and cranberries, wheat flour... However, they were still good, especially warm with a little butter. So, if you want decent health-nut muffins, then change away, but for really delicious muffins, stick with the original recipe.
I was short on fruit juice, so I used half orange juice and half water. I also used half the amount of honey. Mine turned out just a tad on the dry side, but still great. I think this happened because I used freshly-ground wheat, which tends to thicken things up a bit. I used wheat bran instead of cereal, so maybe this also contributed to the thickness? I had fun adding things, such as apples, blueberries, and chocolate chips. So experiment a little! I also added some cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice (amounts in that order), and drizzled them with honey while they were baking, as someone suggested. 17-18 minutes was the perfect baking time.
These were really good! I did not have time to let the batter sit overnight so I heated the pineapple juice in the microwave until hot and then poured it over the cereal then let it sit for about 10 minutes to absorb the liquid and soften. I then added the other ingredients as shown in the recipe. It worked great - nice texture and no lumps. I also used Fiber One cereal because it's what I had on hand. This will be my go-to bran muffin recipe from now on!
Very good muffins. Bran is really an aquired taste, I have a feeling the more I eat these, the more I will like them. The recipe makes ALOT of muffins however, and you can't really eat very many because they are quite filling, so make sure you have some bran enthusiasts around to eat all these, or cut the recipe. I have been eating them for breakfast this week- a good source of fiber, folate, and iron. Thanks for the recipe! I will be making these again.
I don't personally eat these, but I make them all the time for my husband who absolutely loves them (and that's saying a lot because he's very fussy). I like that the batter can be mixed up the night before and all I have to do is pop them in the oven in the morning.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2003
WOW, this was a GREAT muffin. I, too, am not a big fan of bran muffins. I substituted one cup of grape nuts cereal for one cup of the bran cereal and didn't have quite enough pineapple juice so I used some plain water. Also only had the dark raisins. Even those who don't like raisins couldn't even tell they were in there! The muffins are so moist, not at all heavy, and quite delicious!!! Healthy enough to eat as breakfast but sweet enough for a dessert treat.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
10/09/2006
This was my first time making "non box" muffins. I enjoyed making them however they didnt come out as fluffy as most muffins I buy in the stores? I will try and let the batter sit a few more days to see if the bran gets broken down more and they become more fluffy.
I love the subtle taste of the pineapple juice in these muffins. I've used regular raisins when I don't have golden on hand and are every bit as good. I do cut back on the brown sugar a bit tho to 1/2 to 3/4 of a cup instead of the full cup. The convience of making the batter the day before baking them is teriffic!
Great recipe!! Changes I made included using whole wheat flour instead of white flour, and adding 1 tsp of cinnamon to the dry inredients mix. Yummy! Moist, filling, and goes great with my morning coffee/tea!
Good Recipe, though it may be a bit sweet for some people. I greased the muffins tins well, but they muffins would not come out in one piece, the tops broke off. Next time I will line the muffin tins instead.
Great muffins, I too made changes. I used un filtered pure apple juice instead of grapefruit juice, added cinnamon, added walnuts, dried creanberries and apricots, used more honey and no brown sugar, whole wheat flour, and they turned out great:)
This is a good basic muffin but nothing to really scream over. The texture was rather chewy right out of the oven, but tasted much better after toasting in the toaster oven. I followed the recipe exactly except used cranberries instead of raisins. I couldn't taste the pineapple juice at all, which was disappointing. I also thought the batter was too sweet before baking, but it came out just right after it was cooked. I would make again, but I will continue to search for a recipe closer to Mimi's Cafe bran muffins. These were a bit bland.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.