Lemon Poppyseed Scones

4.2
7 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A different twist on scones with a lemon flavor. Good with any topping or just plain.

Recipe by EGGIE4

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
42 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, stir together the oat flour, whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Cut in shortening and 1/2 cup of butter until the lumps are smaller than peas. Stir in the lemon zest and poppy seeds. Make a well in the center and pour in the buttermilk. Stir just until the dry ingredients are moistened.

  • Divide the dough into 2 pieces. Pat each one into a 1 inch thick circle. Cut circles into 6 wedges like a pie. Place pieces onto a baking sheet, and brush the tops with melted butter.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack so they do not get too crumbly.

Note

To make your own oat flour, process regular or quick cooking oats to a fine powder in a blender or food processor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 341.4mg. Full Nutrition
