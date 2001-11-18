Slovak Nut Rolls

I made this for Easter and it was great! The filling (don't make two separate ones- it tastes just like my Hungarian grandma's when you mix all the filling ingredients together) is PERFECT. That said, since I cut this down to 10 servings or roughly one loaf, I used a 100g packet of walnuts. I ran out of flour and had to substitute baking mix (Bisquick) for about 3/4 cup. This worked fairly well, but the loaf cracked and the texture was different than I remember. I also substituted some of the sugar for artificial sweetener. I did not butter the ball of dough, so left out that mount of butter. I did indeed use block margarine for the dough. The instructions are a little confusing when it comes to the addition of the yeast... I would do the yeast part first and then everything else so it can 'proof'. I let my dough rise before adding the filling. Because of my changes it took twice as long to bake, and perhaps I made the loaf too big. All in all it was a fairly tasty recipe that brought be back to my childhood. Will be a holiday favourite. I'd like to mention you can try out different filling, like poppy seed or chocolate too!