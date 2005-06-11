Creamy Banana Bread

4.6
1154 Ratings
  • 5 882
  • 4 197
  • 3 49
  • 2 16
  • 1 10

I have been using this recipe for a few years now, and it remains my family's favorite for banana bread! The combination of bananas and cream cheese make this a very moist bread.

Recipe by Pam Hall

Gallery
98 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 8x4-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8x4-inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • Cream the margarine and cream cheese together. Gradually add the white sugar, and continue beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the mashed bananas and vanilla. Add flour, baking powder, and baking soda; mix until batter is just moist.

  • In a small bowl, mix together chopped pecans, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and cinnamon.

  • Divide half the batter between the two prepared loaf pans. Sprinkle pecan mixture over the batter in the pans, and top with remaining batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of each loaf comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 38.7mg; sodium 212.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022