Creamy Banana Bread
I have been using this recipe for a few years now, and it remains my family's favorite for banana bread! The combination of bananas and cream cheese make this a very moist bread.
Yummy Yummy. What a pleasent taste and so very moist. I've made this so many times and it's a keeper. Hints: I always use 3 good sized banana's, which is a lot more than what the recipe calls for. I use 1/4 cup of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon, and I ommit (usually) the pecans. Takes a little longer to cook with the extra banana's, but it's worth the wait. Thanks Pam HallRead More
I wasn't particularly impressed with this recipe. I found the batter to be somewhat thick, and the bread wasn't as moist as I thought it would be with the addition of the cream cheese. I also added 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon to the batter, instead of all of it in the crumb filling. My favorite recipe is still the Banana Sour Cream Bread found on this website.Read More
This IS a very creamy bread, but i think it lacks flavor. I made it for the first time today, in a large rectangular cake pan, and it took only 30 minutes. I added 1TB vanilla because usually like more than recipes call for. It turned out great, except next time I will add some spices to the mix, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or allspice. I will also mix up a small dish of cinnamon and sugar with melted butter and spread on the top of the bread. It was good, but it needs a little kick. Adding a little more banana couldnt hurt either.
Moist and creamy! But, I guess that's no surprise with banana bread. I've never made banana bread with cream cheese before so this was a nice change plus it was a nice way to use up the last of it along with some really ripe bananas. I cut the recipe in half and added a tsp. of cinnamon to the batter and kept the vanilla at 1 tsp. I also mashed 3 ripe bananas so that was definitely more than 1/2 cup! I subbed walnuts for the pecans as that's what I had on hand. I used one egg and added a couple of tbsp. of veg. oil. I baked in a 9x5 glass baking dish and it took an hour. I love the nice nut/sugar mixture in the middle when you cut into the bread - delish!
I used 1/3 cup of applesauce instead of margarine, used an 8 ounce package of fat free cream cheese, mashed 3 bananas, used 1/2 cup of applesauce with 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda mixed in instead of 2 eggs. I also omitted the pecan mixture, and instead chopped up 1/2 cup of walnuts, and threw them in the banana bread mixture.
This was very good. I left out the nuts and mixed in the cinnamon and brown sugar. However next time I'll cut the cinnamon in half and add an extra banana.
This is the best banana bread recipe I've found. The cream cheese makes the texture wonderful. Plus, the bread freezes really well. So, with the two loaves, I put one in the freezer and leave another out for the family.
This came out great! I liked that it was more "moist and fluffy" versus "heavy and dense". I like my breads nice and sweet. If you do to, here is what I changed to make it perfect: For the bread I dropped the white sugar to 3/4 cups and added 1/2 cups brown sugar. To the filling: I doubled the amounts and used 1/4 c. brown sugar, 1/8 c. white sugar, 1 1/4 c. finely chopped pecans, 4 tsp. cinnamon, and 3 T BUTTER. I used a pastry cutter to mix it until coarse and crumbly. I sprinkled a little around the greased pan. Then I put 1/2 in the middle of the batter and 1/2 on the top of the loaf. It came out sooooo delicious! More like banana coffee cake... but oh, so good! I brought it to a party and it disappeared instantly! This has become my permanent recipe!
i added some chocolate chips with the filling and it didn't last two hours!..this was an incredible bread that i will make again and again!
I added Banana Extract instead of Vanilla - gave it fabulous flavour - love the texture - it's easy to toast :)
I don't care for nuts so I skipped that part of the recipe, instead I added the cinnamon to the batter and I added my own little twist and added some oranged rind to the batter also. Will make time and time again, it's so easy.
I really loved the cream flavor in this bread. I did do a few adjustments however. I really love bananas and knew that 1 cup of mashed bananas would not be enough flavor so here is what I did: I added 2 cups mashed bananas, 3 eggs, 2 3/4 cups flour, 3/4 tsp baking soda and 2 tsp baking powder and I added 1 tsp of salt. Everything else remained the same. It came out with so much banana flavor and creaminess! It was delicious!
My husband said the nut filling was a great surprise. I do not like banana bread, so I have not tried it, but hubby loves and I will make again!
I have been searching for a new banana bread recipe. The one I have been using for years was never moist enough. I stumbled upon this one and tried it because of the cream cheese. I am SO glad I did! I love the texture- very smooth, but there's some bulk to it which I like. I like the crunchy topping and am going to try something with oatmeal in the topping the next time. One note- when pouring the batter in, make sure to fill the pans 1/2 full. They will cook more evenly and the loaf will be done in the middle. I also recommend "dropping" the loaf pan to settle the batter. My family just loves this recipe- we never have to freeze the second loaf- it is gone the next day!
Excellent 'Nana Bread! My two cents- always add extra banana to what is called for. A MUST to double the 'filling' and extra cinnamon in it , real BUTTER a must for me, reduced sugar in 'bread" by 1/2 cup - half brown sugar/half white sugar. Dust greased pan with cinnamon/sugar mix.....everyone loves it!!!
Have made this recipe twice so far. Both times, I have used almost 2 cups of bananas and 2 t vanilla. The first time I did the layering with the cinnamon/brown sugar and pecans. I had no problems with it holding together. I thought as another said, that it would taste better with the cinnamon mixed in, so that is what I did the second time. The second time I also sprinkled brown sugar around the bundt pan before putting the batter in and left out the nuts. I prefered the second way.
This bread is so delicious! The only ingredient I changed is I used Turbinado sugar instead of white sugar (personal preference). The only step I changed was to add the pecan mixture to the batter and stir it in, didn't feel like making the ribbon. Wonderful recipe! Thank you :)
The texture is more "cakelike" than a banana bread, but very moist and light and tasty. I didn't use the pecans or brown sugar, but it was great. I made it into 24 cupcakes for my son's baseball team and they enjoyed them. Will definitely keep this in my recipe file. ** lynn **
This is not a recipe I will use again for banana bread. I prefer the sour cream banana bread recipe.
Very good! omitted the nuts and doubles the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. Tasted like a cross between banana bread and a cinnamon roll.
Good flavor, but very crumbly. The pieces fell apart when I attempted to cut the bread. I won't make this one again.
I make this bread a lot, but I don't follow the recipe exactly. I use sour cream instead of cream cheese, I don't use nuts, and the sugar/cinnamon filling I put on the top instead of in the middle so that there's a sugary crust (plus it makes the house smell amazing while it's cooking!) :)
I have made this three times in two weeks because my family cannot get enough of it! I skip the pecan layer due to dietary restrictions, and really don't think it needs it, anyway. The cream cheese makes it so deliciously moist, and we love it right out of the oven with a little butter. We even sliced it and made it into french toast topped with sliced, fresh bananas. Sooo good!
Loved this recipe! I used a bundt pan though. I sprinkled the sugar mixture to dust the bottom of the pan then sprinkled chocolate chips around it. I poured half the batter then more sugar/chocolate chips and topped it off with the remaining batter. Just a different presentation but same wonderful taste!
This is an excellent banana bread just as written. This time I took a hint from TV Chef, Giada, and added 2 T balsamic vinegar to batter. She makes a EVOO muffin with balsamic vinegar which I've enjoyed many times. So, whyt not try BV in BB??? The addition gives an amazing dimension to banana bread.
Great banana bread, especially liked the swirl in the middle. I did make a few changes: Added some nutmeg to the batter, and doubled the cinnamon swirl mixture. Used 2 large bananas because that what I had. Yummy!!!
This is a very nice banana bread. Since some reviewers complained of blandness, I added 1/2 tsp. salt and 2 tsp. cinnamon to the batter. I also used closer to 1 1/2 cups banana. Even with the extra banana, it wasn't as moist as I was expecting. I really liked the cinnamon pecan swirl though, which partly made up for what the rest of the bread was lacking.
So, I am an avid baker. I always keep frozen bananas in my freezer, 3 to 4 of them per plastic bad, with the air sucked out (I use the ones that are hand held from the grocery with their bags) because my family loves banana bread. This recipe will be all I use from now on. Everyone in my family and extended family loves it! I use a 9x13 pyrex, bake at 25 to 30 minutes because it is easier to serve to my large family. My search for the perfect banana bread is over! I do add about 1/2 t. of sea salt to the batter for flavor intensity. Also, a tip for everyone is that most groceries sell overripe bananas really cheap. I buy two to three large packs and freeze them immediately. Ususally doesn't cost more than $3 for several pounds of bananas.
This bread is super yummy! I had two bananas on hand that I needed to use up so I tried this bread today. The two bananas were a about 1/4 cup shy of the 1 cup bananas that it calls for so I added 1/4 cup vegetable oil to make sure that it would still be moist enough. I also had whipped cream cheese on hand instead of regular and it worked fine. Just for fun I tossed in some chocolate chips! The bread came out GREAT! I am trying to stop eating it so that there will be some left for my husband when he gets home!
This came out moist and delicious and wonderful!!! Thank you! I left out the nuts because of personal preference. Very enjoyable. (Just a note: if you're looking for something with a cream cheese undertone, you can't really taste the cream cheese)
The flavor was good, but I found it a bit dry!
I love this recipe! I have been making banana bread with this recipe for over 2 years i guess. It is THE BEST! all i want to say is THANK YOU FOR SHARING THIS RECIPE ! love, takeurmeds
I knew soon as I added the sugar and eggs that this was going to be a good one. It looked so yummy! It smelled great baking and tasted perfect! I only have one bread pan so I made muffins too. Can't wait to eat these and make more!
this recipe is awsome. i had to force myself to stop eating it. oh so moist. love it.
Made this last night to use up some frozen bananas and a block of cream cheese I had left over from Christmas baking. I changed it up a bit according to my family's personal taste: decreased the sugar amount w/in the bread to 1/4 cup white and 1/4 cup brown and doubled the filling amount. My first time mixing cream cheese w/banana bread and it was great! So moist and flavorful. This recipe is the perfect amount for one 9 x 5 loaf pan and it baked up in 45 mins. As mentioned in previous reviews, you can make "flavor" changes by adding crushed pineapple or chocolate chips. Thank you for a deliciously different banana bread!
I have made this recipe a few times and apparently have always missed that it had cream cheese in it!! It was awesome anyway, best I've ever made/tasted!! Guess I'll continue w/out the cream cheese... =]
Amazing! This really smells fabulous, a wonderful banana aroma that drew my family in. The one recipe made two large loaves for me, much to my family's delight! This was delicious, easy, clear and concise directions. I highly recommend it and will be making it again soon.
Ok I thought I had the best banana bread recipe ever, but I have been beat. This is awesome!! It's moist and flavorable and not too sweet. Dessert tonight is a slice dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup and whipped cream. It will make us think of the funnel cakes from the fair while we are staring at 7 inches of snow.
This banana bread was just okay, it wasn't one of my favorites. I am not sure if I like the cinnamon layer at all. Maybe I will try this again this winter.
Very good. Very moist. Great way to use bananas that have gone too ripe.
Light and not overly moist. Definitely saving this recipe!
Wonderfully moist! Cream cheese adds to the flavor but is not overwhelming, and adds the extra moistness. Very good and will make again.
This bread is great, but it was a little dry so I added 1 cup of applesauce and when making the brown sugar layer, I loaded it with cinnamon, brown sugar and pecans so you could really taste the layer. Turned out great! Have made 3 times now!
Excellent recipe. I skipped the filling and sprinkled turbinado sugar on the top. Easily the best banana bread I've ever had.
The best! Moist and Perfect!
I used about 5 small-to-medium bananas. Great flavor and texture. This works well for muffins.
Made this exactly as written, it is excellent!!! My only suggestion would be to make sure you don't take the nut/sugar/cinnamon mixture to the edge of the pan because the bread batter need to adher top and bottom so it doesn't fall apart when you cut it.
"THE" best banana bread ever!
Very moist. I loved the touch of cinnamon and brown sugar. First batch I made I only did one loaf with the cinnamon/brown sugar addition, but due to popular demand all future loaves are to have it. ;)
I really liked this recipe. It was delicious and fun to make. Thanks!
This was delicious. I am not a real banana lover, but this bread was so good, I ate half the loaf! I took the other half to work and it was eaten very quickly by my coworkers.
I have banana trees, so I've tried alot of BB recipes. This is very moist & delicious. I didn't think it was dry @ all as some suggested. I made it exactly as recipe dictates. Next time I would add nutmeg to the batter & I'll double the pecan layer; personal preference. But, it's great as is! The texture is light. Thanx, Pam!
I've baked a lot of banana breads in my 59 years. This is the BEST EVER! I did add extra bananas and once mix was in bread pan, "dropped" the pan to tamp it down. No problem cutting it at all. I love nutmeg so I added a tsp. of it ground fresh to batter and put some of the filling on top of the bread before baking. This is a recipe you can play with. WOW!
I made this recipe exactly as written when I needed to use up some cream cheese I had in the fridge. I thought it was a little bland and it came out dry and crumbly. I think it would be much better with an extra banana, brown sugar instead of white, and bake for less time.
I just made this tonight and didn't use the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture and substituted the pecans for chocolate chips. This turned out very moist and yummy. It wasn't too sweet, just perfect. I will make this again.
Really good banana bread. I like the idea of the "cinnamon nut swirl" through the middle. Everyone really liked it.
I always score a home run with this bread. Thanks for a tasty recipe.
Followed recipe exactly..this is the best banana bread I have ever made/tasted. It is soooo moist and flavorful. My husband and kids gobble it up. A keeper!!!!!!
This recipe was pretty good. I cut it in half and it came out a bit dry, but that could have been the result of halving the recipe. I'll definitely try again.
My husband, who is not an easy critic to impress, absolutely loved this banana bread. I took some of the recommendations of the other bakers and added the cinnamon to the bread as well as the streusel-like center. I liked the center of the bread but the next time, I would make extra and added it as a topping as well. I had a little left over so I added it to the top and it gave the bread a nice crunchy contrast to the creamy, moist bread. I also used more than one cup of banana, since some bakers said there was not enough banana flavor. I believe I used closer to two cups of banana. Maybe next time, I will add some chocolate chips and more walnuts for more textural contrast. Awesome recipe though.
I have tried 3 different recipes and this one was the best! I think you can add more banana for more flavor.
I enjoyed this recipe, though I could've used more banana flavor. Loved the addition of the pecan mixture on top - will have to do that with banana bread recipes I make in the future. --Otherwise, nothing really set this apart from other recipes for me.
I made this in a 9 x 13 cake pan. Turned out great as a coffee cake.
Although this came "okay" with a few adjustments (added milk to batter as it seemed dry, more banana and vanilla) I wouldn't call this banana bread creamy. Even with adding the extra liquid it was dry (I tested for doneness several times, so I didn't overbake it.) I like the pecan/sugar/cinnamon layer, I added about 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips to it. I might make this again, but with more liquid and/or banana.
This bread is pretty good. I do think it lacks a flavor though. I even added cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter in addition to the filling. It is very moist though. Not sure that I will make again.
Awesome recipe. I have nearly tripled the cinnamon and brown sugar mixture though. I simply put about half in the middle and the remaining half on top. It always seems to turn out better also if I increase the bananas by about 50% (about 3 medium bananas or so). I also bake for 38 minutes only so that it isn't dry. Thanks for the great recipe! "Grandma's" I am told, has now been replaced!
I just wanted to let you know my daughter submitted this recipe at our local County Fair for her 4-H Foods and Nutrition exhibit and not only won a purple for ut, but received the Highest Honor ribbon for "Best in Class"...so kudos to you for sharing with us all!
AWesome! Made this recipe into muffins!
After trying several banana bread recipes, this one is the best by far! It's even still good if you use half whole wheat flour and half all-purpose flour (to make it a bit healthier). Delicious!
Yum! Very moist! I used 2 cups of mashed bananas and added a dash of pumpkin pie spice to the batter. I also used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon for the nut layer. I used walnuts instead of pecans, just because that's what I had on hand. I broke the walnuts into small pieces and did not have a problem cutting into the bread as others did. So maybe that is the key. A keeper!
Pam Hall you rock! Moist moist moist deliciousness!
I added an 8oz can of crushed pineapple and baked it just a little longer and used walnuts instead of pecans. It was so moist and delicious. This will become my new signature dessert.
I've made this recipe twice now and both times have come out delish! The first time I tried to make one 5 x 9 loaf, but no matter how lo and ng I kept it in the oven, the center wouldn't cook - my oven's fault and not the recipe's. The second time I made as muffins and they came out absolutely wonderful with no issues cooking. My only changes were I exchanged about a 1/2 cup of brown sugar for white sugar and added the cinnamon and nuts directly to the batter. Definately use this recipe often!
Great taste, but I think I would double the filling. Mine didn't make much of a ribbon.
This was decadent! Added the cinnamon and 1/4 c. brown sugar to the batter itself, omitting the middle layer. Dense, moist, and sweet!
I attempted to make this but it didnt turn out like I expected but I will try it again.
OH my soo good! I substituted half of the white sugar for brown sugar. ( Cream cheese and brown sugar are amazing together) I didnt have nuts and my family doesnt like cinnamon type things too much so I sprinkled peanut butter and chocolate chips in the layer instead... OUTSTANDING~
This is great bread. If you dont like cream cheese have no fear because you cant taste it- it just gives great moisture and a cake like texture. Very good. Love the nut mixture. Looks beautiful baked in a bundt pan- great gift.
This was definitley worth making again! Very moist and delicate.
Super yummy! I will make again
Fantastic! Loved the addition of cream chese.
Absolutely the best banana bread I've ever had, hands down!!!! Very moist, tastes even better warmed up.
Very good! Just needed some more flavor. I would add extra cinnamon & nutmeg the next time I make it.
Coat the pan with sugar and cinnamon, too. Delicious!
This is the best banana bread I've ever had. It was so yummy. The only change I would make would be to add a little more banana. I made this for work, and it was gone by lunch.
This bread was very good. I used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon for more flavor. I made one 8X4 loaf and one pan of muffins.
This is very good banana bread, very very much like coffee cake. That's the best way I can describe it. I made as directed, two small loaves. They got a little overdone...I think I will make them next time and reduce either the time in the oven, or the temperature by 25 degrees. Overall very good, a lot of reviews said it didn't taste 'banana-y) I didn't find that to be true for my bread. I did use more banana than was called for though, and added a little bit of cinnamon to the batter. Will make again!
Wow I really like this bread! Followed the recipe. Next time I will add butter to the pecan, cinnamon, brown sugar mixture. I baked on second rack and for 36 minutes, came out nice and moist! Thanks for the recipe!
I am hooked! I have made this bread twice in less then a week!
probably the best banana bread I have ever had.
very tasty. We like the cinnamon layer in the middle, it has a nice banana flavor. I read some posts that said there wasn't much banana flavor, maybe it was the bananas used, I use the black bananas and they have a much stronger flavor. I didn't add nuts as I wanted to give this to friends and I don't know if they have allergies. I also made it in 6 mini loaf pans.
Really like this recipe - the cream cheese is a really nice addition. I did up the brown sugar to 1/4 cup, and used two heaping teaspoons of cinnamon, left out the pecans. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Will use again!
LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe! My family ate a whole loaf in one night.
This bread is so moist and dense; delicious! A great way to start the day: a slice (or two) of bread with some cream cheese on top.
Excellent banana bread! I love the cinnamon layer...it was the best!
Better served the next day after wrapping in plastic wrap. Very moist and yummy!!! I added extra topping on top before baking. Everyone loves this recipe.
This is delicious! I mixed the cinnamon into the batter and omitted the 2 TBS brown sugar. I also baked it in a 9 x 13 pan for 40 minutes (so I could slice it into small cubes for a party) and topped it with a crumb topping (1 C flour, 3/4 C brown sugar, 1/4 C butter). Oh, and I omitted the pecans since I didn't have any.
This is definitely a nice take on banana bread. bf really likes it--not a surprise, as he enjoys cream cheese. I liked it too; makes for a different, yet still banana-y, flavor. I left out the nuts because I'm planning on taking this to a Christmas Eve party tonight where there are young kids--and I didn't want to keep them from eating it if they want it. So, I did everything as called for except left out the pecans. I bet they'd be good, though. Thanks for the recipe!
I have made a recipe like this that was in my family, and I add more bananas when needed. When my bananas start to turn brown I throw them in the freezer and use these for my banana bread.
