Bub Bub's Hearty Mush

If you like different and spicy food, this is for you. It is quick and very filling. Actually, the cayenne gives it a kick and neat flavor. You can make it as spicy as you like...or not at all. Enjoy!

Recipe by Bub Bub

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium pot, bring the rice and water to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 25 minutes.

  • Cut the kielbasa slices in half, and place in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook 5 minutes, until heated through, and season with cayenne pepper, garlic salt, seasoned salt, salt, and pepper. Mix in the vegetables and butter. Cover, and continue cooking about 10 minutes. Serve over the cooked rice.

Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 1642.1mg. Full Nutrition
