Cheddar Bay Biscuits

I'm not sure how the recipe would have turned out had I followed the directions exactly, but with a few alterations, they tasted EXACTLY like the RL biscuits (and 15 other people agreed). First of all, the trick to making light and fluffy biscuits is to handle the dough as little as possible. Earlier reviews stated that these biscuits were much more dense than the light RL ones, so remember to mix the dough only as long as necessary. I doubled the recipe, so I added about 1 teaspoon of garlic powder to the baking mix (before the wet ingredients) to give it a garlic punch! I also doubled the amount of cheese. I think the real secret into making these like RL's, is to take them out after baking halfway, brush with the garlic butter mixture, bake the rest of the way, and then brush again with the garlic butter. This keeps the biscuits moist and full of flavor! All in all, I give this recipe four stars, because it did need some alterations, and like most bread recipes, after the biscuits sit out for a bit, the taste just isn't quite right. But serve these fresh out of the oven and you will amaze your guests with that famous seafood restaurant appetizer!