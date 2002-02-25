Honey Bran Muffins

I've been using this recipe for several years and just now remembered to review it. :o) It is the BEST bran muffin recipe I've ever tried. I did make some changes, as it looks like most everyone else did too. I use apple juice and chopped apples instead of the pineapple juice and raisins originally called for. I also add 1 tsp cinnamon and a dash of cloves to the flour mixture. I had a problem with the cereal retaining some of the flour and having white clumps on it, so I mix the cereal in separately - after the flour mixture has been incorporated with the wet ingredients. You need to use bran FLAKES - I buy the store brand that says 100% whole bran flakes and it works great. I've also subbed applesauce for the oil, and the only difference noted was they didn't rise quite as much. I use olive oil if I leave the oil in, and it doesn't taste olive-y after it's cooked. I've also made them with pineapple juice and chopped pineapple, and it's excellent that way also. The batter is very thin initially, but I let it sit overnight and it's perfect in the morning. I use an ice cream scoop to measure into the muffin tins. I normally make a double batch of muffins and freeze them. Thank you so much for an awesome recipe! Definitely FIVE STARS!