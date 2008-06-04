Favorite Banana Blueberry Quick Bread

Rating: 4.4 stars
370 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 221
  • 4 star values: 101
  • 3 star values: 32
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 8

This is so good and reminds me of a real moist kind of a sweet quick bread. Everybody asks for the recipe: this bread is moist, and easy to make too. Note: If you are using frozen blueberries, you can thaw them in the microwave for about 3 minutes. However, you need to increase the amount of blueberries to 3/4 cup.

By MARBALET

Gallery
28 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, toss blueberries in 2 tablespoons flour. Gently stir blueberries together with oats, nuts, 1 1/2 cups flour, baking soda, and salt.

  • In a large bowl, cream shortening. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in mashed banana. Add blueberry mixture to creamed mixture, and stir just until moistened. Spoon batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the center of the loaf, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool completely on a wire rack.

Cook's Note:

You may substitute walnuts for the pecans, if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 165.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (379)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Schmoo2
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2008
With a couple of modifications this is total 5 star bread. I followed the other reviewers advice and used applesauce instead of shortening. I had some so why not cut the fat?! I also used 1 full cup of frozen (not thawed) blueberries. Any fruit bread I make gets a dash of cinnamon, fresh nutmeg and vanilla -just a dash of each. I used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar also (personal preference) I baked it in 3 mini loaf pans on a cookie sheet and it still took almost the full cook time. Crunchy on the outside and moist and yummy in the center! I don't think I would try this bread in a large bread pan, it may have never been cooked through. My 10 year old ate almost a full tin by himself! Perfect for a Sunday morning treat! Thanks Read More
Helpful
(283)

Most helpful critical review

LUCYFAN
Rating: 1 stars
04/11/2003
This bread is wonderful! I've never been a big banana bread fan but really like this one. My family likes it as well. Read More
Helpful
(9)
370 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 221
  • 4 star values: 101
  • 3 star values: 32
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 8
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Schmoo2
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2008
With a couple of modifications this is total 5 star bread. I followed the other reviewers advice and used applesauce instead of shortening. I had some so why not cut the fat?! I also used 1 full cup of frozen (not thawed) blueberries. Any fruit bread I make gets a dash of cinnamon, fresh nutmeg and vanilla -just a dash of each. I used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar also (personal preference) I baked it in 3 mini loaf pans on a cookie sheet and it still took almost the full cook time. Crunchy on the outside and moist and yummy in the center! I don't think I would try this bread in a large bread pan, it may have never been cooked through. My 10 year old ate almost a full tin by himself! Perfect for a Sunday morning treat! Thanks Read More
Helpful
(283)
tupperwaretina
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2003
Very moist! I used the applesauce in place of the shortening and decreased the sugar as suggested previously. I also used 1 cup frozen blueberries. I omitted the nuts and added some more oatmeal. My husband and I really like it especially since it is so healthy and delicious at the same time. Read More
Helpful
(107)
heather
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2003
I made this while caring for my 5 week old AND making dinner, it was VERY simple! I used frozen (no need to thaw) blueberries (about 1 cup) and put them in lined muffun tins to decrease the baking time (around 25 min). They were delicious! Read More
Helpful
(74)
Advertisement
Salma
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2009
So I prob would give it 5 stars if I hadn't substituted all of the shortening w/apple sauce as other reviewers did. Next time I'll try half apple sauce, half oil - the sauce makes the crust a bit rubbery rather than classic crunchy, it also changes the flavor some. I was trying to be healthy, but some things aren't worth it. I'm going to make it again, and I do think putting the oil back into it will make it an exceptional bread. Very hearty. The only other change I made - well my husband got blackberries instead of blueberries so banana blackberry quick bread it was. I was hestitant at first but the berries held together and came out great in the bread. A nice variation. As for my husband, we are going to go to the grocery store together and review our fruits. Read More
Helpful
(59)
CCJUDE
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2003
I have finally found the most far out and fantastic banana/blueberry bread recipe ever created. I'm not worthy... Read More
Helpful
(44)
KATY504
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2003
My family loved it. I liked the way the ingredients were combined. It seemed lighter than other banana breads and I like that. I put in a bit less sugar as my bananas were rather sweet. Thank you for this neat recipe! Read More
Helpful
(38)
Advertisement
Rx 2 RV
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2009
I've tried several banana bread recipes and this is by far the best! I am not a big fan of banana bread (my husband loves it and I can't bear to let bananas go to waste.) I made a couple of modifications: I doubled the blueberries (fresh), added half t vanilla, used half brown sugar and half white sugar, walnuts (no pecans on hand), used butter in place of shortening, & replaced half the butter with applesauce. I also used quick cooking Irish oatmeal instead of rolled oats...not sure if that makes a difference in flavor in a bread but it came out great! Read More
Helpful
(37)
JUNATHENA
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2003
WOW! This was one of the best breads I've ever had! It was moist and delicious all the ingredients blended together so nicely. We used butter flavored Crisco for te shortening which worked well. The bread lasted less than a day! Read More
Helpful
(24)
SYNSYGHT
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2003
My whole neighborhood is raving about this now it is absolutely wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(22)
LUCYFAN
Rating: 1 stars
04/11/2003
This bread is wonderful! I've never been a big banana bread fan but really like this one. My family likes it as well. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022