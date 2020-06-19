Chocolate Frozen Yogurt

Wonderfully rich frozen yogurt. The taste is like chocolate cream pie filling with a bit of tang from the yogurt. Lots of calcium, but low in fat and calories - a sweet treat you can feel good about!

By BREEZYLOU

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Stir together the cornstarch and sugar, and place in a saucepan. Stir in the evaporated milk, and chocolate chips. Cook over medium heat until chocolate is melted and the mixture is thickened. Stir constantly to prevent burning.

  • Remove the mixture from the heat, and stir in the plain yogurt and vanilla. Refrigerate until chilled.

  • Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker, and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 3.6mg; sodium 73mg. Full Nutrition
