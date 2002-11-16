Italian Cheese Bread

109 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 31
  • 3 13
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

A strong-tasting Italian cheese bread.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1 1/2-pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place warm water, flour, pepper Jack cheese, Italian seasoning, black pepper, Parmesan cheese, brown sugar, salt, and yeast in the pan of a bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer.

    Advertisement

  • Select White Bread or Basic cycle, then Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 337.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/21/2022