Whole Wheat Banana Nut Bread

This banana nut bread verison, with whole wheat flour turned out very moist and delicious! I made a few changes to the recipe though: 1) I omitted the nuts, and added coconut instead. 2) I added an extra ripe banana to give it more of a moist, rich, banana taste (which it did). 3) used both whole wheat flour and white flour, to even the texture/moisture of the bread. (I read on the whole-wheat flour bag I had, that the instructions on it recommended that, when making baked goods with whole-wheat, they will turn out best, if you use half whole-wheat and half white flour. This will give the baked item, a more even, perfect texture. I am so glad I did this, because my banana bread's texture/moisture was perfect! You wouldn't think the bread was made with whole-wheat, which..most of the time, tends to make them, dry and dense.) Everything else, I kept the same. The bread was so, so moist and soo good! Except for the coconut. Next time, I will leave it out. It made the bread texture feel kinda funny in my mouth, lol. Next time, I will try some semi-sweet chocolate chips, to replace the nuts. This is a wonderful recipe for a whole, wheat banana bread! My son and I love it! (My husband said it okay, but he just said that cause he's not a big fan with quick, healthy-type breads like this one. But, this banana bread was moist and tasted really good, for a healthy-version.