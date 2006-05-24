Morning Glory Muffins I

Rating: 4.77 stars
1044 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 856
  • 4 star values: 152
  • 3 star values: 24
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 4

This muffin has a little bit of everything - carrots, raisins, apple butter, wheat germ, nuts. A perfect start for your day!

By JACLYN

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly oil 18 muffin cups, or coat with nonstick cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, egg whites, apple butter, oil and vanilla.

  • In a large bowl, stir together flours, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir in carrots, apples and raisins. Stir in apple butter mixture until just moistened. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling them about 3/4 full.

  • In a small bowl, combine walnuts and wheat germ; sprinkle over the muffin tops.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the tops are golden and spring back when lightly pressed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 174.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1060)

Most helpful positive review

PAULITAZ
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2006
Modified for our own taste by using 1c flour, 1c whole wheat flour, 1c apple sauce (instead of ½ apple butter), and added ½c unsweetened coconut. I also made two batches, one with 1c sugar and one with 1c Spenda as we wanted to see if there was a measurable difference in taste. Both batches were really marvelous! Splenda seems to really do well as a sugar substitute when baking. Took them to work thinking I would freeze any leftovers but couldn’t because there weren’t any. A huge hit in the office although next time I will NOT use muffin liners. Thanks for the delicious, low-fat, Weight Watcher friendly recipe! Read More
Helpful
(643)

Most helpful critical review

BDEGER
Rating: 2 stars
03/28/2003
I didn't care for these muffins. There wasn't enough batter. The batter just bound together the fruit and veggies and didn't seem like a muffin. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Reviews:
Kali Peacock
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2007
These are fantastic! Instead of grating the carrots and chopping the apple, I just ran it all through the food processor real quick. And I used unsweetened applesauce instead of apple butter--much cheaper and also better for you. Instead of making the topping of chopped nuts and wheat germ, I just added about 1/2 cup chopped nuts to the mix. I also used baking papers instead of greasing the tins. They turned out soooo good! I will make these over and over again, for sure! Read More
Helpful
(540)
JWRIVERA
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2004
This recipe is the best! I used 1c honey instead of the sugar, and used equal parts whole wheat flour and whole wheat pastry flour instead of the suggested amounts of flour. I also used an egg substitute instead of eggs and soymilk to make the whole thing vegan - it still tasted superb!!! Read More
Helpful
(336)
SHELLY_R
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2006
I am not great at eating things good for me but these were OUTSTANDING! The only changes I made to the recipe was to substitute the oil and apple butter for 1C applesauce and increase the walnuts to 1/2C. SUPER RECIPE THANKS A LOT! Read More
Helpful
(202)
BABYLADY4
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2003
I needed a muffin that called for a lot of fruit since I had some of everything on hand and this fit the bill. Made these yesterday and have 3 left! I used 2 overripe bananas for the apple butter and forgot the wheat germ and nuts, but they are still terrific. Kids love them and my husband ate 4 in a sitting. Read More
Helpful
(141)
MESHL
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2003
I made these for Christmas brunch and they were a big hit. I could not find apple butter in the store but substituted applesauce without a problem. My 2-year-old loved them. One reviewer complained that there wasn't alot of batter but that is why I enjoyed them. Read More
Helpful
(110)
lilygracie72
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2003
We love these muffins! And who can tell they're good for you too?! Grating the carrots takes me a while--wish I had a food processor. Hint: they freeze then toast up in the toaster oven good as new. YUM!!! Read More
Helpful
(94)
SLAPORTE
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2003
I didn't have apple butter so I used applesauce. The muffin were still very moist and very appetizing. Read More
Helpful
(55)
tcpmommy
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2010
These muffins are the best! I made a few changes not many. I did run the carrots and apple through the food processor as suggested in another review. I was making these for my son who can be picky and figured the less you see the better. I also pureed about 1/2 can of chick peas to add some protein to the recipe for him. You wouldn't even know they were there. I also used pecans and put them as well as the wheat germ right into the batter instead of on top. I added orange zest and used craisins instead of raisins. They were phenomonal! I will definitely be making them again. Read More
Helpful
(51)
