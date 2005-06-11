Creamy Banana Bread

I have been searching for a new banana bread recipe. The one I have been using for years was never moist enough. I stumbled upon this one and tried it because of the cream cheese. I am SO glad I did! I love the texture- very smooth, but there's some bulk to it which I like. I like the crunchy topping and am going to try something with oatmeal in the topping the next time. One note- when pouring the batter in, make sure to fill the pans 1/2 full. They will cook more evenly and the loaf will be done in the middle. I also recommend "dropping" the loaf pan to settle the batter. My family just loves this recipe- we never have to freeze the second loaf- it is gone the next day!