Herman Sourdough Starter

This is a recipe for a sweet sourdough starter known as Herman. There are a number of things that can be made from it. It's very important to NOT use metal utensils or bowls! It will take 15 days for the starter to mature and be ready to use the first time you make it. After that it can be ready for use every 10 days.
07/28/2004
HERMAN STARTER---On the fifth day of dividing the starter I chose to make pancakes with the discarded starter. Wow! I was really impressed with the pancakes. Never have I eaten such delicious sweet sourdough pancakes. I have used other soughdough starters in making pancakes but I have never been able to produce such light and airy pancakes. These pancakes were brimming with flavor and are delicious eaten cold, with butter and jam. I don't like left over pancakes normally I discard them but Herman's pancakes can be eaten cold or plain with or without syrup, butter and jam. I'm really pleased with the Herman starter. NOTE---Herman sweet sourdough starter can be used for baking any time after the 5th day. It's not necessary to wait 15 days. Start using it after the 5th day. This starter is a keeper.
The starter smells wonderful, but when it came to making the bread, it came out quite bland. Made the apartment building smell like a brewery, but is a nice smell. Not sure if I did something wrong with the starter, or if I just need to add some fresh sugar to the bread recipe.
07/06/2002
Herman is the best! I have used it in all sorts of recipes and am so glad to keep the old fashioned starter alive. Herman Cake made great gifts for friends.
04/26/2004
Sourdough starters are a lot of work, but the results are well worth the wait. This recipe makes such a thick and creamy starter. My family is very excited every 10 days when I get to whip up a batch of fresh sourdough bread. My starter isn't even very mature yet, I think I started it about 2 months ago, and every time I use it, it gets better and better. Try this starter with the San Francisco Sourdough recipe on this website. The combination is to die for!
So far my starter is doing well.Now going on day 8. I'm in no rush. Nice texture.Full of bubbles and the smell is very aromatic. I leave mine out on the counter,so I feed mine every day. Waiting for my 11-in. Round La Cloche Brick Oven by Sassafras to come in. Then I'll make my first loaf of San Fransico Sourdough Bread ( a secret recipe from my dad while in the navy (WWII),while in San Diego. Will do a series on it. Story and pics.
my starter is now 3months old and gives me great breads! love it! when doing research i learned that this starter is VERY forgiving....you dont have to stir and feed as often as it says...only in the begining. other than that...i feed when i need more and stir when i think about it.
I'm starting a Herman right now! I agree with one of the previous commenters; there is NO NEED to wait all that time to start using Herman. After the 5th day, he is ready to go. Just use your discarded starter to start baking! Giving this recipe 4 stars just based on that one discrepancy.
this is my first attempt at using a starter, or even having one! I am amazed at the flavor of this! I used it in making my very first loaf of bread ever baked, I made the San Francisco Sourdough Bread... I cannot give this starter enough stars!!
This is an amazing sweet Starter. I keep mine in the fridge in a plastic container I got online from King Arthur Flour and I feed it and use it every week. It's wonderful! So far I've made Pancakes and Cinnamon Rolls with it and they've come out great!
Our Herman is about 2 months old now and he is a keeper.Herman like coffee is a smell that I can not get enough of. If you need culture [pardon the pun]in your life Herman is the healthy way to go. Herman pancakes and the San Fran sour dough bread on this site are our 2 favorites of all in their class type and the rolls are OK but not as good as french baguettes. Cinnamon rolls, monkey bread, sticky buns, and all that other healthy stuff is a must try in the near future.
tried it a couple of times and like it a lot! the starter gives my bread pleasant smell and my pancake interesting texture. but since i don't have much time to bake, I discard the previous starter for several time...just learned that i don't need to follow the instruction strictly.. wish i know this earlier...
I double the recipe in the bread machine and then last rise and bake in two loaf pans. I use molasses, instead of honey. Add vital wheat gluten. Egg the top and sprinkle some raw oatmeal on top and it is a show stopper both taste and looks.
What a pain this recipe was. On the 15th day I felt like I needed to bake as many sourdough things as possible before the window closed for another week and a half. There are starters that are ready to use anytime after they've fermented. I think I'll stick to one of those.
GREAT BREAD STARTER!! Took me back to my original LOVE for sour dough! THANK YOU SO MUCH for this recipe!! Been looking for this 30+years!! We originally were given the starter by a little old lady... We didn't have the recipe to make the starter. This Herman Sourdough Starter is easy to adapt to almost anything!! I have used it as a base to make various breads, pancakes, muffins, even pretzels! I just find recipes I think would be good with sourdough as the base, and I adapt the ingredients to include this as part (usually, I just adjust whatever is wet in the recipe, maybe reduce the water or milk used, and replace half of what it calls for with that much starter). I have had much success!! Getting ready to make the starter again now. Don't be afraid to get creative!! :)
This is a very cool recipe! I am at day nine and hope to bake bread this weekend ! This Starter is the same as I used 35 years ago! I have made the started for Chef John's San Francisco bread and it is not very tasty yet! I will keep trying both for a while ! Thank you! Hope to have a good bread recipe in the next six days! Thanks!
I have made this on and off for over 15 years. I will tell you yes you can make pancakes, bread or whatever in 5 days, you do not get depth of flavor if you wait! The longer you feed it the better the flavor gets!! Some reviewers are not very pleased with their results. There are many ways that can be the cause of it. Some of the most common are the flour your using, metal spoons, the strains of wild yeast in your area and your water are a few to name a few.
This sourdough starter makes the BEST sourdough. I just made sourdough bread for the first time and I really, really love it. I hope to keep this thing alive for generations. It reminds me of baking with my grandfather.
While this was easy enough to do the amount of waste involved each day when you discard starter and "feed" the rest is a bit unnerving. While it was fun to make I don't think I'd do it again. If you are going to bake sourdough bread weekly, it's probably great but not for the once in awhile bread baker.
Fiance and I thought this was ok. It is a VERY SWEET starter and not what I expected. Would probably be good for pancakes, sweet rolls, etc but I can't imagine making a sourdough bread with this starter. I used one cup and threw the rest out. I am going to try again with a starter that doesn't need so much sugar.
My Mom gave me a batch of this starter way back when I was first married (and we won't talk about how long ago that was). I'm going to mix up a batch today. Just wish I didn't have to wait so long to start baking with it. The recipes I had were soooooooooooo good.
