Banana Nut Bread II

Tasty banana nut bread recipe. I don't have a bread machine so I mixed all the ingredients by hand used a large bread load pan and baked at 350 for 55 minutes. The only fresh nuts I had in the pantry were a trail mix that I got from the bulk aisle bins at the Whole Foods Market. It had dried cherries, raisins, pecans, and almonds. Measured out a 1/2 cup of trail mix, throwing in a few more cherries ;) seperated the mix out by hand and used heavy knife to coarse chop the pecans and almonds. Then blanched the dried cherries and raisin in water for a few minutes so they could rehydrate, drained through collander, and then incorporated them into the batter towards the end of the mixing. Make sure to toast your nuts in a sautee pan over med high heat for about a minute first before mixing into the batter. It brings out the oils in the nuts and intensifies their flavors. You'll smell it. Also I used 1/4 cup of margarine and a 1/4 cup of apple sauce to cut down on the fat without losing the buttery flavor. Lastly I used a Pillsbury Better for Bread flour instead of all purpose flour, gives it a good bread flavor with a cake like consistency in this recipe.