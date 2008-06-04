Favorite Banana Blueberry Quick Bread

1 of 379

Rating: 5 stars With a couple of modifications this is total 5 star bread. I followed the other reviewers advice and used applesauce instead of shortening. I had some so why not cut the fat?! I also used 1 full cup of frozen (not thawed) blueberries. Any fruit bread I make gets a dash of cinnamon, fresh nutmeg and vanilla -just a dash of each. I used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar also (personal preference) I baked it in 3 mini loaf pans on a cookie sheet and it still took almost the full cook time. Crunchy on the outside and moist and yummy in the center! I don't think I would try this bread in a large bread pan, it may have never been cooked through. My 10 year old ate almost a full tin by himself! Perfect for a Sunday morning treat! Thanks Helpful (283)

Rating: 4 stars Very moist! I used the applesauce in place of the shortening and decreased the sugar as suggested previously. I also used 1 cup frozen blueberries. I omitted the nuts and added some more oatmeal. My husband and I really like it especially since it is so healthy and delicious at the same time. Helpful (107)

Rating: 5 stars I made this while caring for my 5 week old AND making dinner, it was VERY simple! I used frozen (no need to thaw) blueberries (about 1 cup) and put them in lined muffun tins to decrease the baking time (around 25 min). They were delicious! Helpful (74)

Rating: 4 stars So I prob would give it 5 stars if I hadn't substituted all of the shortening w/apple sauce as other reviewers did. Next time I'll try half apple sauce, half oil - the sauce makes the crust a bit rubbery rather than classic crunchy, it also changes the flavor some. I was trying to be healthy, but some things aren't worth it. I'm going to make it again, and I do think putting the oil back into it will make it an exceptional bread. Very hearty. The only other change I made - well my husband got blackberries instead of blueberries so banana blackberry quick bread it was. I was hestitant at first but the berries held together and came out great in the bread. A nice variation. As for my husband, we are going to go to the grocery store together and review our fruits. Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars I have finally found the most far out and fantastic banana/blueberry bread recipe ever created. I'm not worthy... Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars My family loved it. I liked the way the ingredients were combined. It seemed lighter than other banana breads and I like that. I put in a bit less sugar as my bananas were rather sweet. Thank you for this neat recipe! Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars I've tried several banana bread recipes and this is by far the best! I am not a big fan of banana bread (my husband loves it and I can't bear to let bananas go to waste.) I made a couple of modifications: I doubled the blueberries (fresh), added half t vanilla, used half brown sugar and half white sugar, walnuts (no pecans on hand), used butter in place of shortening, & replaced half the butter with applesauce. I also used quick cooking Irish oatmeal instead of rolled oats...not sure if that makes a difference in flavor in a bread but it came out great! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! This was one of the best breads I've ever had! It was moist and delicious all the ingredients blended together so nicely. We used butter flavored Crisco for te shortening which worked well. The bread lasted less than a day! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars My whole neighborhood is raving about this now it is absolutely wonderful. Helpful (22)