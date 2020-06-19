Passover Chocolate Cheesecake

This cheesecake is kosher for Passover with a chocolate macaroon crust. Great for a Seder dessert. Very rich.

By StellaLuna17

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a small bowl, stir together the crushed macaroons and butter. Press into the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan. Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven; remove and cool.

  • In a medium bowl, stir cream cheese and sugar together until well blended. Stir in matzo meal, milk and vanilla until smooth. Mix in the eggs one at a time.

  • Combine the chocolate chips and butter in a small microwave-safe dish. Heat at 30 second intervals until melted, stirring at each interval. Stir into the cream cheese batter. Pour the batter over the cooled crust and smooth the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until the center appears solid when jiggled slightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 92.2mg; sodium 212.5mg. Full Nutrition
