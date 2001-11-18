Slovak Nut Rolls

4.3
17 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is an old Slovak recipe. In Slovak it is called Roshky. The rolls are filled with lekvar, a thick, soft fruit spread. This is an all day project. This recipe will make 7 or 8 twelve inch loaves, or some dough may be reserved for lekvar squares.

Recipe by Bob

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
60
Yield:
7 or 8 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare two fillings. Mix together walnuts, 1 cup sugar, and 1/ 8 teaspoon cinnamon. In a separate bowl, mix lekvar with lemon juice and 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine 1 cup sugar, 2 cups butter or margarine, and 6 eggs. Mix well. Add sour cream, milk, flour, yeast, and salt. Beat thoroughly until dough does not stick to hands.

  • Form dough into 7 or 8 balls. Roll out each ball on a lightly floured board to a rectangle.

  • Brush dough with melted butter. Fill with fillings. Roll tight. Place on greased pans, and let stand for approximately 4 hours to raise before baking.

  • Brush tops with beaten egg yolk just before placing in oven.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 27.7mg; sodium 110mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022