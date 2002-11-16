Italian Cheese Bread

Very good! I made this on a whim to go with dinner and everybody loved it! We didn’t have much time, so the fast bake option was used on the bread maker. I used an extra 1/2 tsp of yeast because of the fast bake, but it wasn’t needed - it was a very tall loaf. Lol! A 1/4 of olive oil was added as the other reviews suggested, but it probably would have been better with a little less, maybe a 1/8 cup or 2 tblsp of butter instead. I also added a tsp of garlic powder. It did collapse a bit while warm and was difficult to cut, but an electric knife made it easier. It probably would have firmed up a bit if it was left to cool. It smelled wonderful and the taste was very good! It was a little too sweet for my taste so I may reduce the sugar just a bit next time. The cheese we had on hand was a combined pepper jack & cheddar, so the sweet may be just right if all pepper jack was used - I’ll try that next! Will definitely hold on to this recipe and use it again! Thank you for sharing!