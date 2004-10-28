San Francisco Sourdough Bread

This recipe was a descent starting point. Following the recipe exactly was yummy, but with modifications, it can be even better! If you want a bigger cell structure like what you find in SF or in other artisan breads, you want the dough to be kind of goopy so you can barely handle it. After the initial 1 cup, I put around 2 cups instead of the 3.75 is calls for. Don't punch it down! Handle gently to keep the air bubbles. In the morning I let it rise for the suggested hour so it is easier to handle, carefully form it into balls, and let it rise all day tented under a towel so it's ready for dinner. Huge air bubbles throughout, nice and soft, and ready so scoop and soak up my soup! Adding more flour, punching the dough down, and shorter rise time all lead to more dense bread. If that's what you like, disregard this comment. Also, I started using this recipe when I began my starter three months ago. Even when the starter is young and doesn't have much of a funk, this recipe is still good as a not-very-sourdough bread (more like your basic white bread). This recipe is to give the right texture, and YOUR starter is what gives it the right flavor. Once my starter had taken off, I cut out the dry yeast so it wouldn't compete (I think it's included as an insurance policy) and more than halved the sugar to give the bread more oomph. Don't completely cut it out because yeast needs a food source, but 3 Tb is a lot of sweet when you're trying to make sour. 1 Tb will suffice.