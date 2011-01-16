Cheddar Bay Biscuits

4.5
1846 Ratings
  • 5 1280
  • 4 418
  • 3 102
  • 2 33
  • 1 13

These biscuits are cheesy and rich, and fairly close to the ones a famous seafood restaurant chain serves.

Recipe by Cookie

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
127 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
20 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the baking mix, cheese, and water. Mix until dough is firm. Using a small scoop, place dough on the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown.

  • Combine the melted butter, garlic powder, salt, onion powder and parsley. Brush over baked biscuits immediately upon removing from oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 550.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022