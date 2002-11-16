Italian Cheese Bread
A strong-tasting Italian cheese bread.
My husband loves this bread but at first said it was too dry, so I added 1/4 cup of oil to the recipe and now he says its great!Read More
This was the only time my bread "caved", I think I may have used too much pepperjack.Read More
This recipe was extremely easy to make. The taste and texture were excellent. I also used this recipe to make toasted garlic bread. WOW!
Delicious! Wonderful texture and great taste!! Spicey enough for my husband, but not too spicey for me (our pepperjack was a very spicey jack cheese).
I happened to use one of the bread machines I have that HATES sugar, so even reducing the sugar to 1 T. caused this to rise more than I would have liked. I don't care for sugar in my breads anyway, so I should have just left it out altogether. Unlike other reviewers I did not add oil, as the cheese (I used cheddar) contributes enough on its own. I used only half the amount of seasoning called for - I just used thyme, rosemary, basil and oregano. I loved the addition of the black pepper, which gave this a pleasant, spicy bite. For a browner, more crackly crust I chose to use the French Bread cycle. I was tempted to stick with the more traditional ratio of one cup liquid to three cups of flour and wish I had. I ended up having to add more flour, probably another few tablespoons. Other than a sticky, wet dough in the beginning and it rising too much for me, this was a lovely, fragrant, moist bread.
This is a great bread! Everyone I have ever served it to asks for the recipe. Even my two preschoolers love it. Thanks for sharing this one.
This is delicious - especially if you love cheese like my family! We have substituted the cheese on this recipe and it's great with mozzerella, cheddar, and monterey jack (or combinations of these)!
My husband just loved this spicey bread. We had it with dinner and the next day he made sandwiches out of it. Wonderful. All gone! Cheryl King
I did make a few changes, made the dough in my bread machine, and let it have its first rise. I shaped the dough in to a round and placed on a cornmeal covered baking tray. Covered with a damp cloth for 30 minutes to rise while my oven warmed (350 degrees). I spayed the crust 3 times in the first 7 minutes of baking with warm water. Baked for 30 minutes then removed loaf from the oven, coated with oil and topped with Italian Cheese, Italian Seasoning and a little crushed red pepper before cooking for a further 15 minutes.
My husband loved this recipe. You can really taste a subtle hint of the cheeses and the spices in every bite. I even added a little bit of garlic powder to the recipe. Thanks for posting this!
I put in a cup of pepperjack and it collapsed the bread. I also used herbs de provence instead of italian herbs. It may not have been asthetically pleasing, but the taste was amazing. I thought that it would have been too spicey for my two-year old, but he ate a whole slice on his own. I also used the french bread setting for a crispy crusty outside.
Didn't use bread machine. Divided into six mini's. Might top with a bit of additional cheese once removed from oven. Pulled the 2 leftover mini's out of the freezer. Toasted whole, then sliced and toasted again, added cheese, smoked turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, sub dressing. Great sammy bun. EDIT: Made again adding 2 T evoo, half cup of Jack, 1 cup sharp cheddar, and 2 t. red pepper flakes. Shaped into 2 baguettes and gently deflated them after second rise leaving me with 2 fantastic flat bread loafs (think thin buns).
This is an amazing recipe. I took the advice of others and added 1/4 c of olive oil. The bread is extremely moist and the crust is just right. Instead of the garlic powder suggested by others, I added one tsp. of minced garlic. I did not have pepperjack on hand so I replaced it with smoked gouda. This bread will definitely be a staple in my household.
Used 1.5 tsp. bread machine yeast instead of 2 tsp. active dry yeast. Delicious! Will definitely make again.
This bread had excellent flavor and I will definitely make it again! I used the suggestion of others and added a little olive oil. I used Monterey Jack cheese because that is what I had on hand. I couldn't really taste the cheese. My bread fell in like others have stated they had problems with so I probably wouldn't make it for company because of that, and that is why I only gave 4 stars. Maybe it depends on the bread machine?
I was not a fan of this recipe. The italian season was a little too strong and you could not taste the cheese at all. We were a little disappointed.
This is definetly a keeper.Loved it.
This was only my second time making bread and I could not of been happier! I didn't have any pepper jack cheese so I used 1/2 tsp. of chili pepper flakes and a 1/2 c. of marble cheese. I also baked it out of the bread maker and made it in to a round loaf and sprinkled it with cheese.
I used mozzarella instead of pepperjack, and I added a pinch of garlic powder. It tasted very much like the delicious bread at Macaroni Grill! It rose very well in the bread machine.
worked for me...tho i used drk b. sugar...and i will forsure make this again...did all in the bread machine and i will be happy to pass this recipe on...i didn't change anything...
My husband and I enjoyed this bread, but it did, as described, have a strong flavor. For those who aren't into hot and spicy foods, I'd reduce the amount of cheese. I think the milder flavor is better for sandwiches. Otherwise, this is a bread that stands alone.
This is good but felt it had a little too much italian seasoning...
This was pretty good but it was way too sweet. Next time I will cut the amount of sugar in half.
Well worth the effort. Delicious. Made mine into loafs for slicing. We made some of it into grilled cheese sandwiches and my kids thought it was amazing.
I went off of the kitchen aid method and at a half hour I checked it and it was beautiful and crusty looking and so I thought it was done - BUT it was nowhere near done and it COLLAPSED!!! I was so disappointed. I will try it again and probably leave it for at least 45 minutes and then check it.
This has good flavor but, apparently too much yeast. It fluffed over the top of my breadmaker. Next time I'll start with 2 tsp. yeast. I must say it's a very versatile recipe to accommodate cheese or herbs you have on hand.
My husband and I really loved this recipe, though you definitely don't know there's chesse in the bread! It could have a bit more of the spicey flavor but it was still great and will be made again! I also made this without the bread machine and it turned out perfect. I didn't use a bread pan, either.
Very good! I made it with a combination of moz and cheddar cheese. I would add Garlic powder too.
Yummy! Just had my first piece (of course still warm). It was awesome! Will definitely be baking again. Great recipe.
Very good! Added a bit of extra cheddar to it.
I used the ingredients exactly as written and feel this has too much black pepper. I used the dough cycle and then shaped the loaf into a 6 inch circle, let it rise, and baked it at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes. It made a 9 inch round loaf that smelled terrific.
My Italian Cheese Bread turned out perfect! Thanks!
I followed the advice of tat2whttrsh since I don't have a bread machine. I also added 1 tsp. of garlic powder. The bread turned out great and went nicely with my baked ziti for dinner.
Excellent taste and texture. Made exactly to recipe standard. My bread did not collapse at all. Very firm.
I didn't have pepperjack cheese, so I substituted Monterey Jack cheese and added 2 tablespoons diced peperoncini. The bread came out very good; nice texture and just enough cheesy taste. My family enjoyed it.
Perfect! Made it following the recipe directly, only baked it in the oven with a bowl of water on the lower rack, at 375'F for 20 min.
Tried this yesterday, not one slice left. I used sharp cheese instead of the pepperjack! It was excellent! My family loved it!
Just sampled a slice of this and I can't wait for dinner so I can have more! Absolutely delicious. I did not use my bread machine but instead used my kitchen aid. I let it rise about an hour, then punched it down, shaped it into an "artisan" loaf on a stone, let rise another 30 minutes, and baked for 35 minutes at 350 F. I love the slight taste of the pepperjack cheese and the Italian seasoning in this. This was simple to make and came out fabulous!
Excellent texture & flavor!
I couldn't decide whether to give this recipe 4 or 5 stars, but it was very good! I added 1 Tablespoon of oil, and substituted a half teaspoon of the salt for garlic salt. We only had cheddar and mozza, so used both of those for the cheese. My loaf did not really 'cave' or 'collapse', as others said, but the top was not perfect. The taste, however, was good, and the rest of the loaf sliced well. It was still quite 'peppery', even though I reduced the pepper by half.
This was the first bread i made in my bread make and everyone in my family loved it. Even my little three year old. They have asked for more as they eat the whole loaf in 24 hours. Thanks for the recipe
This bread has a good overall taste; the herbs being the first thing tasted with the cheese as the undertone. I can see where it might have too much of an herb flavor for some people, though. The crust is just "OK", but it has a fairly fine crumb, considering it was made in a bread machine. I think this bread shows off its flavors better when toasted and it makes a tasty sandwich fare. I believe if you removed the dough once kneaded and mixed from your bread machine, then finished it by hand, (try it in a dinner roll form, perhaps), it would be improved. I think it has good potential!
Very good bread! I followed the advice of other reviewers and added some EVOO (about 3 tbsps.) and about 1 tsp. garlic powder. Other than that I made it as written and it turned out great. I will be making this one again! Thanks for posting. :)
Excellent flavor! I added garlic powder as per other reviewer's suggestions as well as olive oil to bring it all together. This is even better when toasted! Thank you for posting this recipe!
Very good! I made this on a whim to go with dinner and everybody loved it! We didn’t have much time, so the fast bake option was used on the bread maker. I used an extra 1/2 tsp of yeast because of the fast bake, but it wasn’t needed - it was a very tall loaf. Lol! A 1/4 of olive oil was added as the other reviews suggested, but it probably would have been better with a little less, maybe a 1/8 cup or 2 tblsp of butter instead. I also added a tsp of garlic powder. It did collapse a bit while warm and was difficult to cut, but an electric knife made it easier. It probably would have firmed up a bit if it was left to cool. It smelled wonderful and the taste was very good! It was a little too sweet for my taste so I may reduce the sugar just a bit next time. The cheese we had on hand was a combined pepper jack & cheddar, so the sweet may be just right if all pepper jack was used - I’ll try that next! Will definitely hold on to this recipe and use it again! Thank you for sharing!
I like extra herbs so I added a little more than what is called for. Based on other reviews I only added the amount of cheese called for and I did not have any problem with the bread falling. Wonderful, aromatic bread.
My bread caved in too
My failure was in not locating the bread machine manual BEFORE attempting this recipe. NEVER add the yeast on top of salt and/or sugar! I only wish the ingredients in the recipe had been listed in a different order! It’s almost done so I may add another star if I can salvage it in my oven somehow. I would be willing to try this recipe again in the future, now that I’ve bungled this one and will review again. To be continued.....
I took the advice in the reviews and added 1/4 cup of olive oil and this bread was a huge hit!
great
Will make this again! The texture is amazingly moist. I used less herbs and left out the pepper. Will make this again using a loaf pan. The texture was a little too soft for making a round loaf.
I tried this recipe twice. The first time, I followed the ingredients per recipe. The bread is delicious when toasted and with a hint of butter. The second time, I did not have pepperjack cheese so I used mozzarrella cheese and threw in some sundried tomatoes. Turned out great with an orange/red color to the bread. Overall a good recipe and quite tasty.
I didn't have any Pepper Jack cheese and just used a half a cop of Parmesan cheese and followed the rest of the recipe. It was delicious! Will be making it again.
Loved the taste and smell. Followed the recipe exactly, except I used the dough cycle on my bread machine and then formed into rolls. Baked at 375 for 20 mins. I really couldn't taste the cheeses though, so I am going to try without them next time. Loved the Italian seasonings. Thank you so much, Roger, for a wonderful recipe.
This was a great bread! The only change I made was reducing the sugar - using a fourth of what it called for. Next time, I think I'll omit it completely. I only needed a small amount of bread so I reduced the servings to 4. I don't have a bread machine so I used my kitchen aid stand mixer to knead the dough. Let the dough rise for about an hour then kneaded again in my kitchen aid. It was a little sticky so I added a little flour to keep it from sticking. Then I shaped into 2 large balls and let rise for 35 minutes. Baked for 15 minutes @ 400. Browned with the broiler for 1-3 minutes.
I didn't have pepper jack, so I used sharp cheddar and Romano, grated. I used pepper and garlic powder, not Italian seasoning. I used the dough setting on the machine then made it into two loaves and baked at 350 for 45 minutes. The texture of the crust was a little too hard, and I didn't really feel like I could taste the cheese at all. It was fine, I added the oil as other reviewers suggested, it rose nicely and didn't collapse. I did use the specified amount of cheese since people seemed to have problems when they added more. Overall it was just blah and I wouldn't make it again.
Great bread! I used cheddar cheese instead and made it with my kitchen aid mixer. Instead of the italian seasoning i used thyme, rosemary, oregano, basil and parsley for flavor. My husband loves it but then again he loves everything I make lol.
I used my bread maker for this recipe on the French bread setting. I used all purpose flour because I didn't have bread flour on hand and sharp cheddar in place of the pepper jack. I added 1/4 of olive oil based on other reviews. As others have said the cheese kind of disappears in this recipe but I still love the bread. The black pepper and Italian seasoning give it such a nice flavor.
I made this with mozzarella instead of pepper jack and it tasted wonderful. However the top sunk in and it was so airy in the middle it was hard to slice. I wondered if I should have used the bread machine yeast instead of the active dry, or if I should have waited to add the cheese until after the first rising cycle was done. Will definitely try again because the taste was great, but I will research my bread machine and cheese breads before I do.
We would give this 3.5 stars if we could. I measured the ingredients exactly and the bread was still pretty dense and the top collapsed during baking. Taste wise, it tasted too much like the Italian seasoning and the cheese only seemed to add moisture to the bread (it wasn't dry for us at all) but no real choice. If we would try again, I would replace the Italian seasoning with Cajun and cut that amount in half as well as shaping into rolls (or smaller loaves) and letting rise again outside the machine before baking.
It sunk in the middle but for taste I give it 3 stars.
I've substituted in Asiago for the pepperjack and do it by hand. i let it rise in a bowl until about double and then transfer it to a cookie sheet to rise again, although without too much handling/punching down. everyone always loves it
This is so good!!! I didnt have italian seasoning so I made my own. Then realized i had no red pepper flakes foe the italian seasoning so i use chilli powder instead. It gives it an amazing spice!!! Other than that I followed the directions exactly. I live these. I will be making them often!
So good! I didn't use a bread machine and only had 4 cheese Italian but it came out perfect. I turned it out on a cookie sheet and baked at 375 F for about 30 minutes. It looks like Focaccia bread.
This is an awesome recipe, now one of my favs! I basically followed TheBritishBaker's review with just a couple changes. I used the dough setting on my bread machine. I thought the dough looked a bit too sticky so I added one more tablespoon of flour as it was mixing. When the dough cycle was finished I sliced into two pieces of dough, rounded them nicely and placed on my cooking stone that was sprinkled with cornmeal. I let it rise for 30 minutes as BritishBaker suggested and placed in the oven at 350 and cooked for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes I pulled the stone out, brushed the bread with olive oil and sprinkled with garlic salt and cooked for 15 more minutes. Absolute perfection. I loved the sweetness with the sugar along side the peppery punch. Crispy crust with soft inside but not too soft that buttering is impossible.
Perfect! I added 2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil and Used four cheese blend.
We just got a bread machine and have been making many different breads. This is our ALL TIME FAVORITE! I put in only half of the pepper because I am afraid of pepper. lol
This is a fabulous recipe! Easy and delicious. I paired it with a Beef Mushroom Barley soup and it was a winner! Will experiment with other types of cheese.
Delicious and moist! My bread machine makes me choose a size, I picked 1.5lb loaf, medium for the crust and it came out perfect! I didnt measure the cheese, just put in 2 handfuls (probably about a cup). Also, used cheddar jack instead of pepper jack since I didnt want it to be spicy. Wonderful!
Deliciously moist and subtle herb and cheese flavour. I substituted cheddar in place of jack cheese and used the bread machine to just mix and proof the dough. After the dough was made, I added more flour, punched down the dough and let it rise 30 minutes before putting the bread into the oven at 350 for 30 minutes.
My bread also collapsed in the middle a little but nobody cared because the taste was really good. Followed directions as written and served with Pasta Bake from this site. Thanks
This is my go to recipe for pizza crust. I double the recipe and it makes 4 crusts. I use one and freeze the other 3. Use only half the required salt because if you use it for pizza there is enough salt in the cheese on the pizza. I also add 2 teaspoons of garlic powder for a double recipe. One of 4 makes a 10 x15 pan pizza. Brush olive oil on the pan & sprinkle sharp cheddar over the oil before you place the pizza dough on top. Finish with toppings of your choice (we use pizza sauce, mozzarella, pre cooked slices of mushrooms, green pepper & slices of pepperoni. Sprinkle with. Fresh or dried basil and bake at 450 for 15-20 minutes. Best pizza ever!!!!
I've made this recipe twice now, and I love it! My boyfriend just requested I make it again very soon. I add more like a cup of pepperjack, bread does sink a bit, but it's still perfect.
Like some other reviewers I used the french bread setting. I eyeballed the quantity of cheese, and it caved a little because I used too much. But it was still quite good, flavor and texture were wonderful. I did not have "italian seasoning" so i substituted "Mrs.Dash tomato basil and garlic" (close enough for my taste, and was what I had on hand). Tasted a lot like the Italian Herb cheese bread of a certain chain of fast food Sub shops.
this is a good serviceable bread, but you don't taste cheese very much after all and the herbs are not so overpowering.
Pretty good but could have been better. With the cheese I used I give this 3 stars (I used Mozz). It just lacked flavor. I'd like to think if I had the right cheese as suggested in the recipe that this bread would get 4 stars for sure. I did add an additional 1/4 c. of olive oil as the other reviewers mentioned to do and I think it really helped make this bread not dry. I think I'd make this again just to give it another chance. Only with a more zesty cheese and garlic powder, maybe even some freshly diced onions and of course the added oil. :)
Exceptional! Doubled the recipe and when it came out of the oven I buttered it and sprinkled garlic salt & Parmesan on top!
I made this recipe with my mixer. I added an Italian cheese blend. I split the dough in half at the end, after letting it proof twice. Then I made four burger buns and a loaf with the dough. Smells and tastes wonderful! I cooked it for 19 minutes at 375.
This is a great recipe! The bread is so flavorful. I proofed yeast in 100 degree water with the sugar for 5 min. Added some vegetable oil ... 1/4 cup and upped the cheese to 1 cup. Did not skimp on Italian spices inc garlic salt. I kneaded by hand for 5 min. For those who enjoy super spicy ..... I made with habanero cheese and it was amazing. Today I made with sharp cheddar and it was equally Amazing!
Thank you for this great recipe. My husband and I really enjoyed it. Since we don't care for very spicy foods, I just used plain Monterey Jack cheese and it was absolutely delicious. The bread makes for a great grilled cheese sandwich as well as being great just toasted with butter. Can't wait to make again.
Turned out great. Made a few times, wife loves it.
I followed another reviewer's instructions for making this without a bread machine. Worked just fine. I baked it on a pizza steel and it came out perfectly. My family was impressed.
Nice taste, but it fell significantly in the bread machine. It may work better to bake in the oven, instead, though I haven't tried it.
How do you make this bread if you don't have a bread machine. I need directions & baking times. Someone please respond, I'd really like to make this bread. conniprice@msn.com
This was the nastiest bread ever. The pepper was completely overwhelming!! It was all I could taste and it burned my mouth it was so strong. I couldnt even begin to taste the cheese in this bread which is why I made it in the first place. Renaming this "Pepper Bread" would be a far more accurate description.
Made this bread by hand, 15 min kneed, with the extra oil (1/4 cup), rise for about 40 minutes, kneed for 5 minutes, shaped let rise on cookie sheet for 15 minutes. Cooked at 350 for 30 minutes. Didn’t collapse, turned out perfect. Thank you everyone, even the commenters!
This is the 3rd time I have made this bread. I do not have a bread machine; I followed the directions that Sarah Jo posted for a Kitchen Aid. This bread is amazing!! This last time I baked the bread on a pizza stone.
