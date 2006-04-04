Whole Wheat Banana Nut Bread

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
I usually freeze my old bananas until I have enough for a recipe or two. Just peel, break in half, and freeze in a plastic bag. To use, just thaw and add to mixing bowl. I have also used applesauce in place of the oil to make this low-fat. It is not quite as moist, but the flavor is still just as good.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 215.3mg. Full Nutrition
Following other suggestions and throwing in some of my own - I replaced the oil with 1/3 heaping cup of applesauce, for sweetner used 1/4 cup honey and 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 1/4 cup mashed bananas, 1/4 cup nuts and 1/4 cup raisins and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Moist, low-fat, delicious way to use up those ripe bananas!
I loved this rich and healthy banana bread. I used a little more banana and replaced the oil with applesauce, making it a little more healthy. The catch was I had to bake it about 5-10 minutes longer, but it turned out perfect.
05/20/2002
I really liked the taste and texture of this bread. I substitued unsweetened applesauce for the oil and used egg whites instead of whole eggs and it still came out delicious.
Loved this. I'm usually not thrilled with the results when baking with honey but this is wonderful. I used a very finely ground whole wheat flour so the bread is a light texture. Whole wheat flour has a much shorter shelf life than white, so if it has been sitting in your cupboard for a long time it's best to buy a new bag.
This bread is fabulous - healthy and moist and just really, really yummy. I add some cinnamon and nutmeg to mine, for a little extra flavor, and sometimes as many as 2 cups of bananas - which makes it even moister and more flavorful. I discovered this recipe a week ago and I'm making it today for the third time - it's that good!
Very good. I used applesauce-country berry/no sugar added, instead of oil & put it in a 12 muffin pan for 12-15 minutes and it was great. I also added 1/4 cup carrots. Gotta get it in for the kids!!
12/15/2001
I was looking for a healthier banana bread recipe, and I have definitely found it! I replaced the oil with applesauce and it came out sooooooo moist and yummy! I'll be making this one on a regular basis.
Great recipe! I have made it several times and have even added a little applesauce to make up for lack of banana! I also use pecans instead of walnuts and add 1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice to give it added flavor.Watch the bread, it does cook faster. Generally around 50 minutes!
The whole wheat flour and optional oil makes this a healthier version of a favorite in our house. I found it easy to make, moist and delicious. The only problem is that I have to make it so often - it disappears too quickly!
This one was super easy to make and it turned out wonderfully! I don't usually like the way baked goods turn out when made with honey, so I used 1/4cup honey and 1/4 cup brown sugar. I also eliminated the egg yolks, just using 2 egg whites instead, subtituted applesauce for the oil, and added 1 1/4 cups banana instead of 1 cup of banana. To spice it up a little I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 3/8 tsp nutmeg and substituted raisins for the nuts (I will probably add about twice as much spice next time). I greased a 3.5x12 bread pan with veggie oil and sprinkled a bit of flour over the oil to make sure that the loaf wouldn't stick to the sides, and baked the loaf for 53 minutes at 325 degrees. It turned out PERFECTLY. It is nice and moist and a little bit chewy, with a delicious flavor that's not too sweet and not lacking in sweetness, and it doesn't taste grainy like whole wheat tends to, or icky as most things that I make with honey do. This is a keeper!
Great! I did the ol' applesauce trick instead of oil. I also added about 3tbs greek yogurt to make my muffins moist. I used 3 medium bananas because 1 cup didnt seem banana enough for me. I got 15 large muffins from these measurments. I made a few w/out walnuts due to a nut allergy & they were awesome...almost better.Trick::spray your honey measuring cup with non-stick spray, the honey will drip right out! Just a note, honey actually has MORE calories than white sugar per serving, but it does have higher nutritional value and is not refined.
My whole family loved this- including my husband who hates healthy food. Here are the changes I made: 2/5 C applesauce instead of the oil; 1/4 C honey plus 1/4 C brown sugar for the sweetener; 2 mashed bananas; 1 1/2 C whole wheat flour plus 1/4 C ground flax seed; 1/4 C nuts with 1/4 C raisins; 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Yummmmm. Super moist.
This banana nut bread verison, with whole wheat flour turned out very moist and delicious! I made a few changes to the recipe though: 1) I omitted the nuts, and added coconut instead. 2) I added an extra ripe banana to give it more of a moist, rich, banana taste (which it did). 3) used both whole wheat flour and white flour, to even the texture/moisture of the bread. (I read on the whole-wheat flour bag I had, that the instructions on it recommended that, when making baked goods with whole-wheat, they will turn out best, if you use half whole-wheat and half white flour. This will give the baked item, a more even, perfect texture. I am so glad I did this, because my banana bread's texture/moisture was perfect! You wouldn't think the bread was made with whole-wheat, which..most of the time, tends to make them, dry and dense.) Everything else, I kept the same. The bread was so, so moist and soo good! Except for the coconut. Next time, I will leave it out. It made the bread texture feel kinda funny in my mouth, lol. Next time, I will try some semi-sweet chocolate chips, to replace the nuts. This is a wonderful recipe for a whole, wheat banana bread! My son and I love it! (My husband said it okay, but he just said that cause he's not a big fan with quick, healthy-type breads like this one. But, this banana bread was moist and tasted really good, for a healthy-version.
I will rate anything healthy my 15 yr.old son likes 5 stars! Just finished eating one (Made as muffins)and they are delish! I did make some alterations: 4 bananas 1/2 C. applesauce (no oil) 1/4 C. honey, 1/4 C.brown sugar. 3/4 tsp. cinnamon 1/4 tsp. nutmeg. 1 C walnuts. (will add more next time) I'm going to try blueberries next time.
06/21/2004
I tweaked this recipe a little bit and found it FABULOUS. Here are a few tips: 1. Use a 6-Cup Texas Muffin Pan for cafe-style muffins. They're monstrous! 2. Swap Vegetable Oil for Olive Oil. 3. Use 4 medium sized banana's to make it moister. 4. I was out of Vanilla extract so I used Almond. It was a nice flavor...very aromatic, but not overpowering in the least. 5. Use organic wheat flour. It has a ton of Dietary Fiber. 6. Add 1 cup walnuts (vs. 1/2 c) to make it chunkier. 7. Fill the muffin pans to the top. The batter will round out nicely. Note: Wholw Wheat Flour does not rise very high. 8. Garnish the muffins with a sprinkling of corasly chopped nuts. It makes for a gorgeous muffin! Makes 6 servings. Double the nutritional info. Bon Appetite
This is a great banana bread recipe. The whole wheat flour gives it a great texture and taste. This bread is very moist too. I have made this bread several times and usually it is done after 50 minutes of baking instead of the 55-60 minutes stated in the recipe.
06/10/2001
Tasty bread. The whole wheat flour gives it a great texture and it's nice and moist. I added raisins and used pecans instead of walnuts.
Stellar!! But here's some tweaks to an otherwise moderately healthy/delicious quickbread: -- Use 3 eggs & 1+ banana for a more moist bread; -- 1.5 tsp vanilla & .5 tsp nutmeg for more flavor; -- Bake for 45 min & check if a knife comes out clean (mine were done before 55 min)
01/24/2001
Moist, tasty and nutritious. My 16 month old, who does not like bananas, enjoys this bread.
This recipe is AWESOME! SUPER MOIST! I made these with half agave and half honey and tsp of cinnamon. I also omitted the oil for about 1/2 c of apple sauce. I baked about 12 muffins for about 25 mins and they turned out SOOOO wonderful that I'll make them again this weekend when my bf comes home! I did add a few mini chocolate chips and I think next time I'll add 1/3 c of agave/honey because they were a bit sweet to me. In addition this next time I'll use egg whites in place of the whole egg and see if they end up being less moist but I can't see that happening. Oh, perhaps I'll use Stevie extract in place of the honey. Hmmm, will keep you posted!
I added only 1/4 cup honey and added 1/4 cup sugar. I used two bananas and added 2 squares of semi-sweet chocolate cut into chunks. This is pretty good warm. The chocolate is gooey and gives the bread a great flavor!
Instead of vegetable oil, I used melted butter. Instead of plain melted butter, I steeped a chai tea bag in the half cup of steaming hot water and used the chai. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla. I made banana muffins out of this recipe and I did get exactly 12 largeish muffins out of this. 350* for 20 minutes was just right. This turned out very dense and moist--the chai made it SO good and it was just sweet enough. My boys have eaten two muffins a piece since making this recipe late this morning. SIDE NOTE: Since I had my oldest boy helping me make this, the recipe was very straightforward and simple for him to understand and all I had to do was stand back and watch. I'll use this recipe again.
I don't know what happened when I made this, I followed the recipe exactly as stated. It came out heavy and hard, and tasted horrible. It also left a bad after taste in my mouth. It didn't rise very much, maybe that was the problem. I'm not going to attempt this one again.
Good and easy to make. I like the healthier option with the whole wheat flour and next time I will try the applesauce in place of the oil. I left out the nuts because I hate nuts in my bread. I give it 4 stars because it was bland. I meant to add cinnamon and nutmeg and forgot, won't forget when I make it again because it needs them.
I can't be really objective since our family doesn't like the taste of "whole wheat" but I had a whole bag that needed to be used up!.. I added 1/4 cup brown sugar to sweeten it up more to our liking. I also added walnuts.
This banana bread recipe is NOT your typical "whole wheat dry as a bone" banana bread! It stayed moist until the last slice! Bananas too ripe in my house get popped in the freezer to make recipes such as this!
Definitely more of a bread than a cake. I substituted 1/3 cup of light applesauce for one half of the oil, added 3 tbls of dark brown sugar and doubled the amount of bananas. It still has the consistency of a slice of whole wheat bread. It would benefit from more banana and walnuts. I would probably like it better with half white flour, more oil and sugar, but that blows the healty aspect. The flavor is good and I have learned not to expect Grandma's banana nut bread from whole wheat flour and honey.
12/11/2000
Excellent, easy, nutritious recipe. And my 13 month old loves it!
This was my first attempt at banana bread. I was truly amazed! I did sub the oil for applesauce and used King Arthur's White Whole Wheat flour ! It was still moist 3 days later! I'm now making my second batch for the freezer for the Thanksgiving holiday!
This was an absolutely great recipe and my husband said it is a keeper. I did take the advice of other reviewers and added 1/3 cup of applesauce instead of the oil to make it a little healthier. I also added 1/3 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of butterscotch morsels (so yummy). Tastes almost like a banana split. I am amazed at how moist this bread is. I was afraid of using whole wheat flour (this was my first time baking with it), but I don't think I'll ever use white flour again. I will keep this in my recipe book forever.
YUM!!I used applesauce instead of oil, added some extra mashed bananas (maybe 1/4 - 1/2 cup extra), added a light sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top, and made as muffins. I baked them for about 20 minutes
Great recipe! I only use 100% whole wheat for health reasons and this recipe is super. If you want to even go further with health you can substitute banana baby food for the oil and use 1 egg and 2 egg whites. It will turn out delicious either way! :)
I was thrilled to find this "whole foods" recipe for banana bread, and even more thrilled that it turned out so well. I made it once as directed, and once with twice as much banana. Both were good. The one with double the banana was VERY custardy, but took a while to get cooked through. It is plenty banana-y as written, though. I tried the muffin variation mentioned and had good success with that, as well. If you use whole wheat PASTRY flour, you'll need about 2-1/4 cups, as this type of flour absorbs less moisture. Also, I suspect that some of you who disliked the whole wheat taste would prefer it with WHITE wheat flour, rather than the RED wheat flour usually available at the supermarket (which has a much stronger flavor). I found, though, that the recipe worked perfectly as written, and is very tasty. I may add 1 tsp. cinnamon next time.
Five stars with these additions. I just made this bread because I had 3 very ripe bananas. Here is what I added/substituted. To flour mixture I added 1 TBLS ground flax seed;1/4 tsp cinnamon;1/4 tsp nutmeg. To the wet ingredients I added 3 ripe bananas;1/3 cup natural applesauce in place of the oil;1/2 cup plain yogurt; 1 egg plus 2 egg whites. I baked them in one stadard loaf pan and one small loaf pan (not a mini). I cut the baking down to 40 minutes. This is a great recipe and will replace my other high-fat, high-calorie banana bread recipe.
Wow - finally a healthier version of banana bread that my family loves! It actually tastes better after it cools. I stored it wrapped in plastic wrap in the frig and we ate it cold - which intensified the flavor and made the texture more dense. Will increased walnuts to 3/4 cup next time. Thanks for the great suggestion of freezing overripe bananas -- now I'll always have them on hand.
I made this recipe true to the original only using the applesauce for health reasons as an option that was suggested. I resisted the temptation to Dr. it with additional spices. This was totally wonderful as written and I would not change a thing. I am excited to find a very good healthy bread recipe.
I made cupcakes instead of bread. This is very moist and the perfect consistency. However, there is not enough banana flavor. I did add more bananas, as others suggested, but it just didn't tasted like banana bread. I added chocolate chips to one batch, and those were excellent. But the recipe itself is missing something.
my whole family loves this recipe. i use it to trick them into eating healthy! Im a more experienced cook, and I substitute a little over 1/2 Cup of Olive Oil for the vegetable oil plus I use an all natural fruit based sweetener called Fruit Sweet (available at some natural foods stores). its sweeter than honey, and adds extra moisture. Nuts are deffinately a must for this recipe!
Just tried this bread and it was delicious. The only problem was that it just wouldn't bake inside. I baked it for 15 more minutes, on 220 degrees Celsia and it just didn't work. I am definitely gonna try it again, maybe with the apple juice.
This banana bread was wonderful. It was so moist, even days after it was baked. I've tried a couple of banana bread recipes on this site and this was, without a doubt, the best one. A little more dense than the others, but SO delicious! I am shocked at some of the poor reviews this recipe got.
I made this yesterday and it was so fabulous and my kids so sad that we managed to eat the WHOLE thing and it was gone...that today I ran out for groceries this morning and got a pile of overripe bananas from the reduced section and have made 3 loaves and will be putting two of them in the freezer. Yesterday I made the recipe as is except I had no honey so I used 1 cup turbinado sugar. Today I have used half oil and half unsweetened applesauce, and half splenda and half honey. I am wondering if the people who commented it was not sweet enough used 1/4 cup splenda and 1/4 honey. Honey is about twice as sweet as sugar, so to obtain the same sweetness you would use 1/4 cup honey and 1/2 cup splenda. I found with 1 cup of turbinado sugar that it was mildly sweet without being overpowering.
Yummy! I added an extra banana and used whole wheat pastry flour. Outstanding flavor and texture not at all heavy with the pastry flour. It raised beautifully and was slightly sweet. Next time I make it I might add a bit more sweetening.
This is a 4 star recipe, but definately has 5 star potential. And whoa - this is h-e-a-l-t-h-y! And I'm no stranger to flax, WW flour, applesauce for oil, etc.! I subsituted 1T flaxseed + 3T water (rest in separate bowl for 5 min.) for 1 of the eggs and the applesauce for oil; *will add* cinnamon and 1/4-1/2 c plain yogurt to lighten the heaviness of the bread.
I thought this was just terrific banana bread! It was very moist and full of flavor. My husband just loved it also! I used a heaping 1/3 cup of unsweetened applesauce in place of the vegetable oil. Instead of using 1/2 cup of honey, I used 1/4 cup of honey and 1/4 cup of splenda. I only had 3/4 cup of banana, so I added enough plain fat-free yogurt to the mashed banana to make a total of 1 cup. I wrapped the cooled loaf in plastic wrap which seemed to help keep it fresh...even though the bread was not around for very long! Thanks for the recipe Peggy and kudos to everyone who added their review...this really did help a lot!
This is a delicious bread.I did make a few changes but this made the bread super delicious,I used 1/2 cup ground flaxseed and 1 1/4 cup wheat flour,1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder and 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 cup butter and 3tbsp of olive oil,1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup honey,4tbsp of plain yogurt and had no walnuts so used 1-cup of raisins and 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds forgot to add the baking soda to the hot water so added the hot water to the honey.fowwed the directions on mixing the batter and baked for 45 mins on 325 degrees F but center was raw so baked 20 mins on 225 degrees F and results are delicious,I have eaten up 2 slices already!!!well I have eaten several slices now! Must must make cake ... Yummy
I love this recipe.. I have made it 3 times already. The key for me is to use 1/2 cup of apple sauce and over 2 cups of bananas. It made it most and sweet. I also added 1 cupe of honey instead of 1/2. I baked the regular version using white flour, oil and sugar and this version and my whole family loved the low fat version so much better!
This was very good. I made it as listed, but I added about 3/4 c mini chocolate chips and an extra 1/c cup bananas. Came out very very moist. So moist that it falls apart when I cut it. I had to bake it for about 70 minutes and it came out nice and brown. (baked it in a glass dish at 325). Kids love it. Will be making it again. I think next time I will make it with applesauce to make it even more healthier.
A bit dry. I would add more banana the next time, but the taste was perfect. I cut the recipe in half, and made 8 muffins. I increased the banana by 50%, but I still think there should have been more. I added a pinch of nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon. I htink it would be great with applesauce too.
This bread is excellent!! I had some whole wheat flour and some very ripe bananas to use up so I tried this recipe. Very moist and considering there is no sweetener apart from the honey, I think it has just the right sweetness. I followed the recipe except I replaced the oil with apple sauce and I add pecans. Next time I may throw in some cinnamon and raisins for added flavor, but it is good as is. Thanks for posting :)
This was fantastic. I maybe would want it a little tiny bit sweeter, but as is, it is still really good. I used 1/2 honey and 1/2 brown sugar splenda for my sweetener, so maybe that is where I went wrong on the sweetness. I also used applesauce instead of oil, and it was still moist and the texture wasn't off at all, and that is a five star accomplishment in my book any day. Very healthy--a big slice is great for breakfast on the go! Update: for those who thought it should be more moist, I would say add more banana. This last time, I used 5 medium-to-large bananas, a teaspoon of cinnamon, and it was the best ever!
Wonderful recipe! I doubled it, added 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg and a splash more of the honey. Also used this vegan egg replacer to reduce sat fat/cholesterol and calories. Fantastic! http://www.ener-g.com/egg-replacer.html
Used 3 c. over-ripe bananas, 3 tsp. vanilla, 1 c. chopped pecans, and doubled all of the other ingredients in the recipe to make 2 loaves. I also added 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg AND steeped 1 bag of double spice chai tea in the 1/2 c. water (which I had boiled rather than using from the tap). I used Bob's Red Mill whole wheat pastry flour and Stash tea. It is super moist and delicious!! We love it! I will definitely be making this on a regular basis.
EXCELLENT! I have been searching for healthier baking recipes and this one is near-perfect. I used Seattlecooks' suggestions (and added some of my own,) by doing the following: for sweetener, I used 1/4 cup honey and 2 Tblsp. Splenda brand brown sugar baking blend, 1 1/4 cup (or 3 good-sized) mashed bananas, 1/4 cup nuts, and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. I will try substituting the oil for applesauce next time, but other than that, this bread was great - and I did it all using my bread machine! It didn't even dry out (as others have stated) for the three days it actually survived in my kitchen =o). Try this and you will not be disappointed! Thanks so much! My husband is still raving about it a week later.
OUTSTANDING! We've been phasing out white flour from our foods, and this recipe is a definite gem. After reading the reviews, I made a few changes: 1 1/4 cups mashed banana, heaping 1/3 cup all-natural applesauce instead of oil, and instead of honey I used 1/4 c Splenda + 1/4 cup white sugar. After cooling on rack for 40 mins, I wrapped the loaf in plastic wrap and it stayed incredibly moist and flavorful. Next time I'll make two loaves and freeze one. I'll be sharing this recipe with others. Thank you Peggy!
I was famous among my friends and family for my great banana nut bread, but this one takes the cake! I've replaced my 35 year favorite with this one, with a few tweaks, of course. I used Agave syrup instead of honey, as it metabolizes differently, 1 c mashed banana & 1/2 c pumpkin, then added 1 tbsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp allspice and that's it! Absolutely the best. I made another batch with just banana (1-1/2 c) in two 8x8 square pans and added chopped chocolate chips. This gave me fantastic bars that I could cut to any size. Cooking time was 40 minutes, but be careful if you don't have an oven thermometer.
Great healthier version of a favorite! I substituted finely ground flax for the oil, added a tsp of cinnamon and half tsp of nutmeg , and a tad more hot water to adjust for the flax substitution. Delicious.
This was very good. The texture was just right, which was a pleasant surprise given the wheat flour, which often makes things too heavy/dense. I used Agave nectar instead of honey for diabetic concerns, and used unsweetened applesauce instead of oil, but left the rest of the recipe as-is. The only change I'll add next time is to add more banana--for being banana bread, it was not very banana-y. I baked the recipe in muffin tins. It made 18 muffins and they were done in 30-35 minutes.
Very impressed with this healthier alternative to banana bread. I skipped the nuts and used applesauce for the oil. I did cover it with foil for the last few minutes of baking as the outside was getting too brown and the inside was still a bit too wet.
Very Good! I followed one reviewer's suggestion & did half honey/brown sugar and subs applesauce for the oil. I did cheat a little & added 1/2 c choc chips. Very happy with all my changes & this recipe!
I did like other people suggested and used applesauce instead of oil. It comes out great every time! And you can't even tell that it's whole wheat flour instead of AP, honey instead of sugar, and applesauce instead of oil.
I have to admit that I was skeptical at first. Many whole wheat recipes don't taste , well, very tasty. This one did. Now I have baked many a traditional banana breads , and this one was just as tasty and just as moist. I did try some of the other suggested changes. For example I did substitute apple sauce for the oil and half brown sugar and half honey, instead of all honey. I also added a tsp of cinnamon and a tablespoon of flaxseed meal. I kept everything else the same and it came out great. I will no doubt make this again and again.
This is a very hearty and healthy banana bread. I skipped the nuts and added about a half cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (the only way I'll get my husband to eat it). I followed the last review and substituted 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup honey. I also substituted the apple sauce for oil and used 3 bananas. It turned out perfectly. Next time I will add 1 tsp cinnamon and make them as muffins instead of a loaf. I prefer more of a dessert loaf.
This is the moistest, lightest, fluffiest, BEST banana bread I've ever had! My cooking time was slightly longer, 1 hr 15 min, and I covered it with foil during the last 15 min to keep it from burning. It came out perfectly!
Remember to prep ALL the ingredients before you start to mix! I've made this exactly as the recipe says, and it is good. I've made it twice more with some modifications, and it is great! What I do: increase bananas to 1.5c, add 1/4t each cinnamon & nutmeg, and replace 1/4c of the honey with about 3T brown sugar. Also, following a tip from another reviewer (can't find who now), I dust the greased pan and top of loaf with a mix of 1:12 cinnamon:sugar - gives it a nice crispy crust!
This has a fine, tender texture and nice flavor with just the right amount of sweetness. I used 1/4 cup honey and 1/4 cup brown sugar since honey is quite expensive. It was just as good after a night in the fridge. The next time I make it, I intend to add raisins. I will definitely make this again
yummmmy healthy!!! I substituted 1/3 cup applesauce for the oil (like others suggested), and then I realized I didn't have any honey (oh-oh). So, I googled "replacement for honey" and discovered you can use brown sugar. I used 1/2 c for this recipe. Google it and you will get the exact subsituted amount (not as much sugar as honey). But, brown sugar is way less calories than honey, so I was happy. Okay-okay. I admit it. I added tons of dark chocolate chips, which made it not so low-calorie, but oh-so-good!!
I used this recipe as a basic formula, but followed 'seattlecooks' suggestions: heaping 1/3C unsweetened applesauce, 1/4 C Honey, with 1/4 brown sugar, added a little more banana. I made one batch with craisins and another I added raisins (It's what I had on hand!), without nuts. I also only used one whole egg and one egg white. I turned them into muffins instead of a loaf for portion control. They taste great are were a BIG hit around my house!
