Bub Bub's Hearty Mush
If you like different and spicy food, this is for you. It is quick and very filling. Actually, the cayenne gives it a kick and neat flavor. You can make it as spicy as you like...or not at all. Enjoy!
With a bit of minor tweaking, this was excellent! You might enjoy the recipe as it is, but I had to change a few things. Cut the rice back a bit (probably about 1.5C). There was plenty of spice using just half the recommended amount of cayenne; still spicy, but not peeling the skin off your tongue. Cut the salt way back except for a little seasoned salt; we don't like a lot of salt and usually sausage is a little salty anyway. Added a teaspoon of garlic powder (to make up for omitting the garlic salt). Used frozen mixed vegatables ("fiesta mix" which included beans). Omitted the butter (didn't seem to need it). We LOVED it. Topping it with sour cream added a nice touch. Definitely make again.Read More
I was surprised that this dish went over as well as it did. This would be a good basic idea for leftovers. You could use almost any combination of vegetables and meat, heat 'em up and put over rice and have a decent, quick meal. If I do this again, I'll stir fry the whole thing in the wok with some soy sauce without any additional salt.Read More
anything with the word MUSHHH in the title has my attention!! uberdelish!! i heart mush! nuff said right there.
I made this as written, except I subbed frozen veggies, like the previous reviewer. The only thing I would change next time is to cut back on the salt, because even my salt-aholic husband's first comment was..."Wow, this is salty. Maybe even *too* salty." I definitely thought it was too salty and will cut back next time. I'll probably cut back on the cayenne a little, too, because it was super hot-spicy. But hey - I'm not complaining because the overall taste was AWESOME! A very comforting and tasty meal! Thanks for this quick, easy, and inexpensive dinner idea!
