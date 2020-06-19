Passover Chocolate Cheesecake
This cheesecake is kosher for Passover with a chocolate macaroon crust. Great for a Seder dessert. Very rich.
this is a delicious cheesecake recipe. I substituted the macaroons for ground walnuts...mmmm....
This is awesome better try it.
This is a very good cheesecake, however it was not done after 40 min. at a 375 degree oven. I cooked it for another 15 min. (55 min in total) and the cheesecake was done but the crust was a little dark. The next time (and there will be a next time) I will either lower the temp to 350 and cook for 55 min or cook it in a water bath at 375 and check at 40 min, and see if it needs more cooking. Another option might be to cook for 40 minutes and then turn the oven off and leave it in there for an hour. It really is too good to not try again.
This recipe is great, especially if you use the ingredients that you are being told to use!!
My daughter and I made this and it came out great! It was so good that the neighbors made the same cake 2 days later! It also works in a 10 1/4" springform pan but only cook it for about an hour.
Very good recipe. I did leave it in five minutes longer than the recipe called for. Better alternative to Passover boxed dessert mixes, and easy enough for anyone to make. I would definitely make it again.
Made this for two different Seders & both groups loved it. Did make it day before & thought this really helped in both the setting of the cheesecake & the ease In taking it out of pan next day. Also when I baked crust put it on cookie sheet as 1st time it seemed butter leaked onto floor of stove. Found it very creamy & rich...this can be made anytime of the year when looking to make a chocolate cheesecake. Just know that the macaroon bottom does give it a coconut flavor.
Great cheesecake. I needed 5 extra mins in oven. Also it is best to not over mix after the eggs and I always opt to put the cheesecake in a water bath while cooking to avoid cracks (also avoid opening the oven door too much). Finally best to turn oven off and leave door ajar and let cheesecake cool slowly for an hour before refrigeration.
