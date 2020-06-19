Lemon Poppyseed Scones

Delicious with a bit of apricot jam and cold class of milk! I followed other raters' suggestions and added more lemon zest (full lemon's worth) and less baking soda (3 teaspoons only) and it was just right.
I bought some of these in our grocery store bakery and wanted to make them myself. I used smaller (approx 5 in. diameter by 1 in. thick) pieces of the dough cut into pie wedges for nice bite-sized pieces. There was way too much baking powder in this recipe, making it taste 'salty' and not enough sugar or lemon flavor (and I followed the recipe exactly). I will probably try this recipe again, but with more lemon zest and sugar; less baking powder. Consistency was good and it was relatively easy to make and has some healthy ingredients too.
These were good....even though I changed it just a wee bit. I didn't have oat flour, but had 1 1/2 cups Kamut flour to use up and added 1/2 cup of spelt flour to make 2 cups. I also used soya and added vinegar to 'make' buttermilk. I then added 1/2 tsp. of lemon extract for more lemon flavour and more poppyseeds, just cus' I can never get ewnough! Lastly I sprinkled a little raw sugar on top before going into the oven. I needed to cook these for closer to 17 minutes.
These are so good! Easy to make and just about perfect and what a great basic recipe to play with for different flavors. I added extract to this, only used 3 teaspoons of baking powder, used brown sugar instead of white and it needed a lot more buttermilk, like double. I just used the buttermilk until slightly moist and still crumbly. Mine also took twice the time. Fantastic after those changes.
