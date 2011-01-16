Cheddar Bay Biscuits
These biscuits are cheesy and rich, and fairly close to the ones a famous seafood restaurant chain serves.
These biscuits are cheesy and rich, and fairly close to the ones a famous seafood restaurant chain serves.
Wonderful biscuits! For this recipe alone I have become one of "those" reviewers ~ I am rating this recipe on changes made before trying the original. I know, I know, shame on me! I am only doing so as I had items in the fridge that I needed to use up! Based on other reviews, I added the garlic and onion powder, parsley and 1/4 tsp of Old Bay seasoning to the mix. In place of the water, I used buttermilk which makes a more flavorful biscuit. As soon as the biscuits were done, I brushed the butter mixture (plus chives for color) on top of the biscuits and popped them back into the oven for about 2 minutes. Full of flavor, easy to make with ingredients usually found in any cooks kitchen! 5 Stars!Read More
OK, these were VERY close to tasting like the real thing! Mine just came out to dry for my taste. I used the easy baking mix recipe instead of bisquick, and I also made my biscuits way too big. I had to end up baking them for over twenty min! So the next time I make them I'll do some adjustments on my end and they should turn out better.Read More
Wonderful biscuits! For this recipe alone I have become one of "those" reviewers ~ I am rating this recipe on changes made before trying the original. I know, I know, shame on me! I am only doing so as I had items in the fridge that I needed to use up! Based on other reviews, I added the garlic and onion powder, parsley and 1/4 tsp of Old Bay seasoning to the mix. In place of the water, I used buttermilk which makes a more flavorful biscuit. As soon as the biscuits were done, I brushed the butter mixture (plus chives for color) on top of the biscuits and popped them back into the oven for about 2 minutes. Full of flavor, easy to make with ingredients usually found in any cooks kitchen! 5 Stars!
I have always wanted to replicate the garlic-cheese biscuits from one of my favorit restaurants and now I can! I followed other reviewers advice and doubled the cheese (about 1 cup) as well as adding 1 tsp. of garlic, 1/4 tsp. onion powder and about 1/2 tsp. of dried parsley to the biscuit batter. In the butter, I added the called for amounts of garlic and onion powder, increased the parsley to 1/2 tsp (love the color and flavor) and omitted the salt. I used baking spray rather than parchment paper and took advice from another reviewer and brushed the biscuits with the butter and popped them back in the oven for a few minutes. Next time I will most likely increase the amount of garlic a bit and maybe make 1/2 a batch as these are hard to resist (I don't believe it's very kind to my waist line!) Thanks Cookie...and also, would you happen to have the restaurant recipe for the blackened fish spice blend??? Yummy!
I LOVE Red Lobsters biscuits and being Australian and having NO Red Lobsters to go to - I had to create my own biscuits for my 4th of July celebrations. They were SO easy and tasted SO much like the restaurant ones I couldn't believe it. I didn't think that I was going to be able to survive until November when I come back over - but now with my recipe on hand - I'll be making these all the time. My family also LOVED them and they have never had real American biscuits although my sister swore they were the same as a scone - I don't think so at all. The only time consuming aspect of this recipe was the fact that I had to make my own Bisquik because we don't have it in Australia - luckily I had shortening on hand from my American Food Store. Australians need to revise some of our cooking products that are seriously lacking. AMERICAN FOOD ROCKS. Tip: dip your biscuits in French dressing - there's nothing better!!!!!!! Kat Thomas, Melbourne Australia
So yummy and so easy! Next time I will try some of the other reviewers' suggestions - milk instead of water, adding the seasonings to the mix as well as to the butter topping, leaving the salt out, baking a little longer after adding the topping. Even so they were nearly perfect and disappeared very quickly.
Nothing not to like with these! I have never eaten at Red Lobster, so I have no idea what their biscuits taste like and cannot compare these to them. But these were goooood. So easy to make there really is no reason not to make them, and often. I played with the recipe a bit, but without disturbing its integrity. I used milk instead of water and a Danish Dill Havarti instead of cheddar (mainly for practical reasons, since I didn’t want the milk to go to waste and the Havarti for the same reason). In keeping with the dill already in the Havarti, I swapped the parsley out for even more dill weed in the melted butter mixture. I deliberately made these oversized, planning ahead to use them for some breakfast sandwiches in the morning. They’re just delicious – golden and crusty on the outside, soft and tender on the inside. Loved ‘em.
These were very close to RL's! I did use milk, and added garlic powder, onion powder, and parsley to the dough as well as the butter. My family was very impressed!
OK, these were VERY close to tasting like the real thing! Mine just came out to dry for my taste. I used the easy baking mix recipe instead of bisquick, and I also made my biscuits way too big. I had to end up baking them for over twenty min! So the next time I make them I'll do some adjustments on my end and they should turn out better.
The only change I made was that I put some of the garlic powder and a little bit of the parsley into the batter itself. Everyone said they tasted EXACTLY like RL's biscuits!!
Great Recipe! I tried swiss cheese and they were out of this world! Can't wait to try them with cheddar! Thanks for the great and quick recipe! I did find that when they cool down or a day old, they taste great zapped in the microwave.
Wow! All I have to say that these biscuits were very good. It's tasty and cheesey delicious! I halved the recipe since I was making for only two people. I used buttermilk in place of water and fresh minced parsley. I added the fresh parsley and garlic powder to the batter along with buttermilk. I doubled the amount of Cheddar cheese to 1 cup. I also added a dash of Old Bay seasoning to the batter as well. The dough was a bit sticky and I dropped about 10 biscuits onto a parchment line baking sheet. I brushed the top with melted butter. I used 1/4 cup of melted butter that had a dash of old bay seasoning, garlic powder, fresh parsley, onion powder and a little garlic salt. I omitted the 1/4 tsp salt. When the biscuits were done I brushed the top again. I thought these were just delicious, cheesey, tasty and awesome. There was nothing overpowering and I simply loved the cheese and garlic mixed in the fluffy biscuits. I think the buttermilk really adds a nice flavor and moistness to the biscuits. We ate all 10 of the biscuits up. The biscuits complemented the corn chowder soup very well. This is one recipe I will use again.
Needed a biscuit to go with some chicken/rice soup last night and thought I'd give this a try. This recipe is THE BOMB! Blows all other biscuits away! Simply delish and easy. Left my husband begging for more. Lucky him, we have left over soup for tonight. Doesn't seem like leftovers with these biscuits.
These are very good and do taste similar to the "chain seafood restaurant" biscuits. I actually like them better because they aren't as greasy. They are really easy, too! The husband really liked them too, and he usually could care less about bread.
One tip: more spices! I made these, and my boyfriend and I decided they need more cheese and more onion powder. Old Bay was also important. I added all the spices to the dough and to the butter, and I could only taste a hint of the Red Lobster biscuit. Good thing is, the hint was delicious! Also, my texture was dead on. For y'all with dry biscuits, the lower temperature for more time is what's drying them out. I used milk instead of water, and baked them at 450 instead of 375. After 7 or 8 minutes, I brushed the butter on them, then popped them back in for another minute. Mix the dry ingredients before adding the milk. Edit: I made these again tonight and added an extra oz of cheese, the given amount of spices to the batter, and the given amount again to the butter (added Old Bay to both). Baked them as I did before, brushing the butter on with 1 minute left, and they were perfect!
These biscuits tasted great! I used a garlic butter that I bought in the store for the top instead of making it!
I'm not sure how the recipe would have turned out had I followed the directions exactly, but with a few alterations, they tasted EXACTLY like the RL biscuits (and 15 other people agreed). First of all, the trick to making light and fluffy biscuits is to handle the dough as little as possible. Earlier reviews stated that these biscuits were much more dense than the light RL ones, so remember to mix the dough only as long as necessary. I doubled the recipe, so I added about 1 teaspoon of garlic powder to the baking mix (before the wet ingredients) to give it a garlic punch! I also doubled the amount of cheese. I think the real secret into making these like RL's, is to take them out after baking halfway, brush with the garlic butter mixture, bake the rest of the way, and then brush again with the garlic butter. This keeps the biscuits moist and full of flavor! All in all, I give this recipe four stars, because it did need some alterations, and like most bread recipes, after the biscuits sit out for a bit, the taste just isn't quite right. But serve these fresh out of the oven and you will amaze your guests with that famous seafood restaurant appetizer!
Oh, Now I don't have to go to you know where to get these anymore! That was always my main craving and now I can pull one from the freezer, warm it up and Yum Yum! Thanks!
I don't know what red lobsters biscuits taste like, but these were excellent! I added a bit of italian seasoning to the melted butter. I also found them a bit salty so next time I will omit the salt or use unsalted butter. Overall they still rate a 5 star in my house.
These are great, my mom used to make them but they were never like the ones red lobster serves (kind of dry) but this recipe is wonderful and moist and fluffy. i cut this recipe in half (only feeding 5 people in my family) and i did however add a pinch of garlic powder to the batter and brushed them with the butter mixture and put them back into the oven for a couple of minutes and brushed them again just before serving.
Yes, omit salt and add bay seasoning. YUM!
Great and easy! I cut the recipe in half, and used only 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, and only 1 tbl butter for the brushing. I would definitely omit the brushing on the top next time - way too salty and too buttery. I would rather see the spices in the dough. The 2nd time I made these, I followed others' suggestions: I doubled the cheese (used 1 cup), added 1/4 tsp. Old Bay seasoning, 1 tsp. fresh garlic, 1/4 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. onion powder, 1 tsp. parsley, and replaced the water with milk (note that skim milk works fine). Baked for 15 minutes on parchment paper, then brushed butter on the top. Perfect! Thanks for the recipe!
These were exactly like the restaurant variety. My family was ecstatic!! They were truly delicious...but I did add a bit more cheese then the recipe called for. All in all a must! Mom3boys
I had a recipe fiured out that was "okay" then in a hurry one night I did a search on the web and found THESE. They are positively the best. I e-mailed to all of my friends to get to the site and make them. The response was just like mine, WOW. I now use my "other related italian restaurant" Grilled Chicken Fettucini recipe with these and we save about $50. I even served them with Thanksgiving dinner!
Used this baking mix, which makes exactly 4 cups: http://allrecipes.com/PersonalRecipe/62611486/Hannahs-Baking-Mix/Detail.aspx I also doubled the cheese, used milk instead of water, and added 1/4T of Old Bay seasoning, 1t of garlic powder, 1/4t onion powder and 1/2t of dried parsley to the biscuit batter. I baked them in a mini-muffin pan, which worked out nicely. After basting with the butter mix, I put them back in the oven for a couple of minutes. Delicious!
One of our favorites! I use a cup of cheese and a tsp. of garlic powder in the batter. Always gone so quick!
Wow! I make these quite often, because they are so delicious. I always eat more than I should when we have these for dinner. As other reviewers suggested, I substitute milk for the water, add the Old Bay seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, and parsley to the mix. I love cheese, so I usually put in a little less than a whole 8oz. bag of cheese. When there are 2 or 3 minutes left, I sprinkle the rest of the cheese from the bag onto their tops and turn on the broiler for a minute or two to get the cheese nice and crispy. This results in a soft inside and semi-crispy golden brown top.
I don't know what RL biscuits are like but my husband looked at them and took a bite and said, "These are RL biscuits." Way too salty on top. Next time I will leave out the salt. But yummy still!
These were great. My whole family loved these. They stayed soft and moist and were easy to make. I didn't have any parchment paper so I just sprayed the pan good. They didn't stick. I didn't add any salt and I used Italian seasoning in the garlic butter. I will definately be making these again.
This was a very good recipe. My family loved them as well. Tasted like biscuits I normally get at my favorite seafood restraunt. They might even be better! I will definitly make these again!
I llllloved this recipe wow 1 step up to the biscuits from red lobster this i will make again and again.
Excellent and simple. Really taste like those bisquits at the famous restaurant.
This recipe is excellent! I highly recommend it!
These biscuits were tasty, although they didn't remind me of the Red Lobster ones. Still, they made for a good addition to the meal. I took the advice of other reviewers and added Italian seasonings to the butter. I also rolled out my biscuits because I like them better that way.
These are the best! So easy to make, take hardly no time and taste wonderful! They certainly do taste like the ones from the Red L.
These were great bisquits. I made them once as written, they were a very good start may be 2 stars. Second attempt: I read the reviews and added 1/8 teaspoon old bay, and then the garlic and onion powder to the bisquick, I also probably trippled the cheese and also used whole milk instead of water. Made up the butter sauce exactly as written. I used an icecream scoop for the drop biscuits and when they were done I put the butter mixture on them and put them back in oven for 3 min. These bisquits are exactly like Red Lobster's !!! Take the hints from the other reviewers and you will be in love with this recipe !!!
Excellent! Almost like the yummy biscuits at Red Lobster. We will make these over and over!
Made these as written and adding the Old Bay seasoning. either way is a wonderful addition to almost any meal not just for seafood anymore....
This is an awesome recipe but I did one change and it totally makes it identical to Red Lobsters! I added between 1/4 to 1/2 tsp of Old Bay seasoning in with the melted butter and other spices! This is whats missing!!
Quick, easy, inexpensive to make....and absolutely incredible! I know this will be a huge request from my friends and family from now on!
The buttery flavor was perfect! I make these bicuits now for every special occasion!! Try these biscuits!! They're amazing!!
We all love it!
This is a wonderful base recipe! I took suggestions of others and substituted the water out for buttermilk, added old bay seasoning to both the mix and the butter topping, and it's a hit every time. Oh, and added more cheese too.
These are as close to the real thing as you can get! They are the best! Thanks!
Fabulous and addictive! I made them 3 times this week. Try adding seasonings to the biscuit mix as well as the butter topping for extra flavor. A bit of Old Bay works well if you're serving them with seafood. I've also sprinkled in dill and chopped garlic and experimented with different cheeses. A winner!
These were good but they didn't taste anything like the biscuits from Red Lobster
Wow..these are very close to you know who's. I love it when I can make homemade bread and have it turn out successfully. These were awesome. I was very generous with the herb mixture. I like to brush some on before and after they bake. These are great with the zuppa toscana recipe also on this site. Will definitley keep in my bread rotation. Thanks Cookie...cute name :)
Fixed for a luncheon for six women and all have to have the recipe. Very easy and delicious. They really ate too many.
I was really impressed with the ease and the results. I've never really liked biscuits before -the refrigerated "in a can" ones always seemed to leave a bitter aftertaste but these were really good.
I have not made this particular recipe, but my version is to use club soda in place of the water. This makes for fluffier biscuits. And I just use melted butter and garlic powder to brush on top. Yummy to the tummy!!
I halved this recipe, however, used 4 ozs. of shredded cheddar. I also used the the seasonings in the dough itself along with some cayenne pepper to give it a little zing. Unfortunately I didn't have any parchment paper and they stuck to my non-stick cookie sheet. Regardless, they were soooooo good!
These biscuits are delicous and easy to make. The only problem is that when I make them I tend to eat too many.
These were a bit too garlicy and will half the amount next time but these were very delicious.
These are such good biscuits!! Pretty close to the ones served at Red Lobster but I can make them at home instead of having to buy them. A couple of things I have done differently based on suggestions from reviewers is that I double the cheese, use whole or 2% milk, and I include the seasonings in the batter as well as in the melted butter. Once you have brushed the biscuits with the butter, bake a little longer in the oven and they come out golden and crispy!
mouthwatering, can't put down kind of biscuit!!!!!
I thought these might be a little dry, but they are delicious! I think they're better than those at that famous restaurant, and even my 2 year old son thought they were great.
Only recommendation is that you sprinkle the parsley on top after you have buttered them.
So authentic! I used the "Easy Biscuit Mixture" on Allrecipes. I added the garlic & onion powder, salt and parsley to both the mix and then again to the butter, and they turned out great.
Terrific, just like the ones at ,you know where!
*danger, danger-remember portion control* these are very hard to resist! Super easy and super good! We used the lower fat version of the baking mix and these were still so tender and flaky, we all loved them! I loved them the most since my daughter made them while I was putting together the salad.
These didn't turn out nearly as yummy as the ones at Red Lobster or Ruby Tuesday, but I think I made the mistake of compressing the dough, so the biscuits were too dense.
Bland, did not resemble Red Lobster's biscuits. Probably would be better if they were not made w/ biscuit mix, but made like a traditional biscuit.
These were great!
Followed recipe - a bit dry. Family enjoyed them. Will make again and cut down on the baking time.
Mixed reviews, but I used a multi-grain mix to make it. I'm sure with another one, it would be very popular. It was still good, very tasty flavor.
Very quick and delicous!!!!
I made/served these cheddar bay biscuits this evening for dinner with homemade potato soup. Everyone, including a picky 3 year old, loved these. I did substitute milk for the water and I also added the spices to the biscuit mix as well upon suggestion from others and i'm glad I did because these were excellent. I understand why some people get peeved because people rate a recipe only after they have "tweaked" it so to speak, but with cooking this is just a given. It doesn't mean you have to make those same changes to the recipe and you are free to leave it as is if you want. I actually enjoy reading and trying other tips and tweaks and if someone can tweak a recipe of mine and make it better or more delicious, then have at it!!! To each there own I guess.
These were pretty good. I used skim milk instead of the water and pretty much doubled all the spices. I still thought they were a bit bland and needed something more. Will try these again but will add alot more for seasonings.
I make these often...really good biscuits but the recipe I have says to use cold chopped up butter instead of melted...never had a problem with turnout.
Yum! Had these with a yummy bowl of soup. Will make again.
Yum! I used beer instead of water & way more cheese. Delish!
These biscuits are the best! I love making them.
These tasted exactly like the RL version. I made them with the baking mix recipe also on allrecipes.com as I live in the UK and can't get Bisquick here. My son, who is nine months old, loves these and will eat as much as he can get given!
These don't taste like Red Lobster's biscuits, in fact, with a few changes, I think these are even better. By the way, the butter mix is way too much. Halving it should be fine. I made some changes. I had fresh parsley, so I chopped that up and added about two tablespoons to the the bowl, along with garlic powder and 1 teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning. Next time, I think I'll use two teaspoons of Old Bay. I added 1/3cup melted butter to the batter, doubled the cheese, and used only 1 cup of water. Be careful with the water. The amount you need varies on the humidity in your house, and adding the melted butter mean you need to pay extra attention when adding the water. The dough shouldn't feel wet. I pulled the biscuits out a few minutes before they were done, brushed them with the butter mix and put them back in the oven. Then, when they came out, I brushed them with butter again. Fattening, but so delicious. And if you've decided to make cheddar biscuits you've already committed to spending extra time at the gym.
These were pretty good, but, I will look for a by- scratch recipe instead of using baking mix. I wasn't crazy about the baking mix texture & flavor.
Love recipes this simple and this good
Very close to Red Lobster's cheese biscuits. On the recommendation of other reviewers, I added half of the herb mixture to the batter. Next time, I would not use an entire half-cup of butter to brush on the biscuits; half of that would be plenty. I grated 1/4 of a 1-pound block of cheese, which would be 4 ounces, and thought it worked nicely, but I'd add a little more next time. And lastly, the biscuits stuck to the parchment paper lining! I baked them in two batches, so on the 2nd one I just sprayed the pan with cooking spray and it worked great. Thanks for the recipe!
Will try the "Old Bay" seasoning the next time, as other reviewers suggest, as well as mixing some of the spices in with the biscuit dough. Very good, though! Best warm & not day-old...
OMG!! I thought I was at RL's when I bit into that biscuit! WOW they are so dead on and they taste so amazing. A few modifications I made that made these awesome: while mixing dough add garlic powder onion powder and parsley in and mix in well with dough, this gives the dough that wonderful flavor of those biscuits we love so much, once the biscuits are in the oven follow recipes instructions for making the butter to go over biscuits including recommended measuerments of seasonings, about 3 to 5 min before biscuits are done brush one by one with butter, finish baking let biscuits stand for 1 minute then brush with butter again to make shiny, also watch your biscuits as these aren't supposed to brown, so you don't want the botttoms to burn because the tops still look light...hope this helps and happy baking!! Thanks for the recipe!!
These are good. Added Old Bay as others have suggested.
These are fantastic! My husband and I can't get enough of them. Made them with and without the Old Bay seasoning but it is the key to making them taste like the restaurant version. I made a half batch and based on other reviews I added the same amounts of the seasonings for the butter mixture to the baking mixture, including 1/8 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning to both. For the baking mix I used the recipe for Easy Biscuit Mixture from this site with a bit of extra salt and sugar. Made smaller biscuits (approx. 18) and baked for 21-23 minutes @ 400. Then brushed with butter mixture, kept brushing until it was gone and then added a few shreds of cheddar to the top of each, and put back in the oven for an extra 1-2 min. They came out fluffy and moist with excellent flavour and a nice hit of salt. Putting them back in the oven also helps keep them from having a super greasy top. Thanks for this - so good!
I made these biscuits for a sick neighbor. Her family happened to be over also. They disappeared quickly. Needless to say I had to go back across the street and make some more. Good thing I has biscuit mix already done. I add 1 tsp.garlic powder, 1/4 tsp. onion powder, 1/2 tsp. dried parsley and increased cheese to 1 cup. Deeelish!!!!!
These were pretty good as is, but next time I will use either frozen or canned biscuits and just use the topping for this recipe. I wasn't a huge fan of the taste of the actual biscuit, but the topping was very tasty.
FANTASTIC
Exactly what we were looking for. Although I might add more cheese next time. Thanks!!
Close enough to the real thing to make me happy :)
Super easy and the family just raved! I did modify this recipe however by adding 1 tsp of the garlic powder and 1 tsp of the Parsley and half tsp of the Onion powder into the biscuit mixture. I also returned them to the oven for about 2 minutes after brushing with the butter mixture which gave the biscuits a nice golden color.
I was really looking forward to these. And while they certainly weren't bad, they were good when I drowned them in the butter/garlic sauce. One simple brushing was not nearly enough. I wonder what they would be like with the garlic and herbs baked inside?
Made this for a group of morning card players. They thought they were in heaven. Thanks
I doubled the cheese and liked it that way, but my husband didn't even notice that it had cheese in it. I used a sharp cheddar; next time I might try extra sharp.
These biscuits were really good!! I used bisquik for the baking mix and milk instead of water. I also added a little onion powder, cheddar cheese and freshly grated parmesean cheese to the mixture. I baked at 400 for about 10 minutes. Then brushed them with the melted butter, garlic salt and italian seasoning mixture (like someone earlier had recommended) and put them back in the oven for a few more minutes until they were golden brown. They are also good the next day if you reheat them in the microwave.
Oh, I can't believe I waited so long to make these! Pure deliciousness!
Love these biscuits! I used trader joes multigrain baking mix instead of the traditional kind. Really liked it and very easy!
I love these biscuits. IMO they are the best thing about red lobster. I didn't use bisquick because i don't like how it makes biscuits taste so i whipped up some buttermilk buscuits from scratch. My batch was about half of this recipe so it was a bit too much cheese, but boy oh boy were they light and fluffy, and tastey. I would strongly recommend to everyone to just add the cheese to HOMEMADE dough. As for the butter topping, I didn't have butter so i used margarine and it was still good. I added more garlic, since my family are garlic hounds and i added some italian seasoning. Plus i omited the salt and just used onion salt, but next time i think i will omit that too. I followed other reviews and brushed the tops pretty heavily with the butter mixture about 3/4 of the way through cooking. THey browned up beautifully, just like at the restaurant. When i pulled them out, i poked the holes with a toothpick like one reviewer suggested and lightly brushed more butter on top. They smell and look wonderful. My three year old couldn't get enough and this is the first batch of biscuits i have EVER made where my husband didn't slaughter 'em with butter. I served them along side a country fried steak dinner.
I have been making this recipe for years now, but came up with a few alterations over the years that make these biscuits really taste like those famous restaraunts! All you need to do is add half a stick of melted butter to the batter with a good sprinkling of garlic powder - and increase the cheese to 1 cup. Perfect!
this recipe is wonderful only I wish that the tops would brown to a golden color. The bottoms browned, but not the top........any suggestions?
These turned out really well! They taste very similar - if not exactly like - the ones at Red Lobster. I worked at one for over 3 years, so I've had my share! =)
Delicious! Easy to make and very close to R.L. WARNING: THESE ARE ADDICTIVE!
Mmm Good! A very quick and easy biscuit to round out a meal. Instead of water, I used milk and they were moist and fluffy. Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely fabulous. I took the advice of another review and added Old Bay seasoning to the mix and they were absolutely perfect. Only problem I have is when I add the butter mixture to the biscuits after they are cooked, the biscuits tend to want to stick onto the wax paper and I end up pulling the paper off. Other than that...WONDERFUL!! One to add to the recipe book.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections