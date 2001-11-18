Slovak Nut Rolls

This is an old Slovak recipe. In Slovak it is called Roshky. The rolls are filled with lekvar, a thick, soft fruit spread. This is an all day project. This recipe will make 7 or 8 twelve inch loaves, or some dough may be reserved for lekvar squares.
The closest thing I've ever found to my late Grandmother's Roshky recipe!! Thought that wonderful treat was lost forever--THANK YOU, Bob! The rolls were fabulous, easy to make, and well worth the time. I'd give it 10 stars!!!
These are some hints to improve the dough. If you use all butter beware that butter has water in it. Before you use the butter, melt and warm gently until the milk curds separate and then use it. A good vegetable oil works great to rub on the rolls, and then chill the dough at least 4 hours, this makes the dough easier to use and less yeasty. Please only use real sour cream, no low fat product. Flour like gold medal will make the dough tender, robin hood will make it more dry. Use egg white/some water for a golden glaze. Apply glazing when rolls are almost totally baked, then put back in oven to darken. Egg/milk and eggyolk/milk glaze will make the rolls a darker color. I prefer the golden look.
Have been searching for an "old" recipe and this came so close. Made them today and they are beautiful. My husband, who is Slovenian, said they are the best ever. The only thing I'd disagree with is the "roll tightly" part in the instructions. If you roll nut rolls too tightly they will split ! So you really only need to flip the long end over three times and make sure edge is on the bottom. :)
Loved them. It took me a long time to grind the walnuts (I have since bought me a better nut grinder), but otherwise easy to do. Two of my rolls cracked open a bit during baking. I'm not sure if that was because I rolled the dough out too thin or added too much filling. It didn't matter. They tasted wonderful. A little goes a long way as it is quite filling. I froze all but one loaf. Thanks for the great recipe.
thank you so much for the best nut roll recipe i have ever made. i have been making them for years but this is the best. the only thing is that i make my own fillings but the dough is excellent. I got 6 rolls and they came beautiful. i would recommend this dough recipe to everyone. thank you again.
Followed the directions to a "T" but it must not be the recipe I was looking for. While this is OK I would recommend adding honey and maybe something else to the nut filling to make it moist like kolaches. The outside did get browned either.
The Name in Slovak is Kolach and more then one is Kolachie this is the nut roll not a cookie. Roshky are the small version, but are cookies. In both rest the dough to stay tender... Got this from my old Grannys slovak cook book and Now I am a Granny :)
Another technique is to allow the dough to rise about 2 hours before forming into balls and then rolling them out. A filling I use is 2 cups chopped walnuts, 3/4 cup sugar and about a 1/4 cup milk to a spreading consistency, heat over very low heat on the stove. After spreading the walnut filling add a few golden raisins that have been plumped in water for 5 min. Agree with the comment about not rolling them too tight.
I made this for Easter and it was great! The filling (don't make two separate ones- it tastes just like my Hungarian grandma's when you mix all the filling ingredients together) is PERFECT. That said, since I cut this down to 10 servings or roughly one loaf, I used a 100g packet of walnuts. I ran out of flour and had to substitute baking mix (Bisquick) for about 3/4 cup. This worked fairly well, but the loaf cracked and the texture was different than I remember. I also substituted some of the sugar for artificial sweetener. I did not butter the ball of dough, so left out that mount of butter. I did indeed use block margarine for the dough. The instructions are a little confusing when it comes to the addition of the yeast... I would do the yeast part first and then everything else so it can 'proof'. I let my dough rise before adding the filling. Because of my changes it took twice as long to bake, and perhaps I made the loaf too big. All in all it was a fairly tasty recipe that brought be back to my childhood. Will be a holiday favourite. I'd like to mention you can try out different filling, like poppy seed or chocolate too!
This dough was very nice to work with and tastes very good. I used one cup butter and one cup margarine. I also used warmed canned cream instead of milk and dissolved the yeast with one tablespoon of sugar in it. I did not use the filling recipe. But this dough is a keeper.
