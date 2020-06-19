Chocolate Frozen Yogurt

Great Recipe! it just needs a bit of tweaking. I took everyone elses advice plus my own changes... this is how I made it 1/3 cup white sugar 2 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch 1 can low fat (sweetened) evaporated milk 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips 4 tbls cocoa 1 cup french vanilla yogurt after following the general instructions of the main recipe, I found that my ice cream batter looked more like pudding. I followed other review as to add more cornstarch to the mix which is why my mix turned out more like pudding. Once I added my pudding like ice cream to my ice cream maker, nothing happened. It did not freeze. So I improvised. I added 1 3/4 cups 1 percent milk. and TADA- it froze wonderfully. After having it in the ice cream maker for 20 minutes, the ice cream was not very firm, it looked more like soft serve. I placed the ice cream in a container and let it sit over night. In the morning the ice cream was absolutelly wonderful. It did not turn into a tub of ice, nor was it too soft. It was the perfect hard/softness and when I ran a spoon over it, it created the most perfect ice cream ball. From making the recipe how I have made it. It tastes great! The only thing I will try next time inorder to better it, is use dark chocolate, and cut back on the white sugar even more. Or use chocolate chips with less sugar content. Don't get me wrong, My ice cream batch was not overly sweet, I just personally prefer richer chocolate flavour rather than rich sweetness.