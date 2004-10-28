San Francisco Sourdough Bread

Use a good sourdough starter, one you have tended to, for best flavor.

Recipe by Donna

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine 1 cup flour, sugar, salt, and dry yeast. Add milk and softened butter or margarine. Stir in starter. Mix in up to 3 3/4 cups flour gradually, you may need more depending on your climate.

  • Turn dough out onto a floured surface, and knead for 8 to 10 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turn once to oil surface, and cover. Allow to rise for 1 hour, or until doubled in volume.

  • Punch down, and let rest 15 minutes. Shape into loaves. Place on a greased baking pan. Allow to rise for 1 hour, or until doubled.

  • Brush egg wash over tops of loaves, and sprinkle with chopped onion.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or till done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 2g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 266.6mg. Full Nutrition
