Zesty Feta and Shrimp Summer Pasta Salad
This refreshing summer salad is quickly prepared and always pleases a crowd. I like to eat it cold.
This is a great salad! I made it this past weekend for my family they all loved it. However, I think the recipe was meant to be used with 'balsamic vinagarette salad dressing' instead of the balsamic vinegar. That's what I did and it turned out great!Read More
I made it exactly as listed and it just wasn't great. I like all of the ingredients, but the balsamic vinegar wasn't a great choice of "sauce". It made a really dry salad. Perhaps I should've tried the balsamic VINEGARETTE as others suggested.Read More
This is a very good summer type salad. I used Italian dressing and only used the shrimp. It was very yummy.
Made without chicken. Used balsamic vinegarette dressing as another reviewer suggested. I shredded carrot rather than diced it. It was a beautiful salad and it is a definite have again. May use more dressing next time.
Amazing.
a real crowd pleaser
Wonderful summer salad. Left out the tomatoes but added crushed nuts cashews and almonds, a two hard boiled eggs. I also pan fried the chicken in olive oil coated in montreal seasoning. I made my own balsamic dressing too (with a bit of brown sugar which added) It was so delicious!
This was good, but it could have used a little more shrimp and feta, in my opinion. I used 16 oz. chicken and that was the perfect amount.
I really enjoyed this pasta salad. I used elbow macaroni because it's what I had. I also used a low fat balsamic vinaigrette, which everyone added to their own pasta at the table. I served this with Chloe's Quick Fruit Salad for an easy, fast summer dinner.
Loved this recipe! I omitted the chicken and carrots. I served the balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
