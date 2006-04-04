Whole Wheat Banana Nut Bread

This is a moist banana bread recipe that I make fairly often with leftover, very ripe bananas.

Recipe by PEDGI

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9 x 5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat oil and honey together. Add eggs, and mix well. Stir in bananas and vanilla. Stir in flour and salt. Add baking soda to hot water, stir to mix, and then add to batter. Blend in chopped nuts. Spread batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes. Cool on wire rack for 1/2 hour before slicing.

Cook's Note:

I usually freeze my old bananas until I have enough for a recipe or two. Just peel, break in half, and freeze in a plastic bag. To use, just thaw and add to mixing bowl. I have also used applesauce in place of the oil to make this low-fat. It is not quite as moist, but the flavor is still just as good.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 215.3mg. Full Nutrition
