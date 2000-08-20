This recipe for fougasse, the French version of the Italian focaccia bread, is topped with mixed herbs. The flatbread can be slashed to form shapes (a leaf, tree, or wheat stalk), or the slits can be cut to form a lattice, making the bread easy to pull apart.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2000
This is a great recipe, after you realize not to add the full 2 tablespoons of seasalt. 1 1/4 tablespoons of seasalt or coarse salt is enough. I actually used flavoured rosemary oil instead of the plain olove oil. The Fougasse freezes exceptionally well. It is great if baked in a muffin tin too!
I made this twice following the recipe strictly. However, it did not rise either time because there appears to be too little yeast. It was also very salty so the sea salt could be reduced a little.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2000
This is a great recipe, after you realize not to add the full 2 tablespoons of seasalt. 1 1/4 tablespoons of seasalt or coarse salt is enough. I actually used flavoured rosemary oil instead of the plain olove oil. The Fougasse freezes exceptionally well. It is great if baked in a muffin tin too!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2002
This was an easy,successful foray into breadmaking! It was delicious! I didn't have sea salt so I just used Kosher salt & added a little to the top before baking-it was just right! I'd make this for company!
The only change I made to this was to double the herbs, and the bread turned out great--sort of chewy with a strong herb flavor. It's easy to make too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/20/2005
Even after cutting the salt in half there was still way too much in this recipe. I wouldn't use more than 2 Teaspoons of salt when making it again. Other than that it was great fun to make. Fresh yeast always ensures good rising.
I am puzzled at the reviews that are dinging this recipe for not rising much. It's a flat bread and it's really not supposed to rise much, which the recipe submitter pointed out. I did add a tad more yeast (used 1 1/2 tspns), doubled the herbs just because, and then used 2 tspns salt instead of tablespoons, but I make bread all the time and feel perfectly comfortable tweaking to our tastes. It actually did rise very quickly for a flat bread; the 20 minutes was spot on. I decided to brush on oil to help it brown, then topped with Herbes de Provence for some prettiness before baking, and it turned out beautifully. Very nice with butter or by itself. thanks for the recipe!
This was an ok recipe. right off the block, I doubled the amount of yeast, halved the salt, and put all the herbs in the bread. Oh, and I added some honey to the water. Then it turned out to be one of the better recipes I have worked with for a flat bread.
I made this for my French class when I did a project about Monaco (as it is one of their national dishes) and it was very successful! Just like previous reviews recommended, I doubled the yeast, and halved the salt. I added more herbs than the recipe called for, and i added some salt to the top when I sprinkled with herbs at the end. Also, instead of making loaves, I made biscuits, for easier serving, and I baked them for about 15 minutes. Overall, this recipe was pretty good with some tweaking, though it is still lacking flavor. Enjoy!
I love this Bread, my in laws ate 1 loaf in 1 sitting too! I added diced sun Dried tomatoes also to add a bit more flavor. I also added more yeast and herbs since i like a bolder taste. i will make this again and again and again!!
As a amateur cook, this was my first yeast recipe, and it was alright. Didn't add as much salt, and added a teensy bit more yeast than called for. I thought it was pretty good, but my family wasn't sold on it.
Easy to make and good flavor. I doubled the yeast, just dumped in the whole packet, so I got good rise too. I forgot to brush it with oil so it wasn't as glossy as it could be but the family still loved it. Recommend marmalade on the side.
It was great I’ve made it a couple of times, but you need to be very careful not to add to mush salt, and ALWAYS eat it warm or it will be very tough to eat. Keeping that in mind, it was an amazing recipe, and I highly recommend it.
Too much salt. Very slow to rise and didn't rise much. It was way too salty and a tad gummy in the middle. Otherwise a fine recipe. I stretched mine out on a Baugette rack and it was very pretty when finished. I have made croutons out of it! I worry about the tablespoons Vs teaspoons in this recipe. Who ever heard of a half-tablespoon? Also, looking at other similar, popular recipes I think it would make sense that some of this is messed-up. It might could use some additional yeast unless you want it pretty flat.
I saw this made on the Great British Baking Show and was super excited to find it on Allrecipes. I was however a bit disappointed. I realize it’s a flat bread but maybe just don’t really care for a true flatbread. I would prefer focaccia, more because of the texture than the flavor. The flavor of the fougasse was good and after reading the comments I did leave out some of the salt. My company ate it and they liked it so this is probably just personal preference. I will likely make it again and not rule it out quite as thin.
I am no newcomer to baking bread. While the herbs tasted great in the bread, just as other reviewers noted, there is WAYYYYY to much salt in the recipe. I decreased the salt to 2 tsp and it was still to salty. I ended up tossing both loaves.
Made it as is. It didn’t rise much and I was worried about it, but it was fine. Others complained about the salt and I was ok with that also. I might use a little less the next time. I also made a Provençal dipping sauce.
Too much salt! I only put in half a tablespoon full and it was still salty. This rose ok for me, was still bubbling away after 90 minutes. However this was a great introduction to fougasse for me, will try again soon..
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.