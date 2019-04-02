Parmesan Sesame Chicken

This was the second time making these and I made a few changes with excellent results. I used chicken tenders as my son likes chicken strips - the first time they were a bit soggy but this time - I turned them after 15 minutes I broiled them for 5. I used 1/3 cup bread crumbs and sesame seeds. I didn't have an egg so I mixed a couple of tablespoons milk with sesame oil to dip in before breadcrumb mixture. Yummy will make often
This is a very good very simple recipe and will become one of my new go-to recipes if pressed for time!
We really enjoyed this one. Per some other folks' comments, I melted about 2 tbsp. butter in the pan before baking, and had no problems with sticking. To enhance the sesame flavor, I whisked 1 tbsp of sesame seed oil together with the egg- it brought out the flavor beautifully. A nice, mildly-flavored dish- my 2-year-old gobbled it up. Oh, and I used thigh meat instead of breast, and it was amazingly moist and juicy!
It was very bland but tasted fine. I added red chili flakes for some kick and a little salt and pepper. Next time I might also add italian seasoning or something along those lines. The recipe is definitly a good base. I didn't have problems with dryness. It was perfect and I kept them in for the full 30 minutes.
i loved this recipe i didn't use as much breadcrumbs and added a little more parmesan. it was great!!
I used Progresso Garlic & Herb breadcrumbs and doubled the Parmesan cheese. Yummy! I fixed extra and my husband who never packs his lunch took the leftovers to the office for his lunch. This easy recipe will now be a regular dish in our house.
Without a doubt the BEST way to serve chicken. Excellent!!
I made these as chicken fingers and they were good. I followed the recommendations of others increasing the parmesan and decreasing the bread crumbs. I also added garlic salt and pepper to the crumb mixture and sesame oil to the egg. The dry adjustments worked really well but the sesame oil (about 1/4 tsp.) was wrong. I will definitely make these again but will leave the sesame oil out.
It was a good recipe. What I did to ensure the chicken stayed moist was I wrapped each chicken breast in foil with a small amount of butter on top. That gave it a little "steam" and the butter seemed to help keep it moist and add a little flavor to the recipe. Hope that works for others.
This was OK. No bells and whistles. Very simple. I too melted some butter in the dish and had no problem with sticking. I increased the parmesan cheese for more flavor.