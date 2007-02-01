Banana Nut Bread II

I must've messed this one up somehow; I'm not at all impressed, and I won't be making this one again. Perhaps my first mistake was using butter instead of margarine, though I've never had a problem with this sub before, and other similar recipes called for butter. Second, I had such a hard time 'pre-mixing' it all, I had to move the whole batter into my KitchenAid to get it all mixed up (so, two bowls, a whisk, 2 forks, a spatula, and the mixing attachment all got dirty.) The batter cooked up just fine in the machine (79mins on med,) but I would set on dark crust if I _were_ to redo this one (89 min,) because the top was not browned at all. Very little banana flavor, so I would consider a third mushed banana. And, I guess I would suggest using margarine instead of butter, as it just didn't turn out good at all... Also, perhaps following one of the other comments which suggested just throwing in all the ingredients and letting the machine do the mixing... I don't think that would have worked for me because I couldn't get this stuff to mix together without serious mixing power behind it. Good Luck.