Zesty Feta and Shrimp Summer Pasta Salad

4.5
15 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This refreshing summer salad is quickly prepared and always pleases a crowd. I like to eat it cold.

Recipe by ColleenMarie13

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place the chicken in a baking dish, and roast 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until juices run clear. Remove from heat, cool, and cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add farfalle pasta, cook 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente, and drain. Cool to room temperature.

  • In a large bowl, mix the chicken, pasta, shrimp, olives, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumber. Toss with balsamic vinegar and feta cheese, and season with salt-free seasoning blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 90.8mg; sodium 396.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022