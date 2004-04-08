Honey and Flaxseed Bread
A delicious whole grain bread. It is my favorite bread of all time! It is for bread makers. You may substitute vegetable oil for flaxseed oil if flaxseed oil is unavailable.
Excellent! You MUST grind the flaxseed in order to receive any health benefits - otherwise it will pass through whole and you will miss out on all of the nutritional benefits. It is very hard to find high quality whole wheat bread recipes and this one is awesome. Try it!
Sounds great! So where do you purchase liquid lecithin and whey powder? 'Raters' said they had to search for some ingredients...so where did they find them? I am only rating this because I must, or my review will not record. I really want to try this!!
Excellent recipe for a healthy homemade bread. My 2 year old eats a piece every morning with butter and jelly. I prepare the bread by putting all ingredients in the breadmaker and set it to manual. When finished let it rise for an hour, then put in a loaf pan and bake at 350 for 35 mins. This makes a nice loaf without it looking like it came out of a breadmaker . I also found out the hard way that you can buy flaxseed oil at Wal-Mart for alot cheaper than in a helthfood store.
This turned out to be one of the best whole wheat breads that ever came out of my breadmaker! I didn't have flaxseed oil or liquid lecithin, so I substituted safflower oil and granulated lecithin. Besides, flaxseed oil and liquid lecithin are a bit on the pricy side. I also experimented with agave nectar in place of the honey. It worked well. Whey powder is not very expensive, and can be purchased in bulk from most health food stores, including Whole Foods/Wild Oats and the Vitamin Cottage. Milled flaxseed is available in the health food sections of most supermarkets nowadays. My breadmaker calls for the water temperature to be 85 degrees F. Finally, table salt works just as well as sea salt, plus it's readily available in iodized form, which is a good way to get this valuable micronutrient. This one's a keeper! Thanks!
Excellent, but don't use flax oil for cooking! Oils high in essential fatty acids are not good for cooking. In fact, heat can turn these healthy fats into harmful ones. Add flax oil to foods after cooking and just before serving. Still great with vegetable oil!
This is one of the best whole wheat recipes I have found. I have a grain mill so I can mill my own wheat which makes it extra fiber-rich! I've also used spelt flour and it was delicious. This is a new family favorite!
This was my very first bread I made in my bread machine, and it turned out Great! Flax seeds are good for reducting cholesterol, so good for you too!
I found some of the ingredients a bit pricey but was well worth the effort in finding and money spent. The best bread we have ever eaten! I didn't change a thing in your recipe and it turned out perfectly. Thanks for sharing your recipe Susan.
Excellent recipe! Found all the ingredients at my local Organic Market and the bread is an absolute hit with my family. Very moist and makes great sandwiches.
I have made this recipe several times, and every loaf is consistently good. My family really likes it. I have even made it using 3 cups of white flour instead with very nice results, when I didn't have whole wheat flour available.
I love this recipe. It has a really good taste, texture. I subsitute whole wheat flour with bread flour. I didn't have flaxseed oil so I put olive oil. I put just only 1 t of salt and if you use five red stars yeast 1 t is enough. I just use basic setting and it turned out perfect. Thank you very very much.
The best bread I ever made--and I am picky!
Sorry, was just reading this recipe and wanted to spread caution that I believe flax seed oil can be a carcinogen when heated to certain temperatures and/or when it spoils (which from what I understand is a short shelf life). I have seen recommendations that you should buy the seed and grind as needed and keep in your freezer. Please look into this if you plan to make this recipe.
Came out great! I made it in my bread machine and only added 2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds and two tablespoons of vital wheat gluten. yummy! will make again.
1st time-didn't rise. Tested yeast-ok 2nd time-added a little sugar with the yeast. 3rd time, added sugar-ok, top flattened slightly. The only thing I can attribute it to, even though it makes no sense to me, was that I used raw honey for times 1 and 3. Will keep using the recipe as it is healthy.
I love this recipe. It is great the way it is written, and an easy one to experiment with. Lately I've used a combination of oat and rye flour with flax and sunflower seeds to make a really hardy, good bread. My whole family loves this recipe. Nice work.
Maybe the whey powder was that important, or maybe this was just a dry, uneventful bread.
Generally I would not bother to take the time to rate a recipe, but this one was great. I will make it many times. Norene Cleary
Thanks for sharing this receipe it's so healthy and nutritious . Luv the idea of Flaxseed oil, really brings out a nice aroma after baking. Nice ham sandwich filled with lots of veggies ! Yummy......
This has become the family favorite! I've been making bread for years and this is a GREAT way to get more fiber and Omega's into the diet. DD's 5.7 and 9 skarf it down as fast as I get it made. The Lesithin was a hastle to deal with at first, but I got one of those pump things for shampoo and conditioner bottles, put it on the bottle of lesithin. Two pumps is exactly 1/2 Tbsp, and no more trying to clean out the measuring device. I also usually use flax seed meal instead of straight seeds. Wither way turns out every time.
After reading about the health benefits of flaxseed, I thought I'd search out a recipe and found this. It's really great and I'm not a health food nut. I did have to buy things I don't usually have in my pantry, but it was worth it - a real winner. Next time I might grind up the flaxseeds, for my kids benefit.
Just the best Flaxfeed I've tried. Has the main ingredients I wanted & quick to prepare.Thanks, Kathy B.
I have been making bread for a long, long time, and this bread is the best ever!
This bread is a blessing!! My husband is on a limited diet and supplements for a yeast issue. The herbalist said that he could only eat homemade bread with raw honey, in moderation. I have always made homemade bread with freshly ground wheat--but because of the flaxseed and lecithin, this is much healthier. I even substituted coconut oil for part of the oil, since it is a yeast fighter and left out the bread flour and whey. My husband doesn't like the bread cooked in the machine, but I just put it on the dough setting and flip it into a pan when the kneading is done. It makes wonderful rolls and hamburger buns, too. Like all homemade breads, it keeps much better if you immediately store leftovers in the freezer. Even my 5 children love it!!
tastes good and good for you
My husband and I love whole grain bread and this one is moist considering using only whole wheat flour. I already had the flax seed oil (from Vitamin World but saw in Walmart with vitamins) but I am not sure if the Omega Vitamins are baked away???... so substituting olive oil seems fine to me. I added a little pinch of cinnamon and cardamon (not enough to be sweet just good flavor).
This bread is delicious! This is the first bread I made with my new bread machine and the whole family loves it, especially my 1 year old. What a healthy breakfast!
This bread was very tasty! My husband loves it. The only problem I had was that I didn't add any liquid lecithin. My bread was kind of dry, I think its because I skipped on the lecithin. I will make this again soon!
This is a great recipe. I have tried it and recommended it to many others who also love it. Even my picky husband eats it. Tasty and healthy.
this bread's texture is a little bit on the dense and coarse side, but the flavor is rich and slighty sweet. the whole flax seeds add a hardy consistency.
I didn't have the liquid lecithin and whey powder at home, so I left them out. Also substituted flaxseed meal for the seeds because it is better absorbed by our bodies. This is a delicious, nutty bread. Great toasted with butter and mild honey!!!
We really enjoyed this bread. We used as toast with jam. It was a perfect looking bread with great wheat flavor. The whole loaf was gone in one day. Shared by 5 people. If I make wheat bread again I will make this recipe. I didn't add the whey powder or the liquid lecithin because I knew it would be eatten all in one day.
