Morning Glory Muffins I

Rating: 5 stars Modified for our own taste by using 1c flour, 1c whole wheat flour, 1c apple sauce (instead of ½ apple butter), and added ½c unsweetened coconut. I also made two batches, one with 1c sugar and one with 1c Spenda as we wanted to see if there was a measurable difference in taste. Both batches were really marvelous! Splenda seems to really do well as a sugar substitute when baking. Took them to work thinking I would freeze any leftovers but couldn't because there weren't any. A huge hit in the office although next time I will NOT use muffin liners. Thanks for the delicious, low-fat, Weight Watcher friendly recipe!

Rating: 5 stars These are fantastic! Instead of grating the carrots and chopping the apple, I just ran it all through the food processor real quick. And I used unsweetened applesauce instead of apple butter--much cheaper and also better for you. Instead of making the topping of chopped nuts and wheat germ, I just added about 1/2 cup chopped nuts to the mix. I also used baking papers instead of greasing the tins. They turned out soooo good! I will make these over and over again, for sure!

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is the best! I used 1c honey instead of the sugar, and used equal parts whole wheat flour and whole wheat pastry flour instead of the suggested amounts of flour. I also used an egg substitute instead of eggs and soymilk to make the whole thing vegan - it still tasted superb!!!

Rating: 5 stars I am not great at eating things good for me but these were OUTSTANDING! The only changes I made to the recipe was to substitute the oil and apple butter for 1C applesauce and increase the walnuts to 1/2C. SUPER RECIPE THANKS A LOT!

Rating: 5 stars I needed a muffin that called for a lot of fruit since I had some of everything on hand and this fit the bill. Made these yesterday and have 3 left! I used 2 overripe bananas for the apple butter and forgot the wheat germ and nuts, but they are still terrific. Kids love them and my husband ate 4 in a sitting.

Rating: 5 stars I made these for Christmas brunch and they were a big hit. I could not find apple butter in the store but substituted applesauce without a problem. My 2-year-old loved them. One reviewer complained that there wasn't alot of batter but that is why I enjoyed them.

Rating: 5 stars We love these muffins! And who can tell they're good for you too?! Grating the carrots takes me a while--wish I had a food processor. Hint: they freeze then toast up in the toaster oven good as new. YUM!!!

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have apple butter so I used applesauce. The muffin were still very moist and very appetizing.

Rating: 5 stars These muffins are the best! I made a few changes not many. I did run the carrots and apple through the food processor as suggested in another review. I was making these for my son who can be picky and figured the less you see the better. I also pureed about 1/2 can of chick peas to add some protein to the recipe for him. You wouldn't even know they were there. I also used pecans and put them as well as the wheat germ right into the batter instead of on top. I added orange zest and used craisins instead of raisins. They were phenomonal! I will definitely be making them again.