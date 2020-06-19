Chocolate Frozen Yogurt
Wonderfully rich frozen yogurt. The taste is like chocolate cream pie filling with a bit of tang from the yogurt. Lots of calcium, but low in fat and calories - a sweet treat you can feel good about!
After reading the reviews for this recipe I decided to try it anyway. I think those who didn't have success are inexperienced cooks who don't understand cornstarch. Anyway, I used 2-3 Tablespoons of cornstarch, not teaspoons. 1/4 c. sugar, because the choc. chips are so sweet. I added 3 heaping tablespoons of Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa, Dutch process. Oh, my, what a great ingredient! You have to cook the milk concoction til it boils, which means you have to use some heat to get it to thicken, which it does no problem if you use enough cornstarch and enough heat. My family loves this recipe and I think next time I'll try adding 1/4 peanut butter or a few peppermint sticks for a change. Excellent ice cream.Read More
This was VERY sweet. I love sweet stuff, but this was just too much. I would halve the sugar next time. Also, I did 2 tablespoons cornstarch which thickened it up very well.Read More
I used Truvia sweetener and nonfat GREEK yogurt. I took another reviewer's suggestion and added three tablespoons of dutch process chocolate. I froze this, then scooped it out and ran it through the blender, then re-froze. That's something I learned to do with homemade frozen yogurt to decrease the ice crystals and make for a smoother end product. Wow oh wow, this was incredible! Everyone loved this, even my froyo hating husband. This recipe will be made a lot this summer, I can tell you that!
This is delicious! I used DANNON light vanilla yogurt with regular evaporated milk ( I figured the fat content would even itself out) and just a couple of tbs of sugar because the yogurt was already flavored - mmmm! I also just poured the recipe into my popsicle molds and popped them into the freezer and ended up with chocolate cheesecake flavored fudgesicles! Highly recommended, actually nutritious and ready in no time at all!
This was great! The first time I used vanilla yogurt and 3 T. sugar, and 2 T. cornstarch to thicken. I added a shot (1oz) of bourbon, which smoothed things out and added a yummy flavor. The second time, I used plain yogurt and aspartame packets instead of sugar (18 packets = 3/4 c sugar) and it was still delicious. A really good, rich low fat recipe. It benefits from the addition of a spoonful of cocoa powder to enhance the chocolate flavor.
I used sweetened condensed milk (didn't have evap milk), 1 cup yogurt, 3 tbs of cocoa, and 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. Omitted the sugar and the cornstarch because the condensed milk was sweet enough and thick enough. Using cornstarch to thicken the low-fat milk, though, is a really great idea and one I will probably use in the future :)
This was delicious! Smooth, creamy, and chocolatey with a minor background tanginess from the yogurt. Per other reviews I used a tablespoon of corn starch and added a tablespoon of unsweetened dutched cocoa powder. I combined these with 1/2 cup sugar in a saucepan with the evaporated milk, and brought it to a boil, stirring regularly. After boiling for a couple of minutes, it thickened up nicely. Then I reduced the heat to low and added the chocolate chips. I made sure to use good-quality chocolate (Green Black brand cocoa and Ghirardelli chocolate chips). I also used vanilla low-fat yogurt and omitted the vanilla, since that's what I had on hand. The end result was creamy, thick, and chocolatey. It was great right out of the ice cream maker (soft serve consistency) and frozen overnight (hard pack consistency). Thanks for the recipe!
Made exactly as stated. Was a little bitter, probably due to the bittersweet chocolate. Still good. Really sweet - I think you could cut back on the sugar by 1/4 C. Next time I might try dark chocolate rather than bittersweet and cutting back on the sugar accordingly.
Love love love! I added a tablespoon of cocoa powder, following other reviewers. I also used vanilla yogurt and omitted the vanilla extract. I also didn't have an ice cream maker so I froze it in a metal bowl, whisking it every 45 minutes or so until it was the consistency of soft serve, then I just let it freeze. I'll make this again for sure!
This is the first recipe I tried with my electric ice cream maker. I LOVE it. The flavor is fantastic! And it is soo creamy. I also would probably use a little less sugar and add a little more cornstarch as it did take a long time to thicken up when doing the cooked part of the recipe. But it finally did thicken up for me. Thanks for sharing this recipe. It is a winner with me and a definate keeper.
I didn't have the evaporated milk, so I used half heavy cream and half milk. I also reduced the sugar to about half a cup. I agree that the key is to properly thicken the mixture by bringing it to a boil. I had no issues with this setting up at all. It thickened well and produced a very nice product that my family wants me to make again. I think I'd keep using the cream/milk mixture adn would skip the cornstarch part altogether as it left a slightly funky texture on the tongue.
This is a very rich and tasty frozen yogurt. I never could get it to thicken up but once it was in the freezer for about eight hours it was the perfect texture. This is a great frozen yorgurt recipe.
This really wasn't very good at all. I tried it a couple times and tried other peoples suggestions of adding more cornstarch and cooking it longer but it still didn't thicken properly and tasted quite awful. I definitely will not be making this again. Thanks anyway.
I used 1/4 cup of sugar instead of 3/4 cup because my chips are milk chocolate. I only had french vanilla yogurt so I used that and decided on almond extract. I took the advice of others and added cocoa. I don't have an ice cream machine, but this still turned out well. I'm excited to try different flavor combinations! Thanks!
I made this fabulous frozen yogurt this evening with the following modifications: *I used Splenda instead of sugar *I used Greek non-fat yogurt *I used a bar of Doctor's dark chocolate (sugar free) *I added three Tbsp on Hersheys special dark cocoa, as another reviewer suggested *I used 2.5 Tbsp of cornstarch *I also added 3 Tbsp Malted Milk powder The milk mixture thickened up beautifully. The result was a creamy, rich, and delicious frozen yogurt! Try it!
Great Recipe! it just needs a bit of tweaking. I took everyone elses advice plus my own changes... this is how I made it 1/3 cup white sugar 2 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch 1 can low fat (sweetened) evaporated milk 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips 4 tbls cocoa 1 cup french vanilla yogurt after following the general instructions of the main recipe, I found that my ice cream batter looked more like pudding. I followed other review as to add more cornstarch to the mix which is why my mix turned out more like pudding. Once I added my pudding like ice cream to my ice cream maker, nothing happened. It did not freeze. So I improvised. I added 1 3/4 cups 1 percent milk. and TADA- it froze wonderfully. After having it in the ice cream maker for 20 minutes, the ice cream was not very firm, it looked more like soft serve. I placed the ice cream in a container and let it sit over night. In the morning the ice cream was absolutelly wonderful. It did not turn into a tub of ice, nor was it too soft. It was the perfect hard/softness and when I ran a spoon over it, it created the most perfect ice cream ball. From making the recipe how I have made it. It tastes great! The only thing I will try next time inorder to better it, is use dark chocolate, and cut back on the white sugar even more. Or use chocolate chips with less sugar content. Don't get me wrong, My ice cream batch was not overly sweet, I just personally prefer richer chocolate flavour rather than rich sweetness.
Great! I used less sugar- only 1/2 cup. I mixed an egg (or you could use egg substitute) into the milk to add some richness, and heated it slowly. I didn't use chocolate chips either. When the mixture had thickened over the heat (enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon- it takes me about 20 minutes), I took it off the burner and stirred in 2/3 cup of chocolate syrup with the vanilla. I felt like some mix-ins so to the churned yogurt I added eggless chocolate chip cookie dough and light eggless peanut butter cookie dough dipped in chocolate. What can I say? I'm a sucker for cookie dough.
I did not care for this.
This recipe doesn't deserve a star. I'm frozen yogurt connoiseur, and this was the worst I have ever had.
This frozen yogurt has a great texture, thick and creamy. I would definitely make this again. I used fat free plain yogurt and fat free evaporated milk.
This was VERY good. I used ony 1/3 cup sugar but I increased cornstarch to 3 tablespoons. I also added 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder (unsweetened) to the chocolate chips and evaporated mile. I used non-fat plain yogurt and it worked well. My husband is not wild about frozen yogurt but really enjoyed this.
This was really good....but I altered it a little. I used the suggestion of another reviewer and used milk & heavy cream instead of evaporated milk and cut back on the sugar to only 1/2 cup. I also used Greek yogurt which made it pretty tangy but will probably try regular yogurt next time. Refrigerated it for 2 hours before putting it in ice cream maker. Came out great with wonderful consistency!
I made this recipe exactly as written, and it was DELICIOUS!! I think the cornstarch was the right amount. I poured the mixture into popsicle molds instead of using an ice cream maker. While it didn't freeze hard enough to hold onto the popsicle sticks, it was an excellent creamy texture, and a great low-fat (although it didn't taste low-fat) answer to my chocolate cravings. Thanks a bunch!!!
I am giving this recipe 3 stars because I really enjoyed it, but was in the minority. The flavor didn't go over too well with my husband or brothers. To me it tastes like the icing on a chocolate and sour cream layered dessert my mom makes. If you like chocolate sour cream icing, you're sure to love this! :-) One other note - if you're short on time, definitely add more cornstarch. I used about 1 1/2 Tbsp. and it still took about 20 minutes to thicken up. I also thought it took quite a while to freeze, but maybe it's just my ice cream maker. All in all, I liked this a lot and will make it again!
This froyo is DELICIOUS! I have some incredible dutch chocolate that I wanted to use, so I didn't include any chocolate chips. Instead, I used 5 heaping tbsp of dutch cocoa, 1/4 cup of sugar, 1/2 cup of vanilla lowfat yogurt, and 1/2 cup of plain whole yogurt. No vanilla extract. It was plenty sweet for our taste.
This was way too tart for me to even handle...It did thicken for me but I used 2 tbspns of cornstarch instead of teaspoons. I also used 18 packets of splenda instead of sugar. Not going to waste my time on this one again.
I would skip the chocolate chips and just use a good cocoa. The choc chips make it taste funny, unless you are using a good quality chocolate. Definetely cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup. It was sweet enough. I used vanilla yogurt and thought about skipping the vanilla, but after tasting it, I decided to add the vanilla. It helped tone down the tanginess of the yogurt taste. Probably won't use this recipe again, but it was fun trying this as a first. Maybe once I make more icecream I can try it again once I see what works. Est and what doesn't. Great recipe if you just want a little bit of icecream.
excellent, I eventually doctored it to 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips, and 1/4 cup peanut butter. I make 7 or 8 servings out of one recipe and it does not last long; I think after a few days in the freezer it starts to degrade...wish I had a better freezer.
This was so good, the yogurt added just a little tang, and it was much richer than I would have imagined.
I followed some of the others suggestions by adding cocoa powder. I only had greek yogurt and it had quite a tang to it. I added a little mint extract and some dark chocolate and mint chips and it tastes pretty good.
This was my first foray into the world of frozen yogurt. I couldn't have been happier with the result. I used Lindt 70% dark chocolate and brown sugar for extra richness. I added 3 tbs of cornflour as suggested previously and forgot to get evaporated milk so I just used a cup of low fat milk instead.
WOW. I mean, this was incredible. The only reason I'm knocking it down by two whole stars is that it absolutely NEEDED three TABLEspoons of cornstarch. I stirred and heated and stirred some more, but the mixture would not thicken up with the recommended amount. But once I got that right, this was out of this world. I did use a couple of tablespoons of cocoa powder, and my dad thought it was too rich. Most of us thought it was great! Definitely super-rich -- just the 1/2 cup of chocolate chips would be fine. I did use Greek yogurt (almost the consistency of cream cheese), because we make our own. I liked how that helped to keep it thick while it was freezing.
Devine. I substituted stevia and honey for sugar. It tasted wonderful. I ate some right out of the mixer and can't wait to dig into the more frozen version. My husband who is a chocaholic said it was fantastic. Thanks for sharing!
Per the other reviews I added 2 Tbls cornstarch and 1 Tbls cocoa powder. This was absolutely faulous!!! SOOOO rich and creamy. I had a little evaporated milk on hand but next time I think I will try it with regular lowfat milk and one more tbls cornstarch. Very good recipe!
This frozen yogurt was amazing! I made it a few weeks ago when my bf was over, and everyone loved it. It was gone within a day. The only thing I did differently was to substitute a few tablespoons of cocoa powder and sugar for the chocolate chips. I can't remember how much I used. I think I just kept adding and tasting until I liked it. The plain yogurt added a mild tang to the chocolate that I really liked, and it had a very good consistency.
The only change I made the first time I did it was to use milk chocolate chips instead. I just prefer the flavor and it was great. Still trying to cut back the calories... the next time I used 1/4 cup of splenda and 1/2 cup of sugar and it was wonderful. This time I am trying the opposite and using more splenda than sugar. This is a keeper in my book.
I made this recipe adding in 1 heaping teaspoon of Dutch Chocolate. I thought it tasted, odd...tart, grainy and too rich. I made this as a substitute for ice cream at a party and no one really liked it. I will not make it again.
This recipe was very disappointing. It never thickened, either on the heat or when it was put into an ice cream freezer. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone.
I made some changes as suggested by other reviewers. I used 3 Tablespoons of cornstarch, 1/4 c. sugar, regular evaporated milk and I added 3 Tablespoons of Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa. It was really creamy and really good but it was still too sweet... Next time I will either use dark chocolate or no sugar. Other than that, it is delicious!
Good, but I can't really place what it tastes like it's missing... Maybe creaminess? It was very rich indeed, but maybe I won't use semisweet chocolate chips next time. For some reason this recipe tastes different from other chocolate frozen yogurts I love.
Wonderful frozen yogurt! It was very creamy and delicious. I changed a few things per other reviewers suggestions. I added more cornstarch and a tablespoon of coco powder, and reduced the amount of sugar. I also used low- fat vanilla yogurt and omitted the vanilla. I didn't have an ice cream maker so I froze it in a metal bowl, whisking every 30 minutes until it was creamy, as another person suggested. The ice cream had the consistency of pudding before it was frozen. Great recipe!
I wasn't overly impressed. I followed the recipe exactly - it just tasted too sour for my liking. I suppose it could be because I make my own yogurt, but I can't imagine why that would actually change anything. Texture was great, color was great, taste was less than stellar.
I loved this recipe. My husband wasn't keen on the flavour, but the texture is fabulous. I had no trouble getting it to thicken - I think the key is to make sure you cook the mixture until it boils, and make sure it cools completely before putting it in the ice cream maker. I agree with another reviewer this recipe has a very 'sour creamy' taste which may be better suited to tangy fruit (i.e. raspberries, mango etc.) than chocolate chips. I'm looking forward to trying it with fruit.
it was ok. it needed to harden for several hours after I froze it in the kitchen aid attachment. I will be trying other recipes to see if there is one I like more.
Very good! taste like a fudgecicle.
Delicious! Very rich but very yummy. I increased the cornstarch to 4 teaspoons based on other reviews but didn't change anything else. Don't strain the yogurt! I did on my first try b/c I had to do that when I made vanilla frozen yogurt and my chocolate didn't solidify. Lesson learned, don't strain unless it tells you to.
Delicious! I also tried replacing the chocolate chips with powdered cocoa and so it did not have the little lumps of chocolate. I had a hard time getting the chips to melt all the way... The powder worked wonderful!
Being allergic to cow's milk, I made this one with evaporated goat milk and goat milk yogurt... turned out incredibly well! I love that this uses ingredients I generally have around my house anyway. I used some of the suggestions from Cath's review (from August 2006) and I think they helped quite a bit... in particular, adding a bit more cornstarch and a bit less sugar. Didn't have any Dutch Process Cocoa at the time, but I plan on adding a bit the next time I make it.
I found this to be extremely tangy, to the point where I couldn't actually eat a lot of it. I think it was the type of yogurt I used so I can't really blame the recipe for that. Overall it's good, I'd recommend it to others.
InCreDiBle. And I'm not even a huge chocolate ice cream/yogurt fan. Fantastically smooth and sinfully delicious.
Delicious! I changed the recipe a bit, because I love chocolate. Also, rather than sugar, I substituted with the Walmart sugar substitute. It came out wonderfully, very smooth, rich and chocolatey. I'm glad I found the recipe, because I'd gotten yogurt on clearance at the grocery, and needed to use it up. Now we have enough frozen yogurt to last the entire month!
I made this using nonfat greek yogurt and just under 1/2 cup of agave nectar instead of sugar. I thought it was delicious! I also added 1 Tablespoon of rum, so that it would freeze smooth without the little ice crystals. It was good out of my ice cream maker, but it was better after it ripened in the freezer for a few hours. I will definitely make this again!
Very disappointing. It tasted terrible and was NOT at all as the recipe explains. It never thickened and when tasted it was terrible. Save yourself and drive to the grocery store instead.
This recipe was way too rich! My husband loves rich chocolate ice cream, but he couldn't even finish a couple scoops of this.
I used a handful of chocolate chips, since that's all I had, three tablespoons cocoa, and a hint of peppermint. It turned out really rich! The only thing I didn't really like was how gooey it was. Before freezing, it could have been pudding!
Richly chocolate and tangy. You do not miss the calories in this recipe.
I took the suggestions of the review rated "most helpful" and decreased the sugar to 1-4 cup and added 2 tbsps of cocoa. I think this was a mistake because it had a pretty bitter cocoa taste. I think the next time I will make it, I will either stick with the recipe as written, or decrease teh sugar to 1/2 cup and add 1 tbsp of cocoa and see if that's better. So I am rating this a 4-star because I think the recipe is much better than what I did to it!
I changed the recipe somewhat, using 2/3 cup splenda, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 2 tsp cornstarch, 1/4 cup cocoa, 20 oz nonfat evap milk. heated until thick. then removed from heat, added 1/2 cup bittersweet chips, 2 cups strained lowfat yogurt, 2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp cinnomon. beat with mixer until smooth, then cool. once cook I froze it in my ice cream maker. rich chocolate flavor and smooth tangy yogurt. great combo! thanks
the mixture was thick like instructions said, but after two hours in my ice cream maker it was still soup!! the flavor was ok, but i;m probably not gonna waste my ingredients on this one again. thanks anyway
Tangy. Our first try for our icecream freezer.
We tried this recipe twice with two different types of yogurt and both times we were unhappy with the taste. The texture was wonderful but the tanginess of the yogurt was overpowering. The second time we tried it with low fat vanilla yogurt but it didn't change the taste. I love yogurt and don't ever feel any yogurt by itself is too tangy, but this recipe just didn't make the tasty yogurt flavor we were looking for.
This mostly tasted like cornflour and I hated it
Tried recipe as suggested. Not a fan. Overly sweet, as some other reviewers have noted.
The recipe is very good and it retains the sour taste of yogurt! but I was out of cornstarch and had to use rice starch instead, eventhough I used it sparingly it had a weird flavour so I wonder if it will still be there even when I use cornstarch. Other than its perfect, consistency flavour etc. Also I used unsweetened Hershey's cocoa powder and about 1/2 cup sugar since I we don't eat much sweet.
Really good but not low fat the way I made it. :) I increased the cornstarch to 2 tablespoons. I did not have choclate chips so I used 4 ounces of quality 85% dark chocolate bar. I used Chobani low fat plain yogurt. The result was a creamy frozen yogurt that took me back to 3rd grade when my family stayed in New York for the summer. Frozen yogurt was just getting popular and it was much tangier back in the day. Now I can relive my childhood with the same yoguet taste I remember!
Just made this turned out soooo yummy followed the directions. I added cut up strawberries to this and added banana chips for my 3 year old. He absoulutely loved it!
DO NOT use condensed milk...I used the original recipe first only I added 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and really good chocolate chips (Guiradelli) as someone suggested. It came out really good...However the second time i made it I followed anothers suggestion to use Condensed milk because I was out of Evaporated milk and it came out TERRIBLE..It was sticky and wouldnt freeze and WAY too sweet.
Overall good, easy recipe, but a bit too sweet for our taste. I had difficulty getting the chocolate chips to melt fully, and left the texture a bit grainy. Made it again, only with strawberries, instead of chocolate. I cut sugar down to 1/2 cup, mixing with the cornstarch & fat free evap milk, cooking on stove until starting to thicken. I used 1 cup of fresh strawberries, pureed in a food processor, and added to the milk/sugar/cornstarch mixture, then added 1 cup fat free vanilla and 1 tsp vanilla. It is GREAT! I used a Cuisinart electric ice cream maker to freeze it, after overnight chilling in refrig. So easy. The texture is very good, creamy and soft. And although all nonfat milk and yogurt, very tasty! The strawberry variation gets 5 stars, the chocolate only 4 stars. I plan to try mint chocolate chip in the future.
SO good. I made this using Icelandic Skyr and may do the same again. I didn't want to buy a huge tub of plain yogurt without having other recipes to use it on. I weighed the ingredients and ended up using a bit more of the chocolate chips than called for. I think using the Skyr made it less sweet. Thanks for a great recipe! **May,2018 Have made this coffee flavor using 1 T. espresso powder, eliminating the chocolate. Added 1/2 cup chopped roasted almonds and while the machine ran, drizzled in chocolate syrup. Similar to an ice cream chain's Jamocha Almond Fudge. Will also try other flavors. **Have since started adding the yogurt after the mixture has chilled. Have read that if heated, yogurt loses its gut-friendly properties.
I used half the sugar and added cocoa as suggested in other reviews. It is delicious!
My family and I love, love, love this recipe!
My family LOVES when I make this recipe on a hot summer day.
