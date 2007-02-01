Banana Nut Bread II
Melt in your mouth quick bread for the bread machine.
My Breadman machine has a "batter breads" cycle...which means you can use this recipe without premixing ingredients...the whole cycle is 1 hour 40 minutes and does the mixing and baking. I only bake with butter, and this bread was so yummy, I may have eaten half of it myself!!! Great recipe and so much more moist than conventional loaf-pan baking.Read More
Yum! I substituted 1/2 cup of applesauce in place of the margarine to cut down the fat content & it still turned out great. My husband & I have already polished off one loaf & I made a fresh one today. Very good, very easy.
Excellent recipe. Used a Welbilt (ABMY2K1) with Quick cycle that consists of a 3 minute Knead1, a 5 minute rest, a 5 minute Knead2, and a 90 minute bake. Did not have to pre-mix, just dumped in all of the ingredients. The bread cooked thoroughly and was delicious.
Great, moist (with not too much fat), but my quick bread/cake cycle was over 4 hours!!! Unlike the other reviews, it DID bake all the way through perfectly. I might try just dumping it all in the machine next time.
We used three defrosted overripe bananas (we store them in the freezer) and a cup or so of chopped pecans in this recipe and the bread came out delicious. Our bread machine doesn't have "quick cycle/cake" so we baked at on "Bake" setting for about an hour and a half. Enjoy!
The taste was good but cake sunk in the middle. It was probably not completely done. Also, it was very crumbly and messy. Any suggestions?
We used unsweetened applesauce in place of the margarine and added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. It was well received at our dinner party!
This was rich in flavor. I made two minor changes to the recipe, just in case you wanted to try it. Instead of 2/3 cup of bananas i added two whole bananas... more banana flavor. I also changed 1 cup of sugar to 3/4 cup, and added 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Came out so good! Thanks for this recipe and take care.
I made this in my Breadman machine. I used real butter instead of margarine and bread flour instead of all-purpose flour. And I omitted the walnuts. This is more like a banana cake and it is DELICIOUS! And So easy. If you are using the Breadman be sure to spray the inside with Pam first, to prevent sticking. And I used the Bread Batter setting, put the wet ingredients in first and then the dry. My kids love it and I had a hard time stopping myself from finishing the whole loaf!
Delicious! The children loved it, too. Very moist; more like cake than bread.
this bread was pretty good. i'm not sure yet whether i like it better than my aunt's recipe, but we still enjoyed it. i used pecans instead of walnuts. much more like a cake than bread, but still very delish. i did not premix this before putting it in my bread machine.
wow!!! this bread/cake is fantastic!
hot out of the machine...yummm..my two boys love it (2 and 5 years old) used 1/2 cup cinnamon applesauce instead of mar. used 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour and 1 cup reg flour used 2/3 cup sugar and 3 bananas I love that I can make a healthier version for my family. love all the advice from the web site. can't wait to learn new things.
A HIT at the SAT9 testing Spring 2001! I had many compliments. Truly the most delicious banana nut bread I've had in a very long time!
Turns out perfect every time! I use it often and throw in whatever goodies I have on hand, too; coconut, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, dried fruit, PB and chocolate chips. Always yummy!
This bread was really delicious in the bread machine. I tried 1lb first for testing, but there was not enough to go around because everyone loved it, so I ran out to get more bananas and will be doubling the recipe this time. I didn't premix the ingredients as stated, I just mashed the bananas before putting them in, then placed all the ingredients as listed in my machine and it came out great. Also I added raisins instead of walnuts, but I'll try the walnuts next time. Very yummy.
I don't think I would use the bread machine for this next time. It wasn't done and I had to take it out and finish it in the regular oven anyway. Tasted great though, once it was done.
I just wanted to make a note about Banana Breads not tasting banana-y enough. This usually has more to do w/ how ripe the bananas are not how many are used. They must be completely ripe, if not somewhat overripe, to get the appropriate flavour. I buy a couple bunches at a time, let them sit out until they're brown, not rotting, then break them into chunks and freeze the chunks. Then they're handy for everything from bread to smoothies to milkshakes.
I did not pre-mix ingredients. The reason I use my bread machine is for quick and easy preparation and clean up. It still turned out great. I cut down on the sugar by about a 1/4c and next time I think I'll cut down on the salt, too. What a great way to make banana bread without heating up the kitchen in the summer!
MY FAMILY LOVED THIS BANANA BREAD RECIPE.
Good! Quick and easy, too.
Excellent! Perfect loaf. Tasted great. I didn't have nuts, added poppyseed instead. I'll definitely make this again.
I am a bread machine novice. But this recipe was so fool-proof, I couldn't even manage to mess it up. Like many others, I didn't pre-mix. The bread machine took care of that and it turned out great.
Tasty banana nut bread recipe. I don't have a bread machine so I mixed all the ingredients by hand used a large bread load pan and baked at 350 for 55 minutes. The only fresh nuts I had in the pantry were a trail mix that I got from the bulk aisle bins at the Whole Foods Market. It had dried cherries, raisins, pecans, and almonds. Measured out a 1/2 cup of trail mix, throwing in a few more cherries ;) seperated the mix out by hand and used heavy knife to coarse chop the pecans and almonds. Then blanched the dried cherries and raisin in water for a few minutes so they could rehydrate, drained through collander, and then incorporated them into the batter towards the end of the mixing. Make sure to toast your nuts in a sautee pan over med high heat for about a minute first before mixing into the batter. It brings out the oils in the nuts and intensifies their flavors. You'll smell it. Also I used 1/4 cup of margarine and a 1/4 cup of apple sauce to cut down on the fat without losing the buttery flavor. Lastly I used a Pillsbury Better for Bread flour instead of all purpose flour, gives it a good bread flavor with a cake like consistency in this recipe.
I made this recipe in my William-Sonoma machine on the "Quick Bread" cycle, and it came out perfectly cooked. I didn't have quite enough banana (just one), so I mashed that with about 1/3 cup applesauce, and the result was fantastic! Very moist without being sticky and not too sweet. I also didn't find mine to be too cakey, as others have mentioned, perhaps because of the extra bit of applesauce.
Added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and premixed the batter! Amazing and very delicious and moist!
Super moist.
I love the heavy consistancy of this bread. I put my bread on quick cycle in my Oster Bread machine and just add all the ingrediants. except I use melted butter instead of margerine. If I have thawed frozen bannanas I can just add them in, if they are just over ripe I have to mash them first of the bread machine will not fully do the job. I also dont like nuts so never add them.
I added more banana then it called for so it needed to cook longer then my Maker setting. Came out heavy but very moist and flavorful.
DO NOT USE WITH A PANASONIC YD250. My quick bake cycle is 30 minutes, which was not nearly enough time to bake the bread. I was going to run it for another cycle, but my machine will not run again until it has cooled. So I am sure this is a great recipe, but my machine has left me with a half cook loaf :(
I don't like bananas and don't buy bananas. My 80 y.o. mother gave me 3 blackish-looking bananas yesterday and told me to, "Eat these." Instead, I located this recipe and baked it (using all 3 bananas instead of the 2/3 cup as called for.) This bread is delicious! (Mom thinks so, too.) I baked it in my Oster bread machine on the 80 min. ExpressBake cycle. This wasn't long enough so had to add 25 minutes of the Bake cycle also. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Absolutely awesome!!! However I did have to substitute some things, due to me not having the proper ingredients on hand (my stupidity - thought I had the proper ingredients). I used water instead of milk; 3 large over-ripe bananas (mashed), instead of 2/3 cup; and used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose. When cooking the above, I used the full bread setting (Basic, Bake 3:20). With my machine I should have increased the time by 20 minutes; that way I wouldn't have had the doughy core (approx 2 1/2 inches). Still, it does taste incredible! You can substitute honey instead of the sugar (same measurements) that way it will have a cleaner, more natural taste. I left the walnuts out - I'm nuts enough! :-)
Excellent bread, easy and very moist. I did have to use a longer baking cycle than what was stated....70 minutes was perfect. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla to the recipe.
This recipe inspired me to drag out my breadmaker. Much to my dismay, I realized the mixing paddle was missing! Not to be deterred, I mixed the ingredients with a handmixer then poured it into a greased 9x5" loaf pan. Baked at 350 degrees per another user's suggestion for a little over an hour and voila! Delicious banana bread that my husband says is as good as his mom's (this was my goal!) and I'm happy because it is soooo much easier to make, even without the breadmaker!
VERY MOIST!!!! Needs more flavoring- maybe nutmeg- prepared as directed- used black bananas
I am using Kenwood breadmaker. After the cake cycle is done, the top of the cake is not cook through. Any tips or suggestions from kenwood user on this? Thank you
I just dumped everything in the bread machine. Wet ingredients first, then dry. Turned out *perfect*! My husband ate almost the whole thing before the day was done!
loved the recipe! Used more bananas tho!
Very good recipe, my Breville breadmaker needed an additional 25 minutes to complete the bake cycle. It's not explicit in the manual but the collapsible paddle should be down before starting.
Great recipe my family pigged out on it. I even used bread flour and it turned out great. Plus I added 1/4 extra banana. It's the best bread machine banana recipe I have tasted!!
Awesome . The first thing i've made in forever where there was absolutely no complaints. My family and my friends loved it and so did I. I did have to bake it for about 3 hours in the bread maker though because the quick setting for 1 hour and 43 minutes wasn't enough. I just baked it for one more hour and it was well worth it. I will try it in the oven for 1 hour like the other reviewers suggested but i just hope it turns out just as soft, chewy and beautiful as with my bread maker.
This banana bread recipe was very good and very moist. After I had mixed the ingredients, I realized my bread machine did not have a quick bread setting, but it did well in the oven at 350 degrees for approximately an hour.
Tasted great! I wasn't sure how it would turn out in my Breadman bread machine. It came out perfect. I used BatterBread setting and 1 pd loaf. I put the ingredients in order. The machine mixed everything for you and baked. It was so easy. I will make it again.
It certainly doesn't get easier than this. All the ingredients at hand, no bowls to clean up and you get a wonderful banana bread out of it! My son is allergic to nuts, so I used ½ a cup of milk chocolate chips. I also used 1/3 of a cup of milk and 1/3 cup of sour cream, since I had some in the fridge. I also let it bake for the entire bake cycle, which on my machine is 87 minutes, and it was just baked through. Simple and delicious.
made exactly as the recipe said but added vanilla, and it was very nice. Next time I won't mix it before I put it in the machine...
Very easy recipe and delicious results! I did not premix the batter - just added the ingredients to the machine starting with the liquids, and it turned out just fine. I added a teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 c of frozen bluberries to jazz it up a bit, and the family loved it. Like any quick bread, it becomes more moist and easier to slice the next day. I will definitely make this again.
Amazingly easy!!!!!!! I threw all the ingredients in the bread machine pan (Williams-Sonoma machine), pressed the quick bread cycle and presto! I put it in the regular oven for 15 more minutes.. thought the top looked a little undone. I used a cup of pecans in place of walnuts... delish!!!! Will definitely make this one again! Thanks for sharing Susanne!
This ended up coming out pretty tasty, despite my mistake of overcooking by having judged the doneness of the bread by the appearance of it's top after it had been cooked ont rapid bake cycle (I didn't have a quick bake setting). I set it to bake for another hour in my machine. The top was still pale in color, but I checked for doneness with a knife. Came out clean so I decided to further inspect it by. Aaaah! There was my beautiful cinnamon color! It tasted very good too. I had added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla used 3 bananas. I think it would have come out more moist had I not cooked it the additional hour. Also, next time I will make sure to use overripe bananas.
Nummy Recipe!!! Took it to work and it was gone in an instant.
Great taste. Very moist. Can be made in conventional oven too.
as good or better than oven baked.
I made the mistake of reading the reviews that said that it didn't get completely done. I put it on the darker setting and the outside got WAY too done. Once you cut off the crust, it tastes great though. I will make it again this week on normal. I think it could use a little more banana.
It turned out great! I only had one large ripe banana, but the bread had enough flavor from it. I used 1 C all-purpose flour and 1.5 C whole wheat flour; the bread still turned out moist. Used the "Batter Breads" setting on my Breadman and added about 1/3 C mildly sweet chocolate chips when it was mixing. Husband called this a win.
Very, very good! I used applesauce instead of margarine, buttermilk instead of milk, and 3 over-ripe bananas. I also added about 3/4 cup of raisins. I didn't mash the bananas or premix, however, I did stop my machine during the mixing cycle and re-start it again. I have a breadman deluxe rapid breadmaker, and I used the batter bread setting. When it was finished, I checked for doneness with a knife, and it wasn't done, so I reset the machine for 30 more minutes on the bake only setting. After checking again, it was done. This would probably be quicker in the oven, but I prefer convenience and less dirty dishes over time. I will definitely make this again, because it really does taste wonderful, but I may try a differant setting nest time.
Just made this for a chilly football Sunday! I made a few tweaks, I used 3/4 c. sugar w/ 1/4c.brown sugar. I also added a 1/4 cup of oats (oat grains) I mixed vanilla in w/ my bananas and that's it! Put them in the bread machine, mixed for a few minutes then baked. I had to bake my a few minutes longer, because the top of the loaf was still a little wet. This was viola, delish!
Well, I was a little worried because I've had my bread machine for several years and it does not have a cake cycle. It does however have a 3 hour "Bake Rapid" cycle, which is what I used and this bread turned out BEAUTIFUL. It smelled wonderful and had a nice brown coloring. I dropped it out of the pan and let in cool for about 20 minutes before I sealed it up. It looked so moist this morning and tasted amazing.
I made this bread because I had 2 bananas and all the ingredients in my pantry. Though I have a bread machine, I wanted to make a big oven loaf in a regular bread pan. I was a little concerned that there was so much batter, and thought it might overflow the pan. I used a glass bread pan at 325 degrees for an hour and it is perfect. Lovely golden color, incredible flavor, without adding any other flavoring. Freezes well, too.
Delicious! I have been baking Banana bread for a long time. This recipe is the best because it's so simple. There is very little to clean up - just the bread pan! I premix the batter by hand using a spatula right in the bread pan. The timing is perfect. I have the old William Sonoma bread machine. I wouldn't change a thing in the recipe. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe is good, but not pop my eyes out, blow steam out of my ears GREAT! I followed the directions exactly, except for substituting applesauce for margerine/butter and we used pecans instead of walnuts. Applesauce was in the same measurement as the margerine, except it is more heart healthy and makes for a moist recipe. We used pecans instead of walnuts because pecans are one of the top 20 antioxidant foods. The bread was moist and chewey, it looked good, but it just didn't have that fruity, earthy, banana type taste my mother & grandmother's had. I could taste the bananas, but they weren't strong enough and left me longing for that taste. But it was plenty moist and chewwy so we compromised on a 3 rating. I may make this again, only until I find a better recipe. Maybe it needed more banana and some vanilla. Just not up to my expectations.
This is delicious, it's just the recipe has SO MUCH butter. I cut the amount in half and added a tsp of gluten. I used 3 small bananas plus changed the crust control to dark so that it cooked a little more.
This would be a good recipe for the right bread machine or for the oven. It did not work at all in my machine. I thought my "Sweet" setting would be equivalent to this recipe's "Cake" setting. Not the case...it was only 1/2 cooked when the machine cut off. I placed it directly in the oven at 350 for another 30 min (still inside the bread machine pan).
Very good! I followed the recipe for the most part, but made the following changes: did not add nuts (my husband doesn't like them), I used 3 bananas which ended up being more than what the recipe called for but I wanted more banana flavor. And lastly I did not premix. I did have to open after the first mixing cycle and scrap the edges a bit though. Also I don't have a "cake" setting on my bread machine so I used the "sweet bread" setting, the only thing with that is I had to bake for 10 more mins. as it wasn't quite done in the middle. So over all great recipe!! Will definitely make again.
I'm only allowing myself to make this one a month, otherwise I will gain about 50 pounds eating it. It's THAT good!
The recipe doesn't say if it's for a 1lb bread machine or not, which is what I have. It seemed like alot of ingredients for a small loaf, so after reading the other reviews, I decided just to bake mine in the oven. It came out perfect!! I also added a 1 teaspoon of vanilla and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, it was delicious! Thanks for sharing the recipe! :)
Great recipe. I added cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and brown sugar to give it some color and spice. The recipe yields more than a 1 lb loaf as stated. My bread came out completely doughy on top. Increase cook time, or slightly reduce ingredients and it will come out perfect.
This turned out as a five star for me. I mixed the ingredients really well before I put them in the bread machine, and after reading the previous reviews, I just cooked it in the bread machine at the regular (basic) setting. This way it cooked a lot longer and was done all the way through. My kids loved it! This will be the banana bread recipe I always use from now on.
I just received my bread machine (Black & Decker All in One Model B2200) as a wedding gift. And I LOVE it. I think this will be the way I make breads from now on. =)I've always made banana bread in the oven and they've never turned out right (burnt outside, gooey middle). I just threw everything into the bread machine (liquids, then dry ingredients). I did beat the eggs and mashed 2 bananas before adding it to the mix. And added a tsp of cinnamon and omitted the nuts since I didn't have any. I didn't have to grease the bread pan either. Used the Quick Bread mode. It came out perfect. Nice golden crust. Moist center, not gooey. And the flavor was good. I think I'll vanilla extract to it next time.
super easy!! I added a little more banana.
I mashed up my bananas and added everything to my bread pan and let the machine mix it up...I had to use a spatula in the corners during mixing cycle, but it mixed up good. I used 3 VERY RIPE bananas. I also added some cinnamon and vanilla and pecans instead of walnuts. The bread tasted amazing, however it didn't get completely done in my tall bread pan in the machine, so I stuck it in the oven for 10 or 15 minutes more. As far as flavor goes, this was delicious, however I think that I will bake it in the oven next time...waiting over 3 hours for one loaf of banana bread, A QUICK bread...lol...is a little silly.
The banana bread was probably the most moist and tasty bread ever made by me . There was only one problem - After it was done in the bread machine it hadn't quite cooked all the way through. So I put it in a bread pan for about 15 minutes in a pre heated 350 degree oven. It turned out great. Will make it again. Thanks, Joanne
I made this bread last night and this morning, my son had a piece for breakfast. HE LOVED IT!!!!! I will be making it again soon. Thanks for the recipe!!!! Sincerely, flame214
Really good. I used strong white bread flour and baked it in my Panasonic SD-253 bread machine for about 65 minutes using the Bake option. Used 2 overripe bananas and the bread came out with a great 'banana-y' taste. Used slivered almonds since I didn't have walnuts. I'll probably try wholemeal wheat next time with a little less sugar for a healthier version.
I cooked this in a Zojirushi Home Bakery Supreme on the quick cycle, and I was a little worried because I saw on some of the reviews that it didn't cook all the way through. When it beeped finished, sure enough, it was still a little too damp in the middle. My machine has a 1-hour keep warm cycle, which I know not to use because it it too hot and continues to cook. Well, I left the bread in through this cycle and it came out completely cooked without being overdone. I'm going to have to work out how to change the banana ratio for next time, as we like a stronger banana flavor though, and instead of walnuts I dumped in about 3/4 cup of chocolate chips that I had leftover from something else. I'll definitely make this again, but I'm going to have to play with it to get it just right for us.
I don't like Banana Nut Bread but I made this for my Mom. She never got it, I tried a piece to make sure it tasted the way it should and I ate it all. Delicious!!!
My whole family loved this bread. I left the nuts out, but it was still great. Also, I used 3 bananas, I am not sure if that is the right amount according to the recipe, but it was great.
Very yummy and moist. I added chocolate chips. Made it twice,first time wih applesauce and second time with butter; both are fantastic!
I must've messed this one up somehow; I'm not at all impressed, and I won't be making this one again. Perhaps my first mistake was using butter instead of margarine, though I've never had a problem with this sub before, and other similar recipes called for butter. Second, I had such a hard time 'pre-mixing' it all, I had to move the whole batter into my KitchenAid to get it all mixed up (so, two bowls, a whisk, 2 forks, a spatula, and the mixing attachment all got dirty.) The batter cooked up just fine in the machine (79mins on med,) but I would set on dark crust if I _were_ to redo this one (89 min,) because the top was not browned at all. Very little banana flavor, so I would consider a third mushed banana. And, I guess I would suggest using margarine instead of butter, as it just didn't turn out good at all... Also, perhaps following one of the other comments which suggested just throwing in all the ingredients and letting the machine do the mixing... I don't think that would have worked for me because I couldn't get this stuff to mix together without serious mixing power behind it. Good Luck.
This recipe worked out really well in my bread machine. I like to add a little spice with 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of ginger and pinch of nutmeg and cloves. Great recipe!
VERY GOOD! Family loved it. Thanks-Melissa
The flavor is excellent, but it took WAY longer to bake than just the quick bread cycle. Next time I'll just bake it in the oven :)
Yum! This was a big hit! I baked it in my Breadman Ultimate machine with the Batter Breads program. I had to bake it a bit longer than the regular cycle. The flavor is wonderful!
I love this recipes, it's delicious. If you're having problems with it cooking all the way, try a different setting. On my machine on quick bread with a light crust it comes out not fully cooked, on a medium crust it comes out too cooked. I have to put it on the cake setting and it comes out perfect.
Pretty good. Added cinnamon and vanilla. My only problem was that the loaf did not fully cook through. I play with it a little. Tasted great. Good toasted too.
I successfully baked this in my Oster on the Expressbake 80 cycle. I liked the texture a lot, but the flavour was really bland for banana bread. Maybe I'll try apple sauce and more bananas next time.
Best Banana Bread I have made so far. Everyone loves it,nice and moist. Substituted some ingredients For a little healthier bread. Ohh so yummy!
This recipe is absolutely wonderful! It is a favorite at my house! I found it really easy to mix the ingredients in the bread maker, and just before it starts to bake, to remove the mixture and add it into a bread pan and bake at 350F in the oven for about 20-25 minutes. This makes the bread rise perfectly. Add some butter on top and its ready to serve!
This was great. I used 1 and 1/2 cup of wheat flour, 2 whole bananas, and added more nuts. This came out great. Thanks for sharing.
I use chocolate chips instead of Walnuts. This bread had the guys at my husband's work rushing out to buy bread machines!
This bread was unbelievably good! It was incredibly moist and had a superb flavor. My 4 year old son begged me to make more!
This bread was not done when the bread machine was. I had to put it in another pan and bake it in the oven :( Not what I expected to do. When it's done, bread has a very good flavor and texture. Bread baked in the oven takes less time.
Not as good as Fannie Farmer's recipe. I let it go through the quick bread cycle and it was underdone and did not crown. Hubby gives it a three star rating and I would give it two stars tops.
I followed the instructions to the t and i didn't bake completely.......
Great! I make a lot of banana bread and my husband couldn't say enough about this bread.
Very good bread with good banana flavor and soft bread.
I made this tonight and it was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly ..The only thing I did different was put the ingredients in the bread maker without mixing them together. It came out perfect! We ate the whole loaf and I will be making more tomorrow
Yummy...I used 2.5 bananas, half whole wheat flour, and only 2/3 cup of sugar, 1/3 cup of oil instead of marg. and it still turned out great. I think next time I'll use even more banana.
Fantastic! I didn't have margarine, so had to substitute butter, but otherwise I added a teaspoon of vanilla and some cinnamon and nutmeg (someone gave me a ton and I had to use it up). No problem cooking, came out toothpick perfect each time I made it. I'll be buying extra bananas just to make this!
Excellent, moist bread and sooo easy to make. I added 1 tsp of vanilla essence and gave the ingredients a quick mix first as I was worried about pockets of flour as one reviewer said. Am gonna make this for my friends last day at work on Sunday - mmmm.
