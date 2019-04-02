Parmesan Sesame Chicken

Rating: 4.04 stars
54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

A yummy way to jazz up your everyday breaded chicken breasts.

By Sarah Stephan

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a bowl, mix the bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and sesame seeds. Place the egg in a separate bowl. Dip the chicken in the egg, then dip into the bread crumb mixture to coat. Place the chicken breasts in a shallow baking dish.

  • Bake chicken 20 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 33.2g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 118.1mg; sodium 351.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (54)

Reviews:
witchywoman
Rating: 4 stars
03/29/2010
This is a very good very simple recipe and will become one of my new go-to recipes if pressed for time! Read More
Helpful
(11)
ADREE
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2005
We really enjoyed this one. Per some other folks' comments, I melted about 2 tbsp. butter in the pan before baking, and had no problems with sticking. To enhance the sesame flavor, I whisked 1 tbsp of sesame seed oil together with the egg- it brought out the flavor beautifully. A nice, mildly-flavored dish- my 2-year-old gobbled it up. Oh, and I used thigh meat instead of breast, and it was amazingly moist and juicy! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Nicky Kumar
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2005
It was very bland but tasted fine. I added red chili flakes for some kick and a little salt and pepper. Next time I might also add italian seasoning or something along those lines. The recipe is definitly a good base. I didn't have problems with dryness. It was perfect and I kept them in for the full 30 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(6)
MRSPETEL
Rating: 4 stars
07/24/2005
i loved this recipe i didn't use as much breadcrumbs and added a little more parmesan. it was great!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Lorie Reitz
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2010
I used Progresso Garlic & Herb breadcrumbs and doubled the Parmesan cheese. Yummy! I fixed extra and my husband who never packs his lunch took the leftovers to the office for his lunch. This easy recipe will now be a regular dish in our house. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Pops
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2009
Without a doubt the BEST way to serve chicken. Excellent!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Yummum
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2006
I made these as chicken fingers and they were good. I followed the recommendations of others increasing the parmesan and decreasing the bread crumbs. I also added garlic salt and pepper to the crumb mixture and sesame oil to the egg. The dry adjustments worked really well but the sesame oil (about 1/4 tsp.) was wrong. I will definitely make these again but will leave the sesame oil out. Read More
Helpful
(4)
CRISSYF
Rating: 4 stars
08/18/2004
It was a good recipe. What I did to ensure the chicken stayed moist was I wrapped each chicken breast in foil with a small amount of butter on top. That gave it a little "steam" and the butter seemed to help keep it moist and add a little flavor to the recipe. Hope that works for others. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Ellie's Mom
Rating: 3 stars
10/30/2008
This was OK. No bells and whistles. Very simple. I too melted some butter in the dish and had no problem with sticking. I increased the parmesan cheese for more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
