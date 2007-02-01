Banana Nut Bread II

Melt in your mouth quick bread for the bread machine.

By SUSANNECS

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spray bread machine pan with vegetable oil spray.

  • Premix ingredients in order listed. Place mixture in bread machine pan.

  • Select the Quick Bread/Cake cycle. Press Start. Check after 1 minute to see if mixture is well blended.

  • Cook until cake cycle stops. Remove pan, and cool completely before removing bread from pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 561.4mg. Full Nutrition
