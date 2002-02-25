Honey Bran Muffins

These muffins are made with bran cereal, and sweetened with pineapple juice, brown sugar, and honey. The recipe requires the batter to be refrigerated for at least 3 hours. It can be made the night before, and then baked in the morning. Makes 20 regular muffins, or 12 jumbo muffins.

Recipe by June M

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine pineapple juice and raisins. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. Stir in cereal. Set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, oil, honey, and eggs; mix well. Add cereal mixture, and mix well. Fold in the raisin mixture. Batter will be thin; it will thicken as it chills. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.

  • Stir chilled batter. Fill greased or paper lined muffin cups 3/4 full.

  • Bake in a preheated 400 degree F (205 degree C) oven, for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 308mg. Full Nutrition
